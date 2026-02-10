ADVERTISEMENT

If someone asked you how many bones are in the human body and you said “more than three,” congrats—you’re technically correct. You’re also not getting invited back to trivia night, but still: correct.

The internet, however, would welcome you with open arms. People post takes like this every day, and as long as they’re technically true, there’s not much anyone can say back. Below, we’ve gathered some of the funniest examples—scroll down and upvote your favorites.

#1

Nobody Knows Such A Person

Reddit conversation showcasing technically true logic about attraction and fit men in grey sweatpants.

anshj21 Report

    #2

    First Video Of 2026

    Social media thread with a humorous comment illustrating things that are technically true and no one can argue.

    joelman0 Report

    Hmpf. I swear you people read my mind.

    #3

    I Was Doing Homework When I Did This

    Paper with an exercise to write a question using why, showing a simple handwritten answer, illustrating technically true logic.

    RavelOnePiece Report

    #4

    Meirl

    Hand holding cigarette with text about smoking reducing life, illustrating technically true facts and logic humor.

    orchid_breeder Report

    #5

    It Does End Marriages, Doesn't It

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a technically true logic answer to what ends marriages prematurely.

    DrHydrate Report

    #6

    That's Right

    Reddit post asking for things that are technically true, showing a legal example with elevator logic and comments.

    Arctic_The_Hunter Report

    #7

    Technically True

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously explaining a diss track with technically true logic about grown men writing poems.

    _Futureghost_ Report

    #8

    So True

    Reddit discussion about movies that made users walk out, showcasing technically true comments and logic in online debates.

    pcmr-123 Report

    #9

    You Can, But Generally That Would Defeat The Purpose

    Social media exchange highlighting technically true logic about relaxing in a hot tub with playful comments.

    Thomas-the-Dutchie Report

    #10

    We All Have Peaked

    Tweet explaining the earth as the largest rock and humorously questioning the need for rock climbing, featuring technically true logic.

    one_loop Report

    #11

    Yep, Can Only Be Eaten Once

    Comment asking if uranium is edible and reply saying once, illustrating technically true statements and logic.

    StonedInk Report

    #12

    AI Cant Replace Him

    Screenshot of a social media conversation highlighting technically true statements and playful logic about being jobless.

    FlakyStick Report

    I mean, it’s true soooo 🤷🏼‍♀️

    #13

    Sitting In The Garage With The Car Running And The Heat On

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation discussing the technically true logic about sitting in vehicles idling in a garage.

    endlesscosmichorror Report

    Well it looks like they may both be s©rewed, #1 croaks from CO, #2 croaks when the POS Tesla catches fire and roasts him. 🤷‍♂️

    #14

    Technically The Truth?

    Twitter exchange about Jesus being a gamer with a reply joking he did respawn, illustrating technically true logic.

    pigginapartyhat Report

    🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤣🤣🤣

    #15

    The Three Faces Of Truth

    Illustration of a scale with two 100 N weights and a question about its reading, highlighting technically true logic humor.

    Gamin8ng Report

    You do not need eyes to read. You can read Braille with your fingertips or Morse with your ears. Animals and potatoes have eyes but still cannot read

    #16

    Well Yes But Actually Yes

    Reddit comment discussing perception of the average Canadian with logically true and simple reasoning.

    TSK_01 Report

    Why don't they display him somewhere else

    #17

    Two Is Less Than Three

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about literal interpretation showcasing technically true logic.

    opecklempen Report

    #18

    Amazing Comment

    Reddit discussion screenshot showing a fun fact comment with technically true logic about turning 11 on 11/11/11.

    reddit.com Report

    #19

    Well That Was Unexpected

    Reddit thread discussing childhood lies with user sharing a technically true but harsh adoption revelation story.

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    Her Brain Failed Her

    Young woman drinking water with a caption about brain knowledge, highlighting technically true logic in a humorous way.

    sarthhcasm Report

    #21

    Filming An Ad On Top Of The Sphere

    Tweet thread discussing a technically true statement about the first person on top of The Sphere in Las Vegas.

    dankshot35 Report

    #22

    Including Ours Also. Thanks UK

    Tweet about the UK flag with a technically true fact highlighting British independence days and logic debate.

    Exotic_Catch5909 Report

    #23

    I See 9 Of Them

    Math problem with a fraction and variables, highlighting logical points in a technically true statement.

    RealisticThing9273 Report

    a's always were easy to find. x's were much harder

    #24

    We're Just Tapping Glass All Day

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting a technically true statement about people tapping glass screens all day.

    JoroJrn Report

    #25

    Dressing Appropriately In An Inappropriate Way

    Reddit post discussing a logic paradox about dressing normally at a party with an inappropriate dress theme.

    GianMach Report

    #26

    My Man Lighting Mcqueen And Thor Can Be Besties

    Screenshot of a social media conversation analyzing a movie plot with technically true logic and character development.

    Shiroyasha_2308 Report

    #27

    He Sure Appears In That Many Scenes

    Text story and photo showing a funny technically true fact about Captain America’s dad being a dentist.

    Shiroyasha_2308 Report

    #28

    It Played Fine For Me Too

    Hands playing a digital piano with illuminated keys, illustrating technically true logic in music and technology.

    AJRsVersion Report

    #29

    The Technical Truth Behind Pyramids

    Two men and a bird in front of a pyramid with text debunked showcasing technically true facts and logic discussion.

    Carmius_Metal_129 Report

    #30

    Caught One In The Wild

    Reddit thread from AskReddit discussing things that are technically true, featuring a witty comment about a nose.

    Landsteiner7507 Report

    👏👏👏👏👏

    #31

    Some People Call Him Dr. Specific

    Radio signal from space in 1977 remains unexplained, illustrating technically true facts and intriguing logic about the unknown.

    ShubhamG77 Report

    Hmm. You know, I’m thinking about it, and I think I agree with Cypress Houx. It probably came from space. Or was it a rock…? We may never know 🤷🏼‍♀️

    #32

    The Only Trait That Matters

    Reddit post asking men what they first notice about a woman with a logically true humorous reply.

    AstroLuffy123 Report

    #33

    Duolingo If It Wasn't Mid

    Tweet screenshot showing a logically true statement about language, highlighting technically true facts with witty social media humor.

    tamjidtahim Report

    #34

    Thats The Best Last Name

    Tweet exchange about the reasoning behind women not taking husband's last name with technically true logic.

    ChristianServerJesus Report

    #35

    Somebody That I Used To Know

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange using technically true logic with a distorted face image meme.

    ryoBRUHHHhhh Report

    #36

    I Do Too

    Twitter conversation showing a technically true statement about knowing every phone number without knowing their owners.

    PenguinBeatbox Report

    #37

    Always Has Been True

    Tweet discussing something that feels British but isn’t with a technically true statement about the British Museum contents.

    Anteraji Report

    #38

    You Asked And It Delivered

    Chatbot answering a riddle about a non-living thing that grows, emphasizing logic and technically true statements.

    alexand3rl Report

    I am not alive, but need water to live?

    #39

    Life Savings

    Stacked WW1 coins damaged by a bullet, illustrating a technically true fact in a historical context with clever commentary.

    69Owiredu Report

    #40

    Can't Fault The Pedantry

    Screenshot of a social media post explaining a technically true logic about asking a question involving two questions.

    parallax3900 Report

    - What is your fee? - $100 per question. What is your second question?

    #41

    That Would Do It

    Reddit thread showing a technically true weight loss answer using logic from 60 things technically true.

    jk1445 Report

    #42

    Well, He Represents The Character Perfectly

    Comparison of Harry Potter in the films showing a character and in the books showing plain text, illustrating technically true logic.

    RakonHenri Report

    #43

    Lazy People

    Social media exchange humorously discussing laziness with technically true logic and witty reply.

    Canutethe_Great Report

    #44

    Well, It Definitely Came To Mine Too

    Close-up photo of eyes in a social media post illustrating things that are technically true with clear logic.

    A_spanish_guy_ Report

    #45

    I Wanted To Know Know Who Was The Biggest Fame Wise But That Works

    Black and white photo of Roald Dahl smiling, illustrating technically true facts about authors and height.

    alpha_derp_guy Report

    #46

    Uruguay Is Not Bigger Than Uranus

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about Uruguay's size mentioning technically true facts and logic in an online discussion.

    AltDetom555555b Report

    #47

    Hugging Mums

    Screenshot of a social media post and comments illustrating technically true statements and logic with user interaction.

    timothytomothy101 Report

    #48

    There's One More If You Are Lucky

    Tweet about five planets visible to the naked eye, illustrating technically true facts and logical discussion.

    anshj21 Report

    #49

    If Nirvana Formed Today

    Anonymous forum exchange discussing Nirvana's popularity if formed today, illustrating technically true logic in debate format.

    areyouthedevil Report

    #50

    A Boy And His Atom

    Microscopic image showing atoms arranged in a stick figure, illustrating technically true concepts with atomic logic.

    OldFirefighter3293 Report

    #51

    Now What About Baby Shoes?

    Text conversation explaining baby clothing sizes with a simple, technically true logic in a humorous online post.

    xxKillMyselfxx Report

    #52

    I Love Pi

    Tweet by Robert H. Woodman humorously explaining a technically true math pun involving sin of gluttony and sin of pi.

    Bmchris44 Report

    #53

    The Bar Was Set Low In 1830

    Reddit thread showing a technically true fact about Dutch men's height increase, with user comments discussing the logic.

    FriedrichOrival Report

    #54

    China Has Red Flags

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about China with the national flag, highlighting technically true statements and logic in comments.

    reddit.com Report

    #55

    Can’t Argue With That Logic

    Question about limiting injuries when falling from a 5 story building with a technically true logic answer on Quora.

    Smeepsi Report

    #56

    This Is Truly Breathtaking

    Reddit thread asking what a German cannot live without, answered with oxygen, illustrating technically true logic.

    Gamemode_dum Report

    #57

    I Think He's Right About This One

    Close-up images of a baby’s mouth with no visible teeth, illustrating technically true and logical observations.

    Dyimi Report

    #58

    People Do Need Them, Apparently. Checks Out

    Text image showing a witty quote and a fact about the liver with technically true statements related to life and survival.

    AmericanBruv_777 Report

    #59

    Throwaway Joke

    Old keyboard placed on a surface with a caption highlighting technically true logic about not having space for it.

    fractiousrhubarb Report

    #60

    He Also Breathes Air

    White rabbit with large ears being petted, illustrating one of the technically true facts with no argument logic.

    Octopuswastaken Report

