Once upon a time, a text message had one job. A quick way to say “On my way” or “In a meeting, talk later.”

But now, there’s a constant stream of emojis, GIFs, and hilarious memes on our phones. It’s like a whole new language.

At the same time, screenshotting and posting funny conversations has become its own genre of online entertainment.

And that’s exactly what we have for you here — screenshots of the most hilarious messages that people have shared on the internet.

Get ready for accidental texts that started entirely new and funny conversations, group chats with complete strangers, and clever exchanges carried entirely through emojis.

Bored Panda also spoke to Alex Borgella, Associate Professor of Psychology at Fort Lewis College, to understand more about humor.

#1

I Can Relate

Funny text message moment where one person asks to be "unslept" at 6, confusing the other in a hilarious exchange.

faintgloww Report

Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Is it bad that I actually really like this and am lowkey thinking about using it myself sometime? 😄

    #2

    The Muffin Man

    Funny text message exchange where one asks about the muffin man, causing a humorous reaction online.

    Ivan-Leif Report

    When text messaging first took off in the early 1990s, there were limits — like just 160 characters for an SMS. We learned to use shorter words and symbols to get more meaning into fewer characters. Those habits stuck even after our phones got smarter.

    Today, there are more mobile subscriptions than people on the planet and more than 5.8 billion people use mobile phones worldwide.

    Texting isn’t a side feature of communication anymore, it is communication.

    A recent survey found that about two in five people (40%) use SMS and text messages most often to stay in touch with family and friends.

    #3

    Oof

    Funny text message exchange with a surprise twist, showcasing humorous moments people shared online in text conversations.

    Doofnsmitz_evil_inc Report

    #4

    He Got Da Cheese

    Funny text message moment showing a conversation with cheese, hedgehog, and eagle emojis on a beach background.

    kerwapple Report

    But what really makes a text funny? Most of the time, it’s the unexpected stuff.

    Alex Borgella, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychology at Fort Lewis College, tells us that a useful starting point to understand this is benign violation theory.

    “Humor tends to arise when something violates our expectations, but does so in a way that feels psychologically safe. Awkward texts break conversational norms, often dramatically, yet the reader is at a comfortable distance with no social consequence (at least not immediately).”

    “That distance might matter. In person, awkwardness can trigger empathy, embarrassment, or even stress because we are co-present. Our nervous systems are built to track social threat in real time. In text, we observe the violation without being implicated in it. That psychological distance amplifies the ‘benign’ side of the equation. We can enjoy the incongruity of the situation without managing the emotional cost,” he adds.
    #5

    I Left A Fork At My Friends Place And This Is The Reply I Got

    Funny text message exchange about leaving a fork with a photo showing the fork wrapped and ready, highlighting humorous moments online.

    dogboyrakko Report

    #6

    I Got Bored. So I Made A Giant Group Chat With A Bunch Of Dudes Named "Jared"

    Group chat screen titled The Council of Jareds with 32 people and a funny text message saying Gentlemen.

    reddit.com Report

    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And then they fight for who gets to keep Jared as their name

    #7

    Oh

    Funny text message conversation with language mix-up where Korean and Japanese are confused in a humorous chat moment.

    kuzcov Report

    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Lol I'm not even korean and its obvious. cmon ppl, if ur gonna lie (DONT LIE) use google translate at least...

    We all thought predictive text and autocorrect would speed up our typing, but instead — at least most of the time — they help us embarrass ourselves in hilarious ways.

    How many of us have sent “duck” instead of what we actually wanted to type?

    Emojis and GIFs usually do the heavy lifting too, letting us say a lot without writing a single word.

    “There is also a cognitive element. Text strips away tone, facial cues, and timing, usually making misinterpretation more likely. The brain loves resolving incongruity. When we finally ‘get’ why something went wrong, the resolution itself can produce amusement. The lag between message and interpretation sometimes intensifies that effect,” says Dr Borgella.

    Basically, funny texts are the ones that break the rules a bit — sending a serious message and ending it with a funny GIF. Or when the messages just show the quirks of real life — a grandparent sending a text in all caps or someone sending LOL in the middle of a serious conversation.
    #8

    My Friend Doesn’t Understand My Genius

    Funny text message exchange showing a pun on following a goose, capturing hilarious text message moments online.

    Violas_Blade Report

    #9

    A Conversation Between My Sister And My Mom

    Funny text message conversation with harsh parenting rant and a calm response, showcasing hilarious text message moments online.

    TheStrongestMangobro Report

    #10

    Your A Mormon

    Text message conversation humor about Reddit and Mormon stereotypes in a funny text message moment posted online.

    reddit.com Report

    Humor, and sharing humor online, creates a sense of connection and we all enjoy that kind of shared understanding.

    “Humor is deeply social. There’s loads of psychological research suggesting laughter signals shared understanding and shared norms. When people circulate screenshots, they are often inviting others to agree with our take on them,” says Dr Borgella.
    #11

    Ah, Yes, Friendship

    Funny text message conversation with a special middle finger joke shared in a humorous online moment.

    reddit.com Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oooh! Oooh! Is it this one, teacher? 🖕🏼

    #12

    So Pretty Much A Random Number Texted Me So I Texted Them

    Text message featuring a humorous name mix-up with a Shrek-themed meme, showcasing funny text message moments.

    scriptica Report

    jjewels avatar
    Julia Mckinney
    Julia Mckinney
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    But what was the reaction? Inquiring minds want to know!

    Philosophers and thinkers have long studied why we laugh. Aristotle and Plato noted that humor often comes from feeling a little superior — watching someone else’s mistake can trigger amusement.

    Sigmund Freud took it further, arguing that humor is a release of tension, a way to let off “psychic energy.” What he basically meant was that we all have thoughts or impulses we can’t say out loud. Like the awkward, embarrassing, or even slightly taboo stuff.

    Jokes let us express some of that energy safely. And today, funny texts take that a step further.

    “Laughing together at a screenshot can reinforce in-group norms about what counts as appropriate, cringe, or absurd. It’s like a small act of norm policing disguised as play,” Dr. Borgella says.
    #13

    Number Neighbor

    Funny text message exchange with memes including Star Wars and The Great Gatsby in a popular text message moments thread.

    chippythehippie Report

    Wow

    Funny text message exchange with humorous phrases and a laughing cartoon meme in a casual chat conversation.

    yeeturmom69420 Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This one I could get with. 😂

    #15

    Why Can't I Type Today

    Funny text message moments with autocorrect errors and playful chat in a lighthearted online conversation screenshot.

    spicypotatogurl Report

    Dr Borgella believes that content that evokes high-arousal emotions, whether positive or negative, is more likely to be shared. 

    “Awkward or absurd text exchanges often trigger surprise and amusement simultaneously, which is a potent combination.”

    “Relatability is another key ingredient. Text messages capture everyday social friction. When people see a viral exchange, they often think, ‘That could be me.’ That universality lowers the barrier to sharing,” he says.
    #16

    Calling My Wife Lord Vader When She Tells Me Things Day 1

    Funny text message conversation where one person says the washer is ready and the other replies thank you Lord Vader.

    jjs911015 Report

    Sharing a viral text can communicate taste, social savvy, or moral positioning.

    “If a screenshot shows someone violating a widely held norm, sharing it can subtly signal that the sharer recognizes and rejects that violation. Again, here humor becomes a social tool rather than mere entertainment,” says Dr. Borgella.

    “Finally, the format definitely also matters. Screenshots feel authentic. That sense of ‘this really happened’ increases engagement, even if we rationally know some are staged.”
    #17

    My Brain Is Displayed Perfectly Here~

    Funny text message exchange with emojis and a playful rhyme, showcasing humorous text message moments online.

    CGI42 Report

    Just Me And My Friend

    Funny text message exchange about searching for a muscular wolf shared in a humorous online moment.

    No-Measurement8091 Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Wanna see something weird? Look up muscular bull.

    Humor isn’t just entertaining, it has various social and psychological perks also.

    Studies show that most of us value a sense of humor in friendships and romantic relationships.

    Laughter creates connection, releases tension, improves our mood and reduces stress levels.

    It’s why a funny text can break the ice or even keep a conversation alive.
    #19

    Dysleix

    Funny text message exchange showing a humorous moment where one person misunderstands happiness spelling with dyslexia.

    parksieoner Report

    #20

    There's Always One

    Text message moment showing a humorous exchange about attitude towards women in funny text message moments online.

    bluewhalrgotmail Report

    Just like every other language that humans have created, even the texting lingo keeps evolving.

    I remember sending the same laughing emoji for years but now my Gen Z friends tell me it’s cringe. Even typing LOL can make some people roll their eyes these days.

    A recent survey of 18- to 28-year-olds shows just how important texting habits can be.

    Many Gen Zers say slow replies annoy them, and seeing a message with only “LOL” is a big turn-off. In fact, 58% have even thought about ending a relationship over bad texting etiquette.

    The poll also found that 56% of Gen Zers have judged someone based on their emojis.
    #21

    Scammed

    Screenshot of a funny text message moment where a boyfriend responds to a sugar daddy about money.

    kuzcov Report

    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    WTH is up with the contact name 😭😭

    #22

    Cursed Dog

    Funny text message moment with a panoramic picture of a dog shared in a humorous conversation online.

    MoltenLead215 Report

    Internet culture has accelerated (and democratized) humor production, Dr. Borgella notes.

    “Historically, jokes flowed from designated comedians or media producers. Now humor is participatory. Anyone can remix, screenshot, caption, or meme.”

    He says this participatory structure might amplify what psychologists call affiliative humor, which strengthens social ties.

    “Memes and text screenshots circulate rapidly, kind of like a form of currency, forming micro-communities around inside jokes.”
    #23

    I Like Texting In The Shower

    Text message moment showing a funny conversation about texting in the shower, part of hilarious text message moments shared online.

    oofbrother69 Report

    Made Sure My Friend Got Home Safely After A Night Of Drinking And She Sent Me This. I Think She Meant To Say “Hi I Love You I’m So Sorry” LOL

    Funny text message conversation with humorous typos and emojis shared online as a memorable text message moment

    CalaxyGat Report

    “In a sense, internet humor has made visible something psychologists have long argued: humor is not just about punchlines,” says Dr. Borgella.

    “It is about norms, identity, emotion regulation, and group boundaries. The medium has changed, but the underlying psychological machinery remains beautifully, mischievously human.”
    #25

    🤔

    Text message conversation showing a funny moment where one person says they have type 2 diabetes and the other replies with just "2".

    kuzcov Report

    #26

    This Is What Happens When Me And My BF Go To The Bathroom Simultaneously

    Funny text message exchange showing playful conversation with p**p emoji in a humorous text message moment.

    spicypotatogurl Report

    Of course, texting humor has its challenges. Trying too hard almost never works. Copying a joke from the internet or overthinking a line often ends in cringe.

    What works best is being playful and spontaneous — leaning into your own sense of humor and not taking yourself too seriously.

    Because who knows… maybe one day your texts will be the ones everyone’s screenshotting and laughing at online.

    #27

    It’s In My Blood

    Screenshot of a funny text message exchange where humor is based on cultural and identity recognition moments.

    pugs9999 Report

    #28

    My Text To My Friend

    Funny text message conversation about Wigglyto Pokémon fusion shared online as a text message moment.

    red69square Report

    #29

    I Hope Other People Think This Is Funny

    Funny text message exchange with playful uses of the word yeet in a humorous online conversation moment.

    Ilikedemtrains Report

    #30

    Take Back The Falls In A Nutshell

    Funny text message moment showing a conversation about dark Pikachu and beating a triangle online.

    Luigisastar Report

    #31

    A Wild Josh

    Funny text message moment showing a playful conversation with references to asking out and friendzone in a chat.

    TheDetroit_Gangsta Report

    #32

    Story Told In A Few Words

    Text message conversation showing a funny invite moment as someone uses texts to invite to a birthday near Jimmy John's.

    Pan-in-the-Pantry Report

    #33

    Bananas Hurt More Than Breakups

    Text message conversation showing funny moments about relationships and supermarket bananas in a humorous text message exchange.

    j32nifer Report

    #34

    I Love My Grandfather

    Funny text message exchange between family members with a humorous doll meme about exploring the refrigerator.

    CiaraTheNerd Report

    #35

    I Was Fighting With My Sister

    Funny text message exchange showing humorous moments people had no choice but to post online in a chat conversation.

    Noelosity Report

    #36

    I Really Cannot Deal With This Bs Anymore

    Text message conversation about losing AirPods in the toilet, showing a funny text message moment.

    sam73648275 Report

    #37

    I Actually Didn't Fake This

    Funny text message exchange where one person says food is talking forever and the other replies with a witty comeback.

    brendan4255 Report

    #38

    Ask Me If I’m Lying I Say, “Really Real!”

    Funny text message moment showing a wrong number confusion with a comedic meme reaction and witty reply.

    AminMellaLle123 Report

    #39

    Was About To Turn My Phone Off When I Got This Message

    Text message showing a funny picture of a cat with human baby feet shared in a hilarious text message moment.

    OkayThenThisIsAThing Report

    #40

    Hissa♡

    Text message exchange showing a funny moment with a rhyming threat shared in a popular text message moments post online.

    findingjenica Report

    #41

    Who Said That

    Funny text message conversation where one person says someone sounds like an owl, leading to a clever reply moment.

    ryan500140 Report

    #42

    I Was Going To Go Into A Pointless Rant, But No She Hits Back With This

    Funny text message moment where one person wonders if God is hiding, and the other replies He's scared of wasps.

    RoboHitlerIsMyDaddy Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Mosquitoes, they are a scourge.

    #43

    My Friends Have Their Sane Moments.. And Then Not

    Screenshot of a funny text message moment with playful conversation and a humorous peanut image.

    ABananaJenson Report

    #44

    Wrong Person 😂

    Text message screenshot showing a funny conversation with a bed image and a mix-up causing intrigue in text message moments.

    xxchickenugget Report

    #45

    Well... I Thought It Was Funny!

    Funny text message moment showing a dad's reaction with a serious face during a staring contest meme online chat.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    E

    Text message exchange showing repeated funny use of the letter E in a humorous texting moment.

    Iceicebaby1027 Report

    #47

    Yeah

    Text message moments showing a funny conversation where one person admits they don’t know how to talk to women.

    kuzcov Report

