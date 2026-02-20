ADVERTISEMENT

Once upon a time, a text message had one job. A quick way to say “On my way” or “In a meeting, talk later.”

But now, there’s a constant stream of emojis, GIFs, and hilarious memes on our phones. It’s like a whole new language.

At the same time, screenshotting and posting funny conversations has become its own genre of online entertainment.

And that’s exactly what we have for you here — screenshots of the most hilarious messages that people have shared on the internet.

Get ready for accidental texts that started entirely new and funny conversations, group chats with complete strangers, and clever exchanges carried entirely through emojis.

Bored Panda also spoke to Alex Borgella, Associate Professor of Psychology at Fort Lewis College, to understand more about humor.