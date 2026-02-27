ADVERTISEMENT

When text messaging was introduced, it revolutionized the way we communicate. No longer was there the need to call our friends and family members every time we wanted to get in touch. We could simply leave them messages and let them reply whenever they were available. Or whenever they thought of a response clever enough to send. 

Here’s a list of screenshots from two Facebook pages that are dedicated to sharing hilarious and creative text conversations. From funny misunderstandings to clever jokes, we hope that these images will make you giggle. And be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to use a bit more comedy in your own texts!

#1

Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation about humans cutting down bird houses to make birdhouses.

Funny Texts Report

    #2

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation with misspelled words and a witty book recommendation.

    Funny Texts Report

    #3

    Text message exchange showing hilarious funny texts about mistaking a grey cat for an orange lion.

    Funny Texts Report

    According to MessageDesk, SMS text messaging was invented in 1984, which might be nearly two decades before you started using it. By 2000, however, it was popular for Americans to start texting with their phones, sending an average of 35 messages a month. Since then, texting has exploded in popularity, becoming one of the most popular ways to communicate.

    Nowadays, it’s estimated that Americans send a whopping 18 billion text messages every single day. And anyone who owns a smartphone knows that you can probably also text your doctor’s office, politicians in your area, the restaurant you made a reservation at, and even your grandparents.
    #4

    Text conversation screenshot showing a hilarious argument about property lines and a witty divorce comment.

    Funny Texts Report

    #5

    Text message screenshot showing a hilarious conversation about being drunk and calling a taxi after a party.

    Funny Texts Report

    #6

    Screenshot of hilarious text messages between a mom and child, highlighting funny and relatable text conversations.

    Funny Texts Report

    It wasn’t until 2007, however, that texting officially became more common than making phone calls. And by 2011, one-third of Americans were already saying that they preferred texting to calling. Today, a whopping 90% of cell phone users feel that way. And unsurprisingly, younger generations tend to be more partial to texting.

    As far as why people prefer typing with their fingers rather than having a conversation over the phone, there are some undeniable benefits of texting. You can respond to messages at your own convenience, and you have the opportunity to think through your responses before sending them. It’s also nice to have a written record of communications, in case you need to look back on the conversation later to confirm an address or time.  
    #7

    Text message exchange showing a funny conversation, illustrating hilarious screenshots of texts not to delete.

    Funny Texts Report

    #8

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation about a phone ringing during a funeral with a funny ringtone reply.

    Funny Texts Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    I wonder how many older metalheads had this song playing at their funeral, I imagine quite a few.

    #9

    Text conversation with hilarious screenshots showing a funny exchange about adulthood between a mom and child.

    Funny Texts Report

    Many people also feel like there’s a lot less pressure involved in text conversations, compared to phone calls. One 2023 survey found that nearly half of Gen Zers in Australia find speaking on the phone anxiety-inducing. And nearly six in ten admit that they dread having to accept or make a phone call. In fact, being stuck on an awkward phone call is one of the top three things Gen Zers want to avoid.    
    #10

    Text conversation showing a hilarious exchange where one person can't sleep and the other replies I can Goodnight.

    Funny Texts Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    "The breakup just came out of nowhere!" Though, given the timestamp, this is justified. I don't get why people keep their phones with them when they go to bed.

    #11

    Screenshot of hilarious texts between boyfriend and girlfriend with a playful and funny message exchange.

    Funny Texts Report

    #12

    Funny text exchange about guessing hidden animals with an elephant and a lion in hilarious conversation screenshots

    Funny Texts Report

    As you can see from this list, texting can be a lot of fun. It might often be dry conversations with your partner about what you need from the store or what you want to eat for dinner, but it can also be hilarious exchanges with your parents or a chance to try out your new stand-up bits. Communicating well over text is a skill that you might want to acquire if you’re dating or need to keep in touch with friends and family who live far away. So if you need some advice on how to start a conversation and keep it going, Brides.com has got you covered.      

    #13

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation with a traffic stop story showing funny and witty text messages.

    Funny Texts Report

    #14

    Hilarious text message screenshot showing a funny autocorrect fail about divorce changed to a trip to Disney.

    Funny Texts Report

    #15

    Screenshot of hilarious text exchange about drunken behavior and an iPhone thrown in a blender, capturing funny moments.

    Funny Texts Report

    First, it’s important to know what not to do while striking up a conversation via text. Brides recommends avoiding topics that are too serious, as it’s better to have those conversations in person, as well as cliché topics. Nobody wants to discuss the weather over text, so make sure that the conversation is engaging. But don’t take up too much of the other person’s time either. It’s a good idea to have a polite way to end the conversation when it feels like it’s fizzling out.  
    #16

    Text message screenshot showing a humorous conversation about women, football, and why women live longer.

    Funny Texts Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    Well, also we possess a great deal less natural stupidity. (joking guys pls don't downvote me into oblivion!)

    #17

    Text message conversation with funny mix-up involving a hot crush and a prank about being the father.

    Funny Texts Report

    micheldurinx avatar
    Marcellus II
    Marcellus II
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Finally a believable one. Most are old jokes; this is one that's only made possible through modern tech.

    #18

    Text message conversation about favorite books with a humorous reaction meme, highlighting hilarious text screenshots.

    Funny Texts Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Well, I suppose Person 1 didn't specify which books they read. Going off of this text exchange, I'm going to bet it's picture books.

    If you want to start a conversation over text, you might want to ask the other person about their life, their plans, their interests, and/or their activities. You might even want to strike up a conversation about pop culture or something you saw in the news recently. And it’s always a good idea to compliment the other person and to lead with humor. Everybody loves a good joke, even if it has to be read over text.  
    #19

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation showing a joke about texting from a microwave in funny messages.

    Funny Texts Report

    #20

    Text message screenshot showing a funny conversation with a wrong number about being ready to party.

    Funny Texts Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation with funny and unexpected replies in a casual messaging app interface.

    Funny Texts Report

    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Ah, so you know my ex.

    Even though texting has been around for a while, it has definitely evolved over the years. Gone are the days of simply sending words; we now have the ability to send photos, videos, emojis, gifs, memojis, and more. You can definitely step up your texting game by sending your friends and loved ones a variety of forms of media over text. They’ll never know what’s coming, but they’ll definitely be laughing!
    #22

    Text message screenshot showing a funny conversation about a brother in prison for not running fast enough.

    Funny Texts Report

    #23

    Screenshot of a hilarious text exchange between dad and child, showcasing funny and relatable texting humor.

    Funny Texts Report

    #24

    Screenshot of hilarious text exchange about a drunk moment at Walmart, showcasing funny texts too hilarious to delete.

    Funny Texts Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    This is definitely something that the Tristan I know would pull--- while sober.

    Are you feeling inspired to start using more comedy in your own text messages, pandas? Keep upvoting the screenshots that you find hilarious, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve recently had any particularly funny text conversations. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring text conversations that will make you giggle, we’ve got the perfect list to check out right here
    #25

    Text conversation between a mom and child, showcasing hilarious and relatable text messages about borrowing money.

    Funny Texts Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Well... Money was made from cotton, still is depending where you are. Where I am it is plastic.

    #26

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation including funny phrases like you are a buffalo chicken wing.

    Funny Texts Report

    #27

    Screenshot of hilarious text conversation about struggling to reach a friend's neck, part of funny texts too hilarious to delete.

    Funny Texts Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Fine, I will bite your knee until you surrender.

    #28

    Text message screenshot showing a funny GPS fail conversation using hilarious texts not to delete.

    Funny Texts Report

    #29

    Text message screenshot showing a humorous exchange with a heart emoji and an unexpected breakup reply.

    Funny Texts Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation featuring a pun about a couch in a funny message exchange.

    Funny Texts Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    S***w you, I'm hilarious

    #31

    Text message exchange showing a hilarious and emotional conversation illustrating funny texts too funny to delete.

    Funny Texts Report

    #32

    Funny text message exchange where one person misunderstands a car question, illustrating hilarious texts to keep.

    Funny Texts Report

    #33

    Screenshot of hilarious text conversation mentioning an ape escaping the zoo, showcasing funny texts too hilarious to delete.

    Funny Texts Report

    #34

    Text message conversation between dad and child discussing ghosts, highlighting hilarious misunderstanding about a maid and ghosts.

    Funny Texts Report

    #35

    Text message conversation screenshot showing a hilarious crush confession and awkward reply in funny texts.

    Funny Texts Report

    #36

    Text message screenshot showing a funny conversation about throwing a phone at a window, highlighting hilarious texts.

    Funny Texts Report

    #37

    Funny screenshots of text messages showing a humorous conversation about favorite colour and chemical reactions.

    Funny Texts Report

    #38

    Text message screenshot showing a hilarious conversation planned as a prank with flying pig and Skittles in a classroom setting.

    Funny Texts Report

    #39

    Funny text message conversation showing hilarious misunderstanding, capturing the essence of hilarious texts too good to delete.

    Funny Texts Report

    #40

    Funny text message screenshot showing a hilarious misunderstanding involving Mac Book and cheese in a comedic conversation.

    Funny Texts Report

    #41

    Text message exchange showing a hilarious conversation that is too funny to delete with a misunderstanding about the name Rich.

    Funny Texts Report

    #42

    Screenshot of hilarious text conversation sharing song lyrics and confusion about the same song in a funny chat exchange.

    Funny Texts Report

    #43

    Funny text message conversation with hilarious pickup lines about WiFi and numbers in a playful chat exchange.

    Funny Texts Report

    #44

    Text message conversation between dad and child with funny exchange about forgetting groceries, showcasing hilarious texts.

    Funny Texts Report

    #45

    Funny text conversation showing a person hiding in a red sweatshirt, a hilarious screenshot of texts.

    Funny Texts Report

    #46

    Text message screenshots showing a hilarious conversation between a child and Mommy about ice cream and breakups.

    Funny Texts Report

    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Green tea ice cream. Sesame seed ice cream. Durian ice cream. Strawberry and jalapeño sorbet ice cream. I'll show the little bugger what true evil is.

    #47

    Text message exchange with a joke about updog, showcasing hilarious and playful screenshots of texts.

    Funny Texts Report

    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    I wonder what people do with all that time they save by omitting letters...

    #48

    Text message screenshot showing a hilarious conversation between dad and son about Samsung S3 versus iPhone 5.

    Funny Texts Report

    #49

    Text message screenshot showing a funny conversation, highlighting hilarious texts worth saving and sharing.

    Funny Texts Report

    #50

    Text message conversation showing humorous exchange about losing a phone, highlighting hilarious texts and screenshot comedy.

    Funny Texts Report

    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Still texting from that microwave upthread.

    #51

    Text message screenshot showing a hilarious conversation between a daughter and mom about stalking at Target line.

    Funny Texts Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation about a breakup caused by breaking a gaming disk, showcasing funny texts.

    Funny Texts Report

    #53

    Text message exchange with funny confusion over dog pictures sent instead of a cat in hilarious screenshots of texts.

    Funny Texts Report

