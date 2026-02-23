ADVERTISEMENT

Texting is genuinely an art form. A well-timed message can make someone’s whole day, turn a stranger into a friend, or get you a date you were not expecting. The way people communicate over text says a lot about them, and sometimes what it says is absolutely unhinged.

r/TextingTheory is a subreddit where people share funny and chaotic text exchanges and analyze them like moves in a chess game. Brilliant play? Blunder? Total endgame? The community will let you know. Scroll down to see some of their best finds.

#1

Quite Aggressive Play By White, Which Was Subject To An Amazing Move By Blue

    #2

    Guys What Do I Do In This Position?

    #3

    Dementia Gambit

    #4

    Has Anyone Else Fallen For This Trap?

    #5

    Analysis In Comments

    #6

    Is This Guy Grandmaster?

    #7

    Seen On Ig- Need Analysis

    #8

    Good Save Or Massive Blunder?

    #9

    Was On 9%, Didn’t Have Time To Waste

    #10

    Quick Victory

    #11

    Any Theories For This Situation?

    #12

    How Can I Improve My Opening?

    #13

    Names Is Jack For Context

    #14

    How'd This Go

    #15

    Rating Check

    #16

    Knock Knock Jokes Never Fail

    #17

    Do You Think This Gambit Will Work?

    #18

    Queen Blunder In Low Elo

    #19

    Atleast 1900 Elo

    #20

    Black Forgot To Check Their Opening Prep

    #21

    For The Record, This Worked

    #22

    They’ve Only Made One Move. I’m Terrified

    #23

    Saw This On Youtube Post Hahahah Lool

    #24

    What Is This Opening Called?

    #25

    I Love My Mom, Best Opponent

    #26

    Wife Gambit

    #27

    The Fertilized Tomato Gambit

    #28

    Is This A Sound Approach?

    #29

    (Opponent Is A Woman) What's My Elo?

    #30

    Rate My Game

    #31

    This Timeline Between Me And My Sister (Her Room Is Right Next To Mine)

    #32

    Accidental High Elo

    #33

    Any Way To Recover Here

    #34

    I Need This Analysed Immediately. Checkmate??

    #35

    Smurfing Or Wintrade?

    #36

    I Have No Idea How To Respond

    #37

    What Now?😂

    #38

    How'd I Do?

    #39

    How'd I Do Guys

    #40

    Elo Rating? (Got Unmatched)

    #41

    I Think I Played This As Best As One Can

    #42

    Dinosaur Gambit

    #43

    The Ol' One-Two BBQ Punch

    #44

    Need Analysis

    #45

    MacBook

    #46

    Elo?

    #47

    Is This Rizz?

    #48

    Corny Opening Move, Resulted In Block

    #49

    Do You Offer A Rematch In This Position?

    #50

    I Mean

    #51

    Still Got A Date Though

    #52

    I Think I Threw

    #53

    My Favorite Game To Play

    #54

    The Gambit

    #55

    Unfathomable Gambit

    #56

    Was This Too Cringe?

    #57

    Did This Actually Work Or Am I Being Bated?

