ADVERTISEMENT

Texting is genuinely an art form. A well-timed message can make someone’s whole day, turn a stranger into a friend, or get you a date you were not expecting. The way people communicate over text says a lot about them, and sometimes what it says is absolutely unhinged.

r/TextingTheory is a subreddit where people share funny and chaotic text exchanges and analyze them like moves in a chess game. Brilliant play? Blunder? Total endgame? The community will let you know. Scroll down to see some of their best finds.