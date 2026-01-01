ADVERTISEMENT

Texting has become the go-to way to communicate with someone who's not in the same room as you. In fact, 23% of 18 to 34-year-old Americans say that they prefer texting over phone calls. But texting isn't just about asking "How are you doing?" anymore.

There are full-blown debates, fights, and dramas happening in our texting apps. The "Meme Texts" page on X (Twitter) collects the most unhinged and random interactions between people for our amusement. And Bored Panda has collected the weirdest texting screenshots and is presenting them to you here. We really ought to think twice before hitting "send," but have the folks on here done so?

More info: X (Twitter)

#1

Screenshot of unhinged and weird texts between mom and dad about buying toys and a light saber mishap.

    #2

    Text message conversation with unhinged and weird texts including a pun about being ruthless after a breakup.

    #3

    Screenshot of unhinged and weird texts conversation with a funny message exchange on a dark background.

    It's true that most of us prefer to communicate via text nowadays. But it's also worth noting that this mode of communication results in way more misunderstandings, fights, and drama than we'd like. Examples of texting miscommunication can vary: misspelled words, undetected sarcasm, or autocorrect might land many of us in trouble with a family member, a romantic prospect, and even our grandma.

    In 2024, the researchers at UCLA conducted a survey with students aged 18 to 22. Almost all of the participants agreed that it is much easier to avoid misunderstandings when talking face-to-face, as opposed to using any other medium online. They were able to read the person's body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice much better.
    #4

    Screenshot of unhinged and weird texts showing a confusing conversation about being at church, with humorous replies.

    #5

    Text message exchange showing weird and unhinged humor about a simple password, highlighting funny texts that might make you laugh out loud.

    #6

    Text message conversation showing unhinged and weird texts with humorous typos about feeling effects from a gummy.

    One common complaint from the students was that sarcasm or jokes would often go over their romantic partners' heads when texting. Truly, they weren't exchanging complicated jokes with long premises; one participant even remarked that his tone of voice would have been enough for his partner to recognize the sarcasm.

    A lot of times, people are unable to resolve the miscommunications via texting. 50% of the respondents in the UCLA survey claimed they had to get their point across once they met with the person face-to-face. 40% would resolve misunderstandings by calling, and 10% said they would just leave it as it was.
    #7

    Text conversation with Cool Grandpa using many sunglasses emojis, showcasing unhinged and weird texts to laugh out loud.

    #8

    Text conversation showing unhinged and weird texts with a mix of flirtation and awkward apology on a dark background.

    #9

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged text conversation with weird messages that might make you laugh out loud.

    It seems like texting is the perfect way to miscommunicate something you want to say and to misconstrue something another person means. It's the curse of texting and communicating on the internet in general. As social psychologist Alexander Danvers, Ph.D., explained to Bored Panda in a previous interview, having a live conversation demands more energy and skills that we don't even think about.

    A lot of it is about timing. "People respond with different facial expressions, tone of voice, body posture, etc. It also doesn't stop when you're not the one talking," Danvers notes. "Conversation involves a lot of back-channeling while the other person is talking, which can really set the tone of the interaction (doing things like say 'uh-huh' when someone is explaining, or nodding in agreement at a statement)."
    #10

    Screenshot of unhinged and weird texts showing a humorous late night message and follow-ups after taking meds.

    #11

    Screenshot of a weird and unhinged text conversation featuring a creepy comment about teeth on a dating app.

    #12

    Text message exchange showing an unhinged and weird conversation that might make you laugh out loud.

    Danvers told Bored Panda that engaging in a Reddit thread is not as effective in making us feel less lonely as real-life conversations. Similarly, social worker and therapist Cody Harper, MSW, RSW, writes that we shouldn't use texting as an absolute substitute for communication. Aside from misunderstandings, he also draws attention to negative bias.

    #13

    Chat screen showing unhinged and weird texts with missed voice and video calls during a bathroom break conversation.

    #14

    Screenshot of an unhinged and weird text conversation between a dad and child about Father's Day plans.

    #15

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and weird texts with emotional and random topics mixed together.

    As humans, we're wired to almost always think the worst. I grew up with a mom who always had a mini heart attack whenever I called her, answering in the most startled voice. She always assumed that something bad had happened, either to me or someone around me; otherwise, I wouldn't be calling. I didn't understand it as a kid, but now, as an adult, I, too, get a faint feeling of worry before picking up every time a loved one calls. Even if it's just to say "Happy Birthday."
    #16

    Screenshot of a weird text conversation about craving warm water, illustrating unhinged and weird texts that make you laugh.

    #17

    Unhinged and weird text message conversation revealing an awkward moment during family screen sharing.

    #18

    Text conversation with a humorous typo involving the phrase supermassive black hole, illustrating weird texts.

    That's why Harper urges people not to tackle emotional subjects through texting. "DO NOT ever text these words: 'We need to talk.' The human mind has a negative bias, and this message will send your loved one's mind reeling. If you truly need to talk, tell your loved one in person, or not at all."
    #19

    Screenshot of a weird and unhinged text from mom warning about mercury in Gatorade, a funny unusual message.

    #20

    Social media exchange with OREO Cookie brand about a weird and unhinged text that sparks humor online.

    #21

    Funny unhinged and weird texts exchange showing playful catch and date invitation with purple hand gestures on dark background.

    That's good advice and all, but rarely are we able to put it to good use. How many times have you had a proper text-fight with your partner, Pandas? According to a 2023 survey, 79.61% of texters have had an argument via a text message. What's more, 47.56% usually fight with their significant other.
    #22

    Text conversation showing weird and unhinged emojis with shrugging faces in a humorous exchange.

    #23

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and weird texts where one person calls the other insanely different and suggests a disorder named after them.

    #24

    Screenshot of unhinged and weird text conversation with humorous wordplay on mail and gmail terms.

    Cody Harper writes that fighting through text messages can seriously hurt a relationship. "The fight becomes a document, and it's fairly likely that this document will be brought up in future fights. [It] can become embedded in our memories as we reread it, further plunging our beliefs about the relationship into negativity." The solution? Avoid emotionally charged conversations, delivering bad news, or writing blocks of multiple paragraphs.
    #25

    Text message conversation with unhinged and weird texts about a Himalayan salt lamp that might make you laugh out loud.

    #26

    Text message conversation showing a humorous and unhinged text with a man wearing a funny graphic shirt.

    #27

    Screenshot of a weird text message conversation showing a confusing reply and a red question mark drawn on the keyboard.

    What's the weirdest or most unhinged texting interaction you've ever had, Pandas? Maybe you were the one pouring out your feelings in a chain of multiple-paragraph texts? Share your messaging mishaps with us in the comments! And be sure to check out these wild stories of people going through others' phones and uncovering hidden truths.
    #28

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and weird texts with a humorous and confusing conversation tone.

    #29

    Text message conversation showing unhinged and weird texts with a humorous twist about harming the baby.

    #30

    Screenshot of a weird and unhinged text conversation about leaving Wrestle Mania on for cats to protect them, funny messages.

    #31

    Text message exchange with unhinged and weird texts between friends, including a funny language mistake and a surprising reply.

    #32

    Screenshot of a weird text conversation with unhinged messages that might make you laugh out loud.

    #33

    A funny and weird text exchange with playful threats and a humorous license and registration joke.

    #34

    Text conversation showing unhinged and weird texts about breaking something to get a med tech, humorous online chat.

    #35

    Text message exchange showing a funny and unhinged conversation with weird texts that might make you laugh out loud.

    #36

    Text conversation showing unhinged and weird texts that might make you laugh out loud with age confusion humor.

    #37

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and weird texts with playful confusion, perfect for weird texts that might make you laugh out loud.

    #38

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and weird texts with a person pleading and being ignored.

    #39

    Screenshot of a weird text conversation with humorous and unhinged messages and an angry emoji reaction.

    #40

    Screenshot of a weird and unhinged text conversation with repeated funny messages and heart emojis.

    #41

    Repeated funny text messages asking about Golden Corral, showcasing unhinged and weird texts that might make you laugh out loud.

    #42

    Text message exchange showing a humorous and weird text with repeated laughter, part of unhinged and weird texts collection.

    #43

    A funny and unhinged text exchange about Skibidi Toilets with references to viral YouTube views.

    #44

    Text conversation with Dad sharing unhinged and weird texts involving a funny mix-up and playful messages.

    #45

    Screenshot of an unhinged and weird text expressing intense sudden love with humor and unexpected depth.

    #46

    Text conversation showing a funny Tinder chat about favorite soup, capturing unhinged and weird texts that might make you laugh out loud.

    #47

    Screenshot of a weird text conversation showing a confused message and a humorous warning about southern India.

    #48

    Text message conversation showing unhinged and weird texts about being stung by a bee and not going to work.

    #49

    Text exchange showing an unhinged and weird text from an Uber driver saying I love you twice, with confused reply.

    #50

    Text conversation screenshot showing unhinged and weird texts that might make you laugh out loud with humorous rejection.

    #51

    Screenshot of unhinged and weird texts showing dark humor and awkward conversation moments that might make you laugh out loud.

    #52

    Person dressed in medieval attire holding a sword, sharing unhinged and weird texts with humorous medieval references.

    #53

    Text conversation showing a funny unhinged and weird message exchange including a mugshot reaction pic.

    #54

    Text conversation showing an unhinged and weird exchange with a sudden breakup and blunt responses.

    #55

    Screenshot of unhinged and weird texts where one person asks about location and another responds with go away bro.

    #56

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and weird texts that might make you laugh out loud.

    #57

    Text conversation showing unhinged and weird texts with a humorous twist that might make you laugh out loud.

    #58

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged text conversation between mom and child, showcasing weird texts that might make you laugh out loud.

    #59

    Chat conversation showing unhinged and weird texts about a cat named Dr cheddar not respecting the owner.

    #60

    Text messages about eating brownies with a funny reply, illustrating unhinged and weird texts that make you laugh out loud.

    #61

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and weird texts where one person forgets to bring the charger despite being reminded.

    #62

    Text message exchange showing a confusing and unhinged conversation, illustrating weird texts that might make you laugh.

    #63

    Text message conversation with a humorous and unhinged reply, part of weird texts that might make you laugh out loud.

    #64

    Chat conversation showing a funny and unhinged text exchange about mining with a Minecraft-style block image.

    #65

    Text message exchange showing a funny and unhinged conversation with a money transfer of $1.05 via Apple Pay.

    #66

    Funny and weird text conversation about red flags and expectations that might make you laugh out loud.

    #67

    Text conversation with unhinged and weird texts involving floating, breakfast plans, and a confused reaction.

    #68

    Text message conversation showing unhinged and weird texts with confusing claims, highlighting humor in odd chats.

    #69

    Text message conversation showing unhinged and weird texts where one person confesses feelings and the other responds sarcastically.

    #70

    Chat messages showing a weird and unhinged text conversation that might make you laugh out loud.

    #71

    A funny text exchange featuring a dog wearing headphones, capturing unhinged and weird texts that might make you laugh.

    #72

    Screenshot of weird texts showing a confused buyer quoting a price and seller responding with $1000 price message.

    #73

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and weird texts with repetitive use of the word fat in a humorous context.

    #74

    Text message conversation showing a weird and unhinged exchange that might make you laugh out loud.

    #75

    Text message thread showing multiple Tinder verification codes followed by a humorous rejection message, illustrating unhinged texts.

    #76

    Text message conversation with a funny dog image and unhinged texts that might make you laugh out loud.

    A humorous unhinged and weird text conversation showing a cat touching a person's hip in a funny moment.

    #78

    Chat screenshot showing unhinged and weird texts with playful and dark messages in a conversation.

    #79

    Text conversation showing unhinged and weird texts with humorous messages about forgetting a relationship.

    #80

    Chat conversation showing unhinged and weird texts with apologies and confusion in a messaging app.

