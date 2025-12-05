ADVERTISEMENT

Texting has been the new way of communication for almost two decades now. Even with video calls being the easiest they've ever been, most people still prefer messaging. In fact, 40% of the respondents in an international survey by YouGov claimed they prefer texting over other communication methods such as calls, video calls, audio messages, and even face-to-face communication.

Texting also allows us to communicate through memes, videos, and photos, which pretty often results in hilarious interactions. We've compiled the funniest and strangest instances of people texting each other, courtesy of the r/texts subreddit that collects "funny, weird, or random conversations" for the entertainment of others.

More info: Reddit

#1

Woke Up To This Text From My Boyfriend. I’ve Been Talking/Moving In My Sleep Lately. I Am Thoroughly Embarrassed😂

Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation with funny moments about Uno cards and laughter while texting.

MrsCyanide Report

    #2

    The Text My Dad (The Anti-Boomer) Sent To Me And My Sisters After The Election

    Text message from dad offering comforting words and advice on mental health in a heartfelt, impactful text conversation.

    dalee90 Report

    That's not hilarious- That's awesome.

    And kind of sad

    princesspossum avatar
    Princess Possum
    Princess Possum
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a wonderful message, and I'm glad to read it, but why is it in a post about "bizarre and hilarious" ones?

    #3

    My Dad Is Getting Confident In His AI Detection Skills

    Two cats riding a motorcycle in a humorous text conversation about a hilarious viral video.

    Ok_Responsibility844 Report

    If it was real then they'd be wearing helmets?

    yikes! Did you forget the /s ?

    #4

    Found Out How My BF Likes To Talk To My Cat When I'm Not Around

    Screenshot of hilarious text message conversation with accidental voice-to-text recorder creating funny pet-related words.

    mooshinformation Report

    #5

    My GF Texting Her Friend 💀

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation where someone asks about power, leading to a funny and unexpected reply.

    TriggersTiger Report

    I have a friend who would totally answer something like this. She has ADHD

    #6

    My Daughter And I

    Text conversation with hilarious messages about babysitting a 3D printed dinosaur and playful photos included.

    KarateandPopTarts Report

    #7

    I Asked My Brother To Send Me Pics Of Our Mom

    Funny text message exchange showing cremation ashes images and a shocked reaction meme, highlighting hilarious texts.

    She was cremated 10yrs ago..

    Melodic_Chicken_2299 Report

    #8

    My Mom Found My V*pe :’( (I Am 26 Years Old)

    Text exchange with a hilarious misunderstanding about a nose hair trimmer mistaken for a vape, funny texts people still think about.

    LeastAnomicRedditor Report

    #9

    My Friend Admitted Something

    Hilarious text conversation where someone jokes about eating grass as a kid to gain speed like horses.

    saskatchewanchrome Report

    Doesn't work for cows and tortoises lol

    Some grass makes you slower

    And the grass that mother gives you Don't do anything at all Go ask Alice When she's ten feet tall

    #10

    My Best Friend Passed Away A Few Weeks Ago, But This Roast Is Absolutely Eternal. God, I Miss Her

    Hilarious text messages joking about flattery and being rolled over by a steam roller with a funny reaction gif.

    Even-Persimmon-5299 Report

    #11

    Guy I'm Seeing Hates That I Don't Fart In Front Of Him

    Text message exchange showing a hilarious criticism about farting in front of friends and family.

    unsuresea Report

    #12

    My Boss Is So Done

    Hilarious text conversation about someone contracting ringworm and asking if they must go to work tomorrow.

    swarrypop Report

    "mouth kissing a stray cat" yeah... I like cats, but if you are doing that then you have gone too far.

    This boss must get a lot of these types of messages from OP.

    #13

    So Pretty Much A Random Number Texted Me So I Texted Them

    Hilarious text message exchange featuring a funny altered image of Dwayne Johnson as Shrek in a viral meme format.

    scriptica Report

    #14

    Let’s Go?? I Guess??

    Hilarious text exchange where one person jokes about weight, showing funny and memorable texting moments.

    jahmah Report

    #15

    My Mother Asking Me To Get A Message To Elon…

    Text conversation showing a hilarious mix-up involving a letter to Elon Musk and a funny mistaken word.

    FlowerNo5207 Report

    8points
    POST
    Ick... She used the wrong their/there/they're. (I know, I know. I suffered through the entire letter and that's still the thing that bothers me the most.)

    Sorry but your Mum is an ars hole maga.

    #16

    Sent An "Email-Like" Message To Confirm A Date With A Sweet Girl I'm Seeing, Needless To Say Her Reaction Made Her Even More Endearing !

    Funny text message exchange about a marketing meeting location mix-up shared in hilarious texts people still think about.

    RogueLeaderArt Report

    Sounds like a match made in heaven

    #17

    I Present To You, My Youngest Sister

    Hilarious text conversation where someone jokes about a dad’s date of birth by mixing up years.

    Br0kenpenis Report

    Their clock is wrong, 1865 should be 5 past 7 in the evening.

    Don't be trying to do math around the military. It makes the Army jealous and the Marines suspicious

    #18

    Average Interaction With My Dad

    Man in high-visibility jacket texting at outdoor event, with humorous text messages about working hard or hardly working.

    Macca3568 Report

    #19

    My Girlfriend From High School 20 Years Ago Is A Really Sweet Girl. But This Was Ruthless

    Hilarious texts people still think about, including a funny message about looking bald and wearing glasses at 13.

    wakinupdrunk Report

    #20

    Hehe

    Hilarious text conversation joking about a fall that broke the Earth's crust in funny messages.

    BoeingPerson Report

    Did it hurt when you fell from Heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face.

    #21

    Good Night Text To My GF

    Text exchange showing a hilarious mistaken text involving love messages and an accidental photo of a dad.

    I didn’t see him, why is he so small??

    Squeaky-shoppingcart Report

    #22

    Finally Got To Join My Boyfriend's Family Groupchat

    Hilarious text thread about Thanksgiving food requests with a dramatic werewolf image captioned cornbread please.

    lanabeee Report

    #23

    Got A Random Text From My Brother 😂

    Text conversation with a photo of a car gear shift and a pink cartoon sticker, showcasing hilarious text messages.

    Got a random text from my brother, asking if a jibbit was mine. I know he knew it was mine, so i thought it was weird he was asking me… until I saw his girlfriend in the reflection of his shifter 😂 She has quite the history of getting jealous, so now the text makes more sense hahaha

    alanafalletti Report

    Even in the reflection she looks jealous

    If OP'Ss brothers GF is a jealous type, maybe he needs to get rid of her.

    Maybe he should dump her a*s

    #24

    A Message From What I Would Assume To Be A Hairy Man…

    Hilarious text conversation with emojis about a full moon and a funny wolf voice message in a chat thread.

    Fun_Thing_3947 Report

    I got bitten by a person once. Every full moon I turn into a Were-Human.

    #25

    My Daughter .. Cont

    Hilarious text exchange about a stolen Hello Kitty sugar scrub with exaggerated funny consequences.

    DishsUp Report

    #26

    It’s My Dad’s Birthday So Here’s My Favorite Text He’s Ever Sent

    Hilarious text message from dad with a selfie holding a dog, sharing a morning jaunt update and family greeting.

    Caro__Grace Report

    #27

    My Mom Has A Suspicion About My Cat

    Funny text message featuring a cat sitting on stairs, shared among hilarious texts people still think about.

    Specialist-Ad2937 Report

    #28

    How Dead Am I?

    Funny text exchange where one person admits breaking the vacuum cleaner in a hilarious conversation.

    4dafryguy Report

    #29

    Boyfriend Fell Asleep On His Flight And Didn’t Know His Plane Diverted To Another State

    Text exchange showing a hilarious conversation where one person humorously admits they were asleep during their flight.

    koolhaam Report

    #30

    My Brother’s 19-Year-Old Wisdom

    Text conversation about deleting Instagram to avoid reels and temptations, a hilarious text people still think about.

    alittleuneven Report

    #31

    Can’t Believe He Did This On Valentines Day, Of All Days

    Text message with a long romantic Valentine’s Day message followed by a one-word reply, highlighting hilarious texts.

    Due to time difference it was like 5AM and he accidentally clicked a suggested auto reply that sent immediately. He called me a second later in a blind panic trying to apologize for the “okay” and explain what happened 😂 love this boy but definitely gonna hang it over his head for a while!!

    Madcat6679 Report

    #32

    My Mother Met My Boyfriend Yesterday, And This Was Her Review. 🥹💓

    Text message exchange showing a funny and heartfelt conversation about someone being great and lovable.

    Entire_Bumblebee_207 Report

    #33

    My Dad Has Never Once Questioned The Way I Text Him

    Humorous text message exchange about snacks including Oreos, zebra cake, lollipops, and blowpops with funny cat meme.

    anon Report

    #34

    If You’re Gonna Message A Girl On Reddit. Maybe Make Sure She’s Actually A Girl

    Funny text conversation where someone confuses gender, highlighting hilarious texts people still think about today

    witcharithmetic Report

    #35

    My 11 Year Old Sends Me This An Hour After He Went To Bed... 😅

    Text conversation with a photo of a small dark object on a purple ceiling, described as a terrifying ladybug.

    rhikachuuu Report

    #36

    My Boyfriend Ladies And Gentlemen

    Hilarious text exchange involving a $40 Apple Cash request and witty response about misogyny.

    OldOil1007 Report

    I, a manly man, will never misogyny, even for money. You delicate little lady pandas should never have to face misogyny, it would make you faint in fear! I bet you are glad to have such a strong, macho man here to protect you.

    #37

    I Think My Wife Has Had Enough Of Me

    Text conversation showing a hilarious exchange with a SpongeBob meme, capturing funny texts people still think about.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    I Think That’s My Queue To Give Up On Dating😭

    Text conversation showing a hilarious and witty exchange that people still think about from funny texts.

    Interesting-Sleep354 Report

    I think it's your cue to get out of the queue.

    #39

    My Husband Wakes Up Thinking About Dinner

    Funny text message exchange showing excitement for dinner, part of hilarious texts people still think about today.

    bratney35 Report

    #40

    My Thoughtful 13 Year Old

    Text conversation showing a hilarious and creepy handmade doll that received funny texts people still think about.

    soill_berry41 Report

    #41

    Texts With My Wife While She’s On The Way Home To Me And The Kids After A Night Of Karaoke

    Funny text message exchange where one person jokes about making out with both their partner and Uber driver.

    MsCardeno Report

    #42

    90% Of The Reason My 14 Year Old Texts Me

    Text conversation showing a humorous request for snacks from the vending machine with emoji-filled replies.

    Victor_Krum Report

    #43

    My 8 Year Old Niece

    Funny text message exchange with animal emojis and playful insults in a hilarious conversation people still think about.

    RAVMisery1 Report

    #44

    I Love Dating

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation where one person clarifies a platonic connection and receives a funny response.

    Berdsherman Report

    #45

    Texting With My 7 Year Old Son

    Text conversation showing hilarious meme replies including Bugs Bunny saying no, capturing funny texts people still think about.

    Kiddos dodgy android tablet carked it, and so he got a hand me down from his Nana that happens to be a pretty decent iPad. His mum and I both have iPhones so I showed him how he can message us. Got a wake-up message from him the next morning, he makes me laugh.

    HadToCrackThat Report

    #46

    My 13 Year Old

    Text message with emojis replacing some letters in the alphabet, highlighting hilarious texts people still think about.

    SarahKaiaKumzin Report

    I do not get the U?

    U are the monkey... according to the 13yrs old

    #47

    My Daughter Is At Her Dad’s House This Weekend. She Uses Talk To Text. I Texted Her Dad To Make Sure She Hadn’t Had A Stroke

    Text conversation with humorous and confusing messages that people still think about in hilarious texts.

    easterbunny04 Report

    #48

    Been Married 9 Years, I Understand Her

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation showing a funny typo about putting economy in the freezer.

    Been married to my wonderful wife for 9 years. She tends to prefer voice to text, despite the many typos that come along with it. Can any one decipher this text exchange without any context? I’ll give a hint in the comments if necessary. Good luck!

    ThanosA**Clap Report

    #49

    Do You Think My Mom Needed Glue?

    Text message exchange showing a hilarious repeated request for crazy glue, highlighting funny texts that people still remember.

    Ecstatic_Slice_8456 Report

    #50

    Texts With My Dad Haha

    Text conversation between dad and child showcasing hilarious texts people still think about for their humor.

    MyJokesAreOffensive Report

    #51

    I Don't Play LOL

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation where an old neighbor is jokingly confronted about a message sent to his wife.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    Cat Girl

    Text message conversation showing hilarious texts with repeated meows and a playful tone in funny text messages people still think about.

    lizard-teef Report

    #53

    Why Are Men Like This? 😭

    Text message exchange discussing plans to visit the aquarium, showcasing hilarious and memorable texts.

    aquariusprincessxo Report

    Posting This. Divorce Here We Come

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation where someone asks about risotto ingredients and gets a witty reply.

    Oztravels Report

