54 Times People Received Texts They Still Think About Because They Were That Hilarious (New Pics)
Texting has been the new way of communication for almost two decades now. Even with video calls being the easiest they've ever been, most people still prefer messaging. In fact, 40% of the respondents in an international survey by YouGov claimed they prefer texting over other communication methods such as calls, video calls, audio messages, and even face-to-face communication.
Texting also allows us to communicate through memes, videos, and photos, which pretty often results in hilarious interactions. We've compiled the funniest and strangest instances of people texting each other, courtesy of the r/texts subreddit that collects "funny, weird, or random conversations" for the entertainment of others.
More info: Reddit
Woke Up To This Text From My Boyfriend. I’ve Been Talking/Moving In My Sleep Lately. I Am Thoroughly Embarrassed😂
The Text My Dad (The Anti-Boomer) Sent To Me And My Sisters After The Election
My Dad Is Getting Confident In His AI Detection Skills
Found Out How My BF Likes To Talk To My Cat When I'm Not Around
My GF Texting Her Friend 💀
My Daughter And I
I Asked My Brother To Send Me Pics Of Our Mom
She was cremated 10yrs ago..
My Mom Found My V*pe :’( (I Am 26 Years Old)
My Friend Admitted Something
My Best Friend Passed Away A Few Weeks Ago, But This Roast Is Absolutely Eternal. God, I Miss Her
Guy I'm Seeing Hates That I Don't Fart In Front Of Him
My Boss Is So Done
So Pretty Much A Random Number Texted Me So I Texted Them
Let’s Go?? I Guess??
My Mother Asking Me To Get A Message To Elon…
Sent An "Email-Like" Message To Confirm A Date With A Sweet Girl I'm Seeing, Needless To Say Her Reaction Made Her Even More Endearing !
I Present To You, My Youngest Sister
Average Interaction With My Dad
My Girlfriend From High School 20 Years Ago Is A Really Sweet Girl. But This Was Ruthless
Good Night Text To My GF
Finally Got To Join My Boyfriend's Family Groupchat
Got A Random Text From My Brother 😂
Got a random text from my brother, asking if a jibbit was mine. I know he knew it was mine, so i thought it was weird he was asking me… until I saw his girlfriend in the reflection of his shifter 😂 She has quite the history of getting jealous, so now the text makes more sense hahaha
A Message From What I Would Assume To Be A Hairy Man…
My Daughter .. Cont
It’s My Dad’s Birthday So Here’s My Favorite Text He’s Ever Sent
My Mom Has A Suspicion About My Cat
Boyfriend Fell Asleep On His Flight And Didn’t Know His Plane Diverted To Another State
My Brother’s 19-Year-Old Wisdom
Can’t Believe He Did This On Valentines Day, Of All Days
Due to time difference it was like 5AM and he accidentally clicked a suggested auto reply that sent immediately. He called me a second later in a blind panic trying to apologize for the “okay” and explain what happened 😂 love this boy but definitely gonna hang it over his head for a while!!
My Mother Met My Boyfriend Yesterday, And This Was Her Review. 🥹💓
My Dad Has Never Once Questioned The Way I Text Him
If You’re Gonna Message A Girl On Reddit. Maybe Make Sure She’s Actually A Girl
My 11 Year Old Sends Me This An Hour After He Went To Bed... 😅
My Boyfriend Ladies And Gentlemen
I Think My Wife Has Had Enough Of Me
I Think That’s My Queue To Give Up On Dating😭
My Husband Wakes Up Thinking About Dinner
My Thoughtful 13 Year Old
Texts With My Wife While She’s On The Way Home To Me And The Kids After A Night Of Karaoke
90% Of The Reason My 14 Year Old Texts Me
My 8 Year Old Niece
I Love Dating
Texting With My 7 Year Old Son
Kiddos dodgy android tablet carked it, and so he got a hand me down from his Nana that happens to be a pretty decent iPad. His mum and I both have iPhones so I showed him how he can message us. Got a wake-up message from him the next morning, he makes me laugh.
My 13 Year Old
My Daughter Is At Her Dad’s House This Weekend. She Uses Talk To Text. I Texted Her Dad To Make Sure She Hadn’t Had A Stroke
Been Married 9 Years, I Understand Her
Been married to my wonderful wife for 9 years. She tends to prefer voice to text, despite the many typos that come along with it. Can any one decipher this text exchange without any context? I’ll give a hint in the comments if necessary. Good luck!
Do You Think My Mom Needed Glue?
Texts With My Dad Haha
I Don't Play LOL
Cat Girl
