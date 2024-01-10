‘27 And Tired’: 60 Relatable Memes For People In Their 20s That Are Fighting For Their Lives
What makes a meme relatable? According to the Meme Manifesto, it's the capacity to trigger shared memories, sentiments or a particular kind of humor. And no matter how much we'd like to be different and original, most of us have more-or-less the same experiences.
Therefore, our struggles can also be the same. And what better way to look at them through the lens of laughter than to scroll through some memes? That's why we're featuring the 27 And Tired Instagram page. It's an account with a wide array of relatable memes. Check out our selection and let us know your favorites in the comments!
This post may include affiliate links.
My boyfriend waits by the living room window, looking out to spot the driver whenever we order something as if the driver could have been attacked by a raging horde of pizza zombies
My only objection here is pasta and bread. And the fact that the sauce is on only half of the plate and not mixed in with all the pasta.
Me too! But there is nothing low key about how Kanye is losing it…
I already feeling like a train wreck survivor after usual 12 hour shift, so no need any exercise, no thank you!