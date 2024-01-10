ADVERTISEMENT

What makes a meme relatable? According to the Meme Manifesto, it's the capacity to trigger shared memories, sentiments or a particular kind of humor. And no matter how much we'd like to be different and original, most of us have more-or-less the same experiences.

Therefore, our struggles can also be the same. And what better way to look at them through the lens of laughter than to scroll through some memes? That's why we're featuring the 27 And Tired Instagram page. It's an account with a wide array of relatable memes. Check out our selection and let us know your favorites in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Makes me feel a little bit better every time I go

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My boyfriend waits by the living room window, looking out to spot the driver whenever we order something as if the driver could have been attacked by a raging horde of pizza zombies

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To not say something rude I'd have to be living under that bed

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ingosauer_1 avatar
reemerger
reemerger
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Six hours of memes a day keep the guys with the straightjacket away

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ingosauer_1 avatar
reemerger
reemerger
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me: *You couldn't just shoot back a mildly amused emoji?*

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I spent far too many hours doing this and squeezing the ends where the wires were exposed due to constant twisting

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ingosauer_1 avatar
reemerger
reemerger
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I positively enjoy getting up early on days when I have nowhere to be.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#19

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
simonadavid avatar
Narwhal Blast
Narwhal Blast
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My only objection here is pasta and bread. And the fact that the sauce is on only half of the plate and not mixed in with all the pasta.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ingosauer_1 avatar
reemerger
reemerger
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I fall asleep now tomorrow will just be here faster.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ingosauer_1 avatar
reemerger
reemerger
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Selective perception makes life so much more bearable.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ingosauer_1 avatar
reemerger
reemerger
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone did something and I'm not okay with it, whatever it may be. Got any food?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
brittdorasmith avatar
Heir of Durin
Heir of Durin
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me too! But there is nothing low key about how Kanye is losing it…

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ingosauer_1 avatar
reemerger
reemerger
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thing 1: Decompress. Thing 2: Relax. Thing 3: Enjoy being in the moment. Thing 4: Think of something fun to do. Thing 5: Ponder whether Is this thing worth getting up from the couch...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#52

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
kristinasoblinskyte avatar
Kristina Pelėda
Kristina Pelėda
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I already feeling like a train wreck survivor after usual 12 hour shift, so no need any exercise, no thank you!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#57

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Relatable-Struggle-Memes

27_and_tired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!