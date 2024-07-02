ADVERTISEMENT

We are all spoilt for choice when it comes to resharing things on our social media feed. From adorable pet photos to boomer jokes, the internet is filled with entertaining content.

And out of everything the online world has to offer, we love our daily dose of memes. Today, we’ve compiled some hilarious yet painfully relatable memes from an Instagram account to add some joy to your day. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to explore bite-sized pieces of digital comedy.

#1

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

betchwithnolife Report

#2

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

jzux Report

ukachukwuokpara avatar
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HR: we are short staffed right now can you have an emergency later

#3

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

BanditTheRapper Report

Memes have long been a part of human culture, but in the last few years, their internet following has grown significantly. These visual snippets are used for diverse reasons; popular brands use them to advertise their products, and they are also humorously utilized in political contexts to convey complex ideas.

And online communities share hilarious memes about various aspects of everyday life.
#4

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

soniborah avatar
Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear there are levels of being unlucky. I get the symptoms that run for 2 weeks before the show actually starts

#5

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

quorralyne Report

ner_diz avatar
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then the kid said: We are such stuff as dreams are made on, and our little life is rounded with a sleep.

#6

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

aly__dixon Report

Often humorous or sarcastic in nature, memes gain popularity quickly on the internet. However, not all of them go viral. A meme that reaches millions within hours usually resonates with common experiences and makes us laugh. The secret lies in a combination of factors like relatability, timeliness, and visual appeal, among others.

A blog by Data Dab points out, “The science behind virality reveals that human psychology is at the core of what content spreads. By tapping into emotions like humor, outrage, or hope and driving needs like self-expression, connection, and entertainment, viral content captivates the masses.”
#7

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was young our emergency number was 000, and the universal number in Europe is 112.

#8

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

tacko_belle Report

#9

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

PurestInNoSense Report

jenrhoades avatar
GenuineJen
GenuineJen
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes kindness doesn't look like kindness lol. Some people just need to know.

Most memes have a short shelf life, but there are a few that are always around. Evil Kermit is one such meme. The meme is a screenshot from the 2014 movie Muppets Most Wanted, where Kermit the Frog encounters Constantine, his evil twin, who is dressed like a Sith Lord.

In the movie, Constantine is a master crook who just got out of a gulag, and he tells Kermit what to do. In the meme, Kermit the Frog faces a hooded version of himself, symbolizing the internal conflicts we often face.
#10

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man, do we have to let the pervs pervert everything? "Daddy" is primarily a simple word for a caring parent, not a role-playing term for a balding man with a young wife.

#11

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

staphwriter Report

#12

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

The meme's idea is to show someone talking to themselves, and it typically has a "me to me" quotation next to it. Say, for instance, I have to start saving money. Me to myself: Let’s buy a new car. It reflects the struggles one faces in making bad decisions despite knowing better.
#13

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#14

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

soniborah avatar
Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heel needs to understand that I can't walk around unless the cream has dried. I may not have any place or plans to go but I don't want to be tied down

#15

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

betchwithnolife Report

The Distracted Boyfriend meme was born from a stock photo of a man checking out another woman while his girlfriend looks on disapprovingly. It went on to become a symbol of cheating, but in a lighthearted way.

People started humorously conveying the idea of romantic infidelity in partnerships by captioning the photo with amusing remarks.
#16

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

ihavedisease Report

#17

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

EmployeeTears Report

#18

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

AerinChevyFord Report

There are times in life when things don't add up. Imagine someone calculating how they can get 8 hours of sleep and wake up at 7 a.m. after deciding to watch "just one more episode" of their favorite TV show at 5 a.m. The Math Lady or Confused Lady meme is used to represent such moments of intense confusion.

In the image, an actress looks visibly confused while mathematical equations and formulas float around her head. This is a well-known meme about situations where logic fails.
#19

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

TimUppal Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A tad stereotypical, perhaps… but in the end, who wouldn’t want to be associated with naan? It’s pretty good!

#20

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

EmployeeTears Report

#21

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

teetotaller_ Report

Memes are not just still images, they can also be gifs and videos. Just like the Homer Simpson Backs into a Bush gif meme. It was born from an episode of The Simpsons, a popular American animated sitcom. In the scene, Homer is seen backing into a bush until he vanishes.

Well, if you find yourself in awkward situations that you would prefer not to be in, you can always use this meme.
#22

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#23

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems a fair way of getting back what the shop is owed.

#24

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

JockJockGoose Report

Such memes are often adored by many because they can be used in various contexts and situations. People enjoy sharing relatable content because it helps them express their feelings in a lighthearted way.
#25

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#26

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

ethanbgoofy Report

#27

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

michellesound Report

#28

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

JayNedaj Report

These hilarious posts are a good way to share a good laugh with your family, friends, or colleagues. So, go on and share this with your loved ones. And don’t forget to tell us which one of these is your favorite.

#29

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once read about a German company where the auto response was' This employee is on holiday, your email will be deleted, but you can email xxxxx'. The company found that it was less stressful for employees to return to an empty inbox.

#30

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#31

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#32

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

NoahVerrier Report

#33

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#34

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#35

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#36

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#37

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

betchwithnolife Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean… that is the sort of question I want to ask. That is a good question.

#38

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Yes, let's perform a hysterectomy on her. That would solve the problem"

#39

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#40

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

employeetears Report

#41

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It has turned out that not having a job in the traditional way is the one thing I do better than procrastinating. It might also be because my bosses are now cats.

#42

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#43

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#44

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Parents should be banned from children's sports. I occasionally help out at the local rugby matches for children around ten years old, and their parents are the ones that needs water breaks.

#45

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#46

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#47

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#48

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#49

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#50

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#51

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#52

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#53

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

betchwithnolife Report

#54

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#55

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#56

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#57

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

anniewood742 avatar
annie
annie
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

UM WOMEN CAN BE ELECTRICIANS AND MECHANICS AS WELL!

#58

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#59

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

i-buckland16 avatar
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't keep my phone on silent, mainly because barely anyone has my number and I don't have any apps that would send me notifications, and I go to bed the latest of my mates, so if I do get a notification while I'm trying to sleep it'll probably be an emergency or extremely funny, both of which I will happily be disturbed for.

#60

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

betchwithnolife Report

#61

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#62

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#63

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

betchwithnolife Report

#64

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#65

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#66

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#67

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone seriously expected to find vegan food at a place that literally has "BBQ" in its name?!?

#68

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm more interested in meeting the person who is too hot.

#69

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#70

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#71

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#72

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#73

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#74

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet he thought he had found a kink he didn't know about.

#75

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#76

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#77

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

betchwithnolife Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least he's not a convicted felon like the other guy...

#78

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

betchwithnolife Report

#79

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#80

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#81

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

thetinderblog Report

#82

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#83

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#84

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#85

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

betchwithnolife Report

#86

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

#87

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I assume that the Dild0-shaped character doesn't have any friends?

#88

Random-Funny-Memes-Jokes

no.fucksgiiven Report

