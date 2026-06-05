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Street signposts, park hoardings, and storefront markers are usually the background noise of our daily commutes. We often breeze right past. But every once in a while, a sign stops us in our tracks and makes us grab our cameras.

Maybe the wording is a complete trainwreck, the visuals make no sense, the translation went off the rails, or it’s just pure and unhinged nonsense.

If you were looking for a sign to laugh today, we’ve rounded up the most ridiculous and hilarious displays spotted in the wild and shared by netizens on this subreddit.

They might just convince you to look up from your phone on your next walk.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nah, I'm Good!

No soliciting sign humorously charging 50 dollars per minute for sales pitches and religious messages

Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

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    #2

    Not Doing The Last One

    Humorous anti-theft sign advising to lock car and fill purse with angry poisonous bees

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    6points
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    Signs are supposed to make our lives easier. Their main job is to take a busy, chaotic world and break it down into quick and simple messages that anyone can understand. They tell us where to walk, when to drive, and how to stay safe.

    But have you ever looked at a sign and felt your brain glitch? Like when the words say “STOP” but the sign is a friendly bright green.

    Research shows that we use something called pre-attentive processing, a mental superpower that reads shapes and colors in less than 200 milliseconds before we even think about them.

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    So when a sign breaks the normal rules, our brain undergoes an immediate mental conflict. That sudden delay in understanding is exactly why we do a double take, laugh or question the absurdity.
    #3

    Well, What Should I Do?

    Conflicting traffic signs showing stop and no stopping any time

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

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    #4

    This Generation

    Funny fire safety sign advising to leave before posting on social media

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    6points
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    Our brain is a speed-reader that loves patterns, usually scanning things in a quick F or Z shape.

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    When you look at a big block of information, your eyes instantly skim across the top line, drop down a bit to skim a shorter second line, and then just plunge straight down the left side. It literally traces the letter F.

    You know those storefronts where text is split across two doors? If you read it naturally (left-to-right, top-to-bottom), it says something totally unhinged like “No Safety Smoking First” instead of “No Smoking, Safety First.”

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    Because your automatic eye-tracking pattern forces you to skim horizontally across the top line first, your eyes instantly link the words across the gap.
    #5

    Pigeons: We Prefer Our Garbage Bland, Thanks

    Humorous sign asking people not to season the pigeons

    Feaselbf6 Report

    6points
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    #6

    You Have Cat To Be Kitten Me Right Meow!

    Caution sign warning about cats jumping out on the street

    AcidicSlimeTrail Report

    6points
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    #7

    Giant Mosquito?

    Funny sign showing giant mosquito carrying a person in wilderness area

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    6points
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    For visual spaces with less text, like a restaurant menu board or a street sign, your eyes zip across the top, shoot diagonally down to the bottom-left, and then blast across the bottom — literally a Z shape.

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    Experts call this selective visual attention. The brain filters out 99% of the background noise so we don’t get overwhelmed.

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    So when a local shop puts up a sign that fights these natural tracking shapes, our brain can take longer to figure out what the sign is trying to say.

    That’s often when confusion, and sometimes accidental comedy, begins.
    #8

    I Don't Think Squirrels Can Do Anything

    Amusing park sign that squirrels have right of way

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    6points
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    #9

    Indeed

    Funny beware sign saying well just beware on a pole

    SpaceisCool09 Report

    6points
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    #10

    What Is The Reason For Reporting It To The Authorities??

    Funny notice sign thanking for noticing the new notice and reporting it

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    6points
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    Street signs and storefront graphics are no longer just pieces of metal telling us what to do. Today, public signage has evolved into an accidental entertainment industry. Every sidewalk and neighborhood corner has the potential to host a viral comedy show.

    This shift happened for a few reasons.

    On one hand, you have municipal errors, like a road sign with three conflicting arrows that was approved by too many committees.

    On the other hand, you have small business owners who realize that a standard and boring sign gets ignored, so they deliberately use weird humor to stand out from the corporate noise.
    #11

    Where Do I Post This?

    Funny waiting room sign humorously requesting people not to wait in the room

    mysingingjames3 Report

    5points
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    #12

    Imagine You Just Buy A Sandwich And See This

    Stadium scoreboard food recall notice about sandwiches wraps and salads

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #13

    Be Careful Out Here At Night Time

    Funny gate locked at dark sign warning ticket or tow with cartoon hazard icons

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    People are also using heavy sarcasm to fix old problems that polite signs couldn’t solve.

    Sometimes, standard signs tend to be ignored. To beat this fatigue, some people are getting passive-aggressive and snarky.

    For example, instead of a boring “No Parking” notice, a garage owner might put up a sign that says, “Park here if you want to donate your car to our local tow truck driver.”

    It drops the strict authority vibe and uses a funny reality check to actually get people to behave.

    Experts say the typical highway signs saying things like “bear crossing” can become easy to ignore over time. “The sign becomes kind of like visual noise, potentially. It's just like something you see every day as you’re commuting,” said University of Montana Assistant Professor Will Rice.

    He believes simply switching out signs frequently and adding creative designs or clever messaging can drastically change how we behave.

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    #14

    Ummmm.... Why??

    Confusing door sign saying don't pull push only

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #15

    Run!

    Humorous warning sign about midges for the next seventy-five miles

    Open_Inside4190 Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Wth??

    Danger sign depicting a plane crashing into a car in a humorous way

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    A study published in the Journal of Pragmatics analyzed over 700 public signs and discovered that signage is constantly trying to negotiate with us.

    Because flat-out commanding people to “Stop” or “Don’t” usually triggers resistance, sign makers have to get creative. They switch tactics, using humor, politeness, or friendly appeals to common sense just to get us to cooperate.

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    #17

    Smartphone Zombies?

    Warning sign about smartphone zombies distracted by phones

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #18

    Ok I'll Not Go There

    Humorous sign warning of dangerous animals for next 4000 km on road

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #19

    No, They Do Not!

    Funny garden sign incorrectly stating flowers produce eggs

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    Some homeowners also use humor as a polite shield to protect their space without starting a neighborhood war. Nobody wants to be the grumpy neighbor, but nobody wants random solicitors either. A funny porch sign lets people set hard boundaries without offending anyone.

    It’s why you might see door signs charging door-to-door salespeople a hilarious per-minute fee just to listen to their pitch.

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    It’s the same reason people swap out terrifying “Beware of Dog” warnings for goofy signs.
    #20

    Why?

    Comical tall buses sign advising to shout duck at bridge

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #21

    Thanks... I Guess?

    Funny stop sign with additional sign stating this is a stop sign

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    In a world that is becoming increasingly automated and polished, these messy physical signs are a refreshing reminder of real life.

    They prove that despite our best efforts to standardize every corner of the globe, human creativity, flaws and randomness will always find a way to shine.
    #22

    Ok Then

    Ironical road sign stating sign not in use

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Don't Worry, I Won't!

    Humorous sign that simply says Please Don't

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #24

    I Don't Think This Is Right?

    Confusing traffic sign showing bike and car paths diverging

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #25

    I Genuinely Looked Around The Store And Left Disappointed

    Sign banning sale of firearms swords and grenades under 18

    UrethralExplorer Report

    4points
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    #26

    You Gotta Stop, Stop, Stop

    Humorous stop sign with extra message you gotta stop

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #27

    No No No No No!!

    Funny sign about drinking for evil spotted outdoors

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #28

    Poor Pigeons :(

    Funny no pigeons sign with specific time restrictions

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #29

    Ok Then

    Funny cautionary road sign advising to turn back

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #30

    I'm Sure That Will Do Wonders

    Concrete slab labeled flood defence wall on dirt path

    SpaceisCool09 Report

    4points
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    #31

    Too Many Stops Help

    Stop sign with extra small sign pleading stop repeatedly

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #32

    What Could Be Inside Your Store To Say "Sorry, We're Open"?

    Humorous business sign says sorry were open

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #33

    What Could Be Here?

    Blue directional road sign with a question mark pointing left amid snowy surroundings

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #34

    Why Are There Roundabouts In Roundabouts?

    Confusing road sign showing directions and roundabouts at Walcot with parking and d**d end symbols

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #35

    What Do You Even Do Here?

    Confusing funny stop sign banning all directions

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    4points
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    #36

    Just Look At This

    Funny mountain lion safety sign with humorous instructions to face lion and fight back if attacked

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is assuming I will not pass out of fear

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    #37

    Oh No!

    Funny warning sign for poisonous snakes and insects in rural area

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be a good monkey, look with binoculars.

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    #38

    Creepy Sign

    Comical no entry road sign altered with a peeking person illustration

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #39

    Bruh, What Should I Do?

    Humorous no shirt no shoes no service sign with multiple funny prohibitions

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #40

    Witch In The Area?

    Street sign showing stop and witch on broomstick for pedestrians

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #41

    Thank For Telling Me I Guess

    Warning sign humor about potholes banning swimming fishing and bungee jumping

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #42

    Really??

    Funny warning sign for drunken people crossing

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #43

    What Are The Surprises?

    Funny road sign warning of road surprises ahead

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #44

    What's This Sign?

    Comical caution sign showing bicyclist falling off bike

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #45

    Lowest Speed Limit I've Ever Seen

    Unusual speed limit sign showing 19 mph

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #46

    Just Look At The Top Sign

    Humorous traffic sign instructing to turn right to go left

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #47

    How???

    Electronic road sign warns Santa sees you when speeding

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #48

    Cows Falling?

    Funny road sign showing car falling off cliff with cow in air

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #49

    What In The World Do I Do??

    Confusing road arrow marking with multiple conflicting directions

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #50

    Squeezing What?

    Street sign for TightSqueeze Road with Chatham business exit sign

    Kristan8 Report

    3points
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    #51

    An Airplane Crossing?

    Yellow diamond-shaped airplane crossing warning sign against blue sky

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Welcome To Accident!

    Green welcome road sign for the town named Accident in Maryland

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #53

    No Music??

    No music allowed sign below pedestrian sign in outdoor setting

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #54

    Scariest Sign I've Ever Seen!

    Humorous road sign showing car attacked by octopus near water

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #55

    Drive Like It's Gta

    Warning sign depicting a person being hit by car illustration on a green circular board

    BlueScreenSwaps Report

    3points
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    #56

    Who Thought Of This?

    Street sign humorously named no frickin way

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #57

    Really Bad Design

    Funny toilet sign asking to throw paper in bin

    SpaceisCool09 Report

    3points
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    #58

    Secret Nuclear Bunker???

    Humorous road sign pointing to secret nuclear bunker

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #59

    What?

    Confusing stop and no stopping signs posted together in alley

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #60

    Someone Must've Had A Bad Day

    Road sign with misspelled right turn instructions on pavement

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #61

    Speed Up A Bit? You Need To Go Fast!

    Humorous road sign urging drivers to speed up near road collapse

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #62

    We Already Knew That But Thanks!

    Funny warning sign cautioning water on road during rain

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #63

    Braille Printed On A Sign For The Bathroom… That’s Over 11 Feet In The Air

    Creative restroom sign showing fisherman and mermaid icons

    Responsible_Fox_3129 Report

    3points
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    #64

    Ok Ok I'll Not Do Anything Bad!!

    Funny fine sign warning $299 fine for tracking mud on city streets

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #65

    Bruh LOL

    Yellow warning sign with silhouette of an adult and three baby penguins crossing

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    #66

    We Must Be Making People Now!

    Funny construction sign saying people under construction ahead with article text

    OkBee3439 Report

    3points
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    #67

    Buffalo, NY

    Storefront sign for Flowers-Hemp Analytics on a brick building

    LingLegend78 Report

    3points
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    #68

    There Is Just A Car In This Sign. What Does The Sign Mean?

    Humorous road sign showing a car jumping off the road in a rural area

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    3points
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    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Invisible spaceship? Maybe an invisible tornado

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    0points
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    #69

    You Could Have Just Shown Me The Answer

    Unusual maximum speed sign with math expression

    Salt_Lingonberry3956 Report

    2points
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