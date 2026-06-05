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Street signposts, park hoardings, and storefront markers are usually the background noise of our daily commutes. We often breeze right past. But every once in a while, a sign stops us in our tracks and makes us grab our cameras.

Maybe the wording is a complete trainwreck, the visuals make no sense, the translation went off the rails, or it’s just pure and unhinged nonsense.

If you were looking for a sign to laugh today, we’ve rounded up the most ridiculous and hilarious displays spotted in the wild and shared by netizens on this subreddit.

They might just convince you to look up from your phone on your next walk.