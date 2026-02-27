ADVERTISEMENT

"An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough," said no doctor ever. But someone did think it and was brave enough to share their thoughts on a sign that was put up and then photographed for all the world to see.

There was once a boring time on earth when signage served the sole purpose of providing directions or information. Nowadays, they've evolved to become a form of entertainment - if even unintentionally. Some are so hilarious, they might have you forgetting where you were heading in the first place. I was driving in an area with a fair amount of wildlife the other day when I passed a sign that read, "For fox sake, slow down." Needless to say, I didn't just slow down. I stopped on the side of the road, reversed and quickly took a photo.

Lots of people, just like me, can't get enough of funny and strange signs. Many can be found gathered in a corner of the internet aptly called, you guessed it: Funny and Strange Signs. The page is a laugh-a-scroll, and Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts for you to journey through while you wait for a sign to stop procrastinating.