"An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough," said no doctor ever. But someone did think it and was brave enough to share their thoughts on a sign that was put up and then photographed for all the world to see.

There was once a boring time on earth when signage served the sole purpose of providing directions or information. Nowadays, they've evolved to become a form of entertainment - if even unintentionally. Some are so hilarious, they might have you forgetting where you were heading in the first place. I was driving in an area with a fair amount of wildlife the other day when I passed a sign that read, "For fox sake, slow down." Needless to say, I didn't just slow down. I stopped on the side of the road, reversed and quickly took a photo.

Lots of people, just like me, can't get enough of funny and strange signs. Many can be found gathered in a corner of the internet aptly called, you guessed it: Funny and Strange Signs. The page is a laugh-a-scroll, and Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts for you to journey through while you wait for a sign to stop procrastinating.

#1

Humorous strange sign outdoors with the message about an apple keeping people away if thrown hard enough.

Funny and strange Signs Report

11points
POST
    #2

    Strange sign humor about a Super Bowl being a toilet that cleans itself, an example of strange signs to double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    Strange roadside sign with humorous message about wanting to be 14 again and ruining life differently.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    10points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wisdom comes from making new and different mistakes, rather than recycling the old ones.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #4

    A strange sign at a soccer field reminding parents that the game is just for kids and no scholarships are given.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    10points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You need to remind some parents of this.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #5

    Humorous sign on a wall contrasting advice to listen to your body with a funny pizza craving message.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    10points
    POST
    dbear_63 avatar
    DB
    DB
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The only things everyone's body needs is pizza and beer." Oscar Madison

    1
    1point
    reply
    #6

    Sign outside a building humorously stating unfinished research with a partial statistic, highlighting strange signs to double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    10points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It shouldn't say concluded tho, it should say...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #7

    Chalkboard sign outside restaurant with a humorous message urging customers to eat here or both will starve.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    10points
    POST
    #8

    Sign on wooden door humorously stating the spider infestation problem is mostly resolved for double take moments.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    9points
    POST
    pam_falcioni avatar
    2WheelTravlr
    2WheelTravlr
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I'd thought of this back when I was trying to build our business website and kept getting interrupted by our machinists wandering into my office because they were bored waiting for a process to complete. A sign like this might have discouraged enough of them to let me get at least SOME work done!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #9

    Strange sign encouraging confidence by comparing actions to a 4-year-old wearing a Batman shirt outdoors.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    9points
    POST
    #10

    Chalkboard sign with funny message about great food inside and raptors probably outside, a strange sign people notice.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    9points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somehow that looks like a really well done drawing of a raptor.. sock-puppet?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Funny strange sign confusing Taylor Swift with a fast football player at a truck yard, showcasing unusual strange signs humor.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Shoreline motel sign offering free belly rubs with reservations, a strange sign that deserves a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #13

    Warning sign on store shelf advises laxatives and sleeping pills should not be taken together among strange signs.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    Highway traffic under a strange electronic sign humorously urging drivers to use free turn signals with vehicles.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    8points
    POST
    pam_falcioni avatar
    2WheelTravlr
    2WheelTravlr
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a Model T Ford that begs to differ.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Chalkboard sign with arrows pointing right for ice cream and left for the cruel world, showcasing strange signs.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    8points
    POST
    #16

    Red sign on a dirt path humorously instructing elephants to stay in their car, showcasing strange signs worth a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    8points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How many elephants can you fit inside a mini? Four. Two in the front seats, two in the back.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Bumper sticker with a strange sign saying using your turn signal is not giving information to the enemy.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    8points
    POST
    #18

    Strange sign in black text on orange background humorously urging employees to wash their hands before returning to work.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Warning sign at golf course threatening prosecution and ball removal for anyone caught collecting golf balls, strange sign example.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    ppepworth avatar
    Peppy
    Peppy
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely eunuch serious

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Bright pink sign reading no clothing allowed in the library displayed on a bookshelf with various books, featuring strange signs.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #21

    Warning sign on wooden door reads do not steal government hates competition strange humorous sign.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    #22

    Woman looking surprised beside a strange warning sign about falling deer and leopards concealing food in trees.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    Van with a strange funeral services sign offering budget options and an unusual tagline that catches attention.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    File No. 6, Section 6, Subsection 42: Add - 'Sense of Humor - Strong and Unimpaired'.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Rear view of a truck with strange signs on mud flaps stating blinky thing means turning on a busy road.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cool! That guy has a Heads-Up Display (HUD) in his car like I do!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #25

    Road with an orange loose gravel sign and traffic cones in front of a large boulder blocking the highway strange signs.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    #26

    Clothing care label with strange sign saying remove child before washing, highlighting unusual signs that deserve a double take

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    #27

    Framed funny sign listing bar phone rates with humorous excuses for hiding from wife in a pub setting.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    dbear_63 avatar
    DB
    DB
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Chapel Hill, North Carolina there is a bar named "He's Not Here"

    1
    1point
    reply
    #28

    Library scene with a colorful rainbow sign about mistakes placed oddly behind a black trash bin, showing strange signs to double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    #29

    Handwritten sign reading deposit cows slowly one-at-a-time posted on a vending machine, showing strange signs.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking at 'Cows' and 'Slowly', I'm going to be charitable and say that there's an outside chance that word should have read 'Coins' instead of 'Cows'.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #30

    Pink employee attitude sign about work mindset, with handwritten reply below, illustrating strange signs worth a double take

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not coming infor the yoiks, guys.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    Handwritten sign demanding all girls with long hair must have it tied up, a strange sign that causes a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    #32

    White Nissan SUV with a humorous weird sign about tailgating and flashing lights, one of the strange signs to double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    #33

    Sign humorously announcing dining room closed due to unforeseen circumstances, an example of strange signs worth a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does that mean they have a "no tips" policy?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    Comfort Inn sign with a strange message about being pet friendly except for bears, a sign so strange it deserves a double take

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's good news for me and my wolverine.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Elevator control panel with a strange sign instructing to jump if the elevator does not move, showcasing strange signs.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How to make your guests feel secure.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #36

    Sign with a smiling flower illustration saying please do not touch me, one of the strange signs worth a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay. I won't touch the sign.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    Handwritten black yard sign with a heartfelt message about love, one of the strange signs worth a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    #38

    Funny strange sign in a library warns ants will learn to read, get smart, and take over the world.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They might have a harder time against the roaches than they will with us.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #39

    Chalkboard sign with a strange and funny message about toddlers, fitting signs so strange they deserve a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    7points
    POST
    #40

    Man sitting at a desk with a humorous sign on his back, showing one of the strange signs that deserve a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    6points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    College in a nutshell.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #41

    Sign on glass door reads I identify as a wall please use other door, an example of strange signs to double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    6points
    POST
    #42

    Chalkboard sign with a humorous poem about bacon and a simple pig drawing in a dimly lit setting.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    6points
    POST
    #43

    Unusual street sign for senior citizens centre placed next to a snowy cemetery, creating a strange and ironic scene.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DUDE! Have a bit of Compassion!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    Sign reading graffiti is a crime altered with the word fun graffiti showing a strange and unusual street message.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    6points
    POST
    #45

    Roadside sign with an inspiring message about dogs encouraging viewers to be the person their dog thinks they are, a strange sign.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #46

    Funny and strange roadside sign questioning if a cow not producing milk is a milk dud or udder failure.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    6points
    POST
    #47

    Handwritten strange sign on a black car warning about parking spots with spelling errors, an unusual roadside message.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    pam_falcioni avatar
    2WheelTravlr
    2WheelTravlr
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have such a hard time not correcting this with a red pen, sticking it in an envelope with, "fixed it" written on the outside, and sticking it to this person's front door. I have a decent sense of caution in most situations, but poking this bear might just be too tempting.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #48

    No golfing in the cemetery sign posted near gravestones and a pathway under a clear blue sky showing strange signs.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But it's easier there! The holes are much bigger.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #49

    Rusty metal sign on a gate displaying the strange message empty when full in an outdoor setting with trees and a building nearby

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Key is to recognize that the word 'Empty' is an imperative verb.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #50

    Sign offering free tacos with home purchase, an example of strange signs that catch attention and deserve a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How many?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    Sign in a store warning customers not to steal pampers with a humorous and strange message on display.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    Tip sign at a cash register showing servers make only $2.13 asking customers to tip generously, a strange sign example.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... That a Windows, or a Linux server?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #53

    Funny strange sign outside a shop claiming strength with age by lifting $100 worth of groceries with one hand.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    #54

    Funny strange sign on a brick wall with a poem about vodka being cheaper than dinner for two, showing unusual sign humor.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    #55

    Funny strange caution sign with men at work and a humorous message about women working all the time.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    #56

    Creepy clown head above a sign selling antiques with a confusing apology sign at an outdoor market.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    #57

    Funny strange sign outdoors listing small children, drunk people, and yoga pants as things that tell the truth.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    #58

    Humorous roadside sign by Vince the Sign Guy referencing an air traffic controller with a strange message.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    Unusual strange road sign with a distorted symbol on a rural roadside surrounded by greenery and houses.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Sign showing a strange idling law with a fine up to 800 dollars, one of the signs so strange they deserve a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    A strange sign humorously explains no cold beer due to a fridge strike caused by compressor and condenser negotiations.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    Strange sign forbidding walking or running on a patio wall, part of 77 signs so strange they deserve a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about handstands?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #63

    Sign with misspelled words welcoming tourists, illustrating strange signs that deserve a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Red and white strange sign humorously asking burglars to carry ID for next of kin notification, a strange sign to double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #65

    Sign with strange message about being alone on Valentine’s Day, fitting unusual signs that deserve a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #66

    Electronic highway sign displaying a strange distraction warning about a squirrel among road signs near Dover, Delaware.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    Green roadside sign with white text saying Y'all Come back now Y'hear in a rural outdoor setting, a strange sign example.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    Outdoor sign at El Arroyo restaurant in Austin with a strange humorous message that deserves a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #69

    White van with strange signs on the back including "Driver is old," warning about hearing horn and seeing fingers.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    pam_falcioni avatar
    2WheelTravlr
    2WheelTravlr
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The upper left statement and the tailgate statements seem to contradict each other.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #70

    Funny strange road sign humorously reminding drivers to wear seat belts even without a valentine, part of strange signs collection.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #71

    Person holding a strange sign that reads stop showing me ads for things I just talked about in a public setting

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #72

    Unusual and strange sign on a sandy path warning visitors not to walk on the water.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    4points
    POST
    #73

    White sign with black text saying Do Not Sit On Fence mounted on a pink metal fence with spiked tops and green foliage behind it.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    BBQ timer sign showing beer amounts to gauge cooking stages from rare to brisket, a strange sign worth a double take.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Restroom scene with a urinal next to a strange broken wall and a handwritten do not use sign taped above it.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Sign reading keep off grass placed in a barren, dry landscape with no visible grass, showcasing strange signs.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Funny strange sign outside First Baptist Church stating 75 percent of arguments start because someone hasn’t eaten yet.

    Funny and strange Signs Report

    3points
    POST
