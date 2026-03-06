ADVERTISEMENT

We rely on visual cues as we navigate this world. Signs are a part of that process: road signs, logos, placards, and badges let us know things like what to do or not to do, where to turn, and what's on the menu. But signs can also fall victim to bad design; if they're not clear, they more often than not confuse rather than help.

This online community is all about signs that are in dire need of reworking. It's where people post signs "that read as nonsense if read normally: from left to right," according to their bio. So, check out yet another compilation of badly designed signs that are proof quirky doesn't always mean good.

#1

7 Surprising Black Ways To Use Beans

A list of black beans used in unexpected ways including burgers, brownies, pizza, smoothies, dip, mashed beans, and pancakes.

maximum_chungus Report

    #2

    5 Extremely Slow Children Playing

    Funny sign with a speed limit and the phrase extremely slow children playing, a comedic example of signs gone wrong.

    chunkledom Report

    #3

    Never Ever Ever Beef. Frozen Always

    Sign with humorous wording about beef usage, an example of signs that went so wrong and became comedic gold.

    ManWitoutSocks Report

    #4

    No Move So, Because Ok Lazy. To Leave Alone

    Sign about upside down turtles with humorous phrasing, an example of signs that went wrong turning into comedic gold.

    Jesus_GB Report

    #5

    Does This Count?

    Funny sign with text saying hey girls I tell you boys just do what, showcasing signs that went wrong for comedic gold.

    LuckyAssassin101 Report

    #6

    Always Forgotten - Missed Never

    Tattoo memorial with incorrect dates that went so wrong, becoming an unintentional comedic gold sign.

    cdsackett Report

    #7

    My Hometown Parade. Dear God

    Sign with Christmas message gone wrong, featuring blurred letters and decorated with holiday lights at night event.

    Farnhza Report

    #8

    If You Were In A Car, Would You Know What Accident To Do?

    Sign with text asking if you know what to do in a car accident, an example of signs that went wrong and comedic gold.

    MrGrampton Report

    #9

    Popped Up On My Feed

    Colorful handwritten sign reading its not okay to be okay, an example of signs that went wrong and turned comedic gold.

    CLONE_1 Report

    #10

    No No Gain Pain

    Handmade sign with the phrase No Gain Pain and smiley faces showing comedic gold from signs that went wrong.

    michellearmlong Report

    #11

    But She, The Wolves The Alongside Them You Don’t Tame Leads You Run Pack

    Collage of dramatic scenes with text overlay, featuring comedic gold signs that went wrong in entertainment.

    throwaway92974848483 Report

    #12

    Call Me Don’t

    Bus stop sign with graffiti altering movie poster text, showcasing a sign that went wrong and turned into comedic gold.

    RoyLifestyle Report

    #13

    Don’t Believe Give Up God!! (Religious Coworkers’s Cubicle Decor)

    Two handwritten signs on paper saying Dont Give Up and Believe God with quirky lettering, comedic gold signs.

    [deleted] Report

    #14

    "Sorry, We Don't Over $20 Bills Accept"

    Funny sign saying sorry no bills over 20 accepted, a comedic gold example of signs that went so wrong.

    TheDragon-Hunter Report

    #15

    *inhales* Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything

    Store window filled with confusing sale signs reading everything must go, a comedic sign fail from signs that went wrong.

    Vampyrix25 Report

    #16

    Day 276: Still Trying To Figure Out The Message

    Wall sign with comedic gold message about life going fast, featuring bright yellow and black hand-painted lettering on gray background.

    burned_soap Report

    #17

    What Do?

    Sign with confusing text layout that went wrong, turning into comedic gold from funny sign fails collection.

    MathematicalDessert Report

    #18

    Friend Of A Friend Got A New Tattoo

    Tattoo of a banana, hand, and arrows with the comedic sign that went wrong saying never trust the living.

    drewwhis Report

    #19

    Found This Gem In Arabic Class Today

    Funny sign with mixed-up text about teachers loving teaching and children loving learning, a comedic gold moment.

    thesocialpenguin Report

    #20

    Stop Earth The Denying Is Dying!

    Handmade sign with colorful letters saying stop Earth the denying is dying, a comedic gold example of signs gone wrong.

    SoddingOpossum Report

    #21

    Well That Seems Unfair

    Sign with the words women kickboxing kids, showing a comedic fail with misplaced spacing in outdoor setting.

    Greasfire11 Report

    #22

    Stand Hong With Kong

    Person holding a cardboard sign with a humorous misspelling that went wrong and turned into comedic gold

    pedrojalapa Report

    #23

    Rip My Last Brain Cell

    Two scenes juxtaposed showing a romantic couple and then kids instead with text, highlighting signs that went wrong comic effect.

    [deleted] Report

    #24

    Enroll Your Russian Child Now

    Sign with a misspelled web address for a ballet school encouraging parents to enroll their child now, humorously flawed design.

    Sheeple_26 Report

    #25

    Spread Cream Not Cheese Disease

    Sidewalk chalk sign with a misspelled message about spreading cream cheese instead of disease, a comedic sign fail.

    JonyIveAces Report

    #26

    Snake Pit

    Tattoo with misspelled words and comic-themed design, a perfect example of signs that went so wrong comedic gold.

    MEU420 Report

    #27

    Hpmaropinpdtyeh

    Door with scattered letters that fail to form a clear message, an example of signs that went wrong comedic gold.

    SpaghettiLord_126 Report

    #28

    To Plastic No Say Straw

    Sign with bent straws illustrating comedic gold from signs that went wrong, warning against plastic straws.

    stefan5641 Report

    #29

    Don't Animal Open Inside

    Humorous sign on a vehicle stating don’t open animal inside, a comedic sign fail turning into comedic gold.

    Aslakseie Report

    #30

    Owo Men's Day

    Comedic sign fail showing a creatively mistaken Women’s Day graphic with a bold purple background.

    TheBaconKing124 Report

    #31

    They Must Have Added The Arrows After Realizing How Steamy It Was Originally

    Handwritten cardboard sign with confusing message, an example of signs that went so wrong and became comedic gold.

    [deleted] Report

    #32

    If U Stay, Go, Stay Do It 4ever Today

    Tattoo with confusing text that shows signs that went wrong and turned into comedic gold on a person's arm.

    childishsulvino Report

    #33

    I Am Dond

    Man wearing a pink hoodie with scrambled letters, an example of signs that went wrong and turned into comedic gold.

    bestgrandson Report

    #34

    Saw This At Work Today And Immediately Thought Of This Sub

    Handwritten comedic sign on window saying dont bees open outside with garden view in background.

    rdeddit Report

    #35

    Insiemh!viblat?*

    Humorous sign spelling errors creating comedic gold with letters arranged awkwardly on a wall background.

    N1TR05 Report

    #36

    This Giant Poster In My University Dorm

    School bulletin board sign with words upside down and cut-out characters, a funny example of signs that went so wrong.

    colonelpanic762 Report

    #37

    This Was In My It Class Today

    Handwritten sign on whiteboard with confusing phrase that went wrong, creating comedic gold in a classroom setting.

    The--Sentinel Report

    #38

    Well If You Insist

    Plate of dumplings with green garnish on a wooden counter displaying a funny sign that went wrong into comedic gold.

    Mad_Mark90 Report

    #39

    Doesn’t Sound Like Fun

    Basketball sign with the phrase non action and stop excitement, a comedic gold example of signs that went wrong.

    Reddituser4678213 Report

    #40

    Men Women Fight Win Wars Them

    Popular Game of Thrones characters with humorous text overlay, an example of signs that went so wrong they turned comedic gold.

    [deleted] Report

    #41

    Vote Dump Early Trump

    Yard sign with the message vote early dump Trump, an example of signs that went so wrong and became comedic gold.

    JGolden32 Report

    #42

    Italian Wine Bar Good With The Wine Pizza

    Italian wine bar sign with text good wine with the pizza seen through wooden framed glass door, comedic signage fail.

    grinch337 Report

    #43

    ….. So Daddy’s Mommy Working Doesn’t The Pole Have To

    Sticker on a blue Chevrolet truck with a comedic sign about daddy working the pole and mommy not having to.

    anonburneraccoun Report

    #44

    You Are The We Ever Best Dad Saw

    Wooden saw-shaped sign with misspelled message about best dad, a funny example of signs that went wrong.

    Disagreeable-Tips Report

    #45

    We Musk Eat Rat In Louisiana

    Person holding a humorous sign with a rat and text that went wrong, creating comedic gold in Louisiana.

    MostEvilRichGuy Report

    #46

    I'm Call Pregnat (?) Me

    Old Jeep with a humorous sign on the windshield showing a comedic sign that went wrong, parked outdoors.

    KDubzzz2 Report

    #47

    Can’t Your Hear Horn, Can’t Your See Finger

    Car parked in a handicapped spot with humorous signs turned wrong, showcasing comedic gold in road signage fails.

    SeriouslyImNotADuck Report

    #48

    Get The Out Left Of Lane (Not My Oc)

    Man inside car holding a handwritten sign saying get out of the left lane, a comedic sign that went wrong.

    ComeGetYourOzymans Report

    #49

    Always Forgotten Remembered Never

    Hand holding a handbag with a Twilight-themed graphic, an example of signs that went so wrong and turned into comedic gold.

    Boomerloomerdoomer Report

    #50

    Big Water Juicy Melons

    Handwritten cardboard signs reading big juicy and water melons, a comedic sign fail turning into comedic gold.

    Grammargambler Report

    The Logo For The Netflix Show Meat Eater Is The Exact Opposite Of "Don't Dead Open Inside."

    Stylized moose skull logo with the bold text meat eater, a funny sign that went wrong and became comedic gold.

    JonLuckPickard Report

    #52

    Tf2

    Person near broken sign on wall with text showing comedic gold from signs that went wrong indoors.

    Eddy44556565656 Report

    #53

    Free Artificial Colours, From Flavours & Preservatives

    Mars candy bar wrapper showing flawed packaging design, a funny example of signs that went wrong turning into comedic gold

    J_por Report

    #54

    Sonic It’s Movie Cool!

    Sonic character standing next to a sign with a comedic error, showcasing signs that went so wrong humorously.

    i_am_snorlax Report

    #55

    Hear That Noise? We Are Growing. We Can Fix It Again. Apply Inside

    Humorous business sign with confusing message at Midas and SpeeDee, showcasing signs that went so wrong comedic gold.

    armchairnixon Report

    #56

    Dip Dip

    Chalkboard sign with a bowl of guacamole and a smiling chip, displaying a comedic dip pun.

    JimMorrisonsPetFrog Report

    #57

    S! Boy

    Concrete barriers with graffiti text saying "HELL" and "GIVE 'EM BOYS" under barbed wire fence, a sign fail turned comedic gold.

    chocolatefuckinjesus Report

    #58

    Everything Nothing Must Held Go! Back!

    Confusing signs that went wrong showing contradictory sale messages, perfect example of signs that turned into comedic gold.

    [deleted] Report

    #59

    Spicey Vaccine

    Chalkboard sign with a fall message mixing pumpkin spice and flu shot humor, a sign that went wrong with comedic gold.

    waink8 Report

    #60

    Their Heart Is In The Right Place. The Words, Not So Much

    Car trunk open with food station sign saying take what you need, leave what you can, a comedic sign fail outdoors.

    MoonpiesForMisfits Report

    #61

    Meat Is Go, Murder Vegan

    Graffiti sign on a concrete ceiling with the message meat is m****r and go vegan, a comedic sign fail.

    grum_pea__ Report

    #62

    The State Of Washi Wangton

    Text message conversation showing a humorous sign spelling error turning Washington into Washi wangton.

    morecatslesspeople Report

    #63

    Game Over Grant, Cancer Won

    Large yard sign with the comedic gold of a cancer victory message reading game over cancer grant won with emojis and ribbons.

    fatcatpoppy Report

    #64

    Put The Human Brakes On Trafficking

    Sign with a humorous error saying Put the brakes on human trafficking, highlighting signs that went wrong for comedic effect

    plopo Report

    #65

    Don’t Ring Be The Afraid Bell

    Reception bell with a colorful sign that humorously says dont be afraid ring the bell, a funny sign fail.

    JasperTD Report

    #66

    Imagine The Carpentry Impossible!

    Black vehicle with a humorous carpentry sign showing text that went wrong, highlighting comedic gold in signage fails.

    dechoosenwun Report

    #67

    Be The Start Change Moving

    Sign with a grammatical error saying be the start change moving, an example of signs that went so wrong comedic gold.

    drunkasshit Report

    #68

    Do U We Art? Art!

    Comedic sign in window asking do you art we art with large colorful letters and heart shapes displayed on house wall.

    Thethiccboi722 Report

    #69

    Start Your First Day A But Coffee

    Comedic sign at coffee shop with scrambled words saying start your day but first a coffee, humorous error.

    marrrcin Report

    #70

    What What What

    Large digital sign in a modern building displaying a confusing message with emojis, an example of signs that went wrong.

    Diligent_Office7179 Report

    #71

    Lov Ray More Pard Eh

    Hands with tattoos spelling love more pay hard, an example of signs that went so wrong they turned into comedic gold.

    puzl_qewb_360 Report

    #72

    If You’re Feeling Please Well Come You’re Looking Good On In

    Sign with humorous spelling error in welcome message, an example of signs that went so wrong and became comedic gold.

    Khouse1007 Report

    #73

    You've Friend Got In A Me

    Yellow carnival sign with the phrase youve friend got in a me, a funny sign that went wrong at an amusement park.

    awitlesssir Report

    #74

    Made With Climate Plant Organic Positive Powered Chickpeas Goodness Protein

    Hand holding a container with a label featuring a sign fail involving the phrase climate plant, comedic gold from signs.

    sToTab Report

    #75

    Frozen Dad’s Banana

    Funny frozen banana shop sign with a giant banana sculpture, showcasing signs that went so wrong into comedic gold.

    SturdyWarshinMachine Report

    #76

    Ohio On; Scientific Off

    Old broken Ohio Scientific computer setup found outdoors, a funny example of signs that went wrong turning into comedic gold.

    GriffinFTW Report

    #77

    I Stand And Kneel For The For The

    Bumper sticker sign with a flag and cross that humorously went wrong among signs that turned into comedic gold.

    BugsBub Report

    #78

    Where Is Everybody Somebody

    Window signs with misplaced words that went wrong, creating comedic gold with confusing text layout.

    Shotdownace Report

    #79

    Mccrispy Are Strips Here

    McDonalds sign with scrambled letters spelling crispy strips, an example of signs that went wrong and turned comedic gold.

    wombat1977 Report

    #80

    If We Burn You Us Burn With

    Protest sign with a bird and the phrase If we burn you burn with us, showcasing signs that went wrong and comedic gold.

    Grammargambler Report

    #81

    Good Good Food Mood

    Billboard sign with a woman eating food partially obscured by overgrown greenery, a comedic sign fail example.

    MetastAH Report

    #82

    Don’t My Beautiful Deport ❤️ Latinas

    Pickup truck with a sign on the back window showing a comedic wrong sign about deporting beautiful Latinas.

    jack_wolf7 Report

    #83

    Don't Closed Open

    Boarded-up doorway with graffiti reading Dont Closed Open, an example of signs that went wrong and turned into comedic gold.

    davidbrit2 Report

    #84

    Don’t Rat Open Inside

    Cardboard sign on rat cage humorously reads dont rat open inside, showcasing signs that went wrong and turned into comedic gold.

    Cool_Researcher4794 Report

    #85

    Please The Shoes Take Off

    Humorous sign with misplaced words reading Please Take the shoes Off at retail display, example of signs gone wrong.

    Robert_Skull Report

    #86

    No To Fixed Teeth Teeth

    Sign with comedic dental ad humor showing message about no teeth fixed in 5 days, example of signs that went wrong

    greywrap Report

    #87

    We Bad. Fix Jobs

    Humorous sign at Climate Masters Inc. storefront with message seeming to offer to fix bad jobs, comedic sign fail.

    purplemtnstravesty Report

    #88

    Faki Stds

    Child in striped shirt partially hidden by large letters spelling fake kids in an outdoor comedic sign fail.

    jamelza11 Report

    #89

    I Do Divorced I Did At I’m Last Done

    Broken red heart-shaped cake with white letters displaying a comedic sign that went wrong about divorce and being done.

    NotThatMetalheadgirl Report

    #90

    Does This Belong Here? Took Me Multiple Tries To Figure This Out

    Staircase with motivational words arranged so confusingly it looks like a comedic sign fail from signs that went wrong.

    halosfan27 Report

    #91

    You Don't Get To My Judge Pain

    Sticker on a wall with a hand illustration and text showing a sign that went wrong, creating comedic gold.

    OderWieOderWatJunge Report

    #92

    You I You I We You I 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷 Me You Me You Us Me You

    Faded and torn sign with hearts and text on a brick wall, showing signs that went wrong and turned comedic.

    qpdb_ Report

    #93

    Swiss Stop Army Making Man Sense

    Theater sign with comedic gold words saying Swiss stop army making man sense at night.

    Plant_bender Report

