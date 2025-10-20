“Ignore GPS”: 69 Road Signs So Confusing People Didn’t Know What They Were Supposed To Do
Signs can guide us, signs can explain things to us, but sometimes, signs can also confuse us. There are more than 40 million signs on the roads of the United States, and some of them can give people headaches as they try to figure them out.
Bored Panda has collected the most hilarious and absurd examples of confusing signs for you in one place. A sign that says "Turn right," but includes an arrow pointing to the left? Check! Six different plates telling you where and when you can park? Double check! Scroll down and see what road sign nonsense people sometimes have to deal with.
Found On The Road To Big Bend National Park
Major Turning Point
Which Way Do I Turn
So Just To Be Clear Stop Or No?
Road To Nowhere
Speed Limit Sign In Santa Fe, Nm
Or 15 kilometers per hours. Nice to see the asinine literal conversion process in the different direction this time
This No Parking Sign In My Hometown
Right Turn Only
Absolute Unit Of A Parking Sign In Los Angeles
A Street Sign Telling You To Ignore Gps
This 5-Way Stop Sign
I Was A Little Worried For What Was Up Ahead Since It’s Only A Two Lane Road Lmao
Put The Road Signs Down, Boss
I Think This Sign Was Made For This Sub
Even pedestrians could get nabbed with that speed limit
Programmed The Sign, Boss
Road Sign In Cape May Seems To Be As Confused As I Am
New Road Signs
The Nexus Of The Universe
Look Out
This School's Speed Limit Times
My Town Put Up A Work Zone Speed Limit Sign Thats Faster Than That Roads Speed Limit
Do Not Read Under Penalty Of Law
A Sign From Above
All Roads Lead To Kottayam
Seen In My Neighborhood
Confusing Road Signs
Even As A Native, I've Accidentally Ended Up Across That Bridge
The Most Confusing Collection Of Traffic Signs I've Ever Seen. Just Outside NJ
Elba Island Road Sign
Traveling In Italy. What Do These Signs Mean?
Was going to say red sauce on crust,but ricotta and mozzarella in the middle
Having A Brain Aneurysm Reading This Sign. Can Someone Help?
Possibly there are parking bays which permit 1 hour parking between 7am and 4pm, despite this being an infernal red route?
Water Traffic Over Hazard Road Ahead
Most Confusing Turn Signs Ever
Beware Of The Cow
You Are Given 0 Time To Interpret This Sign And All Of Its Arrows
Confusing Sign On Connecticut Avenue
Confusing Street Signs
When Street Signs Go Philosophical
Confusing Signs
Roadwork Sign In Louisiana
Was Told This Sub Would Enjoy An Odd Numbered Speed Limit Sign At My Job
Why Do They Make These Signs So Confusing?
I Feel This Is The Most Confusing Traffic Sign I’ve Seen Around Perth, So Much To Take In, So Little Time! What’s Your Nomination?
Can I Park Or Not?
What Road Sign Is This?
This Sign Contains No Information That A Road User Would Find Useful
Meanwhile In Alabama
Finally Found A Parking Sign Im Confused By
Why Are The Arrows On Th Left Sign Not Aligned To The Lane? I Can Definitely See Why People Would Get Confused
Most Confusing Sign
Located on 99N. Is it just me or do you find this sign unhelpful and confusing? Funny there is no reference to 50W.
Why Are There So Many Numbers When Only 8 And 139 Seem To Matter?
Wakkanai, Hokkaido, Japan: Home Of The Infamous Japanese Road Signs With Russian/Cyrillic
Not Through Road
There's Some Irony In A Camouflaged Sign Complaining That You're Hard To See. You Can't Read This From The Road At All
I Always Have A Chuckle To Myself Whenever I Pass This Sign. How Far Is It After 10pm?
UK's Waffliest Street Sign
No Pets In The Pet Walk Area?
This Road Sign Near My Home
No Traffic Signs
Odd Road Sign Meaning?
This Road Floods Each Tide
Anyone Else Get Confused By This Sign On 195 E
Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
Trying To Leave The Parking Lot
Is This Sign Confusing Or Clear?
Saw This “We Are Working Out Of Sight So You May Not See Us” Sign Near A Closed Lane. What Would They Be Working On?
Jock Kinneir and Margaret Calvert. did a fine job on UK road signs, back in the day. Fun fact: the "school children crossing sign" features what's effectively a self-portrait of the artist as a young girl... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Worboys_Committee
