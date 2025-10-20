ADVERTISEMENT

Signs can guide us, signs can explain things to us, but sometimes, signs can also confuse us. There are more than 40 million signs on the roads of the United States, and some of them can give people headaches as they try to figure them out.

Bored Panda has collected the most hilarious and absurd examples of confusing signs for you in one place. A sign that says "Turn right," but includes an arrow pointing to the left? Check! Six different plates telling you where and when you can park? Double check! Scroll down and see what road sign nonsense people sometimes have to deal with.