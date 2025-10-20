ADVERTISEMENT

Signs can guide us, signs can explain things to us, but sometimes, signs can also confuse us. There are more than 40 million signs on the roads of the United States, and some of them can give people headaches as they try to figure them out.

Bored Panda has collected the most hilarious and absurd examples of confusing signs for you in one place. A sign that says "Turn right," but includes an arrow pointing to the left? Check! Six different plates telling you where and when you can park? Double check! Scroll down and see what road sign nonsense people sometimes have to deal with.

#1

Found On The Road To Big Bend National Park

Confusing adopt a highway road sign with unusual text causing drivers to ignore GPS and hesitate on next actions.

byrdman_99 Report

    #2

    I Understand Completely

    Confusing road sign reading right lane must right left, illustrating a challenge people face with unclear road signs.

    capeleb Report

    #3

    Major Turning Point

    Confusing road signs with stop and no-turn symbols block all directions, showcasing confusing road signs people ignore.

    marianoreal/ Report

    #4

    Which Way Do I Turn

    Confusing road sign showing directions with arrows pointing opposite ways for left and right, causing driver uncertainty.

    Lmanwell23 Report

    #5

    So Just To Be Clear Stop Or No?

    Confusing road signs with contradictory messages, including a stop sign paired with no stopping anytime instructions.

    Crystal Clark Report

    #6

    Road To Nowhere

    Confusing road sign with multiple directions and a good luck message, illustrating confusing road signs and ignoring GPS.

    thewaypoint Report

    #7

    Speed Limit Sign In Santa Fe, Nm

    Confusing road sign showing stop and proceed slowly with an unusual speed limit of 9.32057 MPH on wooden post.

    desertpiper Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or 15 kilometers per hours. Nice to see the asinine literal conversion process in the different direction this time

    #8

    This No Parking Sign In My Hometown

    No parking road sign with confusing restrictions about specific Mondays and times, highlighting confusing road signs.

    wheresthecorn Report

    #9

    Right Turn Only

    Confusing road sign showing right turn only with an arrow pointing left, highlighting misleading road signs concept.

    DarkArc077 Report

    #10

    Absolute Unit Of A Parking Sign In Los Angeles

    Confusing road signs with multiple parking restrictions and tow-away rules on a street corner under cloudy sky.

    cheeezus_crust Report

    #11

    A Street Sign Telling You To Ignore Gps

    Road sign on Goodwin Drive showing Amazon delivery direction with additional sign instructing to ignore GPS.

    cmattei Report

    #12

    This 5-Way Stop Sign

    Confusing road sign showing a stop sign with an unusual 5 way intersection and a new addition below.

    joelsopp Report

    #13

    I Was A Little Worried For What Was Up Ahead Since It’s Only A Two Lane Road Lmao

    Confusing road signs showing left lane closed and right lane ends, causing drivers to ignore GPS directions.

    Miningminicam Report

    #14

    Put The Road Signs Down, Boss

    Confusing road signs with overlapping arrows and directions causing uncertainty on where to turn right.

    TheOriginalJunglist Report

    #15

    I Think This Sign Was Made For This Sub

    Unusual road sign showing a confusing speed limit of 4 3/4 km/h, highlighting confusing road signs.

    slithertooth Report

    #16

    Programmed The Sign, Boss

    Electronic road sign displaying caution on a rural road with cars and a fence, illustrating confusing road signs.

    loki2002 Report

    #17

    Road Sign In Cape May Seems To Be As Confused As I Am

    Confusing road sign with a question mark and directional arrow causing drivers to ignore GPS navigation instructions.

    MAJORtheYORKIE Report

    #18

    New Road Signs

    Confusing road sign with mixed colors and letters that make it unclear, highlighting confusing road signs SEO keyword.

    missouriankid Report

    #19

    The Nexus Of The Universe

    Confusing road signs showing multiple directions all labeled Montreal, causing navigation uncertainty.

    MTL Memes Report

    #20

    Look Out

    Confusing road sign showing a car crashing into an upside-down airplane with the word danger, highlighting unclear road signs.

    Interesting Signs Report

    #21

    This School's Speed Limit Times

    Man standing near confusing school zone speed limit road sign with multiple time intervals on a winter day

    TJPancaker Report

    #22

    The Sign Of Signs

    Multiple confusing road signs including no left turn, no U-turn, speed limit, wrong way, and one way creating traffic uncertainty.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    My Town Put Up A Work Zone Speed Limit Sign Thats Faster Than That Roads Speed Limit

    Confusing road signs showing conflicting speed limits of 45 and 35 mph in a work zone with traffic barriers on the roadside.

    lacinated Report

    #24

    Do Not Read Under Penalty Of Law

    Road sign with confusing message saying do not read under penalty of law, confusing drivers and pedestrians.

    Bill Report

    #25

    A Sign From Above

    Road sign showing confusing instructions about no left turns unless traffic is very light on aviation.

    ggwash Report

    #26

    All Roads Lead To Kottayam

    Confusing road sign showing three different directions and distances to Kottayam, causing traffic navigation issues.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    Seen In My Neighborhood

    Two confusing road signs with arrows pointing left and right at a street corner, illustrating confusing road signs.

    nerdy_hippie Report

    #28

    Confusing Road Signs

    Confusing road signs including no right turn, bike signal, and conflicting traffic lights at 17 Ave SW intersection.

    CloakedOlive Report

    #29

    Even As A Native, I've Accidentally Ended Up Across That Bridge

    Confusing road signs cluster with multiple interstate directions and arrows, making navigation difficult for drivers.

    Richard Sullivan Photography Report

    #30

    The Most Confusing Collection Of Traffic Signs I've Ever Seen. Just Outside NJ

    Confusing road signs with multiple directions and highways stacked on a single pole, making navigation difficult.

    SBi Report

    #31

    Elba Island Road Sign

    Confusing road sign showing a narrowing road and steep incline with unclear direction, illustrating confusing road signs.

    sarahlaurence Report

    #32

    Traveling In Italy. What Do These Signs Mean?

    Confusing road sign in Palermo with unclear transit restrictions, illustrating why some ignore GPS directions.

    thsvnlwn Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was going to say red sauce on crust,but ricotta and mozzarella in the middle

    #33

    Having A Brain Aneurysm Reading This Sign. Can Someone Help?

    Confusing road sign showing parking restrictions and no stopping times on a red route at night.

    S0nofaL1ch Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Possibly there are parking bays which permit 1 hour parking between 7am and 4pm, despite this being an infernal red route?

    #34

    Water Traffic Over Hazard Road Ahead

    Yellow road sign warning of water over road and traffic hazard ahead, illustrating confusing road signs people ignore GPS for.

    rjayh Report

    #35

    Most Confusing Turn Signs Ever

    Most Confusing Turn Signs Ever

    soupsfups Report

    #36

    Beware Of The Cow

    Road sign showing a car crashing into a cow with the word beware, illustrating confusing road signs to ignore GPS.

    Tony Bowden Report

    #37

    You Are Given 0 Time To Interpret This Sign And All Of Its Arrows

    Confusing road signs with multiple directional arrows and route numbers, illustrating why people ignore GPS instructions.

    Tm23246 Report

    #38

    Confusing Sign On Connecticut Avenue

    Confusing road sign with multiple arrows and time restrictions displayed on a white background near trees.

    TalkingDC Report

    #39

    Confusing Street Signs

    Confusing road signs showing multiple directional arrows and a merge left warning under cloudy sky background.

    Streetwise Cycle Report

    #40

    When Street Signs Go Philosophical

    Red road sign displaying sign not in use by a rural road, illustrating confusing road signs people struggle to understand.

    MP_Innovation Report

    #41

    Confusing Signs

    No parking road signs including electric vehicle exception and accessible van parking with $250 minimum fine on poles.

    Jennaval1 Report

    #42

    Roadwork Sign In Louisiana

    Confusing road signs warning of road work for 1.787 miles and low shoulder near a railroad crossing.

    YouDownWithBSC80 Report

    #43

    Was Told This Sub Would Enjoy An Odd Numbered Speed Limit Sign At My Job

    Speed limit 11 road sign in a parking lot illustrating confusing road signs that make people ignore GPS directions.

    CockMcClain Report

    #44

    Why Do They Make These Signs So Confusing?

    Confusing road signs showing no parking, no waiting, passenger load/unload times, and one-hour parking limit.

    Pretend_Halo_Army Report

    #45

    I Feel This Is The Most Confusing Traffic Sign I’ve Seen Around Perth, So Much To Take In, So Little Time! What’s Your Nomination?

    Confusing road sign with multiple arrows leading to Welshpool, East Perth, City, City Freeway, and Freeway options.

    Cpl_Hicks76 Report

    #46

    Can I Park Or Not?

    Multiple confusing road signs on one pole showing different parking restrictions and no parking times.

    michealscott21 Report

    #47

    What Road Sign Is This?

    Confusing road sign warning of a bike crossing with unclear directions, captured from a car window surrounded by trees.

    Unhappy_Upstairs_660 Report

    #48

    This Sign Contains No Information That A Road User Would Find Useful

    Orange road sign showing ramp closed intermittently with confusing schedule details causing driver uncertainty.

    Hefy_jefy Report

    #49

    Meanwhile In Alabama

    Multiple confusing road signs with arrows pointing in different directions at night, illustrating confusing road signs.

    Nanergoat22 Report

    #50

    Finally Found A Parking Sign Im Confused By

    Confusing road signs with multiple parking, bus, and no parking rules creating uncertainty for drivers ignoring GPS directions.

    Altruistic-Ear8031 Report

    #51

    Why Are The Arrows On Th Left Sign Not Aligned To The Lane? I Can Definitely See Why People Would Get Confused

    Confusing road signs for tunnels, tolls, and city directions causing drivers to ignore GPS instructions on a busy bridge.

    ColdSnapSP Report

    #52

    Most Confusing Sign

    Confusing road signs showing multiple highway directions to Reno, San Francisco, and South Lake Tahoe with overlapping routes.

    Located on 99N. Is it just me or do you find this sign unhelpful and confusing? Funny there is no reference to 50W.

    ExJiraServant Report

    #53

    Why Are There So Many Numbers When Only 8 And 139 Seem To Matter?

    Confusing road signs showing multiple directions for routes 78, 278, 8, and 139, making navigation unclear.

    Dottiedayglow Report

    #54

    Wakkanai, Hokkaido, Japan: Home Of The Infamous Japanese Road Signs With Russian/Cyrillic

    Confusing road signs in Japan with multiple directions and languages, causing drivers to ignore GPS navigation.

    dottoysm Report

    #55

    What Does This Mean? (USA)

    Confusing road signs showing right on red arrow after stop with a red right-turn traffic light against a clear blue sky.

    Vosharap Report

    #56

    Not Through Road

    Confusing road signs with contradictory messages on a suburban street causing drivers to ignore GPS directions.

    dtulip Report

    #57

    There's Some Irony In A Camouflaged Sign Complaining That You're Hard To See. You Can't Read This From The Road At All

    Confusing road sign with camo pattern warns of heavy haul in progress, blending into the grassy roadside causing unclear instructions.

    Ichabod_ Report

    #58

    I Always Have A Chuckle To Myself Whenever I Pass This Sign. How Far Is It After 10pm?

    A rural road with multiple lanes, showing a confusing road sign about distance and time near the roadside.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    UK's Waffliest Street Sign

    Yellow road sign with confusing apology about delays from unknown underground utility causing work stoppage on the street.

    Gumbledorus Report

    #60

    No Pets In The Pet Walk Area?

    Confusing road signs showing pet walk area arrows alongside no pets allowed sign on a grassy patch.

    MrAttorney Report

    #61

    This Road Sign Near My Home

    Yellow road signs indicating a winding road for 2 5/8 miles and a 45 mph speed limit causing potential confusion.

    wheresthecorn Report

    #62

    No Traffic Signs

    Confusing road sign in forest area stating no traffic signs, illustrating confusing road signs that ignore GPS directions.

    reddit.com Report

    #63

    Odd Road Sign Meaning?

    Confusing road sign with a red circle and slash showing a person pouring liquid, unclear meaning in traffic context.

    Madison2Play Report

    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really hope somebody answers this one. I’m dying to know...

    #64

    This Road Floods Each Tide

    Road sign warning this road floods each tide, confusing drivers by water covering the street near residential houses.

    I-STATE-FACTS Report

    #65

    Anyone Else Get Confused By This Sign On 195 E

    Confusing road signs on Downtown Expressway showing conflicting directions to highways I-95 and I-64.

    DriveRVA Report

    #66

    Should I Stay Or Should I Go?

    Stop sign with a confusing no parking symbol and arrows on a road surrounded by dense trees, causing driver uncertainty.

    LeftRightShoot Report

    #67

    Trying To Leave The Parking Lot

    Confusing road signs showing exit only and do not enter on the same post causing driver uncertainty and GPS navigation issues.

    RandomAnimal925 Report

    #68

    Is This Sign Confusing Or Clear?

    Road sign showing restricted vehicle times with permit exceptions and camera enforcement, confusing for drivers to ignore GPS.

    pdarigan Report

    #69

    Saw This “We Are Working Out Of Sight So You May Not See Us” Sign Near A Closed Lane. What Would They Be Working On?

    Yellow road sign on rusted frame reads we are working out of sight so you may not see us near highway with cars and solar panels

    alexlmlo Report

