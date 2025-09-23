Scroll down to see some of the funniest ones caught in the wild and posted online.

Thankfully, some people aren’t content with letting things stay that boring. They find ways to shake things up—leaving behind witty notes, signs, and random messages that make you do a double take and, more importantly, make you laugh.

Life can feel pretty routine sometimes. Wake up, grab a coffee , get through work, make dinner, repeat. Most of the time, we barely pause long enough to notice what’s going on around us.

#1 Passing The Baton

#2 A Shot Of Espresso And A Free Puppy, What A Treat

#3 Creative

#4 Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door

#5 This Sign On A Vending Machine At My Work

#6 Surprise Me

#7 New Doormat

#8 My Fortune Cookie Paper

#9 My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. He Recently Began K*****g Off All Our Grass. I Didn't Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign

#10 Found This In My Local Carpark Today. Perfect 10

#11 Rule Of Thumb

#12 First I Was A Pebble

#13 Not Same Truck

#14 Some Kids Note Got Confescated And The Teacher Started Giggling

#15 Good Advice

#16 This Sign Outside A Local Pub

#17 A Friend's Note To Her Husband This Morning

#18 Good To Know

#19 Seagulls Freelancing, No Refunds

#20 Cats Are Always Shady

#21 I Pass This Everyday, Makes Me Laugh Everytime

#22 Read The Sign. Or Don't

#23 Is This Fine Restaurant A Good Place For A First Date?

#24 Out Of Order Escalator Sign At My Local Shopping Centre

#25 What I Got In My Fortune Cookie Today

#26 This Sign Outside An Animal Hospital

#27 This Wet Floor Sign At The Toronto Aquarium

#28 Utah Has Its Issues, But It's Traffic Signs Are Top Notch

#29 No Such Thing As Bad Publicity. Wally's Pub Here On The Nh Seacoast, Brilliantly Seeing To It

#30 Wrong Turn

#31 If Only They Had Asked A Single Teenager To Read This Before Posting It

#32 Life With Coffee Is Good

#33 Just This

#34 Rejected

#35 Sign Me

#36 So…what Constitutes "Minor"?

#37 You'd Think They Woulda Seen That Coming

#38 Valentine's Day Discount

#39 My Dad Saw This Earlier Today. Had To Share

#40 The Sign In My Co-Worker's 2nd Grade Classroom

#41 This Sign At My Local Orthodox Church

#42 Of Course This Would Be In A Science Room

#43 Can I Sign This Twice?

#44 Just Found This. First Accurate Fortune I've Ever Gotten. 👍🏻

#45 Comforting Sign Board At A Corn Maze

#46 August, Our Condolences

#47 Please Be Gentle

#48 Honest Cat Collar

#49 My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door

#50 Legit Sign Post

#51 Teacher's Note For Us Summer School Custodians

#52 This Billboard Is Pretty Famous In Our Town For The Things It Says

#53 Finally An Honest Motivational Banner

#54 Taken In A Pretty Lofty Apartment

#55 It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made

#56 I'm Pretty Sure If Somebody Needed One It Would Be A Bit More Than An Inconvenience

#57 My Girlfriend Sent Me This Picture Convinced Amazon Slipped Up

#58 Bathroom Fork

#59 In My Defense

#60 Which One Of You Did This?

#61 Sign On A Garage On My Street

#62 This Sign Seems To Be A Little Redundant

#63 Sign Above Urinal In China

#64 Sign Bandits At It Again!

#65 My Fortune Cookie From The China Buffet

#66 This Help Wanted Sign In Scarborough UK

#67 Just Moved In And Bought This Sign…finally Feels Like Home

#68 My Best Friends April Fools Prank

#69 Found This Is Hanging In The Doctors Office

#70 My Life Is A Lie

#71 He's Trying Hard

#72 Someone Put This On My Truck

#73 Funny Doormat

#74 Obvious Sign Is Obvious

#75 The More I Look At It, The Worse It Gets

#76 Can't Deny The Similarities Are Uncanny

#77 I Can Think Of Many Reasons Not To Drink From Them...reclaimed Water Is Not At The Top Of That List. (Sign Spotted In A Local Retailer's Bathroom)

#78 Thought My Yard Sale Sign Might Be Enjoyed Here

#79 Mothman Is Real

#80 Congratulations, Grant

#81 Not Sure If Traffic Control Or Nature Documentary

#82 Rainy Day In Tallinn

#83 Girlfriend And I Use This Whiteboard On The Fridge To Leave Each Other Messages

#84 Learn 2 Make Signs Professional 😭

#85 Girlfriend Had A Rough Day At Work, So I Got Her A Cake!

#86 Good Caulk

#87 What Are You Preaching About Today?

#88 To Park, Or Not To Park? Now That Is The Question

#89 Harsh Consequences In Elk Grove, CA

#90 Only In The UK Would They Need To Specify No Tea Bags Down The Toilet

#91 Don't Be Like Kevin