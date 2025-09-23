92 Hilariously Random Notes, Signs, And Messages That Remind Us Not To Take Life Too Seriously
Life can feel pretty routine sometimes. Wake up, grab a coffee, get through work, make dinner, repeat. Most of the time, we barely pause long enough to notice what’s going on around us.
Thankfully, some people aren’t content with letting things stay that boring. They find ways to shake things up—leaving behind witty notes, signs, and random messages that make you do a double take and, more importantly, make you laugh.
Scroll down to see some of the funniest ones caught in the wild and posted online.
Passing The Baton
A Shot Of Espresso And A Free Puppy, What A Treat
Creative
Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door
This Sign On A Vending Machine At My Work
Surprise Me
New Doormat
My Fortune Cookie Paper
My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. He Recently Began K*****g Off All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign
Found This In My Local Carpark Today. Perfect 10
Rule Of Thumb
First I Was A Pebble
Not Same Truck
Some Kids Note Got Confescated And The Teacher Started Giggling
Good Advice
This Sign Outside A Local Pub
A Friend’s Note To Her Husband This Morning
Good To Know
Seagulls Freelancing, No Refunds
Cats Are Always Shady
I Pass This Everyday, Makes Me Laugh Everytime
Read The Sign. Or Don't
Is This Fine Restaurant A Good Place For A First Date?
Out Of Order Escalator Sign At My Local Shopping Centre
What I Got In My Fortune Cookie Today
This Sign Outside An Animal Hospital
This Wet Floor Sign At The Toronto Aquarium
Utah Has Its Issues, But It’s Traffic Signs Are Top Notch
No Such Thing As Bad Publicity. Wally’s Pub Here On The Nh Seacoast, Brilliantly Seeing To It
Wrong Turn
If Only They Had Asked A Single Teenager To Read This Before Posting It
Life With Coffee Is Good
Just This
Sign Me
So…what Constitutes “Minor”?
You’d Think They Woulda Seen That Coming
Valentine's Day Discount
My Dad Saw This Earlier Today. Had To Share
The Sign In My Co-Worker's 2nd Grade Classroom
When I taught, it was flood, fire, or a proof of Collatz's Conjecture.
This Sign At My Local Orthodox Church
Of Course This Would Be In A Science Room
Can I Sign This Twice?
Just Found This. First Accurate Fortune I’ve Ever Gotten. 👍🏻
Comforting Sign Board At A Corn Maze
August, Our Condolences
Please Be Gentle
Honest Cat Collar
My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door
Legit Sign Post
Teacher's Note For Us Summer School Custodians
I didn't know Netflix had movies for Chillin' with yourself.
This Billboard Is Pretty Famous In Our Town For The Things It Says
Finally An Honest Motivational Banner
Taken In A Pretty Lofty Apartment
It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made
Some massage clients just seem to rub the staff the wrong way.
I’m Pretty Sure If Somebody Needed One It Would Be A Bit More Than An Inconvenience
My Girlfriend Sent Me This Picture Convinced Amazon Slipped Up
Bathroom Fork
In My Defense
Which One Of You Did This?
Sign On A Garage On My Street
This Sign Seems To Be A Little Redundant
Sign Above Urinal In China
Sign Bandits At It Again!
My Fortune Cookie From The China Buffet
This Help Wanted Sign In Scarborough UK
Just Moved In And Bought This Sign…finally Feels Like Home
My Best Friends April Fools Prank
Found This Is Hanging In The Doctors Office
My Life Is A Lie
He's Trying Hard
Someone Put This On My Truck
Funny Doormat
Obvious Sign Is Obvious
The More I Look At It, The Worse It Gets
Can’t Deny The Similarities Are Uncanny
I Can Think Of Many Reasons Not To Drink From Them...reclaimed Water Is Not At The Top Of That List. (Sign Spotted In A Local Retailer's Bathroom)
Thought My Yard Sale Sign Might Be Enjoyed Here
Mothman Is Real
Congratulations, Grant
Not Sure If Traffic Control Or Nature Documentary
Rainy Day In Tallinn
Girlfriend And I Use This Whiteboard On The Fridge To Leave Each Other Messages
Learn 2 Make Signs Professional 😭
Girlfriend Had A Rough Day At Work, So I Got Her A Cake!
Good Caulk
What Are You Preaching About Today?
To Park, Or Not To Park? Now That Is The Question
Harsh Consequences In Elk Grove, CA
Only In The UK Would They Need To Specify No Tea Bags Down The Toilet
What worries me is that tea bags are apparently sanitary disposables.