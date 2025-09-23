ADVERTISEMENT

Life can feel pretty routine sometimes. Wake up, grab a coffee, get through work, make dinner, repeat. Most of the time, we barely pause long enough to notice what’s going on around us.

Thankfully, some people aren’t content with letting things stay that boring. They find ways to shake things up—leaving behind witty notes, signs, and random messages that make you do a double take and, more importantly, make you laugh.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest ones caught in the wild and posted online.

#1

Passing The Baton

Funny random note with a humorous message about funerals reminding us not to take life too seriously.

lunardownpour Report

    #2

    A Shot Of Espresso And A Free Puppy, What A Treat

    Funny sign humorously reminding to keep kids at their table with a shot of espresso and a free puppy offer.

    wintergreenboba Report

    #3

    Creative

    Zoo rules sign humorously warns about throwing objects at crocodiles and snakes, highlighting hilariously random notes and messages.

    Mr-RedT Report

    #4

    Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door

    Note taped to wall warning not to repeatedly open a locked public bathroom door to avoid causing anxiety, humor sign.

    Vital_Granade Report

    #5

    This Sign On A Vending Machine At My Work

    Humorous note on a sign about sugar tax and drink price increase, part of hilariously random notes collection.

    AlphaOmniWolf Report

    #6

    Surprise Me

    Graffiti with hilariously random notes inside a blue portable toilet reminding us not to take life seriously.

    Ry-Ry44 Report

    #7

    New Doormat

    Green doormat with a funny cartoon frog and humorous sign reminding us not to take life too seriously.

    Grasscutter101 Report

    #8

    My Fortune Cookie Paper

    Fortune cookie slip with a humorous note reminding us not to take life too seriously in random messages.

    dinomaster25 Report

    #9

    My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. He Recently Began K*****g Off All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign

    Funny sign in dry grass designed like a computer update window showing new grass loading progress bar.

    csidlauskas Report

    #10

    Found This In My Local Carpark Today. Perfect 10

    Sticker on a car window with a funny sign that humorously invites others to drive into the vehicle, showcasing random notes.

    mawktheone Report

    #11

    Rule Of Thumb

    Grey t-shirt with a humorous sign reminding us not to take life too seriously with funny random messages.

    anon Report

    #12

    First I Was A Pebble

    Sticker with a random humorous note on a white Volkswagen Amarok truck reminding not to take life too seriously.

    Relevant-Deer-4971 Report

    #13

    Not Same Truck

    Funny roadside sign about septic tanks and swimming pools with humor reminding us not to take life too seriously.

    aishpat Report

    #14

    Some Kids Note Got Confescated And The Teacher Started Giggling

    Hand-drawn comic strip on paper showing humorous scenes with stick figures and sea creatures reminding us not to take life seriously.

    Benjaminzulo Report

    #15

    Good Advice

    Humorous sign warns against dropping cigarette butts to help rabbits quit smoking in a green outdoor setting.

    graystone777 Report

    #16

    This Sign Outside A Local Pub

    Chalkboard sign outside a black pub door with humorous message 3D Tinder, illustrating random funny notes.

    deepmobber Report

    #17

    A Friend’s Note To Her Husband This Morning

    Handwritten humorous note on lined paper warns not to walk out naked during a Zoom call, showing random funny messages.

    Tweetystraw Report

    #18

    Good To Know

    Estate sale sign humorously notes house not haunted reminding us with random messages not to take life seriously

    SweetWaterSurprise Report

    #19

    Seagulls Freelancing, No Refunds

    Funny random note about no refunds if seagulls steal your food, reminding us not to take life too seriously.

    MaxQ50 Report

    #20

    Cats Are Always Shady

    Funny random sign on a wooden fence warning to beware of dog and that the cat is shady too, capturing humor in signs.

    Thenellyelmes Report

    #21

    I Pass This Everyday, Makes Me Laugh Everytime

    Funny roadside sign with random notes reminding husbands choosing tiles must have a note from wife for humor and fun.

    Odd_Order_7874 Report

    #22

    Read The Sign. Or Don't

    Plastic bin of candy with humorous signs on lawn inviting to take one or more, showcasing random notes and messages.

    Newfoundplanet Report

    #23

    Is This Fine Restaurant A Good Place For A First Date?

    Funny roadside sign at Lake Quitman Marina offering food, gas, and worms, showcasing hilariously random notes and messages.

    LimpMathematician247 Report

    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤔 Junior (as in RFK), did he get his worms here? You know the ones that live in his brain along with the voices...

    #24

    Out Of Order Escalator Sign At My Local Shopping Centre

    Funny escalator sign with a random note about refusing to escalate, using humor to remind not to take life seriously.

    -rabid- Report

    #25

    What I Got In My Fortune Cookie Today

    Fortune cookie with a humorous note reminding us not to take life too seriously in a playful message.

    Cody_Fournier Report

    #26

    This Sign Outside An Animal Hospital

    Humorous sign saying if cats could text you back they would not, highlighting random notes that lighten life.

    TheVentiLebowski Report

    #27

    This Wet Floor Sign At The Toronto Aquarium

    Shark fin-shaped caution wet floor sign on tiled restroom floor with humorous design to prevent slipping.

    mcastre Report

    #28

    Utah Has Its Issues, But It’s Traffic Signs Are Top Notch

    Highway digital sign humorously reminding drivers to let others merge, reflecting random notes and messages about life.

    B4ldy Report

    #29

    No Such Thing As Bad Publicity. Wally’s Pub Here On The Nh Seacoast, Brilliantly Seeing To It

    Humorous roadside sign promoting the slowest service, showcasing random notes that remind us not to take life too seriously.

    reddit user Report

    #30

    Wrong Turn

    Funny sign reading Google is wrong on a wooden fence, part of random notes and messages reminding us not to take life seriously

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    If Only They Had Asked A Single Teenager To Read This Before Posting It

    Church sign humor reads Another Mans Junk Church Yard Sale at 7 AM with road signs Dead End and Speed Limit 10 nearby.

    Snuglebuns Report

    #32

    Life With Coffee Is Good

    Chalkboard sign with a funny coffee message reminding us not to take life too seriously with random notes.

    hodgkinthepirate Report

    #33

    Just This

    Sticker on car window saying "Anxious Drivers Club Please don't honk, I'll cry," showcasing random notes with humor.

    19forty4 Report

    #34

    Rejected

    A humorous no bees allowed sign taped to a wooden fence with a bee flying nearby, showcasing random funny notes.

    randomguy471471 Report

    #35

    Sign Me

    Christmas bazaar and craft show sign with fundraiser details promoting humor and lighthearted messages.

    Justfortrolls Report

    #36

    So…what Constitutes “Minor”?

    Funny random note taped on wall advising not to handle minor guest complaints in the parking lot as a humorous life reminder.

    KayakingATLien Report

    #37

    You’d Think They Woulda Seen That Coming

    Humorous church sign with a random message about a cancelled prophecy class due to unforeseen circumstances.

    spopoff54 Report

    #38

    Valentine's Day Discount

    Valentines Day sign offering discounts for bringing girlfriend, wife, or both with humorous notes and messages to not take life seriously.

    Obajan Report

    #39

    My Dad Saw This Earlier Today. Had To Share

    Funny found poster with a rubber band, one of 92 hilariously random notes that remind us not to take life too seriously.

    GyroBeats Report

    #40

    The Sign In My Co-Worker's 2nd Grade Classroom

    Funny random note in a classroom about when it is okay to interrupt teaching with quirky signs and messages.

    SkippyBluestockings Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I taught, it was flood, fire, or a proof of Collatz's Conjecture.

    #41

    This Sign At My Local Orthodox Church

    Funny warning sign about trespassers being baptized or sent away, illustrating hilarious random notes and messages.

    SilverSunrises Report

    #42

    Of Course This Would Be In A Science Room

    Hilariously random note with a science pun about matter and energy, reminding us not to take life too seriously.

    bazinga_the Report

    #43

    Can I Sign This Twice?

    Street sign humorously asking people to sign a petition to turn the world off and on again with names and signatures.

    shivstar Report

    #44

    Just Found This. First Accurate Fortune I’ve Ever Gotten. 👍🏻

    Fortune cookie note reading you are not illiterate, part of hilariously random notes reminding us not to take life too seriously.

    JessLovesNaps Report

    #45

    Comforting Sign Board At A Corn Maze

    Funny and random corn maze rescue sign humorously reminding visitors not to take life too seriously.

    AlwaysGroovy Report

    #46

    August, Our Condolences

    Sign with green gemstones labeled August and a humorous note reminding not to take life too seriously in random messages.

    MaidenOregon Report

    #47

    Please Be Gentle

    Handwritten humorous sign about handling a chip reader with care, part of hilariously random notes and messages.

    qutx Report

    #48

    Honest Cat Collar

    Close-up of a dog collar with a funny random note that reads Please don't steal me, showcasing humorous signs.

    xxMVRCKxx Report

    #49

    My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door

    Handwritten funny note on lined paper reminding not to come in without knocking, showcasing random humorous messages.

    UseOnceandDestroy27 Report

    #50

    Legit Sign Post

    Legit Sign Post

    nofomo2 Report

    #51

    Teacher's Note For Us Summer School Custodians

    Handwritten funny note on a projector asking to leave it plugged in for summer Netflix chilling alone.

    ReadingRambo17 Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't know Netflix had movies for Chillin' with yourself.

    #52

    This Billboard Is Pretty Famous In Our Town For The Things It Says

    Humorous roadside sign at night with random funny message reminding not to take life too seriously.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    Finally An Honest Motivational Banner

    A red banner with a funny random message reminding us not to take life too seriously.

    TeachMeImWilling69 Report

    #54

    Taken In A Pretty Lofty Apartment

    Framed note and a handwritten reply in an elevator illustrating hilariously random signs that remind us not to take life too seriously.

    Kinojitsu Report

    #55

    It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made

    Funny random sign on a door stating massage only, no extras, no happy ending, and stop asking, a humor message.

    Advancedmayaca Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some massage clients just seem to rub the staff the wrong way.

    #56

    I’m Pretty Sure If Somebody Needed One It Would Be A Bit More Than An Inconvenience

    Defibrillator with a customer notice sign humorously labeled out of order, showing random notes that lighten the mood.

    JerseyHornet Report

    #57

    My Girlfriend Sent Me This Picture Convinced Amazon Slipped Up

    Colorful welcome sign with random notes and messages on two desks, adding a lighthearted touch to the room.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    Bathroom Fork

    Restroom door with hilariously random signs and instructions including a fork to unlock, showcasing funny notes and messages.

    Eluvscats Report

    #59

    In My Defense

    Funny handwritten note on a pink paper humorously telling people not to carve names on the wall, reminding us not to take life too seriously.

    Fruitfly2000 Report

    #60

    Which One Of You Did This?

    Sign outside Pop's Paninis humorously inviting people to try the worst coffee ever, a random note reminding us not to take life seriously.

    benito78 Report

    #61

    Sign On A Garage On My Street

    Hand-drawn humorous sign warning about a tow truck kidnapping cars, showcasing hilariously random notes and messages.

    Hfhghnfdsfg Report

    #62

    This Sign Seems To Be A Little Redundant

    Funny customer notice sign about leaving the building as part of hilariously random notes and messages.

    ninman5 Report

    #63

    Sign Above Urinal In China

    Sign with humorous message in English and Chinese encouraging a small step forward as a giant leap for civilization, random notes humor.

    Liggidy Report

    #64

    Sign Bandits At It Again!

    Missing half of poster sign attached to a pole as a funny random note reminding us not to take life seriously

    Limp_Orchid_7641 Report

    #65

    My Fortune Cookie From The China Buffet

    Hand holding a humorous fortune cookie slip about becoming poorer, illustrating random notes that lighten life.

    reddit.com Report

    #66

    This Help Wanted Sign In Scarborough UK

    Humorous staff required sign stating applicants must be lazy and miserable to fit in, part of random notes collection.

    strongbowblade Report

    #67

    Just Moved In And Bought This Sign…finally Feels Like Home

    Wooden outdoor sign with funny random message saying Go Away, Go On, Get, reminding us not to take life too seriously.

    interruptingcow_moo Report

    #68

    My Best Friends April Fools Prank

    Construction site with a colorful Blockbuster sign and graffiti on barriers, highlighting random notes and messages outdoors.

    Frat_Panda Report

    #69

    Found This Is Hanging In The Doctors Office

    Framed humorous cross-stitch and crochet uterus with a funny pun sign, showcasing hilariously random notes and messages.

    Original_Act_3481 Report

    #70

    My Life Is A Lie

    Round cookie tin with a humorous handwritten note reminding not to take life too seriously.

    misc_bits Report

    #71

    He's Trying Hard

    Hilariously random notes on sticky pads instructing not to look at her Instagram, message her, and to just go home.

    TheJneeR Report

    #72

    Someone Put This On My Truck

    Sticker on car window with a yin-yang symbol and a humorous, random note reminding not to take life too seriously.

    jncojeans_17 Report

    #73

    Funny Doormat

    Doormat with a funny message about shoes and kids, part of hilariously random notes and signs reminding us to relax.

    Thenellyelmes Report

    #74

    Obvious Sign Is Obvious

    Flooded road with a sign saying road closed due to flooding, highlighting random signs that remind us not to take life seriously.

    TherianRose Report

    #75

    The More I Look At It, The Worse It Gets

    Warning sign on a wall humorously cautioning that the hand dryer may be loud, featuring a playful illustration.

    oh_walkaway Report

    #76

    Can’t Deny The Similarities Are Uncanny

    Humorous restaurant sign comparing exercise and extra fries, capturing hilariously random notes and messages about life.

    SayItAgainZoomies Report

    #77

    I Can Think Of Many Reasons Not To Drink From Them...reclaimed Water Is Not At The Top Of That List. (Sign Spotted In A Local Retailer's Bathroom)

    Sign above a restroom flush valve warning toilets and urinals are flushed with reclaimed water, a hilariously random message.

    mishawhy Report

    #78

    Thought My Yard Sale Sign Might Be Enjoyed Here

    Funny yard sale sign with comic style notes and images, showcasing hilariously random messages about not taking life too seriously

    HaZZaH33 Report

    #79

    Mothman Is Real

    Sticker on red car bumper humorously claiming Mothman stole the catalytic converter, featuring random funny message.

    otis_the_drunk Report

    #80

    Congratulations, Grant

    Scoreboard with a humorous message about divorce, showcasing hilariously random notes and signs that lighten the mood.

    Bitbatgaming Report

    #81

    Not Sure If Traffic Control Or Nature Documentary

    Yellow road sign humorously altered with cartoon rabbits for a speed hump, showing random notes and messages to lighten life.

    BoggsWH Report

    #82

    Rainy Day In Tallinn

    Chalkboard sign with humor about rain directing to craft beer and food, highlighting random notes and messages.

    veeexe Report

    #83

    Girlfriend And I Use This Whiteboard On The Fridge To Leave Each Other Messages

    Whiteboard with a funny dog drawing and a humorous note, showcasing random notes and signs that remind us not to take life seriously.

    blazinlow870 Report

    #84

    Learn 2 Make Signs Professional 😭

    Handwritten humorous signs about real estate investing and making signs professionally, shown on a fence with random notes.

    Enthoosed Report

    #85

    Girlfriend Had A Rough Day At Work, So I Got Her A Cake!

    Cake with pink icing humorously apologizing for a silly accident, reflecting hilarious random notes that lighten life's mood.

    mckeenmachine Report

    #86

    Good Caulk

    Funny roadside sign about caulk humorously reminding us not to take life too seriously with random notes and messages.

    Sunset1311 Report

    #87

    What Are You Preaching About Today?

    Funny sign for pastor parking with the message you park you preach among random notes and messages reminding us not to take life seriously

    thrifterbynature Report

    #88

    To Park, Or Not To Park? Now That Is The Question

    Sign humorously stating "Thou shalt not park here" near parked cars, showcasing random notes and messages encouraging lightheartedness.

    StutteringMyWayThrou Report

    #89

    Harsh Consequences In Elk Grove, CA

    Two men standing by a roadside, one holding a humorous sign about fantasy football in a funny random notes style.

    CasiriDrinker Report

    #90

    Only In The UK Would They Need To Specify No Tea Bags Down The Toilet

    Sign on wooden door humorously reminding not to flush tea bags, nappies, or disposables, reflecting random notes and messages.

    BlueTwo91 Report

    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What worries me is that tea bags are apparently sanitary disposables.

    #91

    Don't Be Like Kevin

    Chalkboard sign at a florist with a funny message about buying flowers from a florist, highlighting random notes and signs.

    NotBadAndYou Report

    #92

    This Parking Sign At A Brewery

    Funny parking sign about beer-to-go with a humorous message, among random notes and signs that lighten the mood.

    kaptainkru Report

