We live in an age when we want things to be relatable. Whether it's celebrities, cultures, movies and TV shows, music, even humor – if we can't relate to it, we're probably less likely to say that we find it interesting. And while we have that thing in common, our tastes and preferences can vary vastly.

That's why Bored Panda is here to help: we've got some fun content that hopefully everyone can enjoy. This time, we've prepared you a compilation of the funniest posts from a dedicated Instagram page that shares memes about everything from screenshots, uplifting news, and observational comedy. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down and have a careless chuckle!

More info: Instagram

#1

Police officer helping elderly man renew ID at DMV, showcasing entertaining posts and memes to help fight boredom.

epicfunnypage Report

    #2

    Funny meme about a small school get together featuring entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #3

    Two men smiling and enjoying a theme park ride, highlighting entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #4

    Colombian protestor using a homemade shield to hold back a water-cannon truck in a night street scene meme.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #5

    A tiny bird wearing cardboard shoes to straighten its toes in an entertaining post to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #6

    Large outdoor barbecue with many people grilling meat, a humorous post to fight boredom with entertaining content.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #7

    Polar bear cub plays wearing a bucket helmet and sitting inside a tire in an entertaining post to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage , Mmovies21 Report

    #8

    Anti-poachers taking entertaining selfies with gorillas to help fight boredom in a forest setting.

    epicfunnypage Report

    hagenknopp avatar
    The Potato
    The Potato
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be far too scared of the gorillas to do this. On the other hand, I'm scared of everything larger than a cat. Edited for Spelling

    #9

    Man aiming a gun in a sport event and the same man with a cat on his shoulder, funny meme to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #10

    Side-by-side photo meme of a man recreating his grandfather’s WW2 picture, featured in entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #11

    Text message meme about making entertaining plans to walk streets of NY to see Spider Man, helping fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #12

    Sailor guiding fighter jet launch on aircraft carrier deck, illustrating entertaining posts and memes about jobs.

    epicfunnypage Report

    jfalconer73 avatar
    jfalconer73
    jfalconer73
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been in the wash of a Chinnock/Puma/Wessex/Seaking/Lynx and watched a Harrier do their dance but to do that job must be phenomenal

    #13

    Young woman with varying expressions in memes about boyfriend's lake trip and throwing a toilet off a cliff, entertaining posts and memes.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #14

    Chat conversation with humorous BBQ invitation, vegan removed from group, entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #15

    Sand sculptures on the beach with creative designs, part of entertaining posts and memes to help fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #16

    Handwritten note on Ben 10 paper saying how could you, part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    chromeheartluvr Report

    #17

    Screenshot of a humorous email to a professor describing a struggle with a big bug, fitting entertaining posts and memes.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #18

    Bathroom floor with toilet removed as part of a funny meme from entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #19

    Funny meme about birthdays and problems, shared on social media to fight boredom with entertaining posts.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #20

    Text message conversation about spontaneous trip and chicken place, a relatable entertaining post to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #21

    Hand holding a long icicle shaped like a sword, a funny post from entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #22

    Funny sign at a wedding pole stating tent poles are not for pole dancing to entertain and fight boredom

    epicfunnypage Report

    #23

    Close-up of a bird in front of a car on the street, featured in entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #24

    White cat curiously peeks and interacts with a passenger on a train, providing entertaining moments to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #25

    Sign in a car humorously showing how warnings about strangers changed from 1998 to 2019 Uber rides with strangers from the internet.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #26

    Screenshot of a funny post showing a humorous hotel check-in routine, part of entertaining posts and memes.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #27

    Man holding a fork to his eye pretending girlfriend is in jail, a funny entertaining post to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #28

    Photo of identical twins and a man at a restaurant, a humorous post from entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I married an identical twin. In looks only but I could tell them apart because of course I knew my wifes face and mannerisms well, they have a slightly different voice. The main way I told them apart was one of them married me and the other wanted me ran through a woodchipper. Just kind of a vibe.

    #29

    Name badges showing career progression from assistant to general manager, a humorous post to fight boredom with entertaining memes.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #30

    Humorous meme about expensive rent prices with empty flooring and a joke on entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #31

    Old mobile keypad with a text message using numbers to create an entertaining post meme to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #32

    Funny meme about hiding Amazon packages from husband and clever package hiding spot to fight boredom with entertaining posts and memes.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #33

    Text message meme showing a funny conversation about going out and girls, highlighting entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #34

    Man doing airplane pose with another man on beach while child watches, capturing fun and entertaining posts to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #35

    School bus and train collision meme illustrating entertaining posts and memes to help fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #36

    Close-up of a Windows cursor with red lines highlighting its asymmetrical shape, part of entertaining posts and memes.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #37

    Grey pickup truck with oversized tires parked in a lot, part of entertaining posts and memes to help fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #38

    Funny meme post showing a wedding day joke with playful text and eye emojis to fight boredom with entertaining content.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #39

    Empty gym with boxing ring, sports equipment, a luxury car, and a mattress on the floor in an entertaining post fight boredom meme.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #40

    Weather man on TV with his dog resting on a small dog couch, an entertaining post to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #41

    Skeleton sitting at desk reading a book, illustrating boredom and lack of focus in entertaining posts and memes.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #42

    Meme showing empty fridge with ketchup and gaming sniper scene, entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #43

    Meme showing a person blending in with a large pile of rice, humorously highlighting entertaining posts to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #44

    Text message exchange where a dad jokes about falling off a 50 foot ladder to entertain and fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #45

    Meme showing teenage bullies in American movies with sports jersey, letterman jacket, football, and classic muscle car.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #46

    Handwritten note on car rear window about tickets, featured in entertaining posts and memes to help fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #47

    Message exchange about trading shoes for a full breed German shepherd female with two men smiling and holding shoe and puppy.

    epicfunnypage Report

    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice. I paid 350 for my Shepherd and he was the runt. Good boy though.

    #48

    Dog wearing a mechanic outfit with wrenches, one of the entertaining posts and memes to help fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #49

    Text post and meme about helping boyfriend with video games, featured in entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #50

    Text message conversation meme showing confusing compliments and reaction, part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #51

    Funny meme post about a best man asking if opening a speech with "Welcome back everyone" is appropriate at a second wedding to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #52

    Funny social media post about gifting yourself and self-appreciation, featured in entertaining posts and memes.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #53

    Twitter post showing a humorous work email sign-off with entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #54

    Text meme showing a funny conversation about forgetting food delivery, highlighting entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    hagenknopp avatar
    The Potato
    The Potato
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    User eat your Soul. (Comment stolen from what Nathaniel said on another List. If he wants me to delete it, I will do so.)

    #55

    Social media post meme about time flying and pandemic altering perception, entertaining content to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #56

    Funny meme showing a pizza order with many black olives to fight boredom and make birthday wishes come true.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #57

    Funny social media posts and memes about avoiding unnecessary calls and preferring texting to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #58

    Screenshot of a humorous Google search result about cigarettes not expiring, shared as an entertaining meme to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #59

    Funny meme showing a thank you note from boss offering mint candy for driving sales in entertaining posts to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #60

    Happy rat eating pasta held by person, featured in entertaining posts and memes to help fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    hagenknopp avatar
    The Potato
    The Potato
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A*s, my Rats love Pasta too. They will carefully take it and then run into their House to eat it, and you will only hear nibbling for a while. Edit: Aww, not Aśs! D**n Autocorrect.

    #61

    Funny gym meme showing ketchup and mustard bottles with a caption to entertain and fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Text message conversation framed as a funny happy hour flyer, showcasing entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Breakfast with Spider-Man waffles, bacon, scrambled eggs, and hash browns in a funny post to fight boredom and entertain viewers.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #64

    Two siblings exchanging gifts with a humorous meme box and a new smartphone, showcasing entertaining posts to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #65

    Two large outdoor ads side by side showing Deadpool and Wolverine with Heinz ketchup and mustard bottles in a funny marketing meme.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #66

    Two plastic chairs by a moonlit ocean shore, humorously captioned as one chair for sitting and one for resting legs meme.

    epicfunnypage Report

    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    https://youtu.be/H3-_omoYPsI Edit: Kenny Chesney - Old Blue Chair

    Two identical men in white shirts and blue ties shaking hands, illustrating a meme about using phones and sleep in entertaining posts.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #68

    Text conversation meme about Snapchat confusion, shared as entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #69

    Mugshot of woman arrested for stealing Uber car, featured in entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #70

    Social media meme discussing boy math as unwinding by playing the most anger-inducing game to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Social media post meme about men learning Ancient Rome and a photo of a person wearing a detailed Ancient Roman helmet.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #72

    Muscular tiger lying down with text joke about unrealistic body standards, a funny post to help fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #73

    Man in casual striped shirt standing next to a bride at a wedding, a funny post to fight boredom with entertaining memes.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #74

    Text conversation showing a funny accidental message, part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Messi focused on phone while Antonela side eyes him during Puebla vs Miami game, an entertaining meme to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #76

    Meme showing a man smiling with sunglasses outdoors and enjoying a drink, representing entertaining posts to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #77

    Man disguised as delivery worker with donuts to hand-deliver resume, a creative entertaining post to fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #78

    Man holding baby in front of a store TV showing baby's face, funny entertaining post to fight boredom with memes.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Man in a suit looking serious at a front porch, representing entertaining posts and memes to help fight boredom.

    epicfunnypage Report

    #80

    Text message conversation showing a humorous exchange about asking permission to hang out, related to entertaining posts and memes.

    epicfunnypage Report

