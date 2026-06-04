78 Comics By This Artist That Show Life Is Weird, Awkward, And Totally Funny
For Mike Salva, almost anything can become the starting point for a joke. A social interaction, an irrational worry, a minor inconvenience, a strange internet trend, or a thought that most people would dismiss after a few seconds can all find their way into one of his comics. Based in Nashville, Salva has developed a style that blends observational humor with absurd twists, often exploring social anxiety, overthinking, family life, technology, pop culture, and the peculiar mental gymnastics people perform every day. His comics frequently feel familiar because they're rooted in thoughts many readers have had themselves, even if they've never said them out loud.
Although Salva has built a loyal audience through his cartoons, comics represent just one part of a broader creative career. An accomplished animator, writer, and director, he has spent years creating animated shorts and comedy projects, earning recognition for his ability to combine strong storytelling with sharp comedic timing. He has previously described his comics as an outlet for exploring his own neuroses, daily irritations, social anxieties, and the unlikely worries that somehow manage to occupy space in his mind. The format allows him to take a fleeting idea and transform it into a finished joke almost immediately, giving readers direct access to the thought process behind his humor.
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This year has marked an especially significant chapter in Salva's career. The artist recently revealed that he has been drawing fewer comics than usual because much of his attention is devoted to a major animation project involving several stand-up comedians. Among his recent collaborations is a project with comedian Dusty Slay, whose laid-back storytelling style has made him one of the most recognizable voices in contemporary American stand-up. At the same time, Salva's growing impact in animation was recognized with a National Cartoonists Society Award nomination for Animation, highlighting the increasingly important role the medium plays in his creative work.
The comics below showcase the range that has made Salva's work so appealing. One strip may focus on a painfully relatable modern frustration, while the next dives into fantasy, talking animals, or a completely absurd scenario. That unpredictability is part of the appeal. Readers never quite know where a comic is heading, but they can usually count on it ending somewhere both unexpected and strangely familiar.
Training session ending: Tutor: Has anyone got any questions? Person: Yes, I.... Everyone else: Shut up!!