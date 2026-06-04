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For Mike Salva, almost anything can become the starting point for a joke. A social interaction, an irrational worry, a minor inconvenience, a strange internet trend, or a thought that most people would dismiss after a few seconds can all find their way into one of his comics. Based in Nashville, Salva has developed a style that blends observational humor with absurd twists, often exploring social anxiety, overthinking, family life, technology, pop culture, and the peculiar mental gymnastics people perform every day. His comics frequently feel familiar because they're rooted in thoughts many readers have had themselves, even if they've never said them out loud.

Although Salva has built a loyal audience through his cartoons, comics represent just one part of a broader creative career. An accomplished animator, writer, and director, he has spent years creating animated shorts and comedy projects, earning recognition for his ability to combine strong storytelling with sharp comedic timing. He has previously described his comics as an outlet for exploring his own neuroses, daily irritations, social anxieties, and the unlikely worries that somehow manage to occupy space in his mind. The format allows him to take a fleeting idea and transform it into a finished joke almost immediately, giving readers direct access to the thought process behind his humor.

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