ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Salva is a Nashville-based animator, director, and writer who knows how to turn everyday life into funny, sometimes strange, moments. His animated shorts and series, like Tank Talk and Pound Dogs, mix humor with surreal and satirical twists that keep audiences entertained.

Salva also creates comics, which let him quickly capture ideas that pop up in daily life. He describes them as a way to explore “all my neuroses—social anxiety, irritation about daily annoyances, death, and elaborate worries about things that will probably never happen (but haunt me anyway),” turning personal anxieties into laughs readers can relate to.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic by Mike Salva depicting social anxiety and everyday struggles in a humorous take on streaming and relationships.

mikesalva Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Salva finds inspiration for his comics in the small, everyday moments of life. He says, “Ideas don't appear when I'm actively hunting them down; they ambush me during everyday life.” Whether it’s a funny observation while doing chores or a fleeting thought while running errands, he tries to capture it immediately before it disappears. Comics let him act on these ideas right away, unlike animation, which can take months to complete.
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic by Mike Salva depicting social anxiety and nerd life with a humorous take on password rules at a fantasy gate.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic by Mike Salva showing riot police using a movie scene to calm a crowd, capturing everyday struggles and social anxiety.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many of Salva’s comics explore personal anxieties and awkward social moments. He describes them as a way to process “all my neuroses—social anxiety, irritation about daily annoyances, death, and elaborate worries about things that will probably never happen (but haunt me anyway).” Through humor, he turns these worries into something relatable that connects with readers.
    #4

    Comic by Mike Salva showing two cats on a couch discussing social anxiety and everyday struggles while watching TV.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cartoon of bakers and a bird hearing about bread disappearing, capturing social anxiety and everyday struggles.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While both comics and animation allow him to tell stories, Salva enjoys the unique opportunities each medium provides. He explains, “Comics let me cr*p out one little quickie idea that happens to strike me as funny, without a massive time investment. Animation…gives me space to unfold a dopey little story that hopefully keeps people entertained for a few minutes.” Comics are fast and immediate, while animation offers a longer, more detailed narrative experience.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man on phone with coffee, woman on couch holding phone, comic about social anxiety and everyday struggles.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic by Mike Salva showing a doctor humorously exaggerating a cold's severity, capturing everyday struggles and nerd life.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Salva’s creative process happens in the small pockets of time he can find during daily life. He says, “My process begins with those moments when my wife isn't asking me to switch the laundry and my kids aren't demanding I do something they should definitely be handling on their own by now—that's prime comic-creating time.” Even in these brief windows, he’s able to turn fleeting thoughts into fully-formed comic ideas, proving that creativity often strikes in the most ordinary moments.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Man in bed with phone, illustrating social anxiety and nerd life in a comic style by Mike Salva about everyday struggles.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustration from comics by Mike Salva showing a hand holding a pencil over an official ballot with humorous choices, capturing social anxiety.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Comic by Mike Salva showing social anxiety and everyday struggles with a character obsessing over bottled water flavor.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon airplane humor illustrating social anxiety and everyday struggles in a comic style by Mike Salva.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Comic by Mike Salva depicting social anxiety and everyday struggles with ethical shopping dilemmas in nerd life.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic by Mike Salva showing a crowded restaurant with social anxiety and everyday struggles humor.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Couple sitting on couch binge-watching TV, a comic by Mike Salva capturing social anxiety and everyday struggles.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic by Mike Salva featuring nerd life humor about social anxiety and everyday struggles in a funny cartoon style.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Cartoon by Mike Salva showing a quirky battle with a blowtorch, capturing social anxiety and everyday struggles.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Cartoon by Mike Salva shows soldiers and horses with a broken Humpty Dumpty, highlighting social anxiety and everyday struggles.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Gravestone comic by Mike Salva humorously capturing social anxiety and everyday struggles with Instagram legacy and likes.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon of two characters outside a movie theater discussing social anxiety and everyday struggles in nerd life.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Cartoon of two people at a table humorously depicting social anxiety and everyday struggles in nerd life.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Cartoon by Mike Salva showing two birds in a nest discussing a property tax bill capturing everyday struggles.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comic by Mike Salva featuring a character humorously discussing eating leftovers, capturing social anxiety and everyday struggles.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Two cartoon cows on a couch watching TV, capturing social anxiety and everyday struggles in a comic style by Mike Salva.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic by Mike Salva depicting social anxiety and everyday struggles with a child demanding a wedding on Christmas Eve.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Comic by Mike Salva showing a doctor awkwardly delivering bad news, capturing social anxiety and everyday struggles.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Black and white comic by Mike Salva showing a man unfazed by an angry gorilla behind bars, capturing social anxiety and nerd life.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Comic by Mike Salva showing a humorous conversation capturing social anxiety and everyday struggles at a dinner table.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Cartoon showing a new healthy eating app concept with a burger and a shirtless RFK Jr. on a smartphone screen.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Comic by Mike Salva showing social anxiety and everyday struggles with an escape room and awkward interaction.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Simple black and white comic by Mike Salva humorously capturing social anxiety and everyday struggles with awkward moments.

    mikesalva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!