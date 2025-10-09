ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Salva is a Nashville-based animator, director, and writer who knows how to turn everyday life into funny, sometimes strange, moments. His animated shorts and series, like Tank Talk and Pound Dogs, mix humor with surreal and satirical twists that keep audiences entertained.

Salva also creates comics, which let him quickly capture ideas that pop up in daily life. He describes them as a way to explore “all my neuroses—social anxiety, irritation about daily annoyances, death, and elaborate worries about things that will probably never happen (but haunt me anyway),” turning personal anxieties into laughs readers can relate to.

