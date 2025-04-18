“My Comics Are Like A Field Guide To All My Neuroses”: 40 Cartoons By Mike SalvaInterview With Artist
Mike Salva is an American animator, director, and writer. Based in Nashville, Salva has created several award-winning animated shorts and series that blend humor with surreal and satirical elements. While much of his recognition comes from animation, his comics are just as noteworthy.
Salva's cartoons are a blend of everything: relatable situations, talking animals, surreal scenes, and the occasional Batman cameo. We found ourselves nodding in agreement and giggling—and hopefully, you will too while scrolling through this list. Upvote your favorite comics and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
We reached out to Mike Salva to learn more about the inspiration behind his comics, his creative process, and how his work in animation influences his storytelling.
Salva has created the animated series Tank Talk (2020), the shorts Pound Dogs (2011), and Death Row Diet (2009)—a dark comedy—and more. So, we wanted to ask the artist what inspired him to start creating comics alongside his animation work. "Animation projects demand anywhere from a month to a year (or more!) of commitment, while comics let me instantly crank out a quick idea that takes minutes instead of months—instant gratification, if you will," Salva shared.
Anxiety—that's the word Salva mentioned when asked about the themes or subjects he often revisits in his comics. "My comics are like a field guide to all my neuroses—social anxiety, irritation about daily annoyances, death, and elaborate worries about things that will probably never happen (but haunt me anyway). I also love creating scenarios where people say things that I wish they would in real life. And with me being a huge nerd, I like slipping in gags about Batman or Lord of the Rings.
“For my social situation comics, I occasionally include a character who's supposed to look like me, though I generously draw myself with a more slender neck than reality permits."
For all the behind-the-scenes fans curious about the comic creation process, Salva shared where he finds inspiration (and time) for his work: "My process begins with those moments when my wife isn't asking me to switch the laundry and my kids aren't demanding I do something they should definitely be handling on their own by now—that's prime comic-creating time.
“Ideas don't appear when I'm actively hunting them down; they ambush me during everyday life. Sometimes they don't even require drawings—just words I hope people will read. The critical part is writing them down immediately, or they vanish into the ether. I've had some genuinely hilarious comic concepts that I never bothered to capture, and now they're lost masterpieces the world will never see. Sorry about that."
Comics and animation each offer unique creative possibilities. So, we asked Salva what each medium allows him to do differently. "Comics let me cr*p out one little quickie idea that happens to strike me as funny, without a massive time investment. It's like comedy fast food. Animation, meanwhile, gives me space to unfold a dopey little story that hopefully keeps people entertained for a few minutes. With comics, I only have a few seconds to grab someone before their attention drifts to Internet kitty cats and political posts."
