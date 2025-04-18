ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Salva is an American animator, director, and writer. Based in Nashville, Salva has created several award-winning animated shorts and series that blend humor with surreal and satirical elements. While much of his recognition comes from animation, his comics are just as noteworthy.

Salva's cartoons are a blend of everything: relatable situations, talking animals, surreal scenes, and the occasional Batman cameo. We found ourselves nodding in agreement and giggling—and hopefully, you will too while scrolling through this list. Upvote your favorite comics and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | oddballmagazine.com

#1

Cartoon by Mike Salva showing superhero apologizing to a woman with many cats for the intrusion.

mikesalva Report

paulclarey avatar
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, I'd be disappointed to find it wasn't Michelle Pfeiffer!

We reached out to Mike Salva to learn more about the inspiration behind his comics, his creative process, and how his work in animation influences his storytelling.

Salva has created the animated series Tank Talk (2020), the shorts Pound Dogs (2011), and Death Row Diet (2009)—a dark comedy—and more. So, we wanted to ask the artist what inspired him to start creating comics alongside his animation work. "Animation projects demand anywhere from a month to a year (or more!) of commitment, while comics let me instantly crank out a quick idea that takes minutes instead of months—instant gratification, if you will," Salva shared.

    #2

    Cartoon by Mike Salva shows a butterfly apologizing to a tornado uprooting a house.

    mikesalva Report

    #3

    Cartoon by Mike Salva showing a humorous scene of a heavenly figure reading from a ledger to a man.

    mikesalva Report

    Anxiety—that's the word Salva mentioned when asked about the themes or subjects he often revisits in his comics. "My comics are like a field guide to all my neuroses—social anxiety, irritation about daily annoyances, death, and elaborate worries about things that will probably never happen (but haunt me anyway). I also love creating scenarios where people say things that I wish they would in real life. And with me being a huge nerd, I like slipping in gags about Batman or Lord of the Rings.

    “For my social situation comics, I occasionally include a character who's supposed to look like me, though I generously draw myself with a more slender neck than reality permits."
    #4

    Cartoon by Mike Salva featuring two cows on a couch, one holding a remote and commenting about watching the news.

    mikesalva Report

    #5

    Cartoon by Mike Salva shows characters discussing a boom proposal with a humorous twist.

    mikesalva Report

    For all the behind-the-scenes fans curious about the comic creation process, Salva shared where he finds inspiration (and time) for his work: "My process begins with those moments when my wife isn't asking me to switch the laundry and my kids aren't demanding I do something they should definitely be handling on their own by now—that's prime comic-creating time.

    “Ideas don't appear when I'm actively hunting them down; they ambush me during everyday life. Sometimes they don't even require drawings—just words I hope people will read. The critical part is writing them down immediately, or they vanish into the ether. I've had some genuinely hilarious comic concepts that I never bothered to capture, and now they're lost masterpieces the world will never see. Sorry about that."

    #6

    Dog and vacuum having a romantic dinner, showcasing comedic neuroses in Mike Salva's cartoon style.

    mikesalva Report

    #7

    Cartoon by Mike Salva of a man on a ladder with the Grim Reaper saying, "Oh, don't mind me! I'm just here a little early."

    mikesalva Report

    Comics and animation each offer unique creative possibilities. So, we asked Salva what each medium allows him to do differently. "Comics let me cr*p out one little quickie idea that happens to strike me as funny, without a massive time investment. It's like comedy fast food. Animation, meanwhile, gives me space to unfold a dopey little story that hopefully keeps people entertained for a few minutes. With comics, I only have a few seconds to grab someone before their attention drifts to Internet kitty cats and political posts."

    If you want more from Mike Salva, follow him on Instagram. If you're curious about his animation work, check out projectmeatball.com. And his comic collection, Allergic to Pretense, is available on Amazon for all your anxiety-filled entertainment needs!
    #8

    Two cartoon characters on a couch discussing binge-watching, from a Mike Salva comic about neuroses.

    mikesalva Report

    #9

    A cartoon dog asks a waiter about specials and being a good boy, illustrating neuroses humor.

    mikesalva Report

    #10

    Cartoon by Mike Salva showing a person in bed with cats, saying “Well, nobody said life was fair” to another person.

    mikesalva Report

    #11

    Cartoon by Mike Salva: A humorous take on the Last Supper with a speech bubble commenting on seating arrangements.

    mikesalva Report

    #12

    Cartoon by Mike Salva showing riot police replacing tear gas with emotional movie scenes to disperse crowd.

    mikesalva Report

    #13

    Three characters in a wedding ceremony. One asks about providing lifelong tech support, highlighting cartoon neuroses.

    mikesalva Report

    #14

    Cartoon of a superhero in a bathtub, saying "I'm taking a 'me' day," with a butler and signal in the window.

    mikesalva Report

    #15

    Cartoon by Mike Salva showing a child crying over food and an adult refusing.

    mikesalva Report

    #16

    A bear handing toilet paper to a rabbit, illustrating a comic about neuroses.

    mikesalva Report

    #17

    Cartoon by Mike Salva: Couple watching TV, person Googling actors, illustrating a humorous take on relationship behavior.

    mikesalva Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, we both do that, merrily taking turns in nerdery

    #18

    Cartoon by Mike Salva depicting a child and adult with a mushroom cloud in the background, discussing giving a mouse a cookie.

    mikesalva Report

    #19

    Cartoon by Mike Salva: Child looking up at a talking tree saying, “I’m cutting you off. Learn to do things for yourself, kid.”

    mikesalva Report

    #20

    Cartoon by Mike Salva shows a humorous interaction about having a nice day and weekend, capturing personal neuroses.

    mikesalva Report

    Cartoon by Mike Salva depicting news anchors with the phrase "Lights... Camera... Lies!" appearing above them.

    mikesalva Report

    #22

    Cartoon by Mike Salva depicting a humorous twist on a password entry scenario with fantasy characters.

    mikesalva Report

    #23

    Cartoon by Mike Salva: Woman says she's an open book, man replies he doesn't like to read, depicting humorous neuroses.

    mikesalva Report

    #24

    Cartoon by Mike Salva showing a couple on a couch, man on phone claiming social media as reason for not going to work.

    mikesalva Report

    #25

    A person in bed, distracted by a phone and unable to sleep, humorously depicts neuroses in a comic by Mike Salva.

    mikesalva Report

    #26

    Cartoon by Mike Salva of a vampire holding a large drink jug with motivational hydration notes.

    mikesalva Report

    #27

    Two stick figures in a comic by Mike Salva, one saying, "I don't mean to criticize," with a critical tone.

    mikesalva Report

    #28

    Cartoon character reading a book titled "More Stuff You Can Worry About," illustrating neuroses humor.

    mikesalva Report

    #29

    Cartoon by Mike Salva: Silhouette offers flowers, person in "just a friend" outfit puzzled.

    mikesalva Report

    #30

    Cartoon by Mike Salva comparing Batman and Santa Claus with humorous similarities listed around their faces.

    mikesalva Report

    #31

    Four-panel comic by Mike Salva humorously depicting everyday "bonuses" like extra fries, extra hour, extra money, and extra songs.

    mikesalva Report

    #32

    Cartoon by Mike Salva showing a character with various objects for hands, including toilet brush and garden hose.

    mikesalva Report

    #33

    Cartoon by Mike Salva depicting famous movie villains like Darth Vader and The Joker along with a humorous twist.

    mikesalva Report

    #34

    Cartoon by Mike Salva illustrating fears of children, teens, and adults, highlighting neuroses across different age groups.

    mikesalva Report

    #35

    Cartoon by Mike Salva: Two figures with bomb bodies, expressing love while holding hands, fuses lit.

    mikesalva Report

    #36

    Cartoon by Mike Salva showing reasons to not go outside, featuring a nervous person surrounded by humorous fears.

    mikesalva Report

    #37

    Cartoon by Mike Salva: Two figures holding hands, one saying "I think it's over, I hate your ringtone more than I love you."

    mikesalva Report

    #38

    Cartoon by Mike Salva: Man using a blowtorch in a humorous twist on rock-paper-scissors game.

    mikesalva Report

    #39

    Two cartoon characters discuss sports, with one overwhelmed by the other's enthusiasm. Cartoon by Mike Salva.

    mikesalva Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is my mother. I've told her that I literally haven't watched a tennis match since Virginia Wade played, and I couldn't care less if she put parsley on it, but she just carries on...

    #40

    Two ducks in a comic, one saying, "I got addicted to quack," illustrating neuroses humor.

    mikesalva Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!