Mike Salva is an American animator, director, and writer. Based in Nashville, Salva has created several award-winning animated shorts and series that blend humor with surreal and satirical elements. While much of his recognition comes from animation, his comics are just as noteworthy.

Salva's cartoons are a blend of everything: relatable situations, talking animals, surreal scenes, and the occasional Batman cameo. We found ourselves nodding in agreement and giggling—and hopefully, you will too while scrolling through this list. Upvote your favorite comics and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | oddballmagazine.com