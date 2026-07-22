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“I’ve Been Watching You”: Gym Karen Demands Woman Get Off Machine So She Can Use It
A woman in a blue top on a gym machine, looking up and gesturing. Capturing a gym Karen interaction.
Entitled People, Relationships

“I’ve Been Watching You”: Gym Karen Demands Woman Get Off Machine So She Can Use It

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A heated confrontation between two gym-goers has gone viral after an older woman demanded that a younger woman get off a workout machine before she had finished using it.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with many calling the older woman a “gym Karen” for insisting it was her turn despite the younger woman adding she still had two sets left.

Highlights
  • An older gym-goer interrupted a younger woman’s workout, insisting she give up the machine despite having sets remaining.
  • The younger woman offered to let the other member work in between sets, but the offer was refused.
  • The viral clip divided viewers, with some criticizing the older woman’s behavior and others debating gym etiquette and whether the video was staged.

Others, however, questioned whether the encounter was staged and argued that people who spend too long on gym equipment can be frustrating.

“People are impossible today. Goddamn lady, use another machine and quit bothering people. Let the girl finish her workout,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    An older woman claimed the younger gym-goer had been on the machine for too long

    A woman in a blue top and black shorts doing a workout at the gym, facing the machine. Gym Karen demanding she gets off the machine.

    Image credits: jenna.fitness

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    The viral video, which has been viewed more than 280K times after being reshared on X, begins with a young woman recording herself while using a workout machine.

    Her phone captures the moment an older woman walks over and asks whether she has finished.

    The younger woman calmly replies that she has just started and only has two sets left.

    Instead of waiting, the older woman insisted she had been watching her.

    A woman in a blue top and black shorts on a gym machine, looking up at someone out of frame. Gym Karen demands the machine.

    Image credits: jenna.fitness

    A tweet by Candace S. Taylor asking why the woman would engage with the Gym Karen who demanded the machine.

    Image credits: candaceSTa18566

    A tweet by Krysten stating that people are impossible and the Gym Karen should use another machine, not demand it.

    Image credits: TheGotchaGirl

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    “I’ve been watching you for 10 minutes,” said the older woman.

    Confused, the younger woman asked if she meant on that specific machine.

    The older woman then complained that “kids” spend too much time on gym equipment, saying she wants to use the machine because she is in a hurry and wants to get home.

    The younger woman explains she has only completed one set and still plans to finish the remaining two before getting off.

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    Rather than arguing, the younger woman offered a compromise, but the older woman refused

    @jenna.fitness “i want to go home” we all do😭outfit from @Paragon Fitwear code JENNAFIT to save🩵 #gymtok#gym#lifting#foryou♬ original sound – jenna.fitness

    A woman in a blue top and black shorts sitting on a gym machine, looking annoyed. Gym Karen demands to use the machine.

    Image credits: jenna.fitness

    Though the younger gym-goer tried to find a solution, she asked the other woman if she wanted to “work in,” a common gym practice where two people take turns using the same machine between sets.

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    The latter declined.

    Instead, she asked the younger one to completely give up the machine so she could use it first.

    She initially claimed she would only need two minutes, but later said it would take five minutes.

    The younger woman responded that she also wanted to finish her workout and head home. She pointed out that if she gave up the machine, she had no idea how long she would have to wait before getting it back.

    Despite repeated requests, she politely stood her ground and stayed on the equipment until she completed her workout.

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    The video shared by a Twitter user said more “gym Karens” are appearing

    A woman in a vibrant pink gym outfit smiles, showing confidence after a successful gym workout.

    Image credits: jenna.fitness

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    The video was posted by X user @gotrice2024, and accompanied a lengthy caption.

    According to the caption, the younger woman had every right to finish her workout because she had arrived at the machine first.

    The poster explained that after nearly 30 years of going to the gym, most people they had encountered were respectful, but they believed entitled behaviour had become more common.

    “Every so often I see some Karen types beginning to come in and ruin the experience for other people,” the user wrote.

    A young woman in a blue sports bra smiles for a mirror selfie in a gym locker room, ready for her gym workout.

    Image credits: jenna.fitness

    They continued, “What I hate is they try to rush me off the machine only for them to sit there and scroll on their phone. I used to avoid the confrontation by just letting them use it; I can always come back to it, I would say to myself.”

    They added that if someone had genuinely been using a machine for an unusually long time, it would be different.

    However, they did not believe anyone should feel entitled to jump the queue simply because they were in a hurry.

    Although many people sided with the younger woman, others questioned whether the encounter had been staged

    A close-up shot of dumbbells neatly arranged on a rack at a gym, ready for a gym workout.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Several viewers pointed out details they felt looked unusual.

    One person wrote, “This is a skit!..who works out in dress clothes,” while another added, “The one on the machine is working out in Birkenstocks. Hard to take her serious.”

    A third said, “That one lady isn’t even dressed to use the equipment, is she management?”

    Meanwhile, another set of online detractors shifted beyond the video itself to a broader debate about gym etiquette.

    One commenter wrote, “A lot of young people sit at the machines for a long time using their phones between sets. It is frustrating.”

    Another agreed, “This is a constant problem at my gym. People get on a machine, do a set, then spend 10 minutes on their phone until their next set.”

    Others felt the answer was simple, saying, “The rule at my gym is 30 min on one machine.”

    However, many said those concerns did not apply in this situation because the younger woman appeared to be actively working out and had even offered to share the machine.

    One user said, “I don’t care about people being on the weights for a particular time, if they are actually working out.”

    Another added, “The lady could have been finished by now if she would have just left her alone for a few more minutes,” while one more commenter praised the younger woman’s response, saying, “That young lady was very respectful.”

    One more commenter summed up the encounter, adding, “The entitlement is crazy. Karen level 1000.”

    The latest gym confrontation is far from the only gym incident to attract online attention

    A woman in a sports bra listens to music on wired headphones while checking her phone at the gym, focused on her gym workout.

    Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

    In December 2025, a woman was arrested after allegedly punching a Planet Fitness employee in Miami, as reported by Bored Panda.

    According to police, the confrontation began after staff asked her to lower her voice inside the gym.

    Surveillance footage later showed her repeatedly jumping over the front desk before reportedly punching the employee, leaving him with a broken nose.

    Planet Fitness later confirmed her membership had been cancelled and said it has zero tolerance for violence.

    Another incident was reported by Bored Panda, where a Planet Fitness location found itself at the centre of controversy after a viral video from a California gym reignited debate over safety in women’s locker rooms.

    “But apparently she had 10 mins to spare to watch you,” wrote one user

    A screenshot of an online comment from Alyssa saying, I would d*** on that machine and never leave it, related to a gym incident.

    A comment on the Gym Karen incident that reads, 'You were too d**n nice.'

    A comment about the Gym Karen incident asking, 'Why is she in the gym in business casual?'

    A comment on the Gym Karen incident saying, 'responding to her by saying 'me too' was actually iconic.'

    A comment regarding the Gym Karen situation that says, 'Do you wanna work in with me' was actually sweet.'

    A comment on the Gym Karen incident that reads, 'The way I would've literally stopped talking and began my next set lmfao.'

    A comment on social media about a Gym Karen demanding a woman get off a machine, saying she has time to argue.

    A comment on social media about a Gym Karen demanding a woman get off a machine, offering solutions while she made excuses.

    A comment on social media stating No is a complete sentence when dealing with a rude Gym Karen demanding a machine.

    A comment on social media describing a witty comeback for a Gym Karen demanding a woman get off a machine.

    A comment on social media sharing a defiant response to a Gym Karen who has been watching her use a machine.

    A comment on social media about a Gym Karen watching someone on a machine for 10 minutes instead of waiting.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    bsellenriek_2 avatar
    Ben
    Ben
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop recording yourself in the gym. Get a real job.

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    bsellenriek_2 avatar
    Ben
    Ben
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop recording yourself in the gym. Get a real job.

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