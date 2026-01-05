Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
“Transphobic”: Planet Fitness Bathroom Incident Sparks Gender Outrage Over Locker Room Policies
Feet with purple sandals visible under bathroom stall doors at Planet Fitness, highlighting transphobic locker room policies debate.
Social Issues, Society

“Transphobic”: Planet Fitness Bathroom Incident Sparks Gender Outrage Over Locker Room Policies

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
A bathroom encounter at a California Planet Fitness ignited backlash after a gymgoer accused another member of inappropriate behavior inside the women’s bathroom.

The incident, captured in a video that went viral months after it was initially posted on social media, prompted fierce reactions about safety and boundaries inside fitness centers. It also drew renewed scrutiny to Planet Fitness after a separate violent altercation went viral last month at a Miami location.

Highlights
  • A resurfaced video from a California Planet Fitness bathroom has sparked widespread outrage.
  • According to a gymgoer, a transgender member was performing inappropriate acts inside the women’s bathroom.
  • The clip reignited broader concerns about safety and conduct in gym spaces.
RELATED:

    A now-viral video brought renewed attention to a months-old incident

    Two people in a locker room engaged in a tense confrontation related to Planet Fitness bathroom and locker room policies.

    Two people in a locker room engaged in a tense confrontation related to Planet Fitness bathroom and locker room policies.

    Image credits: borderlinebimbo_/TikTok

    The resurfaced video was initially posted by Planet Fitness member Grace Hutson, who said she experienced the ordeal while using the women’s restroom at the gym’s Concord, California, location, just outside San Francisco. 

    Although the incident reportedly occurred last May, the clip only gained traction on social media over the weekend, according to the New York Post.

    The video showed an unidentified individual inside a bathroom stall, seemingly engaged in an inappropriate act. 

    Feet visible beneath restroom stall at a Planet Fitness, highlighting transphobic bathroom incident and locker room policies debate.

    Feet visible beneath restroom stall at a Planet Fitness, highlighting transphobic bathroom incident and locker room policies debate.

    Image credits: borderlinebimbo_/TikTok

    In a follow-up TikTok posted after the clip went viral, Hutson addressed the situation directly. She stated that the other gymgoer who was seemingly performing the disturbing act claimed to be transgender.

    Three people standing in a locker room during a Planet Fitness bathroom incident involving transphobic and gender locker room policies.

    Three people standing in a locker room during a Planet Fitness bathroom incident involving transphobic and gender locker room policies.

    Image credits: borderlinebimbo_/TikTok

    “At the end of the day, whether you’re transgender or not, you should not be stroking your s**t in the women’s bathroom,” she said. “Okay, that’s definitely some weirdo s**t.”

    Hutson claimed she alerted front desk employees immediately, but said the gym’s staff seemed unsure how to handle the situation. 

    According to Hutson, her boyfriend later intervened to confront the individual directly.

    The resurfaced clip reignited debates over safety in women’s spaces, and fears of being labeled transphobic

    Social media post reacting to a transphobic Planet Fitness bathroom incident sparking gender outrage over locker room policies.

    Social media post reacting to a transphobic Planet Fitness bathroom incident sparking gender outrage over locker room policies.

    Image credits: mymomcare

    Social media post discussing a transphobic Planet Fitness bathroom incident sparking gender-related outrage.

    Social media post discussing a transphobic Planet Fitness bathroom incident sparking gender-related outrage.

    Image credits: GregoryEck

    Person discussing transphobic Planet Fitness bathroom incident related to gender and locker room policy outrage.

    Person discussing transphobic Planet Fitness bathroom incident related to gender and locker room policy outrage.

    Image credits: borderlinebimbo_/TikTok

    As attention around the clip grew, Hutson said she now regretted not taking further action at the time. 

    “I was just really uncomfortable and, honestly, I kind of just wanted to say my piece and get the f**k out of there,” she said. 

    “Looking back, I do have regrets, like I should have done more. I should have called the cops.”

    Young person discussing the Planet Fitness bathroom incident and transphobic locker room policies with concern.

    Young person discussing the Planet Fitness bathroom incident and transphobic locker room policies with concern.

    Image credits: borderlinebimbo_/TikTok

    She added that fear of being labeled transphobic influenced her decision. “I thought about it, but I was like there’s no way anything is gonna come of this. People are just gonna say I’m transphobic,” she said. 

    Planet Fitness did not immediately respond to media inquiries regarding the incident.

    The resurfaced video drew reactions from public figures who have previously spoken out on similar issues. 

    Past gym confrontations resurfaced alongside Hutson’s Planet Fitness video

    Young woman discussing Planet Fitness bathroom incident highlighting transphobic locker room policies and gender outrage.

    Young woman discussing Planet Fitness bathroom incident highlighting transphobic locker room policies and gender outrage.

    Image credits: borderlinebimbo_/TikTok

    Grammy-nominated singer Tish Hyman shared the resurfaced clip on her Instagram page with a lengthy caption. 

    “When you see me speak with passion, this is why… What’s happening is wrong,” she wrote. “Women and girls deserve truth, safety, and protection, not confusion, not denial, not lies dressed up as compassion. S*x is real. Boundaries matter. Reality matters. Enough with pretending otherwise.”

    “This isn’t hate. This is care. This is love. This is standing up, and I will not be silent,” Hyman wrote in her Instagram post’s caption.

    Tweet warning about unattended children in restrooms, reflecting transphobic outrage over Planet Fitness locker room policies.

    Tweet warning about unattended children in restrooms, reflecting transphobic outrage over Planet Fitness locker room policies.

    Image credits: Seven7Alexandra

    Tweet discussing Planet Fitness business amid transphobic bathroom incident sparking gender outrage over locker room policies.

    Tweet discussing Planet Fitness business amid transphobic bathroom incident sparking gender outrage over locker room policies.

    Image credits: thewriterme

    Hyman’s response to the video is quite unsurprising, considering her own highly publicized confrontation last year at a Gold’s Gym location in Los Angeles.

    At the time, she was removed after she challenged a transgender woman who allegedly performed explicit acts in the women’s locker room. The individual, Alexis Black, denied Hyman’s allegations.

    The situation escalated after court records revealed that Black had pleaded guilty in 2022 to violently a**aulting a spouse in Ohio.

    Black’s wife at the time was left with a compound fractured jaw and other serious injuries.

    A separate Planet Fitness incident last month has added to the controversy

    Busy Planet Fitness gym interior showing cardio and weight equipment, related to transphobic locker room policies debate.

    Busy Planet Fitness gym interior showing cardio and weight equipment, related to transphobic locker room policies debate.

    Image credits: EEJCC/Wikimedia (Not the actual photo)

    Online reactions to the resurfaced video were further fueled by a separate incident at another Planet Fitness location in Miami, Florida. 

    Last month, a quiet morning at a Planet Fitness in Little Havana erupted into violence when a member struck an employee in the face, breaking his nose.

    Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kiara Bryant, who was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. 

    Planet Fitness storefront at night with neon sign, related to transphobic bathroom incident and locker room policies debate.

    Planet Fitness storefront at night with neon sign, related to transphobic bathroom incident and locker room policies debate.

    Image credits: Wikideas1/Wikimedia (Not the actual photo)

    Surveillance footage showed Bryant repeatedly attacking the employee after being asked to lower her voice. 

    Officers were initially dispatched following reports of a woman “running without clothing” and causing a disturbance inside the gym.

    According to the arrest report, Bryant became aggressive after being told to calm down or leave. 

    Footage reviewed by police showed her jumping over the front desk into a restricted employee-only area several times before striking the worker with a closed fist. She was later released on a $150 bond.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the controversial resurfaced Planet Fitness video on social media

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning a transphobic comment related to a Planet Fitness bathroom incident.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning a transphobic comment related to a Planet Fitness bathroom incident.

    Image credits: BasedSierra117

    Tweet screenshot expressing frustration over Planet Fitness bathroom incident linked to transphobic locker room policies controversy.

    Tweet screenshot expressing frustration over Planet Fitness bathroom incident linked to transphobic locker room policies controversy.

    Image credits: GypsieSunshine

    Tweet from Amanda Mallette expressing outrage over a Planet Fitness bathroom incident and transphobic locker room policies.

    Tweet from Amanda Mallette expressing outrage over a Planet Fitness bathroom incident and transphobic locker room policies.

    Image credits: LTLLADY5180

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a TikTok account with the text Absolutely vile, related to transphobic Planet Fitness bathroom incident and locker room policies debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a TikTok account with the text Absolutely vile, related to transphobic Planet Fitness bathroom incident and locker room policies debate.

    Image credits: WTPMAGA25

    Social media post criticizing Planet Fitness amid transphobic bathroom incident and locker room gender policy outrage.

    Social media post criticizing Planet Fitness amid transphobic bathroom incident and locker room gender policy outrage.

    Image credits: xjessai

    Tweet criticizing Planet Fitness related to transphobic bathroom incident and locker room gender policy outrage.

    Tweet criticizing Planet Fitness related to transphobic bathroom incident and locker room gender policy outrage.

    Image credits: Ryan_In_Mi

    Tweet responding to Planet Fitness about failing to provide safe space for women changing amid transphobic locker room policies controversy.

    Tweet responding to Planet Fitness about failing to provide safe space for women changing amid transphobic locker room policies controversy.

    Image credits: IndubitablyTho

    Twitter comment on Planet Fitness locker room policies sparking transphobic bathroom incident and gender controversy.

    Twitter comment on Planet Fitness locker room policies sparking transphobic bathroom incident and gender controversy.

    Image credits: griffitovic

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Planet Fitness bathroom incident and transphobic locker room policies controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Planet Fitness bathroom incident and transphobic locker room policies controversy.

    Image credits: ErinFriday75490

    Tweet from Stock Monkey on gender outrage and transphobic comments related to Planet Fitness bathroom incident.

    Tweet from Stock Monkey on gender outrage and transphobic comments related to Planet Fitness bathroom incident.

    Image credits: Gamma_Monkey

    Tweet expressing outrage over a Planet Fitness bathroom incident sparking transphobic and gender locker room policy debates.

    Tweet expressing outrage over a Planet Fitness bathroom incident sparking transphobic and gender locker room policy debates.

    Image credits: ja1405_ja

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about a Planet Fitness bathroom incident sparking transphobic outrage over locker room policies.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about a Planet Fitness bathroom incident sparking transphobic outrage over locker room policies.

    Image credits: Freedom2Fart

    Tweet by user Pink Lady 4 America expressing outrage over a Planet Fitness bathroom incident linked to transphobic locker room policies.

    Tweet by user Pink Lady 4 America expressing outrage over a Planet Fitness bathroom incident linked to transphobic locker room policies.

    Image credits: pink_lady56

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a transphobic Planet Fitness bathroom incident and locker room gender policies debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a transphobic Planet Fitness bathroom incident and locker room gender policies debate.

    Image credits: DavidFriersonJr

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
