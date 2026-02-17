ADVERTISEMENT

Pandas, you’ve probably seen kids throw tantrums over the tiniest things: a missing toy, the wrong snack, or bedtime arriving too soon. When children do it, it’s equal parts amusing and exhausting. But when adults behave the same way, it stops being cute and starts feeling awkward, and sometimes downright shocking. Now imagine businesses reacting like that to criticism or feedback. 

Enter r/BusinessTantrums, a subreddit dedicated to showcasing companies and employees losing their cool online. Scroll on to see some of the most dramatic, unfiltered, and wildly unprofessional responses customers have received.

#1

Business Owner Proves Reviewer's Point

Business Owner Proves Reviewer's Point

    #2

    Restaurant Owner Doesn't Need Your "Friends"

    Restaurant Owner Doesn't Need Your "Friends"

    #3

    The Worst Tattoo Shop In America.. Their Yelp Page Is A Gold Mine For This Sub

    The Worst Tattoo Shop In America.. Their Yelp Page Is A Gold Mine For This Sub

    Ah, victim blaming with a dash of self righteous religious insults.

    The saying “the customer is king” isn’t just a cliché; it’s the backbone of any successful business. After all, happy customers are the ones who keep a business alive and thriving. One of the most powerful ways to understand whether your customers are satisfied is through online reviews. These reviews are essentially personal testimonials where clients and customers share their real experiences. They talk about the products or services, highlight what they loved, and point out areas where things could improve. Unlike advertisements or polished marketing content, reviews give a raw, authentic glimpse into a business from the eyes of someone who actually used it, helping other potential customers make informed decisions.

    #4

    Restaurant Owner's Naked Child Shows Starfish To Customers In Dining Room. This Is Her Reply To The Complaint

    Restaurant Owner's Naked Child Shows Starfish To Customers In Dining Room. This Is Her Reply To The Complaint

    #5

    Nightclub Questions Whether Girl Is "Worth Someone Trying To Spike Her Drink"

    Nightclub Questions Whether Girl Is "Worth Someone Trying To Spike Her Drink"

    #6

    Airbnb Owner Takes Issue With Guest Dissing Her Mattress

    Airbnb Owner Takes Issue With Guest Dissing Her Mattress

    Consumers are reading reviews more than ever, and their opinions carry real weight. Forbes’ National Leave a Review Day survey found that over half of all consumers now trust online reviews more than traditional sources, such as company ads, professional media reviews, or even recommendations from friends and family. Before buying a product or hiring a service, people do their homework, scrolling through ratings, reading detailed feedback, and comparing experiences. If a business has poor reviews or doesn’t actively manage them, it can lose potential customers, even if the product or service itself is excellent. In today’s digital world, your online reputation is almost as important as the product itself.

    #7

    Proving The Customer’s Point

    Proving The Customer's Point

    #8

    Hotel Owner Laughs About Stolen Shoes

    Hotel Owner Laughs About Stolen Shoes

    #9

    Local Pressure Washing Business With Trump Flags Mounted On His Car Doesn’t React Well To 1 Star

    Local Pressure Washing Business With Trump Flags Mounted On His Car Doesn't React Well To 1 Star

    Sadly, some businesses still fail to see the value of these reviews, or worse, they react poorly to them. There are plenty of companies that literally throw tantrums when a review isn’t glowing. Whether it’s an angry reply, deleting reviews, or publicly shaming customers, this kind of behavior only backfires. Negative reviews can provide valuable insights, and dismissing them can hurt a company’s credibility and long-term growth. For businesses, the stakes are high; how you handle criticism can make or break your reputation.

    #10

    Left A One Star Review After Abuse By Owner, Three Years Later They Respond

    Left A One Star Review After Abuse By Owner, Three Years Later They Respond

    #11

    This Reflex Order Confirmation Email From An Online Store That Didn’t Give Us Any Tracking Info And We Purchased From Well Over A Month Ago

    This Reflex Order Confirmation Email From An Online Store That Didn't Give Us Any Tracking Info And We Purchased From Well Over A Month Ago

    #12

    Open 10:30 Till—- Depends On Business… Might Delete Later, Idk

    Open 10:30 Till—- Depends On Business… Might Delete Later, Idk

    Online reviews are important because they are relatable. They’re written by real people, sharing real experiences, and this authenticity resonates more than marketing copy ever could. Positive reviews build trust, encouraging potential customers to make a purchase or book a service. Even mixed reviews have value, as they show transparency and help businesses address areas of improvement. A strong collection of reviews demonstrates reliability, accountability, and a commitment to quality. Simply put, reviews act as social proof — when people see others vouching for a brand, they feel more confident engaging with it.

    #13

    Instead Of Proving Claims Of Terrible Worker Conditions Wrong, Amazon Has Been Using Its Official Account To Attack All Who Criticize The Company's Practices

    Instead Of Proving Claims Of Terrible Worker Conditions Wrong, Amazon Has Been Using Its Official Account To Attack All Who Criticize The Company's Practices

    #14

    Owner Crashes Out At Every Negative Review And Has A Fascination With Arby's

    Owner Crashes Out At Every Negative Review And Has A Fascination With Arby's

    #15

    Free Sexism With Every Vehicle Purchased!

    Free Sexism With Every Vehicle Purchased!

    Another advantage of online reviews is that they provide direct insight into what your customers think. Think of it as getting a free, ongoing market research report every day. For example, a noodle company might notice that many customers love the flavor of the spice packet but dislike the noodle texture. With this feedback, the business can adjust its recipe, improve the product, and meet customer expectations better. In this way, reviews give businesses the chance to innovate, fix mistakes, and respond to consumer needs without guessing what the audience wants. It’s a golden opportunity to turn criticism into growth.

    #16

    I've Been Here Before The Sausages Are Disgusting. Owner Doesn't Think So

    I've Been Here Before The Sausages Are Disgusting. Owner Doesn't Think So

    #17

    Told To "Go Back To India" After Bad Review

    Told To "Go Back To India" After Bad Review

    #18

    Pizza Shop Owner Didn't Like The Feedback

    Pizza Shop Owner Didn't Like The Feedback

    Reviews also influence your visibility online. Search engines like Google and platforms like Facebook factor customer feedback into how they rank businesses. A company with numerous positive reviews will likely appear higher in search results than one with none. This means more visibility, more clicks, and more potential sales. Reviews affect not just perception but also discoverability, making them a critical part of modern business strategy. Ignoring them is like leaving a billboard blank while your competitors advertise right next door.

    #19

    Restaurant Bans State Officials After They Enact Mask Requirements

    Restaurant Bans State Officials After They Enact Mask Requirements

    #20

    Local Restaurant Owner Goes Off The Rails

    Local Restaurant Owner Goes Off The Rails

    #21

    She Ratted Them Out

    She Ratted Them Out

    Managing reviews doesn’t have to be difficult. Encourage customers to leave feedback by offering a small incentive or simply asking politely. Most happy customers won’t mind sharing their experiences, and a genuine review can go a long way. It’s equally important to respond to every review; especially the negative ones. Thank customers for their feedback, acknowledge any mistakes, and explain how you’ll improve. This shows accountability and respect for the client, which can turn a negative review into a positive impression. Basically, engaging with your audience online builds loyalty and demonstrates that your business truly cares.

    #22

    Classic

    Classic

    #23

    Plumber Freaks Out On Customer And Calls Them A Hoarder

    Plumber Freaks Out On Customer And Calls Them A Hoarder

    #24

    This Business That’s Shutting Down A Successful Bar That’s Been In Its Location For 24 Years For A Harry Potter Themed Airbnb Does Not Like 3 Star Reviews

    This Business That's Shutting Down A Successful Bar That's Been In Its Location For 24 Years For A Harry Potter Themed Airbnb Does Not Like 3 Star Reviews

    In conclusion, online reviews are a powerful, free resource that every business should embrace. They reflect customer experiences, highlight areas for improvement, increase visibility, and build trust with potential clients. Companies that dismiss or react poorly to feedback risk losing credibility and growth opportunities. On the other hand, businesses that listen, respond, and adapt can strengthen their reputation, attract more customers, and thrive in a competitive marketplace. Remember, every review is a chance to improve and prove that your business values its customers.

    #25

    Karate Owner Upset Not Enough Women Signed Up For His Class, Thinks Exploiting Abuse Victims Is A Possible Solution

    Karate Owner Upset Not Enough Women Signed Up For His Class, Thinks Exploiting Abuse Victims Is A Possible Solution

    #26

    So Glad I Looked Up The Reviews On This Shoe Repair Place Before Going There!

    So Glad I Looked Up The Reviews On This Shoe Repair Place Before Going There!

    #27

    A Cafe In My Town Recently Went Under New Management. Hes Having Some Difficulty With Poor Reviews

    A Cafe In My Town Recently Went Under New Management. Hes Having Some Difficulty With Poor Reviews

    These posts are a perfect example of how businesses shouldn’t respond to their customers. Throwing tantrums, lashing out, or acting defensive never reflects well and can seriously harm a company’s reputation. So, pandas, what are your thoughts on this? Have you ever seen a business react poorly to a review, or experienced this yourself? Share your take and let’s discuss!

    #28

    Owner Does Not Respond Well To Bad Reviews

    Owner Does Not Respond Well To Bad Reviews

    #29

    Business Owner Didn't Like The Review So Much

    Business Owner Didn't Like The Review So Much

    #30

    We’re On Our Way To Pick Up A Pizza From This Place And I Read This Review 😱

    We're On Our Way To Pick Up A Pizza From This Place And I Read This Review 😱

    #31

    Posted To R/Murderedbywords, Was Advised It'd Be Better Off Here

    Posted To R/Murderedbywords, Was Advised It'd Be Better Off Here

    #32

    Hoa Admin Is Publicly Unhappy About Residents Not Paying Extra Voluntary Dues To Mow Grass Outside Of The Neighborhood

    Hoa Admin Is Publicly Unhappy About Residents Not Paying Extra Voluntary Dues To Mow Grass Outside Of The Neighborhood

    #33

    Classic Glasgow

    Classic Glasgow

    #34

    Guy Was Spamming Multiple Subs Promoting His “Business” With A Poorly Made Video That Explained Nothing About What He’s Offering

    Guy Was Spamming Multiple Subs Promoting His "Business" With A Poorly Made Video That Explained Nothing About What He's Offering

    #35

    Possibly The Most Unhinged Response I've Ever Seen

    Possibly The Most Unhinged Response I've Ever Seen

    #36

    From A Local Second-Hand Office Furniture Store

    From A Local Second-Hand Office Furniture Store

    #37

    Local Pakistani Restaurant

    Local Pakistani Restaurant

    #38

    I Was Told This Subreddit Might Appreciate This Sparky Reply

    I Was Told This Subreddit Might Appreciate This Sparky Reply

    #39

    This Gym Owner Posts Shits About His Paying Customers!

    This Gym Owner Posts Shits About His Paying Customers!

    #40

    Business Owner Responds To Negative Review On Facebook

    Business Owner Responds To Negative Review On Facebook

    #41

    Boomers Bar And Grill Thinks They're A Fine Dining Restaurant

    Boomers Bar And Grill Thinks They're A Fine Dining Restaurant

    #42

    Franchise Owner, One Star Google Review Freak Out

    Franchise Owner, One Star Google Review Freak Out

    #43

    This One Took It Too Far

    This One Took It Too Far

    #44

    Katy Trail Outpost On Yelp... Yikes

    Katy Trail Outpost On Yelp... Yikes

    #45

    My Local Restaurant Seems To Have It All Figured Out

    My Local Restaurant Seems To Have It All Figured Out

    #46

    This Guy Posted A Video To His Restaurant’s Instagram Threatening To Kill Cyclists And He’s Handling The Criticism Really Well

    This Guy Posted A Video To His Restaurant's Instagram Threatening To Kill Cyclists And He's Handling The Criticism Really Well

    #47

    “Most Famous And Most Popular Bar” Gets Passive Aggressive When Criticized

    Most Famous And Most Popular Bar" Gets Passive Aggressive When Criticized

    #48

    “Most Famous And Most Popular Bar” Gets Passive Aggressive When Criticized

    "Most Famous And Most Popular Bar" Gets Passive Aggressive When Criticized

    #49

    When All The 1 Star Reviews Have Such Aggressive And Bizarre Replies, You Know Something Is Wrong (More In Comments)

    When All The 1 Star Reviews Have Such Aggressive And Bizarre Replies, You Know Something Is Wrong (More In Comments)

    #50

    CEO Of Medieval Times Email To Company After New Jersey Castle Unionized

    CEO Of Medieval Times Email To Company After New Jersey Castle Unionized

    #51

    An Update To Good's, The Owner's Non-Apology. Yikes

    An Update To Good's, The Owner's Non-Apology. Yikes

    #52

    Restaurant Owner Responds To All Criticism Like This

    Restaurant Owner Responds To All Criticism Like This

    #53

    Beer Store Owner Unhappy With The "Liberals" Giving One Star Reviews After Putting Up Sign Mocking Rachel Levine

    Beer Store Owner Unhappy With The "Liberals" Giving One Star Reviews After Putting Up Sign Mocking Rachel Levine

    #54

    Subpar Pizza Joint Posts Transphobic Content; Proceeds To Throw Weeks-Long Tantrum After Being Called Out By Customers

    Subpar Pizza Joint Posts Transphobic Content; Proceeds To Throw Weeks-Long Tantrum After Being Called Out By Customers

    #55

    Owner Of Philly Sports Bar & Grill Extremely Rude

    Owner Of Philly Sports Bar & Grill Extremely Rude

