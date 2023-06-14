85 Times Kids Got Caught Being Wholesome And It Got Shared Online
Childhood innocence often brings about heartwarming moments of empathy and care, and this post is exactly all about that, Pandas. For example, picture a scene where a 3-year-old girl, noticing her large family dog appearing ‘weary’, decided to facilitate a good nap for him. With a sweet determination, she draped her favorite pink blanket over the dog, covering his head and back like a makeshift cape. It wasn't big enough to cover the entire dog, but it turned him into something of a resting superhero.
In another instance, a little boy demonstrated an incredible bond with his Spaniel breed dog. As storm clouds gathered, heralding a thunderstorm, the dog began to shake in fear. Recognizing this, the boy's parent explained that the dog was afraid of thunder. Instantly, the boy rushed to the canine’s side, hugging the scared dog tightly.
These are just a few of the examples you can expect to see in this post as the pure hearts of children continue serving as a beautiful reminder of the instinctive kindness and love they offer, regardless of the circumstances.
This Belongs Here, Hope It Hasn’t Been Posted Here Before
You Can Do It! I Support You!
Awww
A Kind And Generous Boy, We Stan
Hi Daddy!
Mom Tells Boy He Can Pick Any Animal At Shelter. He Picked This Elderly, Overweight And Shy Cat. 😺
Awwwww good on him! Elderly animals tend to get over looked, not to mention he's a cat!
The Post That Started It All
Out Of All The Kids At The Lake, Mama Duck Brought Her Babies To My Son. He Loves Animals So Much And It Made His Life!
Do You Think You'll Fall In Love?
When I Told My Little Boy That Victor,our Dog Was Afraid Of Thunders (He Was Literally Shaking Because Rain Was Coming) Today,he Went Over And Gave Him A Hug!
My Youngest Was Scared At The Car Wash.so My Older Two Held His Hands To Comfort Him. They Also Kept Telling Him Silly Stories About The Car Getting It's Butt All Clean
I thought this is what it was going to be like when I had four kids. I was so wrong.
We Only Have One Planet
Playing Hide And Seek With A Toddler Is Always A Thrill
That's when you say out loud, " I wonder where they are" and walk past and look in other places first. Then you act surprised when you move the door to "find" them.
I Want To Be Pants!
My 3 Year Old Sister Wanted The Dog To Take A Nice Nap
My 4 Y/O Made Me Breakfast In Bed
This Belongs Here More
Ladies And Gents, My Baby Brother Who Has Decided He’s The Funniest Dang Thing To Grace This Planet Because He Can Stick His Leg Up Out Of His High Chair. Enjoy
He Got You There
Advice From A 7 Year Old
My 11yr Old Daughter Chose To Donate Her Hair Today
My 10 Yr Old Nephews Goals
Pure Cupcake Enjoyment
A Flower For You
Who Was The First President? (Oh Dear.)
My Son Taking His Mouse For A Walk
While I Was Ordering Take Away My 7 Year Old Set Up This Picnic Table Up Outside For Us
Noticed It Was Too Quiet & So I Looked Around The House & Found This Guy (Almost 4) Just Relaxing And Staring At The Ceiling. When I Asked Him What He Was Doing He Said He Was Just Chillin. Love My Boys And Their Growing Personality
What A Thoughtful Newphew :)
He Was Crying. She Thought He Needed A Hug
My Niece Just Made Every One Friends And Said "No Fighting"
Let Go Of Your Negative Emotions
When Kids Attack...with Loves
My Sons Amazement, Joy, And Happiness His First Time Seeing The Ocean. It Was About 45° But I Didnt Have The Heart To Stop His Enjoyment. (Crescent City, Ca.)
The ocean is a glorious thing… growing up next to it, I feel bad for all the people that never get to see it… glad this guy loves it!
The Sweetest Way To Look At It
My Heart
That would make the difference between a chilly night and a cozy night.
Found On The Floor Of My Classroom, Kept It, And Just Remembered This Masterpiece Was A Thing. Good Days Ahead
My Other Son(Almost 6) Brought Me A Penny From School That He Found "Since I Dont Work Anymore" (He Also Tries To Give Me His Savings From His Piggy Bank From Time To Time) 💙
Your Nose Looks Ugly
My Friends Kid And Triangle Strawberry Store
The triangle strawberry store saved my behind when I was up there in November 2019.
Kids Are Awesome :)
My Nephew Overcame His Fears And Stood On A Frozen Pond!!
I would say that's a very sensible fear to have - walking across frozen water can be seriously dangerous.
My Two Daughters, Aged 5 And 6, Running Their First Business Together
My Little Guy On Halloween. Love You My Little Headache
Sharing His Ice Cream With His Brother
One time, when my sister was baby, she was sitting in a highchair next to my cousin who is about the same age. We were all enjoying ice cream, and I look over to see my cousin spoon feeding my sister ice cream. Then he would continue to eat the rest off the spoon. This process continued until both of their ice cream dishes were gone.
I’ve Always Said Kids Are Aliens. Now I Have My Proof!
The Boy Apparently Sacrificed His Own Bed For PC Dave Joey
Was Playing LEGO Worlds. Little Sister Found An Old Rc Car Remote. She Then Started To “Play The Game” With Me
Chonky Law
Wonderful Day Today. That’s All I Wanted To Share
Eyler's Story Of How Jesus Was Born. And Then Then Tractor Came And A Car Came And A Race Car Came
with the direction its going this will be one of fast and furious sequels