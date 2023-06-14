Childhood innocence often brings about heartwarming moments of empathy and care, and this post is exactly all about that, Pandas. For example, picture a scene where a 3-year-old girl, noticing her large family dog appearing ‘weary’, decided to facilitate a good nap for him. With a sweet determination, she draped her favorite pink blanket over the dog, covering his head and back like a makeshift cape. It wasn't big enough to cover the entire dog, but it turned him into something of a resting superhero.

In another instance, a little boy demonstrated an incredible bond with his Spaniel breed dog. As storm clouds gathered, heralding a thunderstorm, the dog began to shake in fear. Recognizing this, the boy's parent explained that the dog was afraid of thunder. Instantly, the boy rushed to the canine’s side, hugging the scared dog tightly. 

These are just a few of the examples you can expect to see in this post as the pure hearts of children continue serving as a beautiful reminder of the instinctive kindness and love they offer, regardless of the circumstances.

#1

This Belongs Here, Hope It Hasn't Been Posted Here Before

This Belongs Here, Hope It Hasn’t Been Posted Here Before

Relan42

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago

My hearttt 🥺🥺🥺

#2

You Can Do It! I Support You!

You Can Do It! I Support You!

Clashallie

#3

Awww

Awww

PoutineMaker

#4

A Kind And Generous Boy, We Stan

A Kind And Generous Boy, We Stan

Good_Natured_Guy

#5

Hi Daddy!

Hi Daddy!

ValentinoMeow

#6

Mom Tells Boy He Can Pick Any Animal At Shelter. He Picked This Elderly, Overweight And Shy Cat. 😺

Mom Tells Boy He Can Pick Any Animal At Shelter. He Picked This Elderly, Overweight And Shy Cat. 😺

Menof36go

Abigail Snyder
Abigail Snyder
Community Member
1 hour ago

Awwwww good on him! Elderly animals tend to get over looked, not to mention he's a cat!

#7

The Post That Started It All

The Post That Started It All

BB-r8

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

My son loves bananas. Ever since he was a baby he has always tried sharing his food and feeding it to me, especially bananas since he loves them. He's in kindergarten now and will never know I hate bananas.

#8

Out Of All The Kids At The Lake, Mama Duck Brought Her Babies To My Son. He Loves Animals So Much And It Made His Life!

Out Of All The Kids At The Lake, Mama Duck Brought Her Babies To My Son. He Loves Animals So Much And It Made His Life!

highpriestess13

#9

Do You Think You'll Fall In Love?

Do You Think You'll Fall In Love?

paigeloefflerr

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago

The more pancakes, the butter.

#10

When I Told My Little Boy That Victor,our Dog Was Afraid Of Thunders (He Was Literally Shaking Because Rain Was Coming) Today,he Went Over And Gave Him A Hug!

When I Told My Little Boy That Victor,our Dog Was Afraid Of Thunders (He Was Literally Shaking Because Rain Was Coming) Today,he Went Over And Gave Him A Hug!

Toadby

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

Poor doggo, but I'm glad he has a great friend

#11

My Youngest Was Scared At The Car Wash.so My Older Two Held His Hands To Comfort Him. They Also Kept Telling Him Silly Stories About The Car Getting It's Butt All Clean

My Youngest Was Scared At The Car Wash.so My Older Two Held His Hands To Comfort Him. They Also Kept Telling Him Silly Stories About The Car Getting It's Butt All Clean

milanesaconpapas

Jenna Hussman
Jenna Hussman
Community Member
55 minutes ago

I thought this is what it was going to be like when I had four kids. I was so wrong.

#12

We Only Have One Planet

We Only Have One Planet

Dmacattack89

#13

Playing Hide And Seek With A Toddler Is Always A Thrill

Playing Hide And Seek With A Toddler Is Always A Thrill

RebekhaG

Louise Clarke
Louise Clarke
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's when you say out loud, " I wonder where they are" and walk past and look in other places first. Then you act surprised when you move the door to "find" them.

#14

I Want To Be Pants!

I Want To Be Pants!

Noodlenoodle88

#15

My 3 Year Old Sister Wanted The Dog To Take A Nice Nap

My 3 Year Old Sister Wanted The Dog To Take A Nice Nap

Ratboy102

#16

My 4 Y/O Made Me Breakfast In Bed

My 4 Y/O Made Me Breakfast In Bed

provoko

Birdy
Birdy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Breakfast of champions... especially the mango.

#17

This Belongs Here More

This Belongs Here More

WigglyButtNugget

#18

Ladies And Gents, My Baby Brother Who Has Decided He's The Funniest Dang Thing To Grace This Planet Because He Can Stick His Leg Up Out Of His High Chair. Enjoy

Ladies And Gents, My Baby Brother Who Has Decided He’s The Funniest Dang Thing To Grace This Planet Because He Can Stick His Leg Up Out Of His High Chair. Enjoy

Kat-J

#19

He Got You There

He Got You There

ruckusfuckus96

#20

Advice From A 7 Year Old

Advice From A 7 Year Old

vyx-xd

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago

Amen smol James, amen 😌😌😌

#21

My 11yr Old Daughter Chose To Donate Her Hair Today

My 11yr Old Daughter Chose To Donate Her Hair Today

tanyance21

#22

My 10 Yr Old Nephews Goals

My 10 Yr Old Nephews Goals

fayeface365

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago

Which animals??? Some might cause problems.

#23

Pure Cupcake Enjoyment

Pure Cupcake Enjoyment

RebelAhsoka

#24

A Flower For You

A Flower For You

scott44134

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago

My son picks all sorts of flowers and insists I wear them behind my ears. I may look silly but don't care.

#25

Who Was The First President? (Oh Dear.)

Who Was The First President? (Oh Dear.)

NoLongerNorwaysTroll

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
50 minutes ago

He had a big family, many of whom were named after him, and also became presidents.

#26

My Son Taking His Mouse For A Walk

My Son Taking His Mouse For A Walk

lauraprenders

#27

While I Was Ordering Take Away My 7 Year Old Set Up This Picnic Table Up Outside For Us

While I Was Ordering Take Away My 7 Year Old Set Up This Picnic Table Up Outside For Us

sarebot18

Manic Mama
Manic Mama
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Kid's been raised right!

#28

Noticed It Was Too Quiet & So I Looked Around The House & Found This Guy (Almost 4) Just Relaxing And Staring At The Ceiling. When I Asked Him What He Was Doing He Said He Was Just Chillin. Love My Boys And Their Growing Personality

Noticed It Was Too Quiet & So I Looked Around The House & Found This Guy (Almost 4) Just Relaxing And Staring At The Ceiling. When I Asked Him What He Was Doing He Said He Was Just Chillin. Love My Boys And Their Growing Personality

reddit.com

#29

What A Thoughtful Newphew :)

What A Thoughtful Newphew :)

TheMasonX

#30

He Was Crying. She Thought He Needed A Hug

He Was Crying. She Thought He Needed A Hug

TheCatWranglerX Report

#31

My Niece Just Made Every One Friends And Said "No Fighting"

My Niece Just Made Every One Friends And Said "No Fighting"

rashdash Report

#32

Let Go Of Your Negative Emotions

Let Go Of Your Negative Emotions

elspells13 Report

#33

When Kids Attack...with Loves

When Kids Attack...with Loves

TheAlphaSpoon Report

#34

My Sons Amazement, Joy, And Happiness His First Time Seeing The Ocean. It Was About 45° But I Didnt Have The Heart To Stop His Enjoyment. (Crescent City, Ca.)

My Sons Amazement, Joy, And Happiness His First Time Seeing The Ocean. It Was About 45° But I Didnt Have The Heart To Stop His Enjoyment. (Crescent City, Ca.)

Mango_Unchaind Report

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ocean is a glorious thing… growing up next to it, I feel bad for all the people that never get to see it… glad this guy loves it!

#35

The Sweetest Way To Look At It

The Sweetest Way To Look At It

twisteddoodles Report

#36

My Heart

My Heart

reddit.com Report

Nancy Lynch
Nancy Lynch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would make the difference between a chilly night and a cozy night.

#37

Found On The Floor Of My Classroom, Kept It, And Just Remembered This Masterpiece Was A Thing. Good Days Ahead

Found On The Floor Of My Classroom, Kept It, And Just Remembered This Masterpiece Was A Thing. Good Days Ahead

lilqueertor Report

#38

My Other Son(Almost 6) Brought Me A Penny From School That He Found "Since I Dont Work Anymore" (He Also Tries To Give Me His Savings From His Piggy Bank From Time To Time) 💙

My Other Son(Almost 6) Brought Me A Penny From School That He Found "Since I Dont Work Anymore" (He Also Tries To Give Me His Savings From His Piggy Bank From Time To Time) 💙

reddit.com Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My son gets pom poms for doing stuff which he can "buy" things with. The tractor broke the other week which I was stressed out about trying to get running. He told me he wanted to use him pom pom to help pay someone to fix it for us.

#39

Your Nose Looks Ugly

Your Nose Looks Ugly

Artsy-Mesmer Report

#40

My Friends Kid And Triangle Strawberry Store

My Friends Kid And Triangle Strawberry Store

Loveinacase Report

JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The triangle strawberry store saved my behind when I was up there in November 2019.

#41

Kids Are Awesome :)

Kids Are Awesome :)

expiredbagels Report

#42

My Nephew Overcame His Fears And Stood On A Frozen Pond!!

My Nephew Overcame His Fears And Stood On A Frozen Pond!!

kylebabylove Report

Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would say that's a very sensible fear to have - walking across frozen water can be seriously dangerous.

#43

My Two Daughters, Aged 5 And 6, Running Their First Business Together

My Two Daughters, Aged 5 And 6, Running Their First Business Together

gumball_Jones Report

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lemonade, books AND SMILES! take my moneyyy

#44

My Little Guy On Halloween. Love You My Little Headache

My Little Guy On Halloween. Love You My Little Headache

blessed_dad Report

#45

Sharing His Ice Cream With His Brother

Sharing His Ice Cream With His Brother

Mother-of-4-dragons Report

Abigail Snyder
Abigail Snyder
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One time, when my sister was baby, she was sitting in a highchair next to my cousin who is about the same age. We were all enjoying ice cream, and I look over to see my cousin spoon feeding my sister ice cream. Then he would continue to eat the rest off the spoon. This process continued until both of their ice cream dishes were gone.

#46

I’ve Always Said Kids Are Aliens. Now I Have My Proof!

I’ve Always Said Kids Are Aliens. Now I Have My Proof!

human_geek Report

#47

The Boy Apparently Sacrificed His Own Bed For PC Dave Joey

The Boy Apparently Sacrificed His Own Bed For PC Dave Joey

SundayRay Report

#48

Was Playing LEGO Worlds. Little Sister Found An Old Rc Car Remote. She Then Started To “Play The Game” With Me

Was Playing LEGO Worlds. Little Sister Found An Old Rc Car Remote. She Then Started To “Play The Game” With Me

UncomfyUnicorn Report

#49

Chonky Law

Chonky Law

MakeMeRichIDC Report

#50

Wonderful Day Today. That’s All I Wanted To Share

Wonderful Day Today. That’s All I Wanted To Share

kevymac07 Report

#51

Eyler's Story Of How Jesus Was Born. And Then Then Tractor Came And A Car Came And A Race Car Came

Eyler's Story Of How Jesus Was Born. And Then Then Tractor Came And A Car Came And A Race Car Came

bgharambee Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

with the direction its going this will be one of fast and furious sequels

#52

Her Flower Broke

Her Flower Broke

jjemwalls Report

#53

My 3yo Painted Some Flowers For Her Uncle

My 3yo Painted Some Flowers For Her Uncle

TheMasonX Report

#54

My Nephews View On Family

My Nephews View On Family

Itsjablesdude Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Food with people you love. The perfect place.

#55

My 3yo Treasures From Our Morning Walk

My 3yo Treasures From Our Morning Walk

bluevioletfire Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine always makes me carry them. He also loves finding all the random dangerous stuff. He helps clean up trash when we are out but he tries to when he doesn't have gloves too

#56

My Niece Gave Herself Tattoos To Match Mine 😂

My Niece Gave Herself Tattoos To Match Mine 😂

trrrl Report

#57

Kid After Her Own Heart

Kid After Her Own Heart

Visual_Antelope_ Report

#58

This Is So Cute

This Is So Cute

AFuckingGayWeeb Report

#59

Toddler Asks For A Cuddle, Stranger Obliges

Toddler Asks For A Cuddle, Stranger Obliges

zariaah Report

#60

12-Year Old’s Instructions For Solving A Rubik’s Cube

12-Year Old’s Instructions For Solving A Rubik’s Cube

expiredbagels Report

#61

I Wish One Piece Of Candy Would Put Me To Sleep

I Wish One Piece Of Candy Would Put Me To Sleep

jorgecan2 Report

#62

My Wife & I Have Read Stories To Our Daughter Almost Every Night Since She Was About 5months Old, & I Recently Started Having Her ‘Pick’ The Books. This Night, She Wanted Our Time Extended Past The Usual 2book Routine Lol

My Wife & I Have Read Stories To Our Daughter Almost Every Night Since She Was About 5months Old, & I Recently Started Having Her ‘Pick’ The Books. This Night, She Wanted Our Time Extended Past The Usual 2book Routine Lol

Karotis624 Report

#63

She's The Sweetest Little Girl ❤️

She's The Sweetest Little Girl ❤️

TheMasonX Report

#64

Daughter Illustrated Her Request For Dinner

Daughter Illustrated Her Request For Dinner

pygmy Report

