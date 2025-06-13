Such kids become quite the experts at throwing tantrums when things don’t go their way. Reddit user Katybee18 asked folks to share the meltdowns that they’ve witnessed in private schools, and netizens had a field day. From outrageously wild to absolutely hilarious, they shared them all. Scroll down to check them out for yourself!

We can all agree that parents and their love for their own kids is universal. Normal people probably buy their children candy just to show that they love them. The rich, however, shower their love with pricey things which can instantly spoil them.

#1 This one girl would always show off the new things her parents got her, then pick and choose who to share it with like it was a privilege.



This one time they got her these heart shaped pastel-colored chocolates. She waited until someone noticed them so she could tell the table about it, and then she took a bite. She immediately went to the bathroom and came back crying.



It was soap.

#2 I was the poor kid on scholarship, so most of my friends came from significantly wealthier families than mine.



One of the richest kids was named Jessy and he was famous for having tantrums where he’d cause $$$ in damage, or start unhinged fights with other kids over nothing. He didn’t have any emotional issues or neurodivergence - he was just a spoiled d******d.



One day, we started a “Jessy has a Wessy” chant on the bus and he went nuclear. Like, a trying to scratch kids faces while screeching level tantrum. When he got off the bus, he ripped the sideview mirror of a car off.





Jessy, if you’re out there, you have a giant f*****g Wessy.

#3 Dude got gifted a new sports car from his dad. The dealership didn't have the colour he wanted so he had to wait 2 weeks. He threw a temper tantrum, screaming, cursing, and throwing things. Dead serious.

Looking at some of the wild incidents on this list, you might wonder whether they really happened. So, Bored Panda reached out to a teacher and principal at a private school, Jyoti D., who has been in the teaching profession for the past 21 years. She has witnessed so many instances of this that she has often thought to herself, "This kid has no idea how the real world works!" She also narrated that sometimes, the kids' tantrums have been so severe that they have caused massive trouble for others, like damaging school property or even hurting a fellow student. "Sadly, instead of holding their child accountable, I have seen parents trying to 'resolve' the issue by just throwing in money," she added. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 One had a meltdown because his grandma was hospitalised and he couldn't spend his holidays in his other house in Reunion Island. He went there every holiday.

#5 I had an old friend, who when we were in college, invited me to sit in his box at an Alabama game. The night before, we went out to eat, with a buncha mutual friends, all from the tennis community. I was entertaining and everyone was having a good time, laughing and stuff.. not him.



He sends me a text two hours after I left, saying I was no longer invited... after driving into town for the game. Why?



His response, "No one wants you there." Then he blocked me in every way. I'm gonna take a flying leap by "no one," he meant himself.

#6 She only got a Toyota and not a Tesla for her quinceañera.

Jyoti believes that it all comes down to discipline, and many times, rich people completely skip this important teaching. "Discipline teaches kids that the world does, in fact, not revolve around them. It’s the magical force that transforms 'I want it NOW' into 'I guess I’ll work for it.' It’s how we raise future adults who know how to wait in line, say, 'Please,' and not scream when the Wi-Fi cuts out for five minutes," she explained. She also stressed that it’s not about turning kids into robots, but making sure they don’t grow up thinking that “consequences” are just a suggestion. Without it, Jyoti noted, you get full-blown meltdowns because someone brought the wrong brand of sparkling water to their birthday party. "So yes, discipline matters. Because tantrums are cute at 4. Not so much at 40," she mentioned with a smile. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 When I was in HS, someone arranged for THOUSANDS of rose petals to be laid out on the school lawn spelling this girl's name to ask her out to prom. This was while a plane flew overhead towing one of those banners asking the question.



He got rejected and freaked the f**k out. Parents were beefing with one another, people were telling the girl to just go with him since his family spent so much money. He was clowned on relentlessly. It was pretty hilarious.

#8 Went to culinary school with a rich girl. We're joking on the train platform about to head to her place and and she leaves her designer purse on the platform with her phone, wallet, and translator [foreign student stuff]. I'm sitting there upset as HELL because the bag was like $2000 much less the important stuff inside. She's utterly unbothered, just cancels her credit and bank cards when she gets in. We're in class the next day and despite less than 18hrs passing between losing her stuff and morning class, she has a new purse, wallet, phone and TWO translators because one had a better microphone and one had Korean as the default setting. I never paid for her drinks again after that.

#9 A senior once got wasted and somehow ended up driving his car through a wall into the dining hall.



Parents stormed into the school the next day with a lawyer and tried spinning the story that the “school’s parking lot had too many turns on the roads” which is how his car ended up in the lunch line.



Somehow this worked and the entire parking lot was rebuilt and the family “donated” a new dining hall that now has their name on it.

Our expert also elaborated that such spoiled kids don't really have a very bright future—as opposed to what their parents believe. She stressed that spoiling a kid doesn’t make them happier, rather, it just makes them unprepared. She claimed that when parents spoil a child enough, they're suddenly 22 and applying for jobs with no résumé—just a firm handshake and a vague sense that they “deserve” something with six figures. ADVERTISEMENT "They’ll have a meltdown if their cappuccino is the wrong temperature, call their therapist when their AirPods die, and consider doing their own laundry a form of trauma. Rich kids need boundaries too, unless parents want them to end up crying in the HR office because someone dared give them 'constructive feedback,'" Jyoti expressed.

#10 In a high school science class talking about satellites, and this kid in my class raised his hand and asked how airplanes avoid hitting the extension cords. We all laughed, the teacher was dumbfounded, of course.. Kid threw his book at the teacher, broke a window with his fist, then left school.

#11 I grew up in the late 90s, around the time the original Humvees became super popular. When I was 16, one of my classmates got a brand new one for his birthday. While showing off one Saturday afternoon, he drove it into a marsh. The marsh turned out to be deeper than he thought, and he had to bail out the driver’s side window while it slowly sank into 7ish feet of muck. I heard later that cleaning and restoring it would’ve cost more than the vehicle was worth, so it was written off.



Upon returning to school he got some well-deserved ribbing from his friends, threw a tantrum and stormed out of the lunchroom. There wasn’t much schadenfreude to enjoy, though. A week later, the little s**t rolls up in a brand new Viper.

#12 A rich kid I grew up with backed his Porsche onto a Honda Civic, and just walked away from it. He was just being a POS.



Not even kidding, a week later he had a new Porsche. His Dad has a garage full of them.

We asked Jyoti to share a rich kid tantrum story that totally shocked her, and she shared this wild incident with us: "There was this one extremely rich 9-year-old kid who was obsessed with having everything on him or around him clean and tidy. And he would straight out smack people if they even dropped something near him by mistake! One time, when there was some construction going on in the school, and while the kid was walking, sawdust fell on his head, and he just lost it. "Since he couldn't really smack the construction workers who were way taller than him, he grabbed a bucket of yellow paint and threw it on them while screaming his head off!" ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My daughter is currently at private school and I witness 3 affluent children in conniptions and paroxysms of tantrums over Labubus every day.



The children are given them everyday by their parents and they wear them on their ostentatious bags. Yes, children between the ages of 5 to 11 all have designer backpacks and satchels.

#14 Kid got caught cheating and went to lawyer Daddy to plead their case that they were just being efficient and “using their resources”. It half way worked- they weren’t kicked out but did have to take a zero. Incidentally the school received a nice donation at auction from the family….

#15 Not me, but a friend was part of a bridal party from a friend of hers at college. The bride (who had rich parents) said "Oh let's just all chip in and hire a private jet to take us to Cancun for the bridal shower". Private jets cost like 2 grand per hour (on the cheap end).



Even split between 5 people thats 400 an hour which is crazy. All the bridesmaids except one literally said "We love you, but we can't do that, we'll meet you there after flying ourselves". The bride was obviously pissed and ghosted them for a week before replying back something along the lines of "It's whatever" and moved the bridal shower to a different area that was in the US for cheaper accommodations AND for everyone to fly there easier.



My friend suspects it's due to the maid of honor being her best friend and NOT crazy spoiled being able to talk some sense into her.

I would definitely not want to be a teacher if the kids were that wild. Jyoti, however, told us that they try to help and guide these kids because they are clearly not receiving any guidance or discipline at home. "Honestly, I don't detest the children for their actions because they are truly innocent." ADVERTISEMENT "It's the adults who should be ashamed to let things go so far. The kids' actions shed a true light on what goes on in their wealthy houses. Besides, with social media hijacking their brains, it is crucial that parents put in every effort to ensure their kids are at least decent humans above anything else," Jyoti concluded. She does have a point, doesn't she? Anyway, now we want to hear your thoughts about kids like this. Also, if you have ever experienced something similar, let us know in the comments!

#16 I wouldn't call it a meltdown but definitely a rich kid thing. I overheard a girl in the deans office complaining about her grand parents, it's been many years so I'll get it as close as I can remember: "God my grandparents are SO annoying wanting to be involved in our lives. If and I said we were into RVs, there would be 2 brand new RVs in our driveway the next day!" I come from a well do to family, but I was also raised to appreciate the value of things, and I just shook my head, like you poor thing, your grandparents want to be in your life and obviously have money to buy you whatever you want, how ever will you survive?

#17 Not a student, but I tutored a lot of rich high school kids. My very first--and worst--student was ridiculously spoiled. He never did any of the practice tests I gave him, not even once. And our sessions were just me talking and him saying "I have no idea" with his arms folded.



One time, I guess he had an injured foot. We were upstairs, and he went to ask their housekeeper for a bottle of water. I heard this from the other room:



Kid: Can you just throw it? My foot...



Housekeeper: WHY DO YOU TREAT ME LIKE S**T?!? WHEN YOUR FRIENDS ARE HERE, ALL THE TIME, YOU TREAT ME LIKE S**T.



Kid: Whoa! I just asked for a bottle of water!



Housekeeper: I'M SO SICK OF IT!



He came back in and was like "She yelled at me!" And I just pretended I didn't hear any of it.



Now, on its own it totally sounds like the kid didn't do anything wrong, and I suppose that's true. But with this kid, I'm certain it was just the end of her rope.

#18 Tie between:



In junior high, we all had to wear uniforms. We hated them but everyone had to do it. Unless you were Greg who would wear a fake military uniform to school. His parents made it and put his dad's patches on it. Despite being a preteen, Greg had the "you're disrespecting the US army" attitude and would bully people to show how tough he was. One day someone stole one of the patches off his uniform and he sat down on the ground crying in the middle of the classroom. It was so bad, the teacher made everyone stop what they were doing and open up all their desks to prove they didn't steal it. It was returned to him by the end of the day. (Also Greg would brag about the 'combat' his dad would go into. His dad was National Guard)



A kid bragged for weeks about his Florida trip over Spring Break. He comes back with so much self - tanner it looked like blackface. Dude was Irish and was mocked relentlessly.

#19 Dad was a teacher with six kids. Grandparents funded me to go to private school. I rode my bike while my classmates were chauffeured, or drove their new sports cars or fancy jeeps (it was the 70’s)



My bike got vandalized regularly. I started putting gear grease in the a reader valves for the jerks who liked to let the air out of my tires. Ruined fancy clothes ? Yes sir !



And a few winter’s days I cross country skied to school. They all freaked out.



The school staff were all rather pleased. They were monks, with a vow of poverty.

#20 I had a friend in college from a very wealthy county in Southern California, US. She straight up grew up on the beach. While in the laundromat, she was complaining to a another friend and me about a surprise care package her mom mailed her. One of the items was a custom pair of TOMS shoes. They were adorable. It was extremely thoughtful of her mom to send them in the first place. She even chose the pattern and colors. My friend was furious and claimed that they were ugly. She said that she wrote a scathing note on the package and sent them back to her mom. The other friend and I were in shock and didn't even respond. We couldn't believe that she did this and actually told us about it as if what she did was a good thing.

#21 He tried to report the cafeteria staff to HR because they ran out of truffle oil for the fries 😭.

#22 Not the kid, but I've seen a HOF baseball player get kicked out of his son's middle school game because he didn't like that his kid struck out. Full blow up, got on the field yelling at the ump. Embarrassed the hell out of his son. Plus the kid went down watching 3 straight strikes, so no idea what the dad was pissed about, the kid kind of sucked at baseball (really cool guy otherwise).

#23 My daughter was in 1st grade and this affluent child had a complete meltdown because they were going to take a motorcoach bus to a museum 3 hours away.



She screamed over and over that " only trashy poor people ride buses".



Her parents , of course, drove her.

#24 Not a melt down but when I use to work at Starbucks at a very wealthy area (8 million dollar homes) I had this super rude customer and she was always very degrading the way she spoke. One day I decided to strike a conversation with her since I see her everyday. I told her she had a new car but I remember her driving a different car the day before. Her reply: "ugh YUCK I would never drive the same car twice". Last time I EVER spoke to her.



Edit:

Meant to say 8 million DOLLARS, not figures!

#25 While I didn't go to private school, I worked with teenagers who went to the most expensive one in East Memphis and it wasn't close.



We were going for a retreat/camp one week and this middle schooler was SCREAMING at his mom in the parking lot because she wouldn't give him enough money. He kept saying "you don't love me, you know I need more than this, how am I supposed to have fun blah blah blah..." truly remarkable.



I was in intern at the time and was blown away by the scene, but everyone else seemed to either be used to this nonsense from this kid or agreed...or didn't care.



The issue? His mom only gave him 500 cash, and he wanted a thousand.



A THOUSAND DOLLARS. For a 8th grader at a week long camp. In the mountains of TN.



I'll never forget that one. I don't know what little Brayan is doing now a days, but I hope its not still yelling at his mom for money.

#26 Ooooo I got one for this.



I'll call her Sarah even though that's not her real name. On her 16th birthday, her parents bought her a brand new car and brought it to the school parking lot to surprise her with it after school. Now the bell rings and everybody makes our way towards the parking lot so this is in front of the whole school. She has an absolute screaming meltdown that the car was not purple. Again, brand new car. Now it wasn't like a Mercedes or something it was just sort of a regular car, but a brand new car, 100% hers, the day she turned 16, and she loses her mind in front of the whole school screaming at her parents about how useless they are because the color of the car was not purple



This happened literally 30 years ago and I still think about it like once a month. When I was 17 my dad was wonderful enough to buy me a $1000.15-year-old Ford probe that was falling apart and I was enormously grateful. I cannot even imagine the level of entitlement it takes to have this kind of reaction to your parents gifting you an absolutely brand new car on your 16th birthday!

#27 Had a golden child and scapegoat in the same private school, two years apart. The parents gave the golden child everything and the scapegoat only got shabby hand-me-downs, including school supplies.



Well, the golden child freaked the f**k out and BIT a teacher because he gave her an A minus instead of an A on an essay. This was eighth grade. Once she calmed down, she looked at her sister and said, "You don't understand. If I'm not perfect for them, they're going to treat me like they already treat you.".

#28 I tricked a frat into letting my ska punk band play their house as our final show by saying we were a “cover band” and they thought having us would attract a bunch of girls to come thru so they could hook up.



Nope. Packed it with like 300 people across campus who were just interested in us playing and having fun. I still remember seeing all the brothers basically standing in a line at the back fuming after our first song when they realized what they were in for. They ended up turning the power off on us near the end of our set and that was that lmao.



Still one of my favorite memories.

#29 Not private school. In high school son of rich sports agent was real obnoxious (surprise) and picked on those weaker (surprise) than he. Outside of class one day he had backed up a girl who had to use a sit down scooter to get around and lifter her from wheel of the ground. I immediately physically confronted him and he lowered the scooter. We both got suspended. My dad said “well you did it”. His dad got him out of the suspension. From that day on I learned the rich play by different rules. He has since passed away from diabetes as he never matured enough to manage it. Good riddance.

#30 I went to a Private Boarding school in Massachusetts. There were lots of rich kids. I was there on Financial Aid.



For some reason the rich kids were really hung up on the idea that they were poor.



A group of boys was discussing whose family was the least rich. The conversation went like this:



"Well my family only really owns two houses, our ski lodge is technically a condo"



"Well we have the Apartment in Manhattan, the loft in Brooklyn and then a beach house in Montauk... So that's like only one house".

#31 Wife taught at one for a long time, a lot of stories, but my favorite was the girl who wouldn't be seen with the same purse 2 periods in a row and had a meltdown when she couldn't get to her locker between periods to switch out.

#32 A couple from a boarding school in the UK in the 1980s.





1. Kid in the cadet force took the 22 rifle he was allowed to keep in his room and started taking pot shots at the younger kids. Hit several.

The school kept it under wraps but the cadet force were disbanded.





2. Kid added sugar in the petrol tank of a bunch of parents' cars on an open day. Parents paid to smooth things over. Eventually he got expelled, however they kept him locked away from the rest of us on the last night. He claimed it was because the school were afraid of what he would do. Really it was because the school were aware there were packs of people looking to teach him a lesson.

#33 Two of the kids at my school got into a fight over a parking place and one somehow drove his super lifted truck OVER THE HOOD of the other kids sportscar. Fortunately, both of their parents bought them new vehicles so nobody learned any lessons.

#34 I got a scholarship to a private high school. A kid from a famous car racing family told me - voluntarily, suggesting she had no idea that she was being ridiculous - that she had screamed at her parents and told them they obviously didn't love her because they bought her a drum kit for her birthday that was "only £4,999 - not even £5,000". She was 13 or 14.



I think I was supposed to sympathize with her.

#35 A kid I taught missed a couple of days of school right before a big test. She and her family took time off to fly to New York to see the US Open. She came back, took the test and did badly. Her parents blamed me for not giving her a couple hours of my unpaid after school time for special review. S**t job with entitled people.

#36 The daughter of the couple that owned several businesses was salty because she got a "B" on a homework assignment. Our teacher refused to speak to students on the day assignments and tests were handed back to allow tempers calm down.



The day after she received her received the grade she threatened his life and said he parents were powerful enough that nobody would ever find his body.



Seemed a bit much even in 11th grade.