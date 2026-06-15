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MIL Is So Obsessed With Her Son She Finally Crosses All Boundaries: “Mom And Son Have A Different Relationship”
Young family smiling with baby in arms outdoors beside a tense mother-in-law inside crossing boundaries with son obsession.
Family, Relationships

MIL Is So Obsessed With Her Son She Finally Crosses All Boundaries: “Mom And Son Have A Different Relationship”

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Petty behavior could mean a few things other than emotional immaturity. It could be a way to regain control, seek attention, or mask deep-seated insecurities. 

A woman appeared to check all three boxes when she tried to manipulate her daughter-in-law into adopting her skewed views on mother-son relationships. After failing miserably, she became vindictive and spiteful, forcing her son to throw her out of his house. 

She continued with her childish antics, which ultimately poisoned what was left of their relationship. Scroll down for the entire story. 

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    Many grown adults engage in petty, childish behavior when they don’t get what they want

    Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A woman’s childishness began to create tension between her and her daughter-in-law

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    Image credits: Teona Swift / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    She tried hard to impose her skewed views on family life, to no avail

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    Image credits: Mihaela Claudia Puscas / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Things got more heated when she began talking about what she thought were proper mother-son dynamics

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Things got so heated that the mother-in-law ended up getting thrown out of the house

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    However, it didn’t stop her from engaging in more immature actions

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    Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Emotional immaturity is primarily the inability to deal with reality

    The mother-in-law in the story appears to have her own version of reality. She has her own definition of what constitutes a proper mother-son relationship and what family life should be for a woman. 

    Worse, she tried to impose her beliefs on her daughter-in-law, which created conflict. 

    According to psychotherapist Dr. Tracy Hutchinson, the inability to deal with reality is a common trait among emotionally immature adults. 

    “Regardless of their emotional ‘age,’ emotionally immature people tend to lack emotional sensitivity, be self-preoccupied, or behave in ways that cause you to question your own reality,” she explained, adding that the person may be deceptive, manipulative, or impulsive with their emotions. 

    Dr. Hutchinson also mentioned other typical characteristics of emotionally immature adults, which include chronic self-absorbed behavior, the inability to take other people’s perspectives, showing a lack of guilt or remorse, and having a history of conflict and drama in their relationships, among many other things. 

    Again, the author’s mother-in-law appears to tick all of these boxes. But fortunately for the author, she had her husband on her side the entire time. 

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    According to licensed marriage and family therapist Billie Tyler, maintaining a united front helps the couple make a better decision about their stance on the mother-in-law’s role in their relationship. 

    “Even if things do not change much, the couple will feel better, and they can navigate the challenges more easily because there is security in knowing they have each other’s back,” Tyler explained. 

    The author answered some questions, as most readers sided with her

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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