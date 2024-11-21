Redditors have been recalling the pettiest things that adults ever did to them when they were children, so we’ve gathered their most upsetting stories below. From bullying students in a classroom to making rude remarks that left a lifelong impact, these memories are heartbreaking to read about. But perhaps they’ll inspire you to be even kinder to the children in your life!

I remember being a child and assuming that adults were magical beings who knew everything. They’re older and wiser, so they must have my best interest at heart! But as we gain life experiences, we are often confronted with the harsh reality that not all adults are good-hearted. In fact, many can be extremely cruel .

#1 I was at an Easter Egg hunt when I was around 6. It was in a big park area with lots of rocks. I saw a little chocolate egg foil glisten and ran over to pick it up. As I reached my hand out to pick it up a man trod on my hand to stop me getting it, then he called his kid over to "find" it.

#2 I broke two fingers on my dominant hand in 9th grade and had a splint on them so I couldn't write. I had a test at school and the teacher made me write with my left hand then marked my answers wrong because she couldn't read them.

#3 In elementary school I use to talk to the lunch lady everyday and then the one day I didn’t say hi she came to my lunch table and told me I was fake, phony, and a few other things and stopped speaking to me. I still don’t understand what her problem was.

To find out how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to the Reddit user who posed the question, "What was the most petty thing an adult did to you when you were younger?” The OP, x3Nekox3, was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, but it's been a few years since she created this thread, so she couldn't recall exactly what inspired the post. "Back then, I was pretty new to Reddit and had just recently discovered r/AskReddit," she explained. "Reading through the different posts and comments must have inspired me to post that question."

#4 I was feeling sick one day in grade 3 or 4 and the substitute teacher wouldn’t let me go to the nurse’s office because “I didn’t look sick enough.”



I had strep throat.

#5 Had a teacher in kindergarten threaten to expel me because I was sick and didn’t show up the day before. She put me on the spot in front of the whole class telling me not to lie and that she’d call the principal. I cried in front of the whole class not knowing what to do. Apparently she wanted to win some attendance award and thought confronting a child was a good idea. Like bruh I was fking 5.



Still salty on how she got away with it.

#6 We were almost out of ice cream, I made myself the last bowl. I came into the living room to eat it and my dad took it and ate it all because I didn’t offer him any. I was about 8. I’m 41 and I still hide while eating bowls of ice cream.

The author noted that she had also contributed to the conversation by sharing a story of her own: "Back when I was 17, I moved to NYC with a friend for three months, to work as an intern. That was my first time living in a dorm full of strangers in a foreign country where I knew the language haphazardly ([I had] just started really using what I learned at school)," she explained. "The day I got there, I was sitting in the kitchen with my friend, just joking and enjoying our usual gimmicks."

#7 Preschool me wasn't sure if shaking hands should come after or before getting awarded a prize on stage. Adult snatched my prize out-of-reach to hall full of guffawing adults. Preschool me burst out in tears and was led off-stage. Parent scolded me for making her look bad.



Edit: my form teacher passed the prize to parent later when we were seated. Prize giver was a local celebrity.

"Some tenants showed up and were introduced to me. A couple from Detroit was also there. I noticed the boyfriend being distant but thought nothing of it, and there were no interactions between us whatsoever," the author continued. "A few weeks later, the girlfriend came up to me and told me I needed to apologize to her boyfriend. I asked why. She said, because I was making fun of him the day I arrived, and he held a grudge since then." "I was thinking, 'What the [heck]?' I was joking with my friends hours before I even saw you. Your 30-year-old butt got hurt by some girls speaking German and giggling, and you just automatically made the connection between our laughs and your weight? But shy young me went to apologize anyway and was made to listen to him lecturing me about manners..."

#8 A math teacher handed back our tests in class. They were graded and marked and all that. She was going over some of the questions that most people got wrong (myself included), so I was writing down some notes on my test so I could reference it later and remind myself why I got things wrong and what I was supposed to do. She ripped my test away from me and started *screaming* at me that cheating is absolutely not allowed and that I should be ashamed of myself. Confused and in shock, I started choking up and tried to explain that I was just trying to take notes. One of the most humiliating times of my childhood (around 13 years old), and I still don’t understand why it happened.

#9 I was in middle school at a friend’s sleepover. Her parents were very strict, she and her siblings got pulled out of public school to go to a Catholic school (were homeschooled in high school), and they scared the hell out of me.



Anyway, it was probably like 11pm at this sleepover, and her mom hesitantly let us watch the Disney movie *Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century*. I laughed at a part, and even though her parents were awake, they came into the living room to scold me for being too loud. Not long after, I took a drink of water, choked, and started coughing.



They called my parents after 11pm to come pick me up because “I couldn’t behave.” They had no regard for them being asleep and having jobs to get to early in the morning, they wanted me out for laughing and coughing in the span of about 10 minutes.



My parents never let me stay the night at her house again, and are still pissed at them for doing that almost 20 years later.

#10 I wrote a letter to my Grandma that died on Christmas day and put it in her casket at her funeral. My aunt took it out and gave it back to me and told me I couldn’t do that. I was 6

We also asked the OP why she thinks adults are petty towards children so often. "I guess they think they can get away with [it] easily. Many children are also taught to 'respect their elders', which makes it harder to stand up for oneself when facing someone with seniority," she shared. "The 'adults' who acted petty were maybe stressed and used the opportunity to vent and let out some steam and frustrations. Which, in my opinion, does not excuse their bad behavior. Without getting too philosophical here, I think most 'adults' are just children with forced on responsibilities," the author added.

#11 At 16 years old, I had a job at a gas station after school. Did all the grunt work (sweeping cigarettes in the parking lot, emptying trash bins, etc.).



I'm taking the trash out one day and a grown a*s man in his 40s comes up to me and says something along the lines of "I make more money in a week than you do in a whole year" and all I could think at the time was "Well yeah, I sure hope you do I'm in high school".



Such a petty thing to say to a kid just trying to make a little bit of money after school.

#12 I did a chore that my father had asked me to do. My mom got home and commented on how nicely the chore was done. My father took credit for it in front of me - so I fired back saying that I was the one who had done it... he then yelled at me and called me a traitor.

Finally, the OP added what she thought of the replies to her post. "What stood out to me in those answers was how many figures of authority just straight up abused their position to be a bully, but I wouldn't call it surprising."

#13 I got a 0 on a history assignment in fourth grade because I “improperly cited a source” for one of the pictures I used, meaning it was plagiarism. The citation I used was from the educational website I got the picture from, and it was to the format she wanted. I simply forgot a period at the end. F**k you Ms. Easton. This was at least 2 decades ago and I’m just remembering it.

#14 I got in trouble in 6th grade for reading during home room. Home room was like a random 30 min period to work on homework but I always did my homework the night before so I would just quietly read. For some reason my home room teacher hated it. One day she just yelled at me for always reading in her class and told me to do my homework. I told her all of my homework was done. She told me to prove it so I showed her all of my completed homework. Then she confiscated my book and sent me to the principal’s office for being disrespectful. I’m still salty about it.

#15 I have horrible handwriting. I have forever, no amount of intervention or practice has helped. When I was in 5th grade, my Social Studies teacher seemed to take a lot of pleasure in constantly reminding me of how awful my hand writing was. We used to have to bring out notebooks up for her to check our homework. I dreaded this so damn much. She would hold up my notebook so the whole class could laugh at my handwriting. I'm grown now, that was a long time ago, but I still hate to have hand write anything that other people will see.

#16 I finished a clay sculpture in art class and the teacher asked if I wanted to go to the principals office (in a way that implied I would be in trouble) for poking holes in the leftover clay I had. I am guessing she did this because she was in a bad mood. I told her I did want to go explain exactly what I did wrong. She realized how dumb she would look. I did not go to the principals office that day.

#17 When I was like nine or ten, I was rollerblading home from my mom's work, right? And I'm heading down 4th Street, and I find something like 16 dollars on the ground--a ten, a five, and single--just laying there on the sidewalk next to some outdoor seating at a cafe.





Being the obnoxiously nice kid that I was, I pick it up and kind up look around, wondering if anybody lost their money.





That's when the lady in the weird sweater vest comes around the corner. We make eye contact and I tell her I found this money, and she goes, "Huh. Let me see it." And my naive a*s is like, "Oh yeah, that makes sense. She's a *grown up*, she can sort this out."





She looks around, hands me the single back, puts her finger to her mouth in a shhh! gesture, THEN SHE JUST F***S OFF, NEVER TO BE SEEN AGAIN.

#18 Confiscating my phone for a whole week for listening to classical music while studying.

#19 When I was in like 5th grade I didn't put a book cover on my math book. It required cutting up a paper bag something similar (we couldn't really afford the fancy ones) and I just never did it. So my math teacher took away my math book, so I couldn't do homework or follow along in class. Like WTF, who does that to a kid. When my mom found out she went down to the school and RAISED HELL about interfering with my right to an education or something. The school district was terrified of her until I graduated.

#20 In grade four, a teacher gave us a few questions before lunch break and expected us to answer each of them correctly right after the break was over. A classmate couldn't get a few answers correct so the teacher made him walk to each bench and get a slap from each student present in the class.



Thinking about the incident now, I feel like going back in time and beat the s**t of that horrible teacher.

#21 My aunt was unpleasant or weird with everyone but always particularly cold to me. One day when I was about 14 she took me aside and said she'd held a grudge against me because of my name - she had wanted to call her first daughter that name but my parents had had a child first and used it (they had no idea she wanted the name and aren't the kind of people who would have done it on purpose). She said she'd tried really hard and had just about forgiven me for it.



I just remember being baffled by it and then feeling sorry for her for being that spiteful, to be honest, but it palled later in comparison with all the other crazy horrible things she did to her own family.

#22 On the wedding day of my moms third wedding, I sat in my room alone crying cause it was hard, but I made sure to remove myself cause I didn’t want to upset my mom. When my aunt came to check in on my and saw I was crying, she went and told my mom. My mom went out of her way to stop hair and makeup to come into my room for being selfish and trying to ruin her happy day, even though I purposefully tried to not look upset in front of her in the first place.





Edit: Oh wow guys I took a nap and wake up and I’ve gotten my first awards and this is my top comment ever! Thank you so much.



To address some of the questions that have come up, yes she is still married to her third husband and I’m grateful for it now because he ended up being great for her even though he had quite the rocky start with me. My mom also finally went to therapy after I had already grown and left the house and was diagnosed properly and given the help she needs and we now have a solid relationship and she still regularly apologizes for the things she did growing up. While still have some childhood baggage, I’ve built a very happy life for myself and will definitely use what I learned from my childhood to be a better mom to my kids if I ever have any.

#23 One of my uncles was in a years-long fight with my mom. To stir trouble, any time he greeted my sister and I, he would tell my sister how beautiful and wonderful she is and to me just say "Oh, you're here too" and then promptly ignore me the rest of the night. I used to adore him up to that point so this ended up in me being extremely hurt and crying to my mom for hours about how I'm ugly and not special.



He got his petty vengeance on my mother and crushed my self-esteem. Till today I don't forgive him for it.

#24 When I was young my mum was best friends with one of the neighbours down the street, who also had a boy the same age as me. As a result I played a lot with said boy and was encouraged to be best friends with him. Whenever my mum wasn't around though, his mum was a complete b***h to me. She would come out to where we were playing together and shout at me for some minor trivial thing. If we were both doing something bad (only minorly bad, we were not bad kids) she would blame it all on me and never reprimand her son at all.



This was all when I was like 7-10 years old and so I couldn't process it at all and had no idea how to react and it really got to me. I found out years later she was basically jealous because I was doing much better at school than her son and she wanted to 'take me down a peg'. Ultimately the son and I ended up going to different secondary schools and drifted apart, which meant that fortunately I stopped having to interact with her.



Our mums are still good friends and she has always been pleasant to me as an adult (she even did the flowers at my wedding), but even 30 years later I still keep her at arms length because of how unfairly she treated me as a child.

#25 I was a chubby kid, so when I was 12 I decided I would go for runs around the neighborhood, at dusk so people wouldn't stare at the fat kid so much. On the second or third run, some guy walking his dog unleashes it and sics it on me for s**ts and giggles. And calls it back just before it gets to me.



I stopped going for runs after that.







Edit; For everyone asking, this was quite a while ago and I did eventually get back into running a few years later. Even ran a half-marathon a while back.

#26 My sixth grade teacher didn't like me, I had transferred into her class when the TaG teacher was needed elsewhere, and this teacher was resentful. She was going to have the class read The Hobbit (long, long before any movies). I was excited, I had ready read it and the Trilogy the year before. She called me a liar in front of the whole class, then went on a tirade about how kids like me were terrible and thought we were better. I was a quiet shy girl, and cried. She mocked that too. The rest of the year was hell, she let her pets (officers' kids, it was a school near a Navy base) bully me. I was never good enough. She couldn't fail me because I excelled at bookwork, but she picked on me at every turn. Trash human.

#27 It was my dad. He was sleeping and apparently I made a noise when I went to take something from his room so his sleep got disturbed and he couldn't get sleep after that. So, the next morning he came and poured a whole bottle of water on my face when I was sleeping. I still don't know what the f**k he was thinking when he did that maybe revenge or whatever but that was such a petty and f****d up thing to do to a kid by a grown a*s adult.



Edit: Thank you all for sharing your stories and for the nice comments and awards. It feels better to know that I'm not alone and I hope we all can find healthy ways to cope with what our parents have done and become better in the future.



I think some might be thinking that it was wrong of me to go to his room while he was sleeping which I do agree with but my dad sleeps very early so I had gone to take my homework notebook and I made sure to make no noise at all like I always do because that's where I used to keep my books. But yeah then that happened :/. I don't know what to think of the situation but it was a very traumatic experience for me and I found it really childish. I just made sure to never bother him again after that so yeah.

#28 When I was probably around 8 or so I was at a baseball game with my family. Naturally I was hoping I’d be able to get a ball and one of the players saw me in the stands looked directly at me and threw a ball to me. Then some guy probably college aged proceeded to reach over my shoulder and snatch the ball before it got to me. I turn around and he and all his friends are laughing and celebrating. Almost 20 years later I’m still a bit salty about it.

#29 For background purposes; my full legal first name is Abby. Just Abby. All 4 letters, nothing more.



My 6th grade social studies teacher one time kept calling out the name Abigail one day. That's not my name, so I don't respond and looking for this new mystery person. She gets up and comes to my desk and asks me:



"Why aren't you answering me?"



Me: "you called out Abigail, not Abby"



"Abby is short for Abigail, go to the principle's office for being disrespectful"



I went to the principle's office.



P: "why are you here?"



Me: "teacher called out for Abigail and i didn't respond"



P: "why did you not respond?"



Me: "my name is Abby. Just Abby"



He pulls up my record and confirms that I am not and never have been an Abigale, and sends me back to class.



My teacher never called on me again.

#30 I was 7 or 8 years old, living in a certain US state where the vast majority are of a certain religion - I am not of the same religion.



I was playing outside with all the neighborhood kids and one of the parents came outside and told everyone that her child was having a birthday party next week and we were all invited ... “except you” as she pointed to me. And it was absolutely because I didn’t go to church with them.

#31 My dad's drunk friend smashing my 7 yo face into a bowl of whipped cream. You know the old trick, "smells funny doesn't it ?"



Yeah, funny enough to have my nose broken with shards of ceramic planted in my nostrils !

#32 In cub scouts, we were doing the pinewood derby. I worked really hard on my car, (my dad helped, of course). I had already won the first 3 rounds, and before the final round, one of the dads of the of the other kids picked up my car to hand it to me. It “slipped” out of his hand, and broke the wheels when it hit the floor. I’m convinced it was not an accident, and he was sabotaging my car so his kid would win.



This was over 30 years ago, and I'm still salty about it.

#33 Grounded me for leaving a hanger on the dryer



Then extended it for reading while grounded



Then further for sleeping when told I can't read. S**t still pisses me off years later..

#34 My swimming teacher promised me a candy bar if I jumped off the board when I couldn't swim and when I did they said they forgot ,but I saw them eating one in the lounge. I was 5 and I was betrayed.



Another thing that swim teacher did instead of teach me to swim was to try and teach the group how to keep their eyes open underwater and see. We all had goggles and had to take them off to do this.



Also I didn't learn to swim there I ended up learning at a hotel on vacation when my sister taught me like a year later.

#35 My swimming teacher removed my inflatable armbands while swimming in a deep part of the pool because I was not paying enough attention out of excitement.

#36 My grade 2 science teacher taught us that there is no food we eat that doesn't come from plants. He gave the example of a cow, it eats grass, so it comes from plants. He offered 5 dollars to any one who could find anything that people eat that didn't come from plants and said no one had ever claimed it.



We all went home and thought about it. Kids were saying things like marshmallows, ice cream, candy... I put my hand up and answered "salt." He was quiet for a moment and admitted that I was correct, and no one had ever thought about that before, not even him, and that millions of people around the world eat salt every day.



But he refused to give me the 5 dollars.





Edit to stop the "but mushrooms, but algae" comments... an organism that feeds on decayed organic matter, or on the waste products of other organisms that feed on decayed organic matter, would still fall under the umbrella of, without plants, they wouldn't have anything to eat, rule he had set up. I didn't know about the algae, and didn't consider it a food when I was in grade 2, but I had actually thought about mushrooms, and a kid did suggest them, but I knew that even mushrooms wouldn't have food if plants didn't exist. I could have mentioned any mineral, but I mentioned only the one we regularly ate.... The lesson was on the food chain, and how important plants were to our survival, that we would have nothing at all to eat if they didn't exist. You know, other than salt...

#37 This was when I was a teenager but for my eagle scout project, you had to have a proposal and get it through several levels of clearance. My proposal was very good. I was the only person in years to get through the initial level of clearance without having to revise it. Unfortunately at the district level, there was a stick in the mud who believed that he wasn't doing his job unless he rejected every proposal at least once. He rejected mine after an hour and a half of arguing, for not including "ladder safety measures". So I printed out a 150 page manual on ladders and put that in front of him. Unfortunately it was not the same guy so I didn't get to see his face. I told the other guy what happened when he asked why the proposal was so massive. He thought it was hilarious.



Edit: I had three levels of clearance. Scout master, board of review and then district. This happened at the district level to be clear. When I went and told this story to other adults they all had trouble with this guy and hated him



Edit 2: so I worked in a large scout summer camp for a few years and it taught me the importance of choosing the right troop. I saw so many different types of troops, several of which made me question my choice of troop. I think all of these horror stories emphasize that important choice.

#38 My mother & stepfather allowed me to get my learners permit at 16, then at 17 they allowed me to sign up for drivers ed classes. Yet when it came time for road practice (where you drive with an adult in the passenger seat) they absolutely refused to let me drive either of their vehicles. I even told the teacher and she confronted my mother by asking her how she expected me to learn. I got maybe 5 hours of road time thanks to my brother in law before I took my road test. It went as well as you might imagine.



When I confronted them they screamed at me for wanting my license and said their rates went up enough when I turned 16. I had to wait until I was 18 and schedule extra road lessons with the instructor to get my license.



The best part, is they lied. 15 years later I sell auto insurance. Unlicenced teenagers don't count on your policy, and licenced ones can be put down as excluded.

#39 When I was ten, an aunt told me to "stop eating so much, or you'll get fat like your parents and sister". I believe that was the first time I've ever wanted to clock someone.



P.S. that aunt was 100 pounds heavier than either one of my parents at the time, and is close to 200 pounds heavier now, while both of them have lost 75+.

#40 I wasn't working hard in my english class at school and still got good grades. It annoyed my english teacher to no end. One day i was called to the principal's office and he was there to complain about me. He said i would never be good at english and that i should be downgraded to easier classes because i would end up failing. The principal asked me what grade i got and i told the thruth, i had 89% at the time. I ended up staying where i was with the same teacher. Today i can say i'm not bad at english even though its my second language.

#41 I was in school and it was Friday. We were doing afternoon arts and crafts. I was a little more colourful personality wise as a kid so I was chatty. My teacher yelled at me in front of everyone "you are a real pain on Fridays"!!! out of nowhere. I was upset and shocked. I remained quiet for the rest of the day.



My dad used to make fun of my butt saying it was fat and he would call me fiona the monster from shrek.

#42 More indirectly to me, but when I was graduating high school my aunt asked me which of my late grandfather's rings I'd like as a graduation gift, along with a card/a little cash. I told her I really appreciated the offer, but jewelry just isn't my thing and that I felt like it would be wasted on me (I do have other items passed down from him). She said ok no problem and I thought that was that.



Graduation came and went and a couple weeks later a few family members are over for dinner. Well I'm standing talking to another aunt (her sister) and she walks over to us and hands me a little box. At this point I know what it is and even though I had respectfully declined before, I decide I'm going to open it and give a "wow! great thank you!".



I open the ring's box and before I can get a word out the Aunt I had been there talking to absolutely LOSES IT. "Are you F##×ING KIDDING ME? You give THAT ring to HIM?!!". Yelling at her, yelling at me, making a huge scene. Guess that ring specifically was one she had made known she wanted. I look to my aunt who gave me the ring and she just couldn't hide the little smile on her face.



So the extreme pettiness was really between my two aunts, and I felt like I was basically set up/used as a tool in the whole situation. Would have felt bad for my other aunt, but tbh most of her anger was directed towards me. She did apologize days later. Should mention I had a few friends over as well witnessing this. Just super embarrassing for me especially since I had zero interest in the ring.

#43 I used to get haircuts at the military barber shop when I was younger every two weeks. I was tended to by a barber I never had before, and I told him how I wanted my cut: low, faded, and a part on the left side of my head. This barber put the part near the middle of my head, and when I told him that wasn't how I wanted it, he told me verbatim, "That's too bad." I still had to pay him for my haircut, too. I never got a part in my head again, 23 years and counting.







Another thing, of which I still don't understand, is one time when my dad farted, he laughed and said "whoops." When I farted, he made me walk up and down a flight of stairs three times.

#44 I missed a math test because I was in the hospital. I had documentation and showed the teacher but he was adamant that I couldn’t make up the test and saying it was fine because he dropped the lowest score for everyone anyway. I wanted to take the test because I had studied and wanted my lowest score at the time (a 78) dropped. I asked to make it up after school - still a no. I took it to the guidance counselor and explained my situation and they made the teacher give me the test. It’s important to note that I had printed out my previous assignment grades to show to everyone when pleading my case. Finally took the test and got an A-. Looked at my assignment grades and noticed my homework score, which was 100% turned in assignments before I went over the teacher’s head, was now at 50%. Had to go to guidance again with both screenshots in order to get him to fix my grade back.

#45 I was a vegetarian at the time. Was at work and my boss got everyone egg rolls. Told me she had asked and that they were meat free and if I would like one. Then after I ate half of the egg roll, told me with the most angelic voice and s**t eating grin: "Oopsie, you just ate the one with chicken in it."



It's 14 years ago and it still pisses me off.

#46 A teacher in my Catholic grade school was also the mother of one of my classmates. He was kind of a bully, so when I had a birthday party I didn't invite him. She confronted me about it and would go out of her way to make school miserable for me. When my parents brought it up to the administration she denied it. Now, I wasn't actually catholic, just went there because it was a nice school.. so as an actual member of the parish she was believed over me. I ended up needing to move schools before I got the the grade that she taught.

#47 I lived in China for a year when I was 17/18, and spent a good amount of time travelling and staying in hostels. One day I slept in (I was staying for free in a hostel that wasn't legally open yet so there were no outlets to charge my phone, so no alarm) and was just barely going to make it to the station in time for my train. Bear in mind, this was a 40-hour train that only ran once a day, and I didn't have the money for a new ticket.



The taxi driver got to the end of the street which the station was on and turned to me. He said "It's 10 kuai to drop you off here. If you want me to take you to the station entrance it's 50. " I ended up paying because I needed to make that train but I was upset and furious. I have met some of the kindest, most selfless people in China, but like anywhere in the world there are some absolute d**kheads too.

#48 The trailer park manager for the neighborhood I grew up in.



When I was 7 or so a bunch of friends and I went to one of their houses to play outside. After about 20 minutes of being out there the manager pulled up in her car and told us we couldn't play there because that was someone's yard.



Well the parents came out and told her that, yes, we were all allowed to play in their yard, and that it was fine.



That wasn't enough for her because she told us all to go home anyway, and got our parents to take us home when we wouldnt leave.

#49 Not being allowed to have any other food during cookouts other than a lukewarm grilled hotdog, or an overdone hamburger. Because apparently everything else is “grownup food”. Geez, I’m glad I’m an adult now for small reasons like that.

#50 My father in-law waited until both of my parents passed away to become a d**k. Now he talks bad about me to people and smiles in my face. Only reason I know about it, is because my niece and nephew pulled me to the side and let me know.



I hope & pray for my sake that he never needs to move in with us when he gets older, cause that s**t ain't happening.



But, is that petty of me ?

#52 Had a teacher who absolutely hated me for no reason in grade 5 or 6 tell me I couldn’t go to the bathroom during a test because another person was in the bathroom at that time... nbd.. I waited and went when they returned. I had to poop so I guess I was in there a while just as I was exiting the stall to wash my hands she opened the door and scolded me because she thought I was just loitering in the bathroom, then proceeded to practically drag me back into class by my arm... of course the whole classroom was staring at me..

#53 Back when I was in 3rd or 4th grade, the entire grade was forced to sit on the curb, next to each other, without talking or interacting with eachother, for the entirety of recess because one table of kids at lunch was "too loud".

#54 The priest at my parents' church refused to give me my first Holy Communion because I wasn't wearing a white dress shirt, as *he* required.



(It didn't matter to him one bit that I didn't own a white "dress shirt" at that time.).