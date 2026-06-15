So for your entertainment (and maybe a little secondhand embarrassment ), we’ve rounded up some of the most memorable ones.

Interested in knowing how these acts finally end, Reddit user Packaging69 asked everyone on the platform to share the moment their class clown took it too far, and thousands of stories poured in.

There’s always that one kid in class who keeps disrupting the work to be in the spotlight. They can be funny at times, but even then, they don’t really know when to stop, and others might resent the teacher for giving them so much attention.

#1 Hahaha old Gary, well he always used to tease this gay kid and everyone dared him to kiss him as a dare. The f****r is still running the joke today even got married to him, Gary knows how to do the long haul when he takes things too far. Can't wait until the big joke reveal and everyone laughs.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 James took "friendly jabs" way too far with a girl he hardly knew. It got to the point where I would consider it borderline verbal a***e. Bless her patience. She kept it together far longer than I would. But one of those jabs struck a nerve with her.



As a result, James needed stitches on his brow after getting a solid kick to the balls followed by another one to the head...with a pointy and hard high heel. He was lucky it didn't gouge his eye out.



This didn't happen in class. This was an office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.D., ABPP, is a Professor Emerita of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, United States. She says that as teens, class clowns develop an identity for themselves as people who take on a certain role in the group. This identity may drive their adult behavior to continue conforming to this expectation. "Teens are lower in impulse control than adults in general, but class clowns are even lower than their peers," Whitbourne explains. "As adults, though, they tend to blurt out their comments (often in the form of jokes) and are unable to resist pulling pranks on friends, colleagues, and family members."

#3 Pulled out a chair from underneath a kid thinking it would be really funny when the kid fell. The kid ended up falling and cracking his head open and getting around 30 stitches.

#4 He yelled at my English teacher from across the room “Your puns are more cancerous then ” She was terminally ill with cancer and never came back to school after that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Senior year. Teacher wouldn’t give her a hall pass to use the bathroom (which was ridiculous). Instead of taking a more ... conventional stand, like walking out of the room, she sat down in her desk and pissed her pants.



She was suspended, I forget for how long, there were editorials back and forth in the school paper. I was on team “teachers shouldn’t try to control our bowels but also maybe don’t p**s on the floor, though I do appreciate your taking one for the team.”.

According to Whitbourne, not only do class clowns think others expect them to be funny, but they also believe themselves to be pretty funny. This belief is reinforced by all of the attention their antics receive. Again, they can be funny and earn a sort of status among their peers. "In some cases, their humor may be productive in stimulating a positive learning environment," Whitbourne says. "They tend to be in a good mood, which, additionally, helps spread cheer to others." ADVERTISEMENT The problem is that whatever positive outcomes class clowns might create, they still stem from disobedience. On top of that, they often end up positioning themselves against whoever is in charge or acting as the “subversive jokers” who (quietly) push back against the group leader.

#6 This one kid thought it would be funny to snort a line of that sour powder. This was no small line mind you, I actually think he was rubbing it off the candy. Anyways, he does his line and instantly starts screaming. His nose was gushing blood and I honestly think he popped a blood vessel in his eye. Ran out of the room and later saw an ambulance come to the school.



Don't do d***s.

#7 Lit a Roman candle on our bus ride home. Cops showed up and he went right out the back door and kept running. Never came back to school



To answer some of the questions about this kid although he was always nice to me he was a typical tough acting senior, wore a leather jacket and black combat boots to school everyday. if my memory serves me correctly one of our teachers told us the cops found him hiding in his tree fort.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 In a high school classroom with a chill teacher, someone made a joke about another kid’s d**k being small. So, that kid exposed himself in front of the whole class to prove that it was large. He got suspended.

#9 Kid was always doing dumb "stunts" just to make people laugh he got sick of climbing on/in random things and jumping stairs one day and decided it'd be funny to smack into walls. His first few walls were fine as they were all concrete. There was a girl crying in the hallway and he figured he could make her laugh by making a funny face and tackling the glass door... He went through the door and needed stitches leaving splatters of blood and broken glass on the way to the office.

When the humor turns mean‑spirited, the class clown stops adding anything positive to the group and often ends up feeling disconnected from everyone else. If you know a grown‑up class clown, or are one yourself, it’s worth thinking about what drives this behavior and what it leads to. Humor can absolutely create connection and fulfillment, but it needs balance — a bit of self‑control, some empathy, and goals that go beyond simply grabbing attention.

#10 When I was in 3rd grade we were all doing our thing, coloring, reading, etc. The class clown was being REALLY noisy and kept goofing off. We were all having fun and the class clown eventually sat down. It wasn't long before he was laying on the floor, foaming out of his mouth, shaking violently. We all laughed, it was a joke right? Before long the teacher came rushing over to see the new "joke" the kid came up with. She immediately called 911 and he was rushed out of the room. He had a seizure while the whole class thought he was joking. He recovered and everything was fine, I just feel bad for the kid.

#11 "AHHH, A WASP!"

He then proceeded to throw an entire f*****g desk at it. The wasp. perched on the window. whoops.

#12 Math teacher started each semester saying the only way to get extra credit in his class was to "Stand on your head, wiggle your ears, and spit wooden nickles."



On the last day of the most advanced math class in our HS, the class valedictorian stood on his head, wiggled his ears, and spat wooden nickles. He really did not need any extra credit.

#13 There was a boy in my class called Tyrone-Justin.

Every morning he'd be late and say 'no miss, I'm Justin time'. Then she'd say 'well just sit down then, Justin' and he'd say 'miss my name's not justin its Tyrone'.

I heard this every morning at 9am for a year and a half.

#14 He loaded up p**n on someone's computer while they were in the bathroom. Teacher wasn't paying attention and the victim ended up getting suspended.

#15 Junior year in high school in algebra 2, the teacher was kind of a d****e so this one guy, let's call him Mike, would give him a hard time. This was a regular thing, and Mike would get kicked out of class for saying and doing some inappropriate stuff but we all thought it was hilarious.



One day, our teacher didn't show up to class. Word got around that his oldest son had died of a d**g o******e and he had to take some personal time off. He didn't show back up until a week later and he looked really sullen and down. During class, Mike pulled out a can of coca cola and started sipping it nonchalantly. Teacher had a strict no eating or drinking in class policy and Mike was aware of this. He told Mike to throw it away and step outside. Mike, the absolute f*****g savage says, "Look, I know you don't like coke, but I'm sure your son did"



Nobody laughed. Just silence. Some people didn't get it. The ones who did were just too shocked to say anything like me. Mike threw his drink away and walked out of the classroom while the teacher just sort of haphazardly continued his lesson although we could tell Mike's comment f****d him up.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 When he ate part of the squid we were dissecting. Stomach pump for you, Chuckles!

#17 There was a class clown in my class and another one from the senior class at the time. They'd collaborated to throw toilet paper all over the schoolyard as a joke.



I forget exactly what it was, but there was some kind of very important event going on that day and we were supposed to have a lot of visitors that afternoon.



The principal was not amused. He said if they'd done that on any other day, he'd probably just let it go after making them clean it up.



They got detention and one of the teachers made them personally apologize to the elderly janitor who had to clean that s**t up in the dark when it was freezing cold.



Edit: The janitor found the mess when he'd gotten to school that morning while it was still dark around 6am or so. He started cleaning it up himself, before anyone knew who did it. The office pulled the footage from the outdoor security cameras later that morning. Because it was such a small school, those dudes were identified in about 30 seconds lmao.

#18 He farted loudly every single day in Mr. Jensen’s social studies class. It got really old.

#19 We had a teacher in middle school who had a wig and a glass eye. We had three class clowns that teamed up and at the end of the year, she left just because of their constant disruptions and bullying. I actually really liked her and always felt bad for her.

#20 Called our teacher's daughter (who's name is Mia), Mia Khalifa. The teacher then proceeded to search up Mia khalifa in front of the whole class.

#21 Ate a s**t ton of notebook paper and ended up going home after he projectile vomited on the g*****n floor.

#22 Straight up just peed on the floor in the middle of class and convinced the teacher it was spilled water so he cleaned it up...Honestly not even class clown s**t at that point, just being a gross d**k. He didn't get in nearly enough trouble.

#23 Someone in my year at school (who wanted to be a doctor), drank a bottle of antibacterial hand-wash for $5. He did it because "there is nothing bad in there" (his words). Needless to say, he got his stomach pumped.

#24 This kid downed 9 ibuprofens in like three minutes because the teacher left the room. He managed to get a headache from it. It wasn't really funny, it was just sad.

#25 Kid (class clown) in elementary school made fun of a boy no one liked (he was kinda an a*****e) but one day the boy said his mom had a miscarriage and the other kid thought it would be a great insult later in the week to tell him something along the lines of “your brother is better off d**d it’s a good thing your mom had a miscarriage” don’t think we’ve ever rallied for this a*****e kid as hard as we did that day. Not cool.

#26 Kid in my band class still thought yo mama jokes were funny.



We came back to school for the first time after hurricane Sandy, and the kid goes to the teacher ,"yo mama s-" and the teacher cuts him off "died in the hurricane"



The kid never told another one of those jokes in that class.

#27 I was at an all-state music festival (basically a concert band that students from the entire state audition to perform in during high school), and during some down time between pieces during the rehearsal, the conductor asked if anyone wanted to come up and say a joke into the mic.



One of the percussionists raises his hand, walks up, and tells the following joke:



“What do you call a kid with no friends?



“A Sandy Hook survivor.”



I absolutely could not believe what I heard - this was just weeks or maybe a few months after the sh**ting. I don’t remember if anyone laughed (I don’t think they did), and he definitely got a stern talking to.

#28 When he took the razor out of a pencil sharpener and threatened to slit the black girl's throat.



Teacher wasn't in the room and we were all just staring at him like,"What the actual f**k, man?"



I never saw him again after that day.

#29 I knew a guy, high school student in the late '60s. He and his best friend were very close, but had also dated the same girl. My buddy dated this girl first, now the friend was dating her. No problems, but they both understood how this could be perceived as a potential friendship ender.



They had a joke all planned out. The best friend grabbed some ketchup packets from a fast-food restaurant. After lunch, he was sitting in class with the packets torn slightly, tucked unnoticeably in his hand. My buddy had the starter pistol from the track and field team. You see where this is going.



My buddy ran into the classroom and shouted, "YOU CAN'T STEAL MY GIRL FROM ME!!! IF I CAN'T HAVE HER, NO ONE CAN!!!" He fired the starter pistol (filled with blanks, not bullets) in the direction of his best friend. The friend, who had jumped up from his desk during the shouting, clutched his chest from the fake bullet wound, sending horrifying streaks of red (ketchup) flying all over his white t-shirt. He collapsed.



The look of horror on the face of every student in the room, my buddy said, was amazing. He and his best friend both got detention.



...



Sometimes I think about this story, and I wonder what would happen if high school students tried this in a post-Columbine world. It's crazy how much times change in just a couple of generations.

#30 There was a story here in the UK not so long ago about some kid who was f*****g around in class and flicking bits of food at people. He threw a bit of cheese at this kid who it turned out had severe allergies and ended up going into anaphylactic shock. School mishandled it quite a bit and the poor kid ended up dying. Not sure if this is exactly a case of the class clown taking it too far, he wasn't to know. But the consequences were dire even so.

#31 When he opened a can of tuna and put it in the teacher's bag. This teacher was such a nice lady and only ever tired to help him. Disgusting behaviour.

#32 We had a younger, not great looking, substitute teacher and everyone was cracking jokes. The sub yelled at the class and the word disrespectful slipped out. This man had the audacity to tell out "bruh your teeth are disrespectful" and got sent to the dean and was later suspended.

#33 I had my moments of class clownery. The only one I really regret all these years later was from middle school:



My science teacher was telling us a story about dealing with bullies. Back in his day, some punks were messing with him and his friends and he confronted them. At some point in the exchange, he said something like, "come at me any time, I'm not hard to find" (I'm paraphrasing). For some reason my dumb brain thought 'not hard to find, easy to spot, so large that you can see him from anywhere'. Looking for a laugh, I spoke up and said, "why, were you fat?"



There was some muffled laughter, but all I really remember was the teacher topping almost mid-sentence, staring daggers at me, face red as hell. He stopped his story, turned to his desk and told us curtly to just work on homework. He barely said anything the rest of the class.



I felt like absolute s**t. It didn't register to me that, yeah maybe he struggled with his weight as a kid and that was part of the bullying. I really didn't imagine he was a fat kid or anything, it was just a play on the "easy to find" mental image. F**k.



I apologized as best I could at the end of class, but it was tense. At the end of the year he actually awarded me a 'best science student' award or something like that. You know how they'll do a bunch of student awards for attendance and other s**t. I think the fact that he did that means he forgave me. But I still feel like a massive heel every time I think about that.

#34 Somebody in my botany class decided to blow up the ac in the room with a firecracker. It sucked because if they hadn’t I would have been done with my finals a week earlier.

#35 When he torched a classmate with a lighter and Deo Spray the guy still has scars from it



Edit: Sorry I didn't mean torched his whole body, "just" his hair which is where he still has scars.

#36 In 4th grade, we had a kid who disrupted class all the time because he couldn’t keep still. it had snowed and we were walking around the room doing an assignment. the teacher went to the class next door for a minute, this kid ran out the door to the field ( right outside the door) made a snowball and threw it in the classroom, hitting a huge lightbulb which exploded sending glass everywhere. everyone screamed, teachers came running in, and we never saw that kid again. this was in the 70s so they probably d*****d him up and put him in a different school.

#37 Puts tack on brother's chair in English class. English teacher is an old very respectable straight laced woman. Brother plops down jumps straight up and yells "God Dammit!". Brother sent to detention.

#38 I tripped a kid who was running for lunch back when I was in high school.He didn’t get back up, thought he’d broken his leg. Ambulance called, kid taken away in full view of well over 1000+.



Got called out quite rightly for the c**t I’d been. And then, thankfully, comforted by the same kids when I became distraught at the though of what I’d done to this poor kid.



After a rather sleepless and guilt ridden night I found out that he had a d**d leg and was fine.



Thirty years later and I still freak out at what 14 year old me did.



I am so sorry Tristan.

#39 Does after graduation count?



If so, probably that time he k****d a guy.

#40 My roommate was a class clown type (we had both been out of school for years at this point).



One day, I spent the entire day making syrup. It’s a long process of letting the ingredients simmer down for hours. But it’s a labor of love and I was willing to do it.



After I finished the syrup, I put it in the fridge to cool while I got a shower. For some fricking reason, my roommate decide to poor a bunch of hot sauce in my syrup, ruining the whole pot and wasting my entire day.



He didn’t understand why I didn’t find it funny and got pissed when I got mad. He was a jerk.

#41 This is a true story btw. There was a class clown who makes pretty good jokes and is all around a respected person. They recently have been dropping roasts on people in their jokes so people are starting to dislike them. The one thing that they said to ruin everyone's respect was making fun of the teacher. Usually people would find it funnier because it's somebody a general doesn't like to begin with but this was way to far. The teacher was asked if she was a Cubs fan and she said she is because her d**d uncle who was the nicest person she ever met was a "diehard Cubs fan." The class clown then exclaimed, "He was such a diehard fan that he died-hard." This was so bad that the teacher started crying and dismissed us early so she could get better.



TL;DR: Class clown made fun of teacher's deceased uncle and made them cry.

#42 There's this kid in class that is struggling financially in life. He's a kind kid though, we hang out sometimes and we're kind of close. Let's call this kid Francis. One day, it was raining really hard, and Francis rarely goes to school when the weather is bad because he couldn't afford to commute in public transportation, and his family didn't own any vehicle. Plus, it was January. So, when he did get to school during that rainy day, I was surprised. He walked all the way here with an umbrella.



The day went by and it's almost over. The weather was still rainy, and we were about to go. We were chatting and laughing and we failed to expect the holes all over Francis's umbrella. The class clown, let's call him Martin, laughed, pointing at Francis. Francis was a small 4'8 in height kid in 8th grade, and Martin would always bully him for that, which seems funny to him but it isn't for the class, and for Francis. But this time, what Martin did to Francis made Francis cry. He explained to me that the umbrella he had was something his family got for for free during last Christmas. The fact that Francis is barely getting by, and has a valuable item destroyed, made me furious. But, I didn't want to say anything because Francis told me not to tell the teacher.



Although, next day, the teacher addressed an issue about someone's umbrella getting broken. Francis was totally silent, and Martin was looking away. The whole class speculated that Martin did it. And the teacher confirmed it. Martin was called for detention, asked if he could buy Francis a new umbrella, and had to do charity work for a week.

#43 Reading this I'm just glad I didn't become a teacher.

#44 He threw a full water bottle as hard as he could aiming for the substitute teacher's head. It missed her by about 3 inches and exploded all over the blackboard behind her.



Most bizarre part is she literally didn't notice. She continues like normal and about ten minutes later turns around and looks at the board and say "Oh my gosh, the water's dripping"...



Needless to say that phrase was repeated alot junior year.

#45 He tried to pants the teacher.

#46 When our science teacher went into the lab closet and he blocked the door with a filing cabinet. Then later in the year he got caught as he was about to put baby oil on the floor

#47 He wasn’t that class clown but we were in theater and a kid with some mental disorder ask a guy if he liked gay or lesbian people in a presentation. I’ve never seen a room go so quiet. Then the next morning the teacher had a talk with everyone about how some things were not ok to say in class. Tbh that class was really bad, this isn’t part of the question but we had a guy punch a girl because she came out in front of the class.

#48 Asked a girl how she was Latina and black... I don’t know what he was thinking.

#49 The kid got sent to isolation and then challenged the principal to a fight after school to ‘LOOK GOOD‘ he got expelled the next day.

#50 TBH I’m not sure but it ended with a kid trying to choke and tackle him to d***h and him laying on the floor shocked.