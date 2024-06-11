According to Freud, infants have an innate tendency to be self-centered . The main basic, evolutionary instinct of humans is to protect themselves and survive. In order to do so, the brain has to be 'selfish’ and largely concerned about itself. But as we grow up, we start to realize that not everything revolves around us, and our self-centeredness starts to decline. Unfortunately, not all people grow out of it, and the I’m the Main Character online community is proof of that. It’s dedicated to shaming individuals who can’t help but just want to be the center of attention by shining even more spotlight on them. If you ask me, there’s no better way to help the entitled Karens come back down to earth.

#1 This Guy At Disneyland Share icon

#2 I Was Running In Lane 1 At The Track, And This Dude Showed Up And Decided This Was The Perfect Location To Lie Down Share icon Fully aware all I had to do was run around him, which I totally did, but this still annoyed TF out of me: he stayed like this for 30 minutes and then got up and left.



#3 Main Character Blinds Everyone The Entire Show For A Video Shoot Share icon

#4 10% Harder Because Of Me Share icon

#5 Seconds Before She Kicked Him In The Head. Got Mad When She Was Asked To Move Seats Share icon

#6 Shocked Share icon I was on a trip to the United Kingdom. I am a Canadian and was more than glad to see the recognition for our contribution in the world wars and especially since 10% of our population served in the second. I was absolutely stunned by what I saw at the Canadian war memorial. I didn’t say a word but should I have? It’s a memorial paying respect to thousands of Canadians (usually in their early 20s) who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and liberation of a occupied Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 She Can’t Keep Her Pet Away From The Window But Expects For You To? Share icon

#8 I Let A Colleague Borrow One Of My Favorite Books, And It Was Returned To Me With The Pages Written On And Stuffed With Sticky Notes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot Share icon Sheriff says that in our county you’re allowed to park on the outer 8 feet of someone else’s lawn for a day or two without their permission because it’s considered the shoulder. Come back to the same spot as many times as you want, just don’t be there continuously. You probably don’t have the right to kill someone else’s vegetation but I can’t prove it was him.

#10 Influencer Camera Set Up Share icon I'm trying to take a nap during my 6 hour layover at Denver Airport and without warning or asking, a pair of people set up these bright face lights and have been complaining about people other than them being in an airport.



#11 At Least The Shoes Are On Share icon

#12 “Not Now Sweetie, Taylor Swift Is Playing My Song” Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 How About You Try To Initiate A Conversation With Someone You Are Interested In Talking To? Share icon

#14 This Person, Who Blocked No Less Than Four Electric Charging Spots Share icon

#15 Your Armrest = My Footrest Share icon

#16 How Dare An Uber Driver Not Know Who She Was! It’s Microaggression, I Tell Ya! Share icon

#17 How Dare You Also Use The Pool Share icon

#18 Which Do You Hate More? Share icon 1 "My vehicle deserves more space." The vehicle that needs to take more than one parking space in a congested parking lot/garage.

2 "My vehicle is more important than people." The vehicle that needs to block sidewalks used for walking and wheelchair access. (Note: the red color pavement is a ramp next to a handicap parking space.)



#20 Disney Adults Are Making His Brother's Wedding All About Themselves Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Imagine Being A Sh**ty Father And Posting About It Thinking People Will Agree With You Share icon

#22 This Pos Main Character At Aushwitz Share icon

#23 Pretty Cut A Dry Main Character Share icon

#24 Flexing On Your Friend During Their Engagement Share icon

#25 Parking Is Rough… Share icon

#26 “I’m Taking A Long Break At A Public Gym. Don’t You Start Using The Equipment I’m Not Done With Yet!” Share icon

#27 Found In The Wild Share icon

#28 Expecting Literally Everyone Else But Yourself To Care For Your Children Share icon

#29 This Terrible Parker Share icon

#30 Standing In The Front Row Share icon Lady stood up and recording right as the recital started. Even though people behind her were telling her to sit down, it was about ten minutes before an administrator confronted her

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Entitled Bride Share icon

#32 These People Used Books To “Reserve” Their Seats At The Resort And Then Just Never Showed Up Share icon Wild how inconsiderate some people can be. Reserving lounge chairs early in the morning just in case they feel like going to the pool at some point.



The box is mine from some fries I ordered.

#33 The Audacity Of This B Share icon

#34 How Dare People Stare At Me While I Take A Photo Of Them In Public! Share icon

#35 Taking Photos In A Sensitive Habitat Share icon

#36 My Neighbors Parking, And No It’s Not Temporary, Been Like This For 3 Days Share icon We have an HOA but clearly they don’t care, but they do care if my garbage can is left out 30 seconds after garbage is picked up.

#37 My Neighbor (Apartments) Keeps Doing This Because She Doesn’t Want Anyone Parking Next To Her Car (She’s Not Disabled) Share icon

#38 Andrew Tate Says He Doesn't Sleep With Vaccinated Women Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 When You're Late To Your Nieces Talent Show Share icon

#40 I’ll Pull The Car Around Share icon

#41 American Tourist Complains Restaurant In Tokyo Gave Her The Menu Item She Ordered; Doubles Down By Blaming The Restaurant For Not Having Enough Menus In English Share icon

#42 You're Not Jesus Share icon

#43 One Parking Spot Is Not Enough! Share icon

#44 People In My Neighborhood Bought Up 2 Houses And Now Use The Neighborhood As Their Private Truck Depot Share icon They own at least 5 large trucks and leave em for entire weekends, alternate side parking days, etc.

#45 Maybe It's Your Personality Share icon

#46 Boomer Angry He Doesn’t Get The “Pretty Side” Of His Neighbors New Fence Share icon

#47 A Kingly Slumber Share icon

#48 Ladies, Prince Charming Is Finally Here Share icon

#49 D-List Journalist Claims To Have Single-Handedly Launched Numerous Musicians' Careers Share icon

#50 Larry Croft Is In Town, Ensuring Ai's Safety Share icon

#51 It’s Ok, You Go Ahead And Take Up 4 Spots Share icon

#52 Motivational Influencer Share icon

#53 Went To A Concert Recently. This Was My View 80% Of The Time. I Literally Saw The Concert Through Other People’s Phones. Seriously, Try To Zoom In And See How Many Phones Are Up Share icon

#54 Saw A Car Actually Parked Like This In A Crowded Restaurant Parking Lot Share icon

#55 Mc Calls Cops Over A Sandwich Share icon

#56 A*s Hole, Moron, Or Both? Share icon

#57 Taking Up 4 Seats In A Very Crowded Airport Share icon

#58 This Isn’t A Parking Spot. This Is The Parking Lot Driving Lane Share icon

#59 Guy Posted This In A Sub For Pokémon Cards Cause He Was Mad No One Cared About His Loose Packs Share icon