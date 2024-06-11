60 Times Entitled People Who Believe They’re The Center Of The World Got Roasted In This Group (New Pics)
According to Freud, infants have an innate tendency to be self-centered. The main basic, evolutionary instinct of humans is to protect themselves and survive. In order to do so, the brain has to be 'selfish’ and largely concerned about itself. But as we grow up, we start to realize that not everything revolves around us, and our self-centeredness starts to decline.
Unfortunately, not all people grow out of it, and the I’m the Main Character online community is proof of that. It’s dedicated to shaming individuals who can’t help but just want to be the center of attention by shining even more spotlight on them. If you ask me, there’s no better way to help the entitled Karens come back down to earth.
This Guy At Disneyland
I doubt his audience paid as much as you did to get to the ride.
I Was Running In Lane 1 At The Track, And This Dude Showed Up And Decided This Was The Perfect Location To Lie Down
Fully aware all I had to do was run around him, which I totally did, but this still annoyed TF out of me: he stayed like this for 30 minutes and then got up and left.
Main Character Blinds Everyone The Entire Show For A Video Shoot
It's a good thing that all of those blinded people didn't have to pay admission.
10% Harder Because Of Me
Seconds Before She Kicked Him In The Head. Got Mad When She Was Asked To Move Seats
Shocked
I was on a trip to the United Kingdom. I am a Canadian and was more than glad to see the recognition for our contribution in the world wars and especially since 10% of our population served in the second. I was absolutely stunned by what I saw at the Canadian war memorial. I didn’t say a word but should I have? It’s a memorial paying respect to thousands of Canadians (usually in their early 20s) who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and liberation of a occupied Europe.
disrespecting war memorials...wow. that's a new level of stupid.
She Can’t Keep Her Pet Away From The Window But Expects For You To?
I'm not taking away Bouche's and Audi's joy to accommodate some random woman who can't control an animal that's been bred for thousands of years to please us.
I Let A Colleague Borrow One Of My Favorite Books, And It Was Returned To Me With The Pages Written On And Stuffed With Sticky Notes
As a bibliophile, I say engrave some words on their car. See how they like it.
My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot
Sheriff says that in our county you’re allowed to park on the outer 8 feet of someone else’s lawn for a day or two without their permission because it’s considered the shoulder. Come back to the same spot as many times as you want, just don’t be there continuously. You probably don’t have the right to kill someone else’s vegetation but I can’t prove it was him.
Influencer Camera Set Up
I'm trying to take a nap during my 6 hour layover at Denver Airport and without warning or asking, a pair of people set up these bright face lights and have been complaining about people other than them being in an airport.
At Least The Shoes Are On
*chomp* OH NO, THE TOE MONSTER STRIKES AGAIN. HOW BAD..
“Not Now Sweetie, Taylor Swift Is Playing My Song”
How About You Try To Initiate A Conversation With Someone You Are Interested In Talking To?
Heaven forbid that guys should go to a park to watch a game! Tickets are sickeningly expensive but I'm sure guys only go there to scope out women. Perhaps if they had seated themselves in the bleachers they would have found some guys who would be interested, at least after a few beers.
This Person, Who Blocked No Less Than Four Electric Charging Spots
Sideways parking, you say? Welp, let's all park sideways.
Your Armrest = My Footrest
why does this happen so commonly on flights? dear gods people, KEEP YOUR STINKY FEET TO YOURSELF
How Dare An Uber Driver Not Know Who She Was! It’s Microaggression, I Tell Ya!
imagine being just another uber customer going to the post office
How Dare You Also Use The Pool
Which Do You Hate More?
1 "My vehicle deserves more space." The vehicle that needs to take more than one parking space in a congested parking lot/garage.
2 "My vehicle is more important than people." The vehicle that needs to block sidewalks used for walking and wheelchair access. (Note: the red color pavement is a ramp next to a handicap parking space.)
These are almost as bad as when someone blocks a crosswalk. My blind stepbrother once take his white cane and repeatedly hit a vehicle blocking the crosswalk (even though I told him what was in his way). The driver was pissed 😄 🤣
“Compact”
Disney Adults Are Making His Brother's Wedding All About Themselves
Really... You cared about him more than the BROTHER'S WEDDING? It's not even your wedding. Eugh.
Imagine Being A Sh**ty Father And Posting About It Thinking People Will Agree With You
This Pos Main Character At Aushwitz
Pretty Cut A Dry Main Character
seems like a common misconception to have, cuz all my friends thought the same! anyone here know why?
Flexing On Your Friend During Their Engagement
Parking Is Rough…
Parking must be rough! Look how the lines moved!
“I’m Taking A Long Break At A Public Gym. Don’t You Start Using The Equipment I’m Not Done With Yet!”
As my mother used to say "Move your feet, lose your seat."
Found In The Wild
Expecting Literally Everyone Else But Yourself To Care For Your Children
Then.. make it where you CAN'T have any more, or adjust to it yourself??
This Terrible Parker
in such cases, one must zip tie a shopping cart to the car's handle to warn others of this menace to society :)
Standing In The Front Row
Lady stood up and recording right as the recital started. Even though people behind her were telling her to sit down, it was about ten minutes before an administrator confronted her
*SHOVES ONTO STAGE* whatcha gona do now?
Entitled Bride
These People Used Books To “Reserve” Their Seats At The Resort And Then Just Never Showed Up
Wild how inconsiderate some people can be. Reserving lounge chairs early in the morning just in case they feel like going to the pool at some point.
The box is mine from some fries I ordered.
Your fries came in a box like they went to a university or something.
The Audacity Of This B
How Dare People Stare At Me While I Take A Photo Of Them In Public!
I'm staring. I admit it. I'm trying to figure out if that's how she wanted her fake head to look.
Taking Photos In A Sensitive Habitat
My Neighbors Parking, And No It’s Not Temporary, Been Like This For 3 Days
We have an HOA but clearly they don’t care, but they do care if my garbage can is left out 30 seconds after garbage is picked up.
Even if you have HOA, you can still call the police 🤫
My Neighbor (Apartments) Keeps Doing This Because She Doesn’t Want Anyone Parking Next To Her Car (She’s Not Disabled)
Next time she parks next to it, put all that stuff on the roof of her car.
Andrew Tate Says He Doesn't Sleep With Vaccinated Women
When You're Late To Your Nieces Talent Show
Or you could have figured out how much time you needed, and had your phone alert you.
I’ll Pull The Car Around
To be fair, that is a lot of shopping and it's pissing it down... Although there ARE better ways to do this.
American Tourist Complains Restaurant In Tokyo Gave Her The Menu Item She Ordered; Doubles Down By Blaming The Restaurant For Not Having Enough Menus In English
Don't argue with stupid people. The will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.
You're Not Jesus
One Parking Spot Is Not Enough!
extra-long boiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.
People In My Neighborhood Bought Up 2 Houses And Now Use The Neighborhood As Their Private Truck Depot
They own at least 5 large trucks and leave em for entire weekends, alternate side parking days, etc.
Maybe It's Your Personality
So, you're mad the waitress did her job?
Boomer Angry He Doesn’t Get The “Pretty Side” Of His Neighbors New Fence
They paid for the fence so stop being stupid. Just buy panels and cover it on your side perhaps.
A Kingly Slumber
It's horrible to say this, but a couple of broken legs might teach him manners.
Ladies, Prince Charming Is Finally Here
D-List Journalist Claims To Have Single-Handedly Launched Numerous Musicians' Careers
Larry Croft Is In Town, Ensuring Ai's Safety
Please tell me this is a police officer and not a citizen? I don't know how crazy American laws are.
It’s Ok, You Go Ahead And Take Up 4 Spots
Motivational Influencer
Looks like Spidey has been visiting Mickey D's a tad too often.
Went To A Concert Recently. This Was My View 80% Of The Time. I Literally Saw The Concert Through Other People’s Phones. Seriously, Try To Zoom In And See How Many Phones Are Up
Saw A Car Actually Parked Like This In A Crowded Restaurant Parking Lot
Mc Calls Cops Over A Sandwich
A*s Hole, Moron, Or Both?
Taking Up 4 Seats In A Very Crowded Airport
This Isn’t A Parking Spot. This Is The Parking Lot Driving Lane
But,, it's under the tree!! Surely you don't expect that person to park in the sun?!?
Guy Posted This In A Sub For Pokémon Cards Cause He Was Mad No One Cared About His Loose Packs
Test Tasting Soup Straight From The Ladle
Precisely why supermarkets have eliminated the self-service food areas like this.