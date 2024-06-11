ADVERTISEMENT

According to Freud, infants have an innate tendency to be self-centered. The main basic, evolutionary instinct of humans is to protect themselves and survive. In order to do so, the brain has to be 'selfish’ and largely concerned about itself. But as we grow up, we start to realize that not everything revolves around us, and our self-centeredness starts to decline.

Unfortunately, not all people grow out of it, and the I’m the Main Character online community is proof of that. It’s dedicated to shaming individuals who can’t help but just want to be the center of attention by shining even more spotlight on them. If you ask me, there’s no better way to help the entitled Karens come back down to earth.

#1

This Guy At Disneyland

This Guy At Disneyland

its_wesley_tw Report

yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I doubt his audience paid as much as you did to get to the ride.

#2

I Was Running In Lane 1 At The Track, And This Dude Showed Up And Decided This Was The Perfect Location To Lie Down

I Was Running In Lane 1 At The Track, And This Dude Showed Up And Decided This Was The Perfect Location To Lie Down

Fully aware all I had to do was run around him, which I totally did, but this still annoyed TF out of me: he stayed like this for 30 minutes and then got up and left.

Paiger__ Report

#3

Main Character Blinds Everyone The Entire Show For A Video Shoot

Main Character Blinds Everyone The Entire Show For A Video Shoot

_-undercoverlover-_ Report

#4

10% Harder Because Of Me

10% Harder Because Of Me

ages_devil , x.com Report

#5

Seconds Before She Kicked Him In The Head. Got Mad When She Was Asked To Move Seats

Seconds Before She Kicked Him In The Head. Got Mad When She Was Asked To Move Seats

deafgaming Report

#6

Shocked

Shocked

I was on a trip to the United Kingdom. I am a Canadian and was more than glad to see the recognition for our contribution in the world wars and especially since 10% of our population served in the second. I was absolutely stunned by what I saw at the Canadian war memorial. I didn’t say a word but should I have? It’s a memorial paying respect to thousands of Canadians (usually in their early 20s) who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and liberation of a occupied Europe.

External-Quote3263 Report

#7

She Can't Keep Her Pet Away From The Window But Expects For You To?

She Can’t Keep Her Pet Away From The Window But Expects For You To?

the_nacho_stealer Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not taking away Bouche's and Audi's joy to accommodate some random woman who can't control an animal that's been bred for thousands of years to please us.

#8

I Let A Colleague Borrow One Of My Favorite Books, And It Was Returned To Me With The Pages Written On And Stuffed With Sticky Notes

I Let A Colleague Borrow One Of My Favorite Books, And It Was Returned To Me With The Pages Written On And Stuffed With Sticky Notes

lucasnevermind Report

skywalkera588 avatar
The_one_on_the_left
The_one_on_the_left
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a bibliophile, I say engrave some words on their car. See how they like it.

#9

My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot

My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot

Sheriff says that in our county you’re allowed to park on the outer 8 feet of someone else’s lawn for a day or two without their permission because it’s considered the shoulder. Come back to the same spot as many times as you want, just don’t be there continuously. You probably don’t have the right to kill someone else’s vegetation but I can’t prove it was him.

Anomalous_Pearl Report

jacobbabashoff avatar
Jacob B.
Jacob B.
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good spot for some nails. Can't prove it was you, must of fell off a truck.

#10

Influencer Camera Set Up

Influencer Camera Set Up

I'm trying to take a nap during my 6 hour layover at Denver Airport and without warning or asking, a pair of people set up these bright face lights and have been complaining about people other than them being in an airport.

Dillpickle2002 Report

#11

At Least The Shoes Are On

At Least The Shoes Are On

wcmotel Report

#12

"Not Now Sweetie, Taylor Swift Is Playing My Song"

“Not Now Sweetie, Taylor Swift Is Playing My Song”

reddit.com Report

#13

How About You Try To Initiate A Conversation With Someone You Are Interested In Talking To?

How About You Try To Initiate A Conversation With Someone You Are Interested In Talking To?

Downtown-Text-9368 Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heaven forbid that guys should go to a park to watch a game! Tickets are sickeningly expensive but I'm sure guys only go there to scope out women. Perhaps if they had seated themselves in the bleachers they would have found some guys who would be interested, at least after a few beers.

#14

This Person, Who Blocked No Less Than Four Electric Charging Spots

This Person, Who Blocked No Less Than Four Electric Charging Spots

thegrayman19 Report

#15

Your Armrest = My Footrest

Your Armrest = My Footrest

ZhangtheGreat Report

writingmadness13 avatar
Rabid Fanfictioner
Rabid Fanfictioner
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why does this happen so commonly on flights? dear gods people, KEEP YOUR STINKY FEET TO YOURSELF

#16

How Dare An Uber Driver Not Know Who She Was! It's Microaggression, I Tell Ya!

How Dare An Uber Driver Not Know Who She Was! It’s Microaggression, I Tell Ya!

ZhangtheGreat Report

#17

How Dare You Also Use The Pool

How Dare You Also Use The Pool

alphase7en Report

#18

Which Do You Hate More?

Which Do You Hate More?

1 "My vehicle deserves more space." The vehicle that needs to take more than one parking space in a congested parking lot/garage.
2 "My vehicle is more important than people." The vehicle that needs to block sidewalks used for walking and wheelchair access. (Note: the red color pavement is a ramp next to a handicap parking space.)

WTF_Just-Happened Report

lwandzilak avatar
Always Malfunctioning
Always Malfunctioning
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are almost as bad as when someone blocks a crosswalk. My blind stepbrother once take his white cane and repeatedly hit a vehicle blocking the crosswalk (even though I told him what was in his way). The driver was pissed 😄 🤣

#19

"Compact"

“Compact”

mynameisbritton Report

#20

Disney Adults Are Making His Brother's Wedding All About Themselves

Disney Adults Are Making His Brother's Wedding All About Themselves

8teengw Report

tolliverchloe avatar
⨺⃝ ~Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover~ ⨺⃝
⨺⃝ ~Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover~ ⨺⃝
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really... You cared about him more than the BROTHER'S WEDDING? It's not even your wedding. Eugh.

#21

Imagine Being A Sh**ty Father And Posting About It Thinking People Will Agree With You

Imagine Being A Sh**ty Father And Posting About It Thinking People Will Agree With You

TheBunionFunyun Report

#22

This Pos Main Character At Aushwitz

This Pos Main Character At Aushwitz

Minimum_Carry8816 Report

#23

Pretty Cut A Dry Main Character

Pretty Cut A Dry Main Character

Raging_MonkeyCritic , x.com Report

writingmadness13 avatar
Rabid Fanfictioner
Rabid Fanfictioner
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

seems like a common misconception to have, cuz all my friends thought the same! anyone here know why?

#24

Flexing On Your Friend During Their Engagement

Flexing On Your Friend During Their Engagement

hehzehsbwvwv Report

#25

Parking Is Rough…

Parking Is Rough…

Nervous-Ad-3984 Report

#26

"I'm Taking A Long Break At A Public Gym. Don't You Start Using The Equipment I'm Not Done With Yet!"

“I’m Taking A Long Break At A Public Gym. Don’t You Start Using The Equipment I’m Not Done With Yet!”

ZhangtheGreat Report

#27

Found In The Wild

Found In The Wild

jujuscroll Report

#28

Expecting Literally Everyone Else But Yourself To Care For Your Children

Expecting Literally Everyone Else But Yourself To Care For Your Children

Lando_Lee Report

#29

This Terrible Parker

This Terrible Parker

[deleted] Report

writingmadness13 avatar
Rabid Fanfictioner
Rabid Fanfictioner
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

in such cases, one must zip tie a shopping cart to the car's handle to warn others of this menace to society :)

#30

Standing In The Front Row

Standing In The Front Row

Lady stood up and recording right as the recital started. Even though people behind her were telling her to sit down, it was about ten minutes before an administrator confronted her

Ok_Consideration_242 Report

#31

Entitled Bride

Entitled Bride

Constant_Question445 Report

#32

These People Used Books To “Reserve” Their Seats At The Resort And Then Just Never Showed Up

These People Used Books To “Reserve” Their Seats At The Resort And Then Just Never Showed Up

Wild how inconsiderate some people can be. Reserving lounge chairs early in the morning just in case they feel like going to the pool at some point.

The box is mine from some fries I ordered.

charmcitycuddles Report

#33

The Audacity Of This B

The Audacity Of This B

WxBird Report

#34

How Dare People Stare At Me While I Take A Photo Of Them In Public!

How Dare People Stare At Me While I Take A Photo Of Them In Public!

NotASexJoke Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm staring. I admit it. I'm trying to figure out if that's how she wanted her fake head to look.

Vote comment up
#35

Taking Photos In A Sensitive Habitat

Taking Photos In A Sensitive Habitat

Fathom-k Report

#36

My Neighbors Parking, And No It’s Not Temporary, Been Like This For 3 Days

My Neighbors Parking, And No It’s Not Temporary, Been Like This For 3 Days

We have an HOA but clearly they don’t care, but they do care if my garbage can is left out 30 seconds after garbage is picked up.

Rhinop21 Report

#37

My Neighbor (Apartments) Keeps Doing This Because She Doesn't Want Anyone Parking Next To Her Car (She's Not Disabled)

My Neighbor (Apartments) Keeps Doing This Because She Doesn’t Want Anyone Parking Next To Her Car (She’s Not Disabled)

GhostieJillias Report

skywalkera588 avatar
The_one_on_the_left
The_one_on_the_left
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next time she parks next to it, put all that stuff on the roof of her car.

#38

Andrew Tate Says He Doesn't Sleep With Vaccinated Women

Andrew Tate Says He Doesn't Sleep With Vaccinated Women

Sishi-Runak Report

#39

When You're Late To Your Nieces Talent Show

When You're Late To Your Nieces Talent Show

areafiftywun Report

#40

I'll Pull The Car Around

I’ll Pull The Car Around

HappyEffort8000 Report

skywalkera588 avatar
The_one_on_the_left
The_one_on_the_left
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, that is a lot of shopping and it's pissing it down... Although there ARE better ways to do this.

#41

American Tourist Complains Restaurant In Tokyo Gave Her The Menu Item She Ordered; Doubles Down By Blaming The Restaurant For Not Having Enough Menus In English

American Tourist Complains Restaurant In Tokyo Gave Her The Menu Item She Ordered; Doubles Down By Blaming The Restaurant For Not Having Enough Menus In English

Reddituser0346 Report

yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't argue with stupid people. The will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.

#42

You're Not Jesus

You're Not Jesus

Tylomin Report

#43

One Parking Spot Is Not Enough!

One Parking Spot Is Not Enough!

moonandstars1984 Report

#44

People In My Neighborhood Bought Up 2 Houses And Now Use The Neighborhood As Their Private Truck Depot

People In My Neighborhood Bought Up 2 Houses And Now Use The Neighborhood As Their Private Truck Depot

They own at least 5 large trucks and leave em for entire weekends, alternate side parking days, etc.

issathrowaway2 Report

#45

Maybe It's Your Personality

Maybe It's Your Personality

Repulsive_Dog1067 Report

#46

Boomer Angry He Doesn't Get The "Pretty Side" Of His Neighbors New Fence

Boomer Angry He Doesn’t Get The “Pretty Side” Of His Neighbors New Fence

uno_the_duno Report

pincriske avatar
Almost sunny
Almost sunny
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They paid for the fence so stop being stupid. Just buy panels and cover it on your side perhaps.

#47

A Kingly Slumber

A Kingly Slumber

Several_Bank5722 Report

#48

Ladies, Prince Charming Is Finally Here

Ladies, Prince Charming Is Finally Here

ambachk Report

#49

D-List Journalist Claims To Have Single-Handedly Launched Numerous Musicians' Careers

D-List Journalist Claims To Have Single-Handedly Launched Numerous Musicians' Careers

I570 Report

#50

Larry Croft Is In Town, Ensuring Ai's Safety

Larry Croft Is In Town, Ensuring Ai's Safety

IKnowEric Report

pincriske avatar
Almost sunny
Almost sunny
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell me this is a police officer and not a citizen? I don't know how crazy American laws are.

#51

It's Ok, You Go Ahead And Take Up 4 Spots

It’s Ok, You Go Ahead And Take Up 4 Spots

vector_connector Report

#52

Motivational Influencer

Motivational Influencer

ambachk Report

hannah_taylor_1 avatar
Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like Spidey has been visiting Mickey D's a tad too often.

#53

Went To A Concert Recently. This Was My View 80% Of The Time. I Literally Saw The Concert Through Other People's Phones. Seriously, Try To Zoom In And See How Many Phones Are Up

Went To A Concert Recently. This Was My View 80% Of The Time. I Literally Saw The Concert Through Other People’s Phones. Seriously, Try To Zoom In And See How Many Phones Are Up

DingoDamp Report

#54

Saw A Car Actually Parked Like This In A Crowded Restaurant Parking Lot

Saw A Car Actually Parked Like This In A Crowded Restaurant Parking Lot

Fun-Application-5211 Report

#55

Mc Calls Cops Over A Sandwich

Mc Calls Cops Over A Sandwich

647Med Report

#56

A*s Hole, Moron, Or Both?

A*s Hole, Moron, Or Both?

Internet_and_stuff Report

#57

Taking Up 4 Seats In A Very Crowded Airport

Taking Up 4 Seats In A Very Crowded Airport

gr3at3scap3 Report

#58

This Isn't A Parking Spot. This Is The Parking Lot Driving Lane

This Isn’t A Parking Spot. This Is The Parking Lot Driving Lane

Hopeforus1402 Report

yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But,, it's under the tree!! Surely you don't expect that person to park in the sun?!?

#59

Guy Posted This In A Sub For Pokémon Cards Cause He Was Mad No One Cared About His Loose Packs

Guy Posted This In A Sub For Pokémon Cards Cause He Was Mad No One Cared About His Loose Packs

[deleted] Report

#60

Test Tasting Soup Straight From The Ladle

Test Tasting Soup Straight From The Ladle

Bitter-Major-5595 Report

hannah_taylor_1 avatar
Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Precisely why supermarkets have eliminated the self-service food areas like this.

