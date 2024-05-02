We took a trip to this subreddit that’s dedicated to putting entitled individuals on blast and gathered some of their best posts below. From selfish people making demands on social media to drivers taking up as many parking spots as they like, enjoy scrolling through these examples of atrocious entitlement , and be sure to upvote the pics that make your blood boil!

Something my parents instilled in me from a young age is the importance of good manners. Please, thank you, yes ma’am, no sir and a polite, pleasant attitude can get you a long way. At the same time, acting like a spoiled brat can set you back and, perhaps, even get you called out online.

#1 This Unhinged Karen Who Hit And Bit Flight Attendants And Other Passengers On An American Airlines Flight Last July And Was Tied And Duct-Taped To Her Seat Was Fined $82,000 Share icon

#2 Entitled Petty And Second Class Woman Share icon

#3 Karens Will Be Karens Share icon

Nobody wants to be seen as a pushover, and if you genuinely are entitled to something, you shouldn’t be afraid to say so. Boss refuses to accept your time-off requests even though you’ve acquired dozens of days off? Speak up. Food courier forgot half of the meal you paid for at the restaurant? You deserve to get your money back. But it’s important that we all understand what we’re actually entitled to versus what our delusions tell us we deserve. The Entitled “Batch” subreddit (who’s name we’ve had to censor) is all about calling out individuals who believe they are owed much more than they really are. It describes itself as a place “to post and read about experiences with people who think they can always get their own way and are better than everyone,” and it’s become quite popular. With over 343k members, this online community is the perfect place to remind yourself that not everyone has great manners.

#4 One Of The Busiest Beach Days Of The Year And This A-Hole Parked Like This Share icon

#6 Cursed Tinder Share icon

We’ve all encountered entitled behavior before, whether it’s a Karen demanding that a restaurant seat her party before others even though she doesn’t have a reservation or a couple expecting to get free wedding photos from a professional photographer because they went to high school together. But most of us know that this behavior is totally inappropriate, so where does it come from? To gain more insight on this topic for a previous Bored Panda piece, we got in touch with Licensed Creative Arts Therapist and Board Certified Music Therapist Al Hoberman. Al was kind enough to have a chat with us and explain how exactly people justify their entitled behavior.

#7 When You’re Not The Baby’s Daddy Share icon

#8 Do You Expect Him To Give You A Ring That Costs More Than Your Rent! Share icon

#9 She Forgave Herself For Cheating Share icon

“Entitlement can come across as overconfidence, but turned on its head, we can see it as an expression of some kind of need,” Al explained. “Maybe it’s wanting to feel special, to be cared and provided for, or to know that you’ll be there for them. Wanting a lot is a sign that someone feels that they’re lacking a lot, whether they’re fully aware of it or not.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Because Rents Already Cheap Enough As It Is Share icon

#11 Mommy Letting Her Children Sit On The Edge Of The Cruise Ship’s Balcony During Crossing. She Got Removed From The Cruise And Claimed She Was Being Victimised Share icon

#12 What The What?! Share icon

Al also noted that entitlement amongst family members can sometimes be a bid for connection. “Just like a young child who is all smiles at daycare, and then comes home and has a meltdown, we tend to show our most difficult feelings around people we trust,” he previously shared. “So if a family member is asking a lot of you, it may be an unconscious way of asking ‘how much can I lean on you and have you still love me?’”

#13 EK Breaks Store Policy And Is Upset With Outcome Share icon

#14 Entitled B***h Couple Enjoy Lunch Past Wall You’re Not Allowed To Cross (Also A Protected Habitat) At The Cliffs Of Moher Share icon

#15 She Thinks She Can’t Fired Share icon

“On the other hand, if someone has grown up in an environment where this kind of behavior was rewarded, or they observed it in others, it could be that this is just what feels normal to them,” the therapist pointed out. “They might not even see it as special treatment, it’s just what they’re used to doing.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 This Karen Got Owned By My Boss Share icon

#17 This Passenger Put Her Bare Foot Inbetween My Armrests During A 10 Hr Flight! I Noticed When I Felt Her Toenails On My Arm. Ew Share icon

#18 Her Broke Baby Daddy/Ex Boyfriend Is Absolutely Floored That She Changed Her Netflix Password Lmao Share icon

We also asked the expert for some advice on dealing with relatives who make others feel guilty about not giving into their selfish demands. “This is what practicing boundaries is all about,” Al noted. “It’s a common misconception that setting boundaries is about getting the other person to do something you want. Actually, it’s about figuring out what your limits are, and deciding how you’re going to respond when they’re crossed,” he explained. “Then, importantly, you communicate that decision ahead of time.”

#19 Roommate Crashed My Car While Borrowing It To Go To Work Then Refuses To Pay Anything Unless I Let Her Continue To Drive It In The Future Share icon

#20 Someone Is Hella Over It! Share icon

#21 Found This Review A Few Years Ago. Imagine Thinking You’re Entitled To Take Someone’s Tips Because You Don’t Have Enough Money Share icon

“Say I have a parent who keeps giving me unsolicited parenting advice,” Al says. “My first step is to tell them it’s unwelcome, and ask them, firmly but kindly, to stop. Next, if they persist, I might say something like, ‘Listen, if you’re really not able to stop, I’m going to end our conversation. We can talk about something else another time.’” ADVERTISEMENT “Of course, chances are, the person you set boundaries with is going to be upset at first. That’s where the guilt comes in,” the therapist continued. “No one wants to feel like they’re letting down someone they love, but tuning in to this caring can help you express yourself compassionately without compromising your own needs.”

#22 Your Loss! Share icon

#23 I ordered an Uber Share icon The girl arrived and then she turned her way around and currently is 3:17 and she is going further away, almost 20 mins away, if I cancel it, Uber charges me for the amount of time she is taking, so f**k my Life, I needed to get to work.

#24 Going To His House Is Disrespectful To Her Beauty, And Shitty Pizza? Blasphemy! Share icon

While setting boundaries with entitled individuals is a good way to handle conflict, Al told Bored Panda that it doesn’t prevent it altogether. “It can be an emotionally taxing process, and especially if you’re naturally conflict-averse, it's important to have a support system in place as you go through it. This could mean speaking with friends, a partner, or a therapist, but should also include keeping in mind that you’re in a vulnerable place and treating yourself with care.” ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Entitled Humans That Don’t Put Away Their Shopping Carts Share icon

#26 This Kevin Thinks He Should Get This Woman’s Seat Because He Boarded The Flight Before Her Share icon

#27 Eb Prioritizes Legroom Over Industry Safety Standards Share icon

We hope you’re enjoying reading through these posts, pandas. It’s never fun to have to deal with entitled people, but it certainly can be enjoyable to roast them online! Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly atrocious, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve encountered any particularly selfish people recently. Then, if you’d like to check out even more posts calling out entitlement online, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!

#28 Came Across This Post From A Fellow Classmate. She Wants Everyone To Ask Her For Permission Before Getting Married/Taking On A Job Share icon

#29 I'm Just Trying To Sell My Laptop Share icon

#30 Has Her Kids Play On A Phone During A Movie.. Upset When They Get Kicked Out Share icon

#31 Entitled B***h Wants A Free Birthday Upgrade Share icon

#32 She Thinks Her Husband Is In The Wrong! Infuriating Share icon

#33 Live Streaming In A Busy Af Target Ignoring Everyone Who Needed The Scanner Share icon

#34 Today, We're Offended By: Dairy-Free Candy Share icon

#35 This Lady Came Up To Me And My Dog Without Saying Anything To Me Share icon With her young child and started petting my dog with her kid, as if it was some teachable moment. i said, "usually you ask first" and she took pictures of me while unaware and posted them online with a bad review.

#36 Entitled Group Think They Deserve An Inheritance, So Want To Stop Their Mum Selling Her House To Downsize, So They Can Keep The House When She Dies Share icon

#37 Concert-Goer Oblivious That A Sign Held Up During A Show Actually Does Block The View For Others Share icon

#38 Change Your Dog's Name, Or My Unborn Baby's Life Will Be Ruined Share icon

#39 Someone On My College Campus Posted About Wanting Her BF Circumcised. I Hope He Dumps Her After This Share icon

#41 Geez This Is How She Talks To Me After One Date Share icon

#42 Entitled B***h In My Town Mad That ALDI Wouldn't Open A 2nd Register just For Her Share icon

#43 The Kardashians/Jenners Tell Us To Get Off Our A**es And Work And Here Are Some Of Their Job Postings Share icon

#44 This Poorly Written Letter From My Passive Aggressive Neighbor Telling Me To Remove My 'Legally-Owned' Plants From My Property Share icon

#45 I Can’t Eat Fajitas Without Shredded Cheese. This Is Unauthentic Share icon

#46 Today On A Flight From Philly To Denver. That’s My Sister In Front Of Her… Share icon

#47 My Partner Ignored For "Not Using Manners" Share icon

#48 Don’t Disturb Her Beauty Sleep! Share icon

#49 Imagine Thinking You Can Drive Your Car Down The Walking Path And Into The Park For A Photo Op Share icon

#50 My God The Entitlement Share icon

#51 She Flooded The Neighbor’s Unit Yet She’s The One Being Bullied… Share icon

#52 Eb Server Who Didn’t Get Tipped By Lawyers Contacts Their Firm About It And Ends Up Fired Share icon

#53 Lets Kid Destroy Waiting Room, In Disbelief She’s Asked To Not Return Share icon

#54 Onlyfans Model Blames Her Fans For Her Struggles Share icon

#55 Meet Karen The Bridezilla Share icon

#56 I Hate Market Place Share icon

#57 The Mental Gymnastics With This One Share icon

#58 Oh No My Underpaid Live-In Helper Uses The Loo Too Often Share icon