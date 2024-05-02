ADVERTISEMENT

Something my parents instilled in me from a young age is the importance of good manners. Please, thank you, yes ma’am, no sir and a polite, pleasant attitude can get you a long way. At the same time, acting like a spoiled brat can set you back and, perhaps, even get you called out online. 

We took a trip to this subreddit that’s dedicated to putting entitled individuals on blast and gathered some of their best posts below. From selfish people making demands on social media to drivers taking up as many parking spots as they like, enjoy scrolling through these examples of atrocious entitlement, and be sure to upvote the pics that make your blood boil!

This Unhinged Karen Who Hit And Bit Flight Attendants And Other Passengers On An American Airlines Flight Last July And Was Tied And Duct-Taped To Her Seat Was Fined $82,000

Entitled Petty And Second Class Woman

You'd better address me with my neighbour's hamster's room-mates- librarians cousins rank, which is mayor pain in the a*s.

Karens Will Be Karens

Nobody wants to be seen as a pushover, and if you genuinely are entitled to something, you shouldn’t be afraid to say so. Boss refuses to accept your time-off requests even though you’ve acquired dozens of days off? Speak up. Food courier forgot half of the meal you paid for at the restaurant? You deserve to get your money back. But it’s important that we all understand what we’re actually entitled to versus what our delusions tell us we deserve.

The Entitled “Batch” subreddit (who’s name we’ve had to censor) is all about calling out individuals who believe they are owed much more than they really are. It describes itself as a place “to post and read about experiences with people who think they can always get their own way and are better than everyone,” and it’s become quite popular. With over 343k members, this online community is the perfect place to remind yourself that not everyone has great manners.
One Of The Busiest Beach Days Of The Year And This A-Hole Parked Like This

Bro..?

Cursed Tinder

We’ve all encountered entitled behavior before, whether it’s a Karen demanding that a restaurant seat her party before others even though she doesn’t have a reservation or a couple expecting to get free wedding photos from a professional photographer because they went to high school together. But most of us know that this behavior is totally inappropriate, so where does it come from? 

To gain more insight on this topic for a previous Bored Panda piece, we got in touch with Licensed Creative Arts Therapist and Board Certified Music Therapist Al Hoberman. Al was kind enough to have a chat with us and explain how exactly people justify their entitled behavior. 
When You’re Not The Baby’s Daddy

No, it means she cheated. I can't think of any other way to interpret this. Even in 16th century Europe that was grounds for divorce and do you know how hard it is to get the actual Pope to OK a divorce? Ask Henry the VIII.

Do You Expect Him To Give You A Ring That Costs More Than Your Rent!

I'm all for happy relationships, but this boyfriend should ditch this woman. No good can come from this.

She Forgave Herself For Cheating

“Entitlement can come across as overconfidence, but turned on its head, we can see it as an expression of some kind of need,” Al explained. “Maybe it’s wanting to feel special, to be cared and provided for, or to know that you’ll be there for them. Wanting a lot is a sign that someone feels that they’re lacking a lot, whether they’re fully aware of it or not.”

Because Rents Already Cheap Enough As It Is

Mommy Letting Her Children Sit On The Edge Of The Cruise Ship’s Balcony During Crossing. She Got Removed From The Cruise And Claimed She Was Being Victimised

Yep, she was victimised because her children didn't fall to their deaths so that she couldn't be reimbursed for the costs of the cruise.

What The What?!

I can't deal with that "proud to be in the military " stuff. Where I come from, nobody see it as something positive.

Al also noted that entitlement amongst family members can sometimes be a bid for connection. “Just like a young child who is all smiles at daycare, and then comes home and has a meltdown, we tend to show our most difficult feelings around people we trust,” he previously shared. “So if a family member is asking a lot of you, it may be an unconscious way of asking ‘how much can I lean on you and have you still love me?’”
EK Breaks Store Policy And Is Upset With Outcome

Entitled B***h Couple Enjoy Lunch Past Wall You’re Not Allowed To Cross (Also A Protected Habitat) At The Cliffs Of Moher

She Thinks She Can’t Fired

“On the other hand, if someone has grown up in an environment where this kind of behavior was rewarded, or they observed it in others, it could be that this is just what feels normal to them,” the therapist pointed out. “They might not even see it as special treatment, it’s just what they’re used to doing.”

This Karen Got Owned By My Boss

This Passenger Put Her Bare Foot Inbetween My Armrests During A 10 Hr Flight! I Noticed When I Felt Her Toenails On My Arm. Ew

How about talking to her? If she refuses, then do what you have to.

Her Broke Baby Daddy/Ex Boyfriend Is Absolutely Floored That She Changed Her Netflix Password Lmao

We also asked the expert for some advice on dealing with relatives who make others feel guilty about not giving into their selfish demands. “This is what practicing boundaries is all about,” Al noted. 

“It’s a common misconception that setting boundaries is about getting the other person to do something you want. Actually, it’s about figuring out what your limits are, and deciding how you’re going to respond when they’re crossed,” he explained. “Then, importantly, you communicate that decision ahead of time.”
Roommate Crashed My Car While Borrowing It To Go To Work Then Refuses To Pay Anything Unless I Let Her Continue To Drive It In The Future

With a person like that, I would say yes and then never do it.

Someone Is Hella Over It!

Found This Review A Few Years Ago. Imagine Thinking You’re Entitled To Take Someone’s Tips Because You Don’t Have Enough Money

Tbf three cents? Not worth the hassle. They should have let the customer off. It's not like the customer is playing the long con.

“Say I have a parent who keeps giving me unsolicited parenting advice,” Al says. “My first step is to tell them it’s unwelcome, and ask them, firmly but kindly, to stop. Next, if they persist, I might say something like, ‘Listen, if you’re really not able to stop, I’m going to end our conversation. We can talk about something else another time.’”

“Of course, chances are, the person you set boundaries with is going to be upset at first. That’s where the guilt comes in,” the therapist continued. “No one wants to feel like they’re letting down someone they love, but tuning in to this caring can help you express yourself compassionately without compromising your own needs.”
Your Loss!

I ordered an Uber

The girl arrived and then she turned her way around and currently is 3:17 and she is going further away, almost 20 mins away, if I cancel it, Uber charges me for the amount of time she is taking, so f**k my Life, I needed to get to work.

Going To His House Is Disrespectful To Her Beauty, And Shitty Pizza? Blasphemy!

While setting boundaries with entitled individuals is a good way to handle conflict, Al told Bored Panda that it doesn’t prevent it altogether. “It can be an emotionally taxing process, and especially if you’re naturally conflict-averse, it's important to have a support system in place as you go through it. This could mean speaking with friends, a partner, or a therapist, but should also include keeping in mind that you’re in a vulnerable place and treating yourself with care.”

Entitled Humans That Don’t Put Away Their Shopping Carts

This Kevin Thinks He Should Get This Woman’s Seat Because He Boarded The Flight Before Her

Eb Prioritizes Legroom Over Industry Safety Standards

The whole point of being allowed to sit in the emergency exit row is that you're able bodied enough to open the door/window escape and assist others with exiting the plane.

We hope you’re enjoying reading through these posts, pandas. It’s never fun to have to deal with entitled people, but it certainly can be enjoyable to roast them online! Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly atrocious, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve encountered any particularly selfish people recently. Then, if you’d like to check out even more posts calling out entitlement online, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!
Came Across This Post From A Fellow Classmate. She Wants Everyone To Ask Her For Permission Before Getting Married/Taking On A Job

I'm Just Trying To Sell My Laptop

Has Her Kids Play On A Phone During A Movie.. Upset When They Get Kicked Out

You let a 2 and a 3 year old go to Top Gun? You let them play on a cellphone? Very different parenting...

Entitled B***h Wants A Free Birthday Upgrade

She Thinks Her Husband Is In The Wrong! Infuriating

Live Streaming In A Busy Af Target Ignoring Everyone Who Needed The Scanner

I'd be standing behind that woman and wait to see when she notices I'm in her video.

Today, We're Offended By: Dairy-Free Candy

This Lady Came Up To Me And My Dog Without Saying Anything To Me

With her young child and started petting my dog with her kid, as if it was some teachable moment. i said, "usually you ask first" and she took pictures of me while unaware and posted them online with a bad review.

So she gave the coffee bar a poor review because of a private interaction with another customer? Too bad businesses can't use a rating system to keep people like her from being allowed in the door.

Entitled Group Think They Deserve An Inheritance, So Want To Stop Their Mum Selling Her House To Downsize, So They Can Keep The House When She Dies

Concert-Goer Oblivious That A Sign Held Up During A Show Actually Does Block The View For Others

Change Your Dog's Name, Or My Unborn Baby's Life Will Be Ruined

Someone On My College Campus Posted About Wanting Her BF Circumcised. I Hope He Dumps Her After This

Even if you were married, demanding that your partner get elective surgery to suit your tastes is a little extreme.

Wow!

Geez This Is How She Talks To Me After One Date

After such text, and I am not only talking about money, I would probably vanish from the face of the earth.

Entitled B***h In My Town Mad That ALDI Wouldn't Open A 2nd Register just For Her

Did she really think that all store employees are trained to run the registers? Clearly thinking is the last thing she cares about.

The Kardashians/Jenners Tell Us To Get Off Our A**es And Work And Here Are Some Of Their Job Postings

This qualifies as exploitation in almost any other country than the USA.

This Poorly Written Letter From My Passive Aggressive Neighbor Telling Me To Remove My 'Legally-Owned' Plants From My Property

I Can’t Eat Fajitas Without Shredded Cheese. This Is Unauthentic

Today On A Flight From Philly To Denver. That’s My Sister In Front Of Her…

Any air turbulence would do her in. Is she trying to "win" a Darwin award?

My Partner Ignored For "Not Using Manners"

Don’t Disturb Her Beauty Sleep!

Imagine Thinking You Can Drive Your Car Down The Walking Path And Into The Park For A Photo Op

My God The Entitlement

She Flooded The Neighbor’s Unit Yet She’s The One Being Bullied…

Eb Server Who Didn’t Get Tipped By Lawyers Contacts Their Firm About It And Ends Up Fired

The biggest AH in this scenario is the employer who does not pay living wages.

Lets Kid Destroy Waiting Room, In Disbelief She’s Asked To Not Return

May your "tiny tornado" touch down in your house before, during, and after your local tornado season.

Onlyfans Model Blames Her Fans For Her Struggles

Meet Karen The Bridezilla

I Hate Market Place

The Mental Gymnastics With This One

Oh No My Underpaid Live-In Helper Uses The Loo Too Often

The man who cleans my house is more than welcome to use the bathroom as often as he needs to. If he needs a break and wants to use his phone, no problem. More power to him!

Entitled Apartment Complex Refuses To Give UPS Drivers A General Code To The Gate, Surprised That Packages Are Left By The Door Instead

