As human beings, we should feel entitled to a few things: fresh air, sustenance, a roof over our heads, freedom, the right to work and earn an education. Some people, however, have gotten a little too comfortable demanding things that they believe the world owes them. And lucky for us, other, more sane individuals, are happy to catalog their behavior and share it online.

Below, you’ll find photos and screenshots of some of the worst examples of entitlement from various subreddits dedicated to calling out old people, "beggars," moms and dads, and even some “entitled idiots.” Clearly, entitlement comes in all shapes and sizes, so enjoy reading through these frustrating posts, and be sure to upvote the ones you can’t believe are real!