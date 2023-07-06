30 Times People Took Entitlement To A Whole New Level
As human beings, we should feel entitled to a few things: fresh air, sustenance, a roof over our heads, freedom, the right to work and earn an education. Some people, however, have gotten a little too comfortable demanding things that they believe the world owes them. And lucky for us, other, more sane individuals, are happy to catalog their behavior and share it online.
Below, you’ll find photos and screenshots of some of the worst examples of entitlement from various subreddits dedicated to calling out old people, "beggars," moms and dads, and even some “entitled idiots.” Clearly, entitlement comes in all shapes and sizes, so enjoy reading through these frustrating posts, and be sure to upvote the ones you can’t believe are real!
Karen’s Sense Of Entitlement Knows No Bounds
So feeding the child and keeping him happy is other people's responsibility??
Not Really Sure Of This Goes Here..but Here You Go. Was Looking At A Special Edition Fallout Loquid Cooling Case ($199) And Found This Salty One Star
Some People Just
Why didn't she jump out of the plane? Plenty of fresh air out there
You should never be scared to go after what you want in life. Hard work and dedication can certainly go a long way. But when it comes to steamrolling others, demanding things you don’t deserve and simply being a jerk, well, there are plenty of subreddits that will be happy to put you in your place. One of which is Entitled Idiots, which describes itself simply as “a place to share when someone is being an entitled idiot.”
And if you’re looking for even more content putting entitled people on blast, feel free to check out Entitled Beggars. “Ever known that really overly-entitled person you met who constantly begs for free things and does nothing in return?” the group’s moderators ask. “This is the place to share those stories!” These groups feature screenshots, anecdotes and photos that might make your blood boil. But they serve a common goal: teaching the world to stop being so entitled!
Entitled Parent
This smart kiddo will never see that money again. And this is a painful lesson to learn. When others find out you have and they want, especially if they’re family, they’ll take. And her mom did this to give to a friend? Kiddo needs to pocket as much cash as she can and once she’s 18, get her own account. And consider moving asap. Or get a rental agreement. Money between families is almost always ugly.
Sure Its Not As If The Men Have A Standard 9-5 Job
Racist
If you’re a parent, perhaps you’ve come across your fair share of entitled moms and dads along the way who make you want to rip your hair out. Well, if you need a place to vent, why not check out Daddy Cringe on Reddit? This group, which has amassed nearly 15k members (or “cringers” as they call them) invites users to share a variety of stories featuring entitled individuals to be read aloud on their YouTube channel. And if you’re looking for even more stories of entitled moms and dads, have no fear. The Insane Parent Stories subreddit is here!
And last, but not least, we’ve also featured some images on this list from the lovely Entitled Old People subreddit. This group has nothing against your lovely elderly parents or your 80-year-old neighbor who occasionally brings you freshly baked cookies. But it doesn’t hesitate to call out entitled individuals who seem downright delusional. Whether you’re in kindergarten or a senior citizens home, there’s no excuse for acting like everyone owes you something.
Oh My God. I... I Can’t Right Now. I Literally Just Can’t How Is This Even Possible? How Does Someone Get This Entitled?
"Please come in and take a seat for six minutes. There will be a seating charge though."
I Sold A Really Unique, Old Vase A Few Days Ago And Forgot To Take The Listing Down. Got This Lovely Email As A Reminder To Do So
Bruv Here Thinks He's Entitled To Have 2 Parking Spots For His Hyundai
For most of us, demanding free photos for your wedding or a complimentary meal just because you’re an influencer sounds absurd. But somehow, every now and then, someone makes it to adulthood without being put in their place enough and voila! They become an entitled adult. According to BetterHelp, a sense of entitlement “is a personality trait that is based on a person’s belief that they deserve privileges or recognition for things that they did not earn.” And there are several potential causes for this mindset. Sometimes, these individuals were given anything and everything they wanted as children without ever facing obstacles or being told no. Other times, personality disorders, such as narcissism or antisocial personality disorder may be contributing factors.
Kijiji
In My Local Coffee Shop
If You Don’t Spend Your Money To Fund My Surgery, You’re Literally Hitler
Entitlement can also crop up as an attempt to overcompensate for past wrongs, BetterHelp explains. For example, if someone has been mistreated, abused, or grew up deprived of love and affection, they might begin to demand what they grew up lacking from others. This entitlement is rooted in victimhood and can cause major issues in both personal and professional relationships. When entitlement stems from a personality disorder, the individual might simply perceive themself as superior to others or view themself as above the rules in some ways. “I don’t have to wait in line because I have places to be!”
Bratty Cousin Stole My Netflix Password And When I Changed It He Wants Me To It To Him
Can I have some of y'all money? You don't need all of it yourself.
Sister, Can You Spare A Dime?
Keep Your Kids Inside Or Ill Call The Cops (Found On Facebook)
There’s no question that navigating relationships with entitled individuals can be frustrating. In fact, it can actually lower our wellbeing. But according to research, it’s also difficult to be an entitled individual. “Entitled people have high expectations that often go unmet, which can lead to disappointment and psychological distress,” Emily Zitek at SPSP writes. “Entitled individuals are also more likely to have difficulty maintaining positive relationships with other people, and they often believe they are being treated unfairly.”
Someone Is Insulting Everyone On The Autistic Spectrum
Girl And Her Friends Think They Can Go To Events For Free And Get Free Drinks Because “They’re Pretty”
Review For A Krispy Kreme In Reading, Berkshire
The good news, when it comes to entitled individuals, is that they’re not all doomed to hold that mindset forever. It probably won’t be easy to adopt a healthier outlook on life, but according to BetterHelp, it’s possible to overcome a sense of entitlement. One strategy that may help is to stop comparing themselves to others. “Someone with a sense of entitlement may benefit from remembering that they don’t need to compete with others and that they can accomplish their own goals and dreams,” the experts explain.
It's My Fault That They Didn't Like What They Saw
Please! Spit In His Burgers!
I'm Not A Supermarkt Employee But That's Just Disgustibg Behaviour
It can also be useful for entitled individuals to make a list of goals they want to accomplish, as well as what they’re willing to do to reach those goals. This might remind them to be realistic about what they can achieve and understand that effort has to be put in to make progress. It’s also crucial to learn how to handle setbacks, when trying to overcome a sense of entitlement. “The feeling they may get from accomplishing a goal on their own is likely going to be much greater than receiving something without investing any significant effort,” the BetterHelp team notes. And as hard as it may be for them, it’s helpful for entitled individuals to see situations from another person’s point of view, as they likely haven’t considered it on their own.
Person Denies Entitlement, But Gets Called Out For What It Is
Went On Facebook For The First Time In 6 Months, Greeted With A Family Friend Bitching About Someone Doing Their Job
Hard Work Is An Excuse To Treat Wait Staff Like S**t! /S
Living in the present can also be a helpful tactic when combating entitlement. They have to let go of negative situations from the past and keep an open mind. And of course, they must be reminded to treat others with respect, compassion and gratitude, the BetterHelp team notes. “If they are genuinely kind to others and commit to acts of selflessness without expecting a favor in return, others may feel a desire to return the same goodness to them.”
Should Have Been Paid For Amateur Theatre
Customer Refuses To Pay Cuz He Can Physically Change The Tires Of A Car To See How They Look For Free
How Dare A Student Expect A Professor To Help Them With Class? /S
I'm going to be controversial here. OP is TA if (that's the big word here) the prof hadn't already made it clear how much help he can provide. If the prof has been going along with all the requests until now without establishing boundaries, then it's not great to suddenly go no contact. Just my opinion.
We hope the photos on this list aren’t making your blood boil too intensely, pandas. Whether you’re shocked that people who are this entitled actually exist or you swear that you know some of the individuals featured here, keep upvoting the pics that cause you the most discomfort. Feel free to share stories of the most entitled behavior you’ve ever witnessed in the comments below, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing gross entitlement, look no further than right here!
Tried To Bully Someone, Gets Kicked Out, Leaves One Star Review
Do they REALLY play the national anthem in bars in America?? That'll get the party started!