“An Unwritten Rule”: Man Makes It His Mission To Impede Rude Passengers Disembarking The Plane
Social Issues

Air travel comes with its own host of issues, from plane manufacturers and airlines trying to save money to random people who truly think they are the main character. Add in the costs, noise and general tiredness, it’s easy to see just how people end up getting angry.

A man saw multiple people attempt to line-cut while disembarking a plane and decided to take matters into his own hands. However, not all of the readers thought his plan was as well thought out as he believed. We reached out to the man in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Being a plane passenger comes with some unwritten rules

Image credits:  Sardorbek Usmonov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But one man was tired of people cutting in line to disembark, so he took action

Image credits: Suhyeon Choi / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  AZ-BLT / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: 10thplanetwestLA

Most people thought he went a bit overboard

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

emmastowe1986 avatar
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
1 hour ago

After a 7 hour flight from New York to London in an economy aisle seat, I stood up as soon as I could because I was feeling claustrophobic and getting very restless.

