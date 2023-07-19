Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Just Need You Out Of The Chair”: Entitled Mother Harasses A Traveler In A Wheelchair
35points
Health, Parenting

“I Just Need You Out Of The Chair”: Entitled Mother Harasses A Traveler In A Wheelchair

Miglė Miliūtė and
Gabija Saveiskyte

Most parents would do anything for their child, whether it’s providing snacks or fighting a bear. Their instinct to care for the little one is natural and understandable, but some do it at the expense of others, which might not always be well-received.

A redditor told the ‘Entitled Parents’ community about the time a mother demanded that she give up her wheelchair so her tired son could sit. The parent had her child’s best interest at heart, but her asking for an injured person’s seat did not yield the results she likely hoped for. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Parents are willing to go to great lengths for their children, but some do it at the expense of others

Image credits: Marcus Aurelius (not the actual photo)

An entitled mother called this traveler heartless when she refused to give up her wheelchair for the woman’s son

Image credits: Hanson Lu (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrik Langfield (not the actual photo)

Image credits: generic_b***h

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts in the comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something about this one screams fake.

4
4points
reply
LazierPanda
LazierPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, it seems too random and detailed. Unfortunately it is likely a real live crazy

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
Ace
Ace
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like nearly all of these airline 'Karen' stories, sounds like it started out as something quite innocuous - someone trying to say she shouldn't have the wheelchair because she could walk is just about, almost, nearly believable - and had grown in the telling and retelling. What amazes me most is the sheer number of replies who apparently accept all of this obviously-embellished detail as if it were real. Maybe it's a consequence of watching so much fake 'reality' TV.

0
0points
reply
Allison B
Allison B
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or maybe they found it a good read even if they thought it's fake and they decided to play along. It was well written and intresting even if it's not true so does it really matter?

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something about this one screams fake.

4
4points
reply
LazierPanda
LazierPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, it seems too random and detailed. Unfortunately it is likely a real live crazy

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
Ace
Ace
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like nearly all of these airline 'Karen' stories, sounds like it started out as something quite innocuous - someone trying to say she shouldn't have the wheelchair because she could walk is just about, almost, nearly believable - and had grown in the telling and retelling. What amazes me most is the sheer number of replies who apparently accept all of this obviously-embellished detail as if it were real. Maybe it's a consequence of watching so much fake 'reality' TV.

0
0points
reply
Allison B
Allison B
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or maybe they found it a good read even if they thought it's fake and they decided to play along. It was well written and intresting even if it's not true so does it really matter?

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda