Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Teaches Choosing Beggar A Lesson For His Ridiculous $250 Offer For $2K New Tires
Entitled People, Social Issues

Guy Teaches Choosing Beggar A Lesson For His Ridiculous $250 Offer For $2K New Tires

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook Marketplace can be a great way to get rid of things you no longer need. And you might even get some pretty good cash when doing this. Unfortunately, as with any peer-to-peer marketplace, there are hagglers. Granted, haggling is an art, and respect to those who know how to do it subtly.

Those who are not very gracious hagglers might need a lesson. Like the one this guy got when he decided to bargain on FB Marketplace. One seller recently recounted the way he made a haggler work for his ridiculous $250 offer for $2k-worth tires. If the low baller knew what petty revenge awaited him, he probably would’ve just stayed home.

Dealing with hagglers on FB marketplace can be bothersome

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

But this man came up with a genius strategy to teach one low baller a lesson

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT


Image credits: Pascal Bronsert (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Expensive__Support

People applauded the way this guy dealt with the choosing beggar

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

35

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

5

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-vroom avatar
SummerVeE
SummerVeE
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just went through my first experience selling something on FB marketplace. It was incredibly uncomfortable. The family asked for multiple extra photos from all angles, agreed to the price, "drove two hours" to buy the patio furniture set. Showed up ready to barter on the price (for the record it was already priced far below what it should have been, I needed the cash for an emergency). This family awkwardly stood in my living room staring at me asking for discounts, asking me to provide links to online retailers selling the same items new, talking amongst themselves loudly about the other options they were considering... This went on for two hours. I hated it. All of it. I'm not a confrontational person or someone who likes to negotiate/barter with people. I finally gave up and told them I had to be somewhere, wished them good luck. They immediately chose to buy the set at the original price.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
miriamemendelson avatar
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just the kind of petty negativity that we do not come to BP for.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
802nccs07 avatar
Trundle
Trundle
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Speak for yourself. This is exactly the kind of pettiness I come to BP for

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
sarah-vroom avatar
SummerVeE
SummerVeE
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just went through my first experience selling something on FB marketplace. It was incredibly uncomfortable. The family asked for multiple extra photos from all angles, agreed to the price, "drove two hours" to buy the patio furniture set. Showed up ready to barter on the price (for the record it was already priced far below what it should have been, I needed the cash for an emergency). This family awkwardly stood in my living room staring at me asking for discounts, asking me to provide links to online retailers selling the same items new, talking amongst themselves loudly about the other options they were considering... This went on for two hours. I hated it. All of it. I'm not a confrontational person or someone who likes to negotiate/barter with people. I finally gave up and told them I had to be somewhere, wished them good luck. They immediately chose to buy the set at the original price.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
miriamemendelson avatar
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just the kind of petty negativity that we do not come to BP for.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
802nccs07 avatar
Trundle
Trundle
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Speak for yourself. This is exactly the kind of pettiness I come to BP for

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda