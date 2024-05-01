Guy Teaches Choosing Beggar A Lesson For His Ridiculous $250 Offer For $2K New Tires
Facebook Marketplace can be a great way to get rid of things you no longer need. And you might even get some pretty good cash when doing this. Unfortunately, as with any peer-to-peer marketplace, there are hagglers. Granted, haggling is an art, and respect to those who know how to do it subtly.
Those who are not very gracious hagglers might need a lesson. Like the one this guy got when he decided to bargain on FB Marketplace. One seller recently recounted the way he made a haggler work for his ridiculous $250 offer for $2k-worth tires. If the low baller knew what petty revenge awaited him, he probably would’ve just stayed home.
Dealing with hagglers on FB marketplace can be bothersome
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
But this man came up with a genius strategy to teach one low baller a lesson
Image credits: Pascal Bronsert (not the actual photo)
Image source: Expensive__Support
People applauded the way this guy dealt with the choosing beggar
I just went through my first experience selling something on FB marketplace. It was incredibly uncomfortable. The family asked for multiple extra photos from all angles, agreed to the price, "drove two hours" to buy the patio furniture set. Showed up ready to barter on the price (for the record it was already priced far below what it should have been, I needed the cash for an emergency). This family awkwardly stood in my living room staring at me asking for discounts, asking me to provide links to online retailers selling the same items new, talking amongst themselves loudly about the other options they were considering... This went on for two hours. I hated it. All of it. I'm not a confrontational person or someone who likes to negotiate/barter with people. I finally gave up and told them I had to be somewhere, wished them good luck. They immediately chose to buy the set at the original price.
I just went through my first experience selling something on FB marketplace. It was incredibly uncomfortable. The family asked for multiple extra photos from all angles, agreed to the price, "drove two hours" to buy the patio furniture set. Showed up ready to barter on the price (for the record it was already priced far below what it should have been, I needed the cash for an emergency). This family awkwardly stood in my living room staring at me asking for discounts, asking me to provide links to online retailers selling the same items new, talking amongst themselves loudly about the other options they were considering... This went on for two hours. I hated it. All of it. I'm not a confrontational person or someone who likes to negotiate/barter with people. I finally gave up and told them I had to be somewhere, wished them good luck. They immediately chose to buy the set at the original price.
