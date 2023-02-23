Selling something doesn’t seem that hard. You take your item, list a price that works for you and see who is interested. Maybe you adjust the price to fit the market better. Perhaps someone tries to haggle, after all, in some countries that is always expected. Then you see demands that you give it for free. Or a trade offer for a broken, used car that is less than a third of the value of your item. 75$ for a 250$ smartphone.

If any of these examples confused you, you aren’t alone. Internet users gather examples of bizarre market demands in the choosing beggar subreddit. So scroll down and upvote the most unhinged examples you find and check Bored Panda’s other collection of annoying Buyers here

#1

Where Do You Want To Meet You

Where Do You Want To Meet You

JustRanger Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that reply is stupendous

#2

One Star

One Star

DRstoppage Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Extortion negotiating technique.

#3

I Was Selling A Galaxy S10 For 250. The Night Before We Had Agreed On 180 After He Said He Only Had 160. Now He Tries To Get It For 75

I Was Selling A Galaxy S10 For 250. The Night Before We Had Agreed On 180 After He Said He Only Had 160. Now He Tries To Get It For 75

billybr Report

Red Lotus
Red Lotus
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the the seller actually did that... *Slow clapping* 🙌🏻 best 🙌🏻 response 🙌🏻 ever!

While the examples here are quite ridiculous, we can try to give some hagglers the benefit of the doubt. After all, in a lot of cultures, one haggles over everything, from a simple cup to a hotel room. In parts of Southeast Asia, it is not recommended to haggle over meals, however. Ingredients at a market are fair game, but a full meal is often seen as a necessity and should not be treated as a commodity. 

The word haggle is often associated with the image of one-on-one bargaining with a salesperson in an open-air market, but in reality, every large business is haggling constantly. They just use the word “negotiations” to make it seem more arcane. A rule of thumb is that if a salesperson is involved, there is wiggle room for the price. But the salesperson also has an interest in getting the price up, so you may not come out ahead.
#4

Asking Price 300. It Felt Good Not Replying

Asking Price 300. It Felt Good Not Replying

reddit.com Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i don't think that's how you negotiate

#5

Went From 0 To 100% Overboard

Went From 0 To 100% Overboard

Crownlessocto Report

#6

Single Mom, Unique Baby Name, Won’t Screw You Over, Cash On Hand!

Single Mom, Unique Baby Name, Won’t Screw You Over, Cash On Hand!

Ill_Spirit_233 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"imileigh" that poor, poor child

Often, bargaining is less tied to culture, but to the distance between owner and buyer. A simple store clerk is not going to haggle much with a customer, as they would not be paid a commission on the sale and the owner is unlikely to give them such power in the first place. That being said, in some areas, stores are blending the two, by authorizing certain clerks to act as salespeople, within specific price limits.
#7

Forgot About This Gem From The Other Year From When I Was Trying To Sell My Old Phone!

Forgot About This Gem From The Other Year From When I Was Trying To Sell My Old Phone!

Neither-Jello Report

#8

I’m Building Custom Pcs For People On Fb Marketplace And I Get This Tool

I’m Building Custom Pcs For People On Fb Marketplace And I Get This Tool

AZsonny Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm not a charity, you're not a charity case." **click**

#9

My Naive Boyfriend Tried Selling His Couch On Fb Marketplace And Got A Bunch Of Cbs So I Offered To Make The Ad For Him

My Naive Boyfriend Tried Selling His Couch On Fb Marketplace And Got A Bunch Of Cbs So I Offered To Make The Ad For Him

mroctopuswiener Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mate, I want your gf. That's awesome 🤣

Haggling might benefit its most skilled practitioners individually, but studies show that if it becomes the norm, prices tend to rise. After all, large businesses can employ economies of scale to reduce costs and compete by using a lower price than a competitor. A smaller shopkeeper is unlikely to purchase enough merchandise to get significant savings based on sales volume.
#10

The Deal Of A Lifetime

The Deal Of A Lifetime

TheAlmightyFlamingo Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you are struggling this bad the first thing on your mind should not be a gucci bag

#11

“Influencer” Tries To Make A Deal With Me For $2,800 Computer

“Influencer” Tries To Make A Deal With Me For $2,800 Computer

lol-ban-me Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read another similar post somewhere by a business owner who always makes the same offer to influencers who what a freebie: pay for the product & he'll give the influencer a percentage refund for every subsequent purchase by one of their followers. Unsurprisingly, no-one had ever taken up his offer at that time

#12

Trying To Sell A Mattress On Facebook Marketplace

Trying To Sell A Mattress On Facebook Marketplace

queer_pirate_chaos Report

RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still don't understand why people are allowed to rate someone they haven't been confirmed to have purchased something from

Economies of scale drive bulk purchasing, where the seller is willing to go down on the per-unit cost in exchange for a larger order. Since the seller's margin is rarely just higher than the cost, they can use this flexibility to still make a profit. Wholesale retailers like Costco use this to offer great prices to their customers. Other major retailers have tried to copy its success with their own variants, for example, Walmart’s Sam's Club. While we as consumers can’t really haggle with a Walmart clerk, we still benefit from their competition forcing the price down. 
#13

Dude Wants A 70% Discount Because He Was Bullied In High School And Has Heartburn

Dude Wants A 70% Discount Because He Was Bullied In High School And Has Heartburn

whistlewink Report

Persephone hates Pomegranate
Persephone hates Pomegranate
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, I can't eat tomatoes either! Can I get a discount? /s

#14

I'm Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75. She Offered £30 To Drop It Off. Turns Out She Meant £30 And I Drop It Off In The Next 6 Hours Because She's Getting Married In 9 Weeks And Can't Afford The Fuel

I'm Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75. She Offered £30 To Drop It Off. Turns Out She Meant £30 And I Drop It Off In The Next 6 Hours Because She's Getting Married In 9 Weeks And Can't Afford The Fuel

little_jumbo Report

#15

Choosing Beggar Wants A Fish Tank (With Everything Included) For Free

Choosing Beggar Wants A Fish Tank (With Everything Included) For Free

IvoryMoonWriter Report

G M
G M
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many people are struggling on both sides of these interactions

#16

Can You Please Deliver That Free Item For Free? And I’ll Make You Feel Bad When You Decline. Smh

Can You Please Deliver That Free Item For Free? And I’ll Make You Feel Bad When You Decline. Smh

jaxond24 Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clearly someone doesn't know how expensive fuel is.

#17

Finally Got One! Been Hustling Drum Parts For Over A Decade And I'm Surprised It Took This Long

Finally Got One! Been Hustling Drum Parts For Over A Decade And I'm Surprised It Took This Long

thekilgore Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you make me sick too

#18

I’m So Mean. Just A Big Meanie. Just A Mean Little Guy

I’m So Mean. Just A Big Meanie. Just A Mean Little Guy

HelloDarling30 Report

#19

$10 Entertainment Fee

$10 Entertainment Fee

ApolloTheElder Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

‘It would be $90 to steal the couch.’ Yup, I’m stealing that. Cue the ‘Yes, it’ll be $3 to steal that empty box. Also, I’m not responsible for the medical fees after my cats are done with you for stealing their favorite box’ 🤣

#20

Nothing Like Being Financially Vulnerable And Deciding Now Is The Time To Try To Look Rich

Nothing Like Being Financially Vulnerable And Deciding Now Is The Time To Try To Look Rich

Firebirdy95 Report

Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Not picky” she says. Yeah, and I’m not a Hotdog

#21

It's Literally Free

It's Literally Free

doubtfullyso Report

#22

Give Me Free Art... Peasant

Give Me Free Art... Peasant

rightharness Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So rude. I sometimes draw profile pics for people for free, but only for my friends. But it’s so damn rude to say that after the person declined to draw stuff for free. Wow

#23

Won't Drive 3 Hours To Deliver? What Are You Gonna Do About It?

Won't Drive 3 Hours To Deliver? What Are You Gonna Do About It?

AYFV Report

#24

Please Pay For Postage On This Yarn You Agreed To Give Me For Free. For The Babies. (Low Key Aita?)

Please Pay For Postage On This Yarn You Agreed To Give Me For Free. For The Babies. (Low Key Aita?)

serenitynoow Report

#25

I Don't Even Know What To Say

I Don't Even Know What To Say

trevor1400E Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fishing gear sounds nice… but I think I’ll pass

#26

When You Have Already Heavily Discounted A 90% New Mattress And They Still Hit You With A Story For A Lower Price

When You Have Already Heavily Discounted A 90% New Mattress And They Still Hit You With A Story For A Lower Price

lorrenzo Report

#27

I’m I Really Being Rude

I’m I Really Being Rude

Neat-Car Report

#28

Really Woman

Really Woman

cooladventures5 Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The name you would build for yourself might end up being Sucker or maybe Gullible.

#29

Friend’s Wedding Venue Is “Beautiful” And A “Good Price” But Because The Beggar’s Not Willing To Pay To Have “Time To Decorate And Live In Our Moment” They’re Going To Leave A Bad Review

Friend’s Wedding Venue Is “Beautiful” And A “Good Price” But Because The Beggar’s Not Willing To Pay To Have “Time To Decorate And Live In Our Moment” They’re Going To Leave A Bad Review

wkyle82 Report

#30

Jedi Skills Need Improvement

Jedi Skills Need Improvement

SeveredSpring Report

#31

My Buddies Just Trying To Sell A Bedframe For Someone Else

My Buddies Just Trying To Sell A Bedframe For Someone Else

nicktortelli68 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yes all these insults will really improve your chance of getting it

#32

Anyone Need A Fridge?

Anyone Need A Fridge?

Sco-Ducks Report

#33

Cb Refuses To Pay Upfront For Her Trajedeigh Names

Cb Refuses To Pay Upfront For Her Trajedeigh Names

TexasNotQuite40 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

poor children. ridiculous names and a crazy mother.

#34

I Do A Yearly Christmas Light Show On My House. This Lady *only* Wanted My 18ft 8000 Pixel Tree

I Do A Yearly Christmas Light Show On My House. This Lady *only* Wanted My 18ft 8000 Pixel Tree

CrabCakesGiveMeGas Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so much for the christmas spirit of not being a total jerk

#35

Wife Got Her First CB.. came Out Of The Gates Firing

Wife Got Her First CB.. came Out Of The Gates Firing

Smurph3tt3 Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. Impressive string of mediocre swear words

#36

Buy/Sell/Trade Group

Buy/Sell/Trade Group

Karlbearon0527 Report

Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes be a good jester🤡

#37

Cb Who I Gave A “Friend’s Friend” Discount To And Finished Their Commission By The Time They Wanted It Because They Begged Me For It Scams And Blocks Me

Cb Who I Gave A “Friend’s Friend” Discount To And Finished Their Commission By The Time They Wanted It Because They Begged Me For It Scams And Blocks Me

NarutoNamii Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes me infuriated. If I could, I would definitely track that person down, grab the painting, and punch them in the nose

#38

Someone Wanted My Sister To Take An Hour And A Half Taxi To Deliver A Pram To Them

Someone Wanted My Sister To Take An Hour And A Half Taxi To Deliver A Pram To Them

bigtittygothgf678 Report

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I. NOT. UNDERSTAND. THIS. DRIVEL! XD

#39

Cb Has An App Idea For Me

Cb Has An App Idea For Me

aussieadam Report

#40

Piece Of Sh*t Contacting Me In The Middle Of The Night. Hate These Type Of People

Piece Of Sh*t Contacting Me In The Middle Of The Night. Hate These Type Of People

DaddyGDjimbo Report

aashi chaudhari
aashi chaudhari
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You can't afford any more stars" 💀

#41

Next Level Negotiation Tactics

Next Level Negotiation Tactics

Adorable_Raccoon Report

#42

Just Had This Conversation Regarding A 2011 Samsung TV And Cabinet Stand I Put Up For Sale

Just Had This Conversation Regarding A 2011 Samsung TV And Cabinet Stand I Put Up For Sale

irrelevantreference1 Report

#43

Choosing Beggar Didn't Appreciate "Special Pricing" Offer

Choosing Beggar Didn't Appreciate "Special Pricing" Offer

HouseKaylord Report

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reply: Tempting, but my wife has decided to respectfully decline. Either way, she has revised the price for you alone: Special price of $1500!!! Take it or leave it...XD

#44

Local Buy Nothing Group. Someone Was Posting Free Shoes

Local Buy Nothing Group. Someone Was Posting Free Shoes

Leather-Weakness-153 Report

#45

Are They A Beggar If They Want To Pay… More?

Are They A Beggar If They Want To Pay… More?

anon Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I lost my mom to a house fire. Literally 0 f**** about chairs. Pretty sure losing 2 kids would result in the same

#46

Lady Condescendingly Asks For Her Hold Deposit Back After Backing Out Of Transaction Because Of Her Own Negligence

Lady Condescendingly Asks For Her Hold Deposit Back After Backing Out Of Transaction Because Of Her Own Negligence

Ivan-Renko Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The amount of people who don't read anything at all in an ad but the title

#47

Finally Had My First Choosing Beggar, I Guess Im A True Freelance Artist Now, Lol

Finally Had My First Choosing Beggar, I Guess Im A True Freelance Artist Now, Lol

reddit.com Report

#48

If At First You Don’t Get Your Way, Just Be Rude

If At First You Don’t Get Your Way, Just Be Rude

drk360 Report

