Selling something doesn’t seem that hard. You take your item, list a price that works for you and see who is interested. Maybe you adjust the price to fit the market better. Perhaps someone tries to haggle, after all, in some countries that is always expected. Then you see demands that you give it for free. Or a trade offer for a broken, used car that is less than a third of the value of your item. 75$ for a 250$ smartphone.
If any of these examples confused you, you aren’t alone. Internet users gather examples of bizarre market demands in the choosing beggar subreddit. So scroll down and upvote the most unhinged examples you find and check Bored Panda’s other collection of annoying Buyers here.
Where Do You Want To Meet You
One Star
I Was Selling A Galaxy S10 For 250. The Night Before We Had Agreed On 180 After He Said He Only Had 160. Now He Tries To Get It For 75
While the examples here are quite ridiculous, we can try to give some hagglers the benefit of the doubt. After all, in a lot of cultures, one haggles over everything, from a simple cup to a hotel room. In parts of Southeast Asia, it is not recommended to haggle over meals, however. Ingredients at a market are fair game, but a full meal is often seen as a necessity and should not be treated as a commodity.
The word haggle is often associated with the image of one-on-one bargaining with a salesperson in an open-air market, but in reality, every large business is haggling constantly. They just use the word “negotiations” to make it seem more arcane. A rule of thumb is that if a salesperson is involved, there is wiggle room for the price. But the salesperson also has an interest in getting the price up, so you may not come out ahead.
Asking Price 300. It Felt Good Not Replying
Went From 0 To 100% Overboard
Single Mom, Unique Baby Name, Won’t Screw You Over, Cash On Hand!
Often, bargaining is less tied to culture, but to the distance between owner and buyer. A simple store clerk is not going to haggle much with a customer, as they would not be paid a commission on the sale and the owner is unlikely to give them such power in the first place. That being said, in some areas, stores are blending the two, by authorizing certain clerks to act as salespeople, within specific price limits.
Forgot About This Gem From The Other Year From When I Was Trying To Sell My Old Phone!
I’m Building Custom Pcs For People On Fb Marketplace And I Get This Tool
My Naive Boyfriend Tried Selling His Couch On Fb Marketplace And Got A Bunch Of Cbs So I Offered To Make The Ad For Him
Haggling might benefit its most skilled practitioners individually, but studies show that if it becomes the norm, prices tend to rise. After all, large businesses can employ economies of scale to reduce costs and compete by using a lower price than a competitor. A smaller shopkeeper is unlikely to purchase enough merchandise to get significant savings based on sales volume.
The Deal Of A Lifetime
If you are struggling this bad the first thing on your mind should not be a gucci bag
“Influencer” Tries To Make A Deal With Me For $2,800 Computer
I read another similar post somewhere by a business owner who always makes the same offer to influencers who what a freebie: pay for the product & he'll give the influencer a percentage refund for every subsequent purchase by one of their followers. Unsurprisingly, no-one had ever taken up his offer at that time
Trying To Sell A Mattress On Facebook Marketplace
I still don't understand why people are allowed to rate someone they haven't been confirmed to have purchased something from
Economies of scale drive bulk purchasing, where the seller is willing to go down on the per-unit cost in exchange for a larger order. Since the seller's margin is rarely just higher than the cost, they can use this flexibility to still make a profit. Wholesale retailers like Costco use this to offer great prices to their customers. Other major retailers have tried to copy its success with their own variants, for example, Walmart’s Sam's Club. While we as consumers can’t really haggle with a Walmart clerk, we still benefit from their competition forcing the price down.
Dude Wants A 70% Discount Because He Was Bullied In High School And Has Heartburn
Wait, I can't eat tomatoes either! Can I get a discount? /s
I'm Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75. She Offered £30 To Drop It Off. Turns Out She Meant £30 And I Drop It Off In The Next 6 Hours Because She's Getting Married In 9 Weeks And Can't Afford The Fuel
Choosing Beggar Wants A Fish Tank (With Everything Included) For Free
Can You Please Deliver That Free Item For Free? And I’ll Make You Feel Bad When You Decline. Smh
Finally Got One! Been Hustling Drum Parts For Over A Decade And I'm Surprised It Took This Long
I’m So Mean. Just A Big Meanie. Just A Mean Little Guy
$10 Entertainment Fee
‘It would be $90 to steal the couch.’ Yup, I’m stealing that. Cue the ‘Yes, it’ll be $3 to steal that empty box. Also, I’m not responsible for the medical fees after my cats are done with you for stealing their favorite box’ 🤣
Nothing Like Being Financially Vulnerable And Deciding Now Is The Time To Try To Look Rich
It's Literally Free
Give Me Free Art... Peasant
So rude. I sometimes draw profile pics for people for free, but only for my friends. But it’s so damn rude to say that after the person declined to draw stuff for free. Wow
Won't Drive 3 Hours To Deliver? What Are You Gonna Do About It?
Please Pay For Postage On This Yarn You Agreed To Give Me For Free. For The Babies. (Low Key Aita?)
I Don't Even Know What To Say
When You Have Already Heavily Discounted A 90% New Mattress And They Still Hit You With A Story For A Lower Price
I’m I Really Being Rude
Really Woman
The name you would build for yourself might end up being Sucker or maybe Gullible.
Friend’s Wedding Venue Is “Beautiful” And A “Good Price” But Because The Beggar’s Not Willing To Pay To Have “Time To Decorate And Live In Our Moment” They’re Going To Leave A Bad Review
Jedi Skills Need Improvement
My Buddies Just Trying To Sell A Bedframe For Someone Else
Anyone Need A Fridge?
Cb Refuses To Pay Upfront For Her Trajedeigh Names
I Do A Yearly Christmas Light Show On My House. This Lady *only* Wanted My 18ft 8000 Pixel Tree
Wife Got Her First CB.. came Out Of The Gates Firing
Buy/Sell/Trade Group
Cb Who I Gave A “Friend’s Friend” Discount To And Finished Their Commission By The Time They Wanted It Because They Begged Me For It Scams And Blocks Me
This makes me infuriated. If I could, I would definitely track that person down, grab the painting, and punch them in the nose
Someone Wanted My Sister To Take An Hour And A Half Taxi To Deliver A Pram To Them
Cb Has An App Idea For Me
Piece Of Sh*t Contacting Me In The Middle Of The Night. Hate These Type Of People
Next Level Negotiation Tactics
Just Had This Conversation Regarding A 2011 Samsung TV And Cabinet Stand I Put Up For Sale
Choosing Beggar Didn't Appreciate "Special Pricing" Offer
Reply: Tempting, but my wife has decided to respectfully decline. Either way, she has revised the price for you alone: Special price of $1500!!! Take it or leave it...XD
Most of these dumbsh*t negotiators just need 1 response: A Dean Ambrose style 'NOPE' and done. Smh...
