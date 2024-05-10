Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Was Begging Me Not To Call His Dad”: Kid Hacks Into Gamer’s Account, Regrets It
Social Issues

“He Was Begging Me Not To Call His Dad”: Kid Hacks Into Gamer’s Account, Regrets It

Gaming in the early 2000s was a lot different than it is now. Anyone remember the good ol’ days of playing RuneScape? Granted, many people still play it now (49.46 million, according to MMO Populations), but the importance of an account might be lost on some of today’s youth.

Not to this old-school gamer, though. Recently, she shared a story about how she got a friend’s account back from a “hacker.” Why the quotation marks? Because the big scary hacker turned out to be a pre-pubescent kid who didn’t know any better than to try to intimidate other gamers online. Luckily, the other gamer’s friend was well-versed in basic Internet, so she was able to scare the young rascal away and get her friend’s account back.

Back in the early 2000s, RuneScape was all the rage, and gamers really valued their accounts

Image credits: Trekapalooza / Reddit (not the actual photo)

When a hacker stole one gamer’s account, his friend didn’t hesitate to come to the rescue

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TheVaneja

She added more info to the story in the comments

People praised the counter-hacker for her ingenuity

A couple of commenters shared similar stories

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

