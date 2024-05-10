“He Was Begging Me Not To Call His Dad”: Kid Hacks Into Gamer’s Account, Regrets It

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaming in the early 2000s was a lot different than it is now. Anyone remember the good ol’ days of playing RuneScape? Granted, many people still play it now (49.46 million, according to MMO Populations), but the importance of an account might be lost on some of today’s youth.

Not to this old-school gamer, though. Recently, she shared a story about how she got a friend’s account back from a “hacker.” Why the quotation marks? Because the big scary hacker turned out to be a pre-pubescent kid who didn’t know any better than to try to intimidate other gamers online. Luckily, the other gamer’s friend was well-versed in basic Internet, so she was able to scare the young rascal away and get her friend’s account back.

Back in the early 2000s, RuneScape was all the rage, and gamers really valued their accounts

When a hacker stole one gamer’s account, his friend didn’t hesitate to come to the rescue

She added more info to the story in the comments

People praised the counter-hacker for her ingenuity

A couple of commenters shared similar stories