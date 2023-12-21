“Coughing For Sale”: 55 Cases Of Hilariously Misspelled Marketplace Listings
Facebook Marketplace can be a great platform if you want to declutter your home and make a little money while doing it. However, it can also be a treasure trove of hilarious and horrible listings. People post all sorts of stuff on there, perhaps not even realizing how funny it might be.
This time, we chose listings with slightly misspelled titles. Courtesy of r/BoneAppleTea, titles that sound right or similar to what they should be. Let's chuckle at how these owners misspelled their listing – doesn't matter intentionally or not. So scroll down to find the funniest marketplace listings shared by people on r/BoneAppleTea.
Catholic Converter
Damn those Catholics. Trying to converter everybody!
Corn Or Sofa
Excessive Bike
My Grandma's Abdomen
Grandma, no nudes allowed on BP. Please get dressed.
Portal Potty
Autistic Guitar
Shuffle For Sale
Any Of Y'all Need A Bing Bag?
My cats would let all the bings out of the bag, and they'd be all over the house!
Bob Wire
Hi, Bob. You look rather wired today. You ok?
Fire Distinguisher
I find this distinguisher to be very extinguished.
Amp A Fire
Guaranteed to increase any fire it's added to, but not for long.
Three Draffs
Gee. Draffs. Imagine that. Three of them, even.
Egomaniac Chair
When you deserve to sit on the best of the best.
Michael Wave
Fools Ball Table
I Believe This Is An Oregon
Oh shoot. I can't comment now. My Washington machine just stopped.
"Coughing"... (Also, Really??)
I suppose the person died of the morbid sore throat.
A Beautiful Arm Wall For Sale
Well, technically, those are wings, but who am I to argue with dinosaurs?
Breakfast Nuke For An Explosive Dining Experience!
All meals served here are microwaved. No exceptions!
Light Savors
Well, they didn't save Luke's hand. Suppose they savored it?
Hearing Loss
Someone Is Selling “Access” On Fb
They do allow access into anywhere, yet you have to have a really strong arm
Mortal Pastel!
When it flies, it will turn lavender, pink, and baby blue.
Mid Evil Dagger
Watch Her Machine
Don't put it next to your Oregon, though.
A Very Fancy Branch
In fact, it's made of several branches.
Folder Bull Chairs
No bulls were harmed in the making of these chairs.
Eucalyptus Machines Are My Favorite
Perfect for your favorite overweight koala.
Hell Of A Deal On A Porsche!
It goes from 0 to 0 in under 6 seconds.
What Good Would It Be Without The Mote Control??
Do not remove the mote in your brother's TV when there is a beam in yours.
Will Barrow For Sale
Such A Beautiful Neckless
Foot On Bed
Mitch Match Civil Where
Fridge Raider
Anyone Want A Trampling?
The Lowest Bitter
Bullet Ten Board. For All Your Ten Bullets
It Really Is A Great Sequence Train
Swayed Couch For Sale
Rocking Cheer
Go, team! Sit on that chair! Our school has the best sitters in the league!
[legit] Mozart? Puccini? Wagner? (Found On Marketplace)
Candles are known for their voices. Beautiful, like a light in the darkness.
Cats On Pan
Ankle Grinder
Don't grind your ankles unless you're trying to feed the beanstalk giant. Fee fi fo fum!
Antic
It doesn't look very antic. Doesn't look like it's even trying to move.
But In The End, It Doesn’t Even Matter
Or Best Awful
In Tack
If you take the tacks out, it might fall apart.
Leather Man
Wasn't he one of the superheroes on Whose Line Is It, Anyway?
Still Watch A Bowl? You Decide
Will the bowl do anything interesting while I'm watching it?
Bran-New
How much bran do they need in a day? Is bran cereal okay, or do I have to cook something?
Who Needs Hybrid Bikes When You Can Get Hi Bread?
Otter Man
False advertising. I see no otter. I don't even see a man.
Hair Stylus
Wouldn't a hair stylus be a curling iron? Or maybe a brush?
This one was fun!
