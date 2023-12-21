ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook Marketplace can be a great platform if you want to declutter your home and make a little money while doing it. However, it can also be a treasure trove of hilarious and horrible listings. People post all sorts of stuff on there, perhaps not even realizing how funny it might be.

This time, we chose listings with slightly misspelled titles. Courtesy of r/BoneAppleTea, titles that sound right or similar to what they should be. Let's chuckle at how these owners misspelled their listing – doesn't matter intentionally or not. So scroll down to find the funniest marketplace listings shared by people on r/BoneAppleTea.

#1

Catholic Converter

Catholic Converter

Tighnari Report

#2

Corn Or Sofa

Corn Or Sofa

DarkLuxio92 Report

#3

Excessive Bike

Excessive Bike

808picklejuice Report

#4

My Grandma's Abdomen

My Grandma's Abdomen

BrycenWilliams Report

#5

Portal Potty

Portal Potty

PierogiKielbasa Report

beebe2112 avatar
Astro
Astro
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where that portal would take me, I do not want to go.

#6

Autistic Guitar

Autistic Guitar

Thatnerdyguy92 Report

#7

Shuffle For Sale

Shuffle For Sale

bootlegminer Report

#8

Any Of Y'all Need A Bing Bag?

Any Of Y'all Need A Bing Bag?

PhantomWang Report

#9

Bob Wire

Bob Wire

spyWspy Report

#10

Fire Distinguisher

Fire Distinguisher

joe-vee-wan Report

#11

Amp A Fire

Amp A Fire

Freerollingforlife Report

#12

Three Draffs

Three Draffs

modbird Report

#13

Egomaniac Chair

Egomaniac Chair

LamentableTrousers Report

#14

Michael Wave

Michael Wave

thebanditruby Report

#15

Fools Ball Table

Fools Ball Table

worldrecordstudios Report

#16

I Believe This Is An Oregon

I Believe This Is An Oregon

FumingOstrich35 Report

#17

"Coughing"... (Also, Really??)

"Coughing"... (Also, Really??)

calvers70 Report

#18

A Beautiful Arm Wall For Sale

A Beautiful Arm Wall For Sale

reddit.com Report

#19

Breakfast Nuke For An Explosive Dining Experience!

Breakfast Nuke For An Explosive Dining Experience!

DBs4Life Report

#20

Light Savors

Light Savors

Gorbitron1530 Report

#21

Hearing Loss

Hearing Loss

AltheaVestrit13 Report

#22

Someone Is Selling “Access” On Fb

Someone Is Selling “Access” On Fb

gravydavid Report

aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They do allow access into anywhere, yet you have to have a really strong arm

#23

Mortal Pastel!

Mortal Pastel!

clyde_figment Report

#24

Mid Evil Dagger

Mid Evil Dagger

geringed Report

#25

Watch Her Machine

Watch Her Machine

Frog_and_Bunny Report

#26

A Very Fancy Branch

A Very Fancy Branch

KarrotPie Report

#27

Folder Bull Chairs

Folder Bull Chairs

mp3boy Report

#28

Eucalyptus Machines Are My Favorite

Eucalyptus Machines Are My Favorite

therealBenerang Report

#29

Hell Of A Deal On A Porsche!

Hell Of A Deal On A Porsche!

Blueeyesblazing7 Report

#30

What Good Would It Be Without The Mote Control??

What Good Would It Be Without The Mote Control??

McFiggle Report

#31

Will Barrow For Sale

Will Barrow For Sale

Respiratory Report

#32

Such A Beautiful Neckless

Such A Beautiful Neckless

bradido Report

#33

Foot On Bed

Foot On Bed

Burnsy813 Report

#34

Mitch Match Civil Where

Mitch Match Civil Where

CuteCanary Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

impressive that they managed to misspell it two different ways - both horrible.

#35

Fridge Raider

Fridge Raider

LittleZackBackup Report

#36

Anyone Want A Trampling?

Anyone Want A Trampling?

TaraMags Report

ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you want a trampling for free just run into a field of bulls while wearing red

#37

The Lowest Bitter

The Lowest Bitter

Frank_The_Reddit Report

#38

Bullet Ten Board. For All Your Ten Bullets

Bullet Ten Board. For All Your Ten Bullets

schalr09 Report

#39

It Really Is A Great Sequence Train

It Really Is A Great Sequence Train

alecksis Report

#40

Swayed Couch For Sale

Swayed Couch For Sale

RadicalCaitlin Report

#41

Rocking Cheer

Rocking Cheer

jlas037 Report

#42

[legit] Mozart? Puccini? Wagner? (Found On Marketplace)

[legit] Mozart? Puccini? Wagner? (Found On Marketplace)

OldMotherHubbard54 Report

#43

Cats On Pan

Cats On Pan

raccoon_tail Report

#44

Ankle Grinder

Ankle Grinder

Strong-Plastic4420 Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't grind your ankles unless you're trying to feed the beanstalk giant. Fee fi fo fum!

#45

Antic

Antic

pochita-de-Chi-Town Report

#46

But In The End, It Doesn’t Even Matter

But In The End, It Doesn’t Even Matter

reaLausac Report

#47

Or Best Awful

Or Best Awful

funkylemongamer Report

#48

In Tack

In Tack

h4ms4ndwich Report

#49

Leather Man

Leather Man

throwawaydbagain Report

#50

Still Watch A Bowl? You Decide

Still Watch A Bowl? You Decide

Shadelyn1995 Report

#51

Bran-New

Bran-New

meerkes Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How much bran do they need in a day? Is bran cereal okay, or do I have to cook something?

#52

Who Needs Hybrid Bikes When You Can Get Hi Bread?

Who Needs Hybrid Bikes When You Can Get Hi Bread?

Jays1982 Report

#53

Otter Man

Otter Man

StruckOutInSlowPitch Report

#54

Hair Stylus

Hair Stylus

deafaviator Report

#55

Band Joe

Band Joe

username0- Report

