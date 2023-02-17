Facebook Marketplace was launched in 2016, and today, over one billion people access the platform each month. One single ad on Marketplace can reach up to 562 million people, and items can be purchased and sold from over 200 locations around the globe. So it’s understandable that not everything being sold on this platform can be a gem. For every gorgeous vintage dresser or velvet sofa you find, there’s a “Cheeto that looks like a dragon” or a toilet that looks like fireworks went off in it. For some reason, people will try to sell anything, and no one knows that better than the members of That’s it, I’m FB marketplace shaming.

This online group was created in November of 2020, and it has amassed an impressive 95.6k members since then. But to anyone who’s spent 10 minutes scrolling through Marketplace, that should come as no surprise. Because there is endless bizarre content available on the site. So to learn more about this hilarious group dedicated to roasting Facebook Marketplace, we reached out to Peighton Kannel, one of the group’s administrators who was kind enough to have a chat with us.