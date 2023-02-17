Buying second-hand is all the rage. It's sustainable, affordable and the best way to find unique pieces you can't get anywhere else. You never know what you're going to come across! And that sentiment seems to ring particularly true on Facebook Marketplace, where users are likely to encounter some very questionable listings.

From haunted mirrors to bags of mysterious "squishiness", below you'll find some of the most eyebrow-raising posts from the That’s it, I’m FB marketplace shaming online group, as well as interviews with Peighton Kannel, one of the group's administrators, and experienced Facebook Marketplace seller Olivia White. Enjoy taking a scroll through the world's most bizarre thrift store, and if you actually want to purchase any of these items, you're likely in luck! Because something tells me they're all still available...

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Kryztal Wilson Report

25points
POST
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once Mr. Wiggles learned to use FB marketplace, the house disappeared piece by piece

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Facebook Marketplace was launched in 2016, and today, over one billion people access the platform each month. One single ad on Marketplace can reach up to 562 million people, and items can be purchased and sold from over 200 locations around the globe. So it’s understandable that not everything being sold on this platform can be a gem. For every gorgeous vintage dresser or velvet sofa you find, there’s a “Cheeto that looks like a dragon” or a toilet that looks like fireworks went off in it. For some reason, people will try to sell anything, and no one knows that better than the members of That’s it, I’m FB marketplace shaming

This online group was created in November of 2020, and it has amassed an impressive 95.6k members since then. But to anyone who’s spent 10 minutes scrolling through Marketplace, that should come as no surprise. Because there is endless bizarre content available on the site. So to learn more about this hilarious group dedicated to roasting Facebook Marketplace, we reached out to Peighton Kannel, one of the group’s administrators who was kind enough to have a chat with us.    
#2

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Elora Wright Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#3

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Amy Jones Report

18points
POST
October
October
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It will make yoyr livingroom lit for sure

16
16points
reply
View more comments

We asked Peighton if she could share a bit about the community and what it has been like seeing the group’s population increase so rapidly over the course of only a few years. “It's been surreal seeing the group grow so large,” she told Bored Panda. “We're really close to 100k members!”

Peighton also referred to the community as awesome, noting that the members are very active and represent many different places from all over the world. Yet they can all connect and bond over one thing: bizarre Facebook Marketplace listings. As of now, there have been 463 new posts in the group during the last month, and over 300 new members have joined in the past week. It seems like they will be hitting 100k soon! 
#4

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Makayla Hooper Report

17points
POST
Smiler
Smiler
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

weird name for a cat but ill take it eitherway

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Janet Campbell Report

16points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lets communicate with the hamster through a ouija board.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#6

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Bailey Cellars Report

14points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They got the 'oddity' bit right

3
3points
reply
View more comments

When it comes to why people post such strange listings on Marketplace, Peighton says, “I think many of the posts are satire, but many aren't. I think some people are just looking to get rid of their items and don't realize how bad of condition they are in.”

We were also curious about the craziest and most shocking posts Peighton has ever seen in the group. “We get a lot of broken or dirty furniture. My favorite is probably when we get sent in items that are broken, re-gifted, or flat out something that shouldn't be second hand,” she shared. “Mirror pictures are the best just for how people pose while taking pictures with the mirror.” Honestly, I’m guilty of that myself; I’ve sold a mirror on Marketplace before too…
#7

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Abby Glidden Report

13points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is less messy than using a real baby as a guac holder.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Cas'carrinthein Jackson Report

12points
POST
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Wow, you just getting rid of all the stuff you own?" "Stuff _I_ own? Hell no"

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Sarah Uland Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

We also asked Peighton if she had any helpful tips for people who actually want to use Facebook Marketplace for buying or selling. “Really my only tip is to sell something in the condition you would want to purchase it in,” she told Bored Panda. “If it isn't in good condition, throw it out.”

Finally, Peighton added, “Please invite your friends and family! We are so close to 100k!” If you’re looking to join in on the Facebook Marketplace madness, you can find the group right here.
#10

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Gali būti ‎tekstas „‎6:11 43% Gaming chair high quality $75 $87 Public meetup م Get local delivery. See estimate Send seller a message Hi Carlos, is this still available? Send Alert Save Share Send Offer Seller information Seller details‎“‎ vaizdas Nicole Bowen Report

12points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For when you need to go but you don't wanna go

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Brandy Sheppard Report

12points
POST
Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks more like a chariot wheel.

1
1point
reply
#12

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Kaitlynn Marie Wright Report

11points
POST
View more comments

To gain more insight on Facebook Marketplace, we also reached out to Olivia White. Olivia is an Australian entrepreneur, mother, and speaker, and she just so happens to be an experienced Facebook Marketplace seller as well. In 2019, Olivia detailed on her blog how she was able to make $15,000 selling items on Marketplace, so we wanted to hear what Olivia’s experiences have been like using the platform. 

“I’d say mostly positive! We’ve sold so much over the last few years, especially through growing children and moving/renovating houses!” she told Bored Panda. “It’s been a great tool for both selling and buying. We’ve sold cars, baby furniture, even our shed we were knocking down, we sold and had taken away!”

“Really, you just need to give it a go, as you never know what people see value in!” Olivia added.
#13

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Aaron Miller Report

11points
POST
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that will be a hard NO from me.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#14

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Caitlin Ash Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Addie Leach Report

11points
POST
View more comments

We were also curious if Olivia has ever encountered anything particularly shocking on Marketplace. “Of course, there are always going to be some dodgy dealings, like counterfeit products and scams, but I think the rule always needs to be, ‘If it seems too good to be true? It likely is!’” she shared.

And as far as why people attempt to sell ridiculous things on Facebook Marketplace, Olivia says, “I think sometimes people are obviously taking the piss and bit, but sometimes I truly believe that some people are looking to make a few bucks anyway they can. And you kind of can’t blame them for having a crack? I do find the ludicrous items pretty funny though!”
#16

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Emma Mette Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Sabrina Rodgers Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Victoria Valencia Report

9points
POST

We also asked Olivia if she had any tips for people interested in using the platform. “I think if you're serious, you need to communicate that to your audience and give as much information up front, and be quick to respond and help potential buyers and encourage confidence!” she told Bored Panda. “Take good photos, declare any defections or issues, and state your terms and conditions upfront.”

“Facebook Marketplace is a wonderful tool, easy to use and free, making it accessible to everyone!” she added.

If you’d like to learn more about Olivia or gain more insight from her about Facebook Marketplace, be sure to visit her website, House of White, right here!
#19

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Jessie Rae McDougall Report

9points
POST
Spocks's Mom
Spocks's Mom
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a ripoff. A lot of these are already expired.👎👎👎

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Sheryl Jean Report

9points
POST
Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coming soon: Hollywood Blockbuster Video Returns - Rewind the Times

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Louise Williams Report

9points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

15000 grand!!! Pass an inspection, my foot. This guy is mental

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

If you’ve never used Facebook Marketplace yourself, this article probably isn’t making you want to jump at the opportunity. But I have to admit, it’s an extremely efficient platform. I’ve sold furniture within a matter of hours when moving, and especially if you live in a big city, it’s easy to reach a wide audience almost instantly. Plus, it’s nice to be able to see someone’s Facebook profile before deciding to meet up with them, as it’s usually easy to tell if someone’s account is legitimate. And as you can see, you can sell (almost) anything and everything on the site.

The categories include: vehicles, clothing and accessories, electronics, hobbies, family, classifieds, home and garden, entertainment, housing, jobs, free stuff, sporting goods, toys and games, and pet supplies. 
#22

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Mads Grace Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#23

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Phebe Daruvalla Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#24

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Hayley Brown Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

And although this article might make it seem like Facebook Marketplace is the Wild West, it’s not a completely lawless land. In fact, they have several rules in place to attempt some semblance of order on the platform. “You should never list prohibited items (such as vouchers, adult products, events, animals, digital media). Your listing must not infringe the intellectual property of a third party. Your product should be a product (not a meme, news, or service),” Adeel Qayum at Oberlo explains. 
#25

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Lilly Diamond Report

8points
POST
Mike Gibson
Mike Gibson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it half full or half empty?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Emma Aroha Wollenberg Report

8points
POST
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

€13,50 - why not. If it is not available any more... . I have some ancient (finnish) ittala and would buy even a slightly chipped one. Design is nice and better sell it like this to somebody who can fix it professionally. Not to be used for liquids any more, but fruit and such.

1
1point
reply
#27

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Sofia DeJesus Report

8points
POST
Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, this chicken screams. I have one and it definitely does not "squeek". If you hate your dog/cat/hamster/neighbors - I highly recommend.

0
0points
reply

These photos are inspiring me to take a look through my apartment and see if there’s anything worth selling on Facebook marketplace. Perhaps a half-eaten loaf of bread, some used tissues or the extremely ugly chairs my landlord left me would go for a pretty penny? We hope you’re enjoying these questionable listings, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones you would be shocked to find for sale on your local Marketplace, and feel free to let us know in the comments what the most ridiculous thing you’ve seen someone try to sell online was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s previous articles featuring That’s it, I’m FB marketplace shaming, you can find them right here and here!
#28

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Gabrielle Morton Report

8points
POST
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make offer. How's about you keep it?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Nesha Lerum Report

8points
POST
#30

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Alexis Deuel Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#31

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Bethany Jane Miller Report

8points
POST
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is "pet-free" relevant? Would they, otherwise, store the potato in a litter tray?

1
1point
reply
#32

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Ash Uh Lee Report

8points
POST
i_like_boats
i_like_boats
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s giving moldy cheesy toast vibes

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Myka Moultrie Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eww Eww Eww! Feet! Naked feet! Naked interacting feet!!! Say NO to naked feet. #Socksexistforareason

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Emily Scott Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Lucy Pybus Report

8points
POST
The Dark Sun
The Dark Sun
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is/was really a trend on the runways... the original price is around £800: Check for Loewe Pumps Ballon

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#36

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Sydnee Fritz Report

7points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The word 'gently' makes this sooo appealing

5
5points
reply
#37

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Phyllis Rae Vandenberg Olivarez Report

7points
POST
#38

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Aimee Starr Report

7points
POST
Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The seller is in prison and needs $200 to get out.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Patti Schulze Report

7points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me to bank: Oh, hello, I'd like to take out a loan for some out of date eggs

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Janelle Dancer Report

7points
POST
Tweaked
Tweaked
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After seeing this, I'll have to start saying 'it's such a plummy butt' rather than 'peachy' the plum is clearly superior in the butt department.

2
2points
reply
#41

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Crystal Porter Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Zoë Clark Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does it come with the stand?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#43

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Kaydynce Dillard Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If over 100 years old I'll take it. I am not bothered about it being haunted as I do not believe in ghosts.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Ella Paretti Report

7points
POST
Erika
Erika
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw rainbow seeds on wish.com once.. totally legit 🙄

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Becky Butler Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Leeah Leonard Report

7points
POST
Your Local Battleship
Your Local Battleship
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, my favorite type of chair: Message chair. Also eww

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Kènitta Rego Report

7points
POST
#48

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Meghan McGinty Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Miranda Wood Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does it come with some lubricant?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#50

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Makenna Heller Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Faith Sanchez Report

6points
POST
#52

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Laura Cartwright Report

6points
POST
#53

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Danielle Gough Report

6points
POST
#54

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Tan Ya Report

6points
POST
#55

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Felicia Jellum Report

6points
POST
Kensi
Kensi
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's right, it is nicely seasoned.

0
0points
reply
#56

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Jen Botterill Report

6points
POST
AnxiousEmby
AnxiousEmby
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Preloved” 😳

0
0points
reply
#57

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics

Christiana Garcia Litton McGraw Report

6points
POST
#58

Facebook-Marketplace-Shaming-Pics