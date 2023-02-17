“That’s It, I’m FB Marketplace Shaming”: 97 Funny, Weird, And Shady Things People Actually Tried To Sell Online (New Pics) Interview
Buying second-hand is all the rage. It's sustainable, affordable and the best way to find unique pieces you can't get anywhere else. You never know what you're going to come across! And that sentiment seems to ring particularly true on Facebook Marketplace, where users are likely to encounter some very questionable listings.
From haunted mirrors to bags of mysterious "squishiness", below you'll find some of the most eyebrow-raising posts from the That’s it, I’m FB marketplace shaming online group, as well as interviews with Peighton Kannel, one of the group's administrators, and experienced Facebook Marketplace seller Olivia White. Enjoy taking a scroll through the world's most bizarre thrift store, and if you actually want to purchase any of these items, you're likely in luck! Because something tells me they're all still available...
Facebook Marketplace was launched in 2016, and today, over one billion people access the platform each month. One single ad on Marketplace can reach up to 562 million people, and items can be purchased and sold from over 200 locations around the globe. So it’s understandable that not everything being sold on this platform can be a gem. For every gorgeous vintage dresser or velvet sofa you find, there’s a “Cheeto that looks like a dragon” or a toilet that looks like fireworks went off in it. For some reason, people will try to sell anything, and no one knows that better than the members of That’s it, I’m FB marketplace shaming.
This online group was created in November of 2020, and it has amassed an impressive 95.6k members since then. But to anyone who’s spent 10 minutes scrolling through Marketplace, that should come as no surprise. Because there is endless bizarre content available on the site. So to learn more about this hilarious group dedicated to roasting Facebook Marketplace, we reached out to Peighton Kannel, one of the group’s administrators who was kind enough to have a chat with us.
We asked Peighton if she could share a bit about the community and what it has been like seeing the group’s population increase so rapidly over the course of only a few years. “It's been surreal seeing the group grow so large,” she told Bored Panda. “We're really close to 100k members!”
Peighton also referred to the community as awesome, noting that the members are very active and represent many different places from all over the world. Yet they can all connect and bond over one thing: bizarre Facebook Marketplace listings. As of now, there have been 463 new posts in the group during the last month, and over 300 new members have joined in the past week. It seems like they will be hitting 100k soon!
When it comes to why people post such strange listings on Marketplace, Peighton says, “I think many of the posts are satire, but many aren't. I think some people are just looking to get rid of their items and don't realize how bad of condition they are in.”
We were also curious about the craziest and most shocking posts Peighton has ever seen in the group. “We get a lot of broken or dirty furniture. My favorite is probably when we get sent in items that are broken, re-gifted, or flat out something that shouldn't be second hand,” she shared. “Mirror pictures are the best just for how people pose while taking pictures with the mirror.” Honestly, I’m guilty of that myself; I’ve sold a mirror on Marketplace before too…
We also asked Peighton if she had any helpful tips for people who actually want to use Facebook Marketplace for buying or selling. “Really my only tip is to sell something in the condition you would want to purchase it in,” she told Bored Panda. “If it isn't in good condition, throw it out.”
Finally, Peighton added, “Please invite your friends and family! We are so close to 100k!” If you’re looking to join in on the Facebook Marketplace madness, you can find the group right here.
To gain more insight on Facebook Marketplace, we also reached out to Olivia White. Olivia is an Australian entrepreneur, mother, and speaker, and she just so happens to be an experienced Facebook Marketplace seller as well. In 2019, Olivia detailed on her blog how she was able to make $15,000 selling items on Marketplace, so we wanted to hear what Olivia’s experiences have been like using the platform.
“I’d say mostly positive! We’ve sold so much over the last few years, especially through growing children and moving/renovating houses!” she told Bored Panda. “It’s been a great tool for both selling and buying. We’ve sold cars, baby furniture, even our shed we were knocking down, we sold and had taken away!”
“Really, you just need to give it a go, as you never know what people see value in!” Olivia added.
We were also curious if Olivia has ever encountered anything particularly shocking on Marketplace. “Of course, there are always going to be some dodgy dealings, like counterfeit products and scams, but I think the rule always needs to be, ‘If it seems too good to be true? It likely is!’” she shared.
And as far as why people attempt to sell ridiculous things on Facebook Marketplace, Olivia says, “I think sometimes people are obviously taking the piss and bit, but sometimes I truly believe that some people are looking to make a few bucks anyway they can. And you kind of can’t blame them for having a crack? I do find the ludicrous items pretty funny though!”
We also asked Olivia if she had any tips for people interested in using the platform. “I think if you're serious, you need to communicate that to your audience and give as much information up front, and be quick to respond and help potential buyers and encourage confidence!” she told Bored Panda. “Take good photos, declare any defections or issues, and state your terms and conditions upfront.”
“Facebook Marketplace is a wonderful tool, easy to use and free, making it accessible to everyone!” she added.
If you’d like to learn more about Olivia or gain more insight from her about Facebook Marketplace, be sure to visit her website, House of White, right here!
If you’ve never used Facebook Marketplace yourself, this article probably isn’t making you want to jump at the opportunity. But I have to admit, it’s an extremely efficient platform. I’ve sold furniture within a matter of hours when moving, and especially if you live in a big city, it’s easy to reach a wide audience almost instantly. Plus, it’s nice to be able to see someone’s Facebook profile before deciding to meet up with them, as it’s usually easy to tell if someone’s account is legitimate. And as you can see, you can sell (almost) anything and everything on the site.
The categories include: vehicles, clothing and accessories, electronics, hobbies, family, classifieds, home and garden, entertainment, housing, jobs, free stuff, sporting goods, toys and games, and pet supplies.
And although this article might make it seem like Facebook Marketplace is the Wild West, it’s not a completely lawless land. In fact, they have several rules in place to attempt some semblance of order on the platform. “You should never list prohibited items (such as vouchers, adult products, events, animals, digital media). Your listing must not infringe the intellectual property of a third party. Your product should be a product (not a meme, news, or service),” Adeel Qayum at Oberlo explains.
These photos are inspiring me to take a look through my apartment and see if there’s anything worth selling on Facebook marketplace. Perhaps a half-eaten loaf of bread, some used tissues or the extremely ugly chairs my landlord left me would go for a pretty penny? We hope you’re enjoying these questionable listings, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones you would be shocked to find for sale on your local Marketplace, and feel free to let us know in the comments what the most ridiculous thing you’ve seen someone try to sell online was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s previous articles featuring That’s it, I’m FB marketplace shaming, you can find them right here and here!
