“That’s It, I’m FB Marketplace Shaming”: 59 Times People Encountered Some Funny And Weird Items Sold Online (New Pics)
If you’ve ever ventured into an online marketplace or a thrift store, you probably came across rather odd and questionable things there. While some people might still find value in them or just laugh those items off, others get frustrated by seeing such bizarre listings.
One Facebook group, titled That’s It, I’m FB Marketplace Shaming, is dedicated to sharing the funniest and the most absurd items sold on Facebook marketplace. Our team couldn’t help but pick the most ridiculous findings to hopefully brighten up your day. From a pot of noodles to a hornet nest, scroll down to see some real weird stuff people would like you to buy.
When you’re done, check out our previous article covering even more silly and shameful items sold online!
This post may include affiliate links.
In case you want to listen to something only from right ear along with someone else's earwax!
Take my money and shut up. Oh, I mean I want the cat, please
Okay! it's official, this is by far my creepiest weirdest BP post.
We usually buy detergents that clean rust stains and such off clothes
No thanks. Is this the world where people can attempt to sell stupid items like their own teeth and casts for broken body parts, for money??? It’s stupid. I’m going back to Hedgehog land and let whoever else from our squadron go monitor Earth. This place sucks.
I dunno. I’d buy that and scream at it with a baseball bat, ‘BRING IT ON DOOFUS!’
Maybe you should keep them as a memory of your kids' childhood.
Try looking behind the dryer. Or inside the dryer, because everyone knows that there’s a secret portal inside the dryer that whisks socks away to a faraway land, never to come back. Right?
I’ll take it. Needs more space to put my dead bodies of animal abusers and jerks. Oh wait, you have to take out yours first. Thanks!
spider repellant? is it really? (Does "asking for a friend" fit in this scenario?)
You need a dumpster fire to warm that ice water up? /j
Take my money, it makes a nice pair with my homemade yarn hedgehog:D