If you’ve ever ventured into an online marketplace or a thrift store, you probably came across rather odd and questionable things there. While some people might still find value in them or just laugh those items off, others get frustrated by seeing such bizarre listings.

One Facebook group, titled That’s It, I’m FB Marketplace Shaming, is dedicated to sharing the funniest and the most absurd items sold on Facebook marketplace. Our team couldn’t help but pick the most ridiculous findings to hopefully brighten up your day. From a pot of noodles to a hornet nest, scroll down to see some real weird stuff people would like you to buy.

When you’re done, check out our previous article covering even more silly and shameful items sold online!

#1

Sylvia Fogle

#2

Amber Player

BetterBitterButter
These are the kind of people who find Jesus in toast.

#3

Haylee Renfrow

Saggi
Imagine the advertising though, “Top of the range, killing hornets! Being a hitman has never been easier!”

#4

Gabby Boyle

Lennart
Blessed be the ignorance, oh waily.

#5

Morgan Brooks

BetterBitterButter
In case you want to listen to something only from right ear along with someone else's earwax!

#6

Carly Smith

#7

Bids O'Breill

Saggi
“Original”. What exactly do you mean by “original”

#8

Erin Prictor

Saggi
The people on this thread need to get a hobby. Or a job. I don’t know, read book, wash cars, there’s two solid options right there. Anything but this.

#9

Megan Patrich

#10

Charlene English

Saggi
No. No no no no no. Why? Just why? Is this a normal thing people do nowadays? Just rock up, find some stray cats, milk ‘em and sell it?

#11

Ahri Snow

Lennart
Self made foam frame, like they did this ON PURPOSE??

#12

Skyler Paige

Lauren S
If they choose not to flip it over for the picture, can you imagine what the other side looks like?

#13

Jessica Sanders

Saggi
Move along jeggings, it’s time for the Jouch.

#14

Michelle Wright

#15

Abby Durrett

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Take my money and shut up. Oh, I mean I want the cat, please

#16

Kelsey Northrop

Saggi
Either these people have joined a satanist barbie cult, or they have kids who have a lot of free time.

#17

Katie Smith

#18

Cas Cornish

#19

Tristin Lester

Crazy Nailzz
Okay! it's official, this is by far my creepiest weirdest BP post.

#20

Amy Jo Badgett

#21

Michelle Eveline Small

Angela Turrall
Admiral Ackbar, is that you? If so, it’s a trap!

#22

Taylor Dunn

John Powers
Um. What am I even seeing? Latest gloves with safety pins?

#23

Shannon Marie Lemmerman

Lennart
The Sonut, as in I'm Sonut gonna spend 5k on this

#24

Felicity Snyder

#25

Kaitlyn May Higgins

#26

Jessica Sharp

John Powers
We usually buy detergents that clean rust stains and such off clothes

#27

Tonya Scofield

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Nice hedgehog-style flabby tummy… :D

#28

Josh Alexander

John Powers
Couldn't handle the pee forces apparently

#29

Jem Woods

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
No thanks. Is this the world where people can attempt to sell stupid items like their own teeth and casts for broken body parts, for money??? It’s stupid. I’m going back to Hedgehog land and let whoever else from our squadron go monitor Earth. This place sucks.

#30

Hillary Landreth

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
I dunno. I’d buy that and scream at it with a baseball bat, ‘BRING IT ON DOOFUS!’

#31

Georgina Bowyer

BetterBitterButter
Maybe you should keep them as a memory of your kids' childhood.

#32

Jo Roberts

#33

Megan Kate

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Try looking behind the dryer. Or inside the dryer, because everyone knows that there’s a secret portal inside the dryer that whisks socks away to a faraway land, never to come back. Right?

#34

Kale Adams

#35

Aimee Cleland

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
I’ll take it. Needs more space to put my dead bodies of animal abusers and jerks. Oh wait, you have to take out yours first. Thanks!

#36

Lauren Gorz

#37

Shay La

#38

Dakota Nicole May

#39

Addison Hansen

#40

Lucy Hibbert

G o l d f i s h
spider repellant? is it really? (Does "asking for a friend" fit in this scenario?)

#41

Bids O'Breill

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
You need a dumpster fire to warm that ice water up? /j

#42

Cat Dinh

#43

Tina Virgilio

#44

Alexandra Lee

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Take my money, it makes a nice pair with my homemade yarn hedgehog:D

#45

Wendy Racine

Amused panda
For that all day I-have-a-stone-in-my-shoe feeling

#46

Kimberlee Mota

#47

Steph Flindall

John Powers
I might pay $10 to make others see my a*s. Idk.

#48

Jaycie Cochran

#49

Libby Reich

Sour Cherry Candy
At least it says creepy in the title…

#50

Nicole Beasley

#51

Zoë Hutchinson

#52

Brittany McCormack

#53

Donna Morgan

#54

Cariad Honeyball Report

#55

Jessica Braby-Lightowler Report

