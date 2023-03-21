50 Main Characters We’re Supposed To Sympathize With But Some People Just Can’t
You’re settling down after a long day, your comfy blanket and the latest TV show or movie on your watchlist ready for a relaxing night. But wait — there’s a catch. With every scene, you realize the main character is turning so insufferable, so obnoxious, or just plain baffling that you wonder, “Am I really supposed to sympathize with this person? Is this protagonist driving anyone else up the wall too?” Unfortunately, this feeling is all too relatable, especially when the actors are fantastic and you love the story, but the cast includes some of the worst main characters you’ve ever had to deal with.
Don’t get us wrong, flawed protagonists can be fascinating. After all, who doesn’t love a good redemption arc or a character who makes mistakes and feels human? But there have been times when unsympathetic leads took things a step too far or started off great and ended up horribly, making us wonder if the writers secretly had a vendetta against their own creations.
Inspired by a lively Reddit thread, we’ve compiled a lineup of the most unlikable protagonists and morally grey characters from television and cinema, chosen by people who had enough of them. There’s a chance these divisive protagonists might make you question how they ever ended up as the center of attention in the first place.
You may not agree with these picks, and that’s why we invite you to share your opinions and upvote which controversial main characters have such a high level of unlikability to deserve to be on top of our list!
This post may include affiliate links.
Sheldon Cooper From "The Big Bang Theory"
goblinmarketeer replied: "When I actually recently watched the series I was shocked how much of a bully he was, in any other show he would be the villain."
CitizenCobalt replied: "I enjoyed when his mother showed up and was all "remember all those a**-kickings you got when you were little?" Just outright stating 'you brought those on yourself.'"
UghAnotherMillennial replied: "I think the audience are supposed to sympathise with his friends more. But a lot of them in real world context act in deliberately antagonizing ways to someone that they at least suspect is neurodivergent. I think that Leonard is the one we are supposed to sympathize with the most in the show. And just going off how he behaves towards Sheldon and Penny, he’s an absolute d*ck."
Dawson Leery From "Dawson’s Creek"
fv7061 said:
"Dawson Leery from Dawson’s Creek."
OutWithTheNew replied:
"The real villain was whomever was cutting Jen's hair."
imrik_of_caledor replied:
"I was always Team Pacey tbh."
imrik_of_caledor replied:
"Yeah when I watched it as a teenager I didn't click how pathetic and whiny and needy he really was but I watched it again in my mid 20s and f*cking hell, I could barely stand him.
Pacey all the way!"
Carrie Bradshaw From "Sex And The City"
throwaway-_-friend said:
"Carrie Bradshaw."
lunalives replied:
"In the reboot, Miranda steals the obnoxious crown right off her head though."
castortusk replied:
"In addition to being a horrible person she was also a terrible writer. Her “couldn’t help but wonders” are the cringiest writing ever."
Peppa Pig
CilanEAmber replied: "Peppa pig: Daddys fat. George: Fat fat. Mummy Pig: Daddy is fat. All 3: Laugh. Daddy pig: :( What a horrible family."
Robcobes replied: "Such an accurate portrayal of my kid's classmates though."
Cuppa_Miki replied: "Peppa is the absolute epitome of middle class, spoilt child. Mummy and Daddy Pig need to take a good long hard look at their parenting and why everyone seems to already be at the park/museum/cinema etc. together, without them whenever they go."
Ross And Rachel From "Friends"
ThickWeatherBee said:
"Ross and Rachel... They really do deserve each other..."
FailedTheSave replied:
"While I do agree with this, I think it's partly a symptom of how US network TV works/worked.
You can't be confident you will have x number of series, or in the early days if you'll even get to the end of the current one, so you can't write long term plot lines. Ross and Rachel were the classic 'will they won't they' until they did. But then there was another series, and another, and another. Each time the writers had to do something with the relationship to keep it interesting."
Bella Swan From "Twilight"
JACKVK07 said: "That chick from Twilight."
CitizenCobalt replied: "I just don't get why they were in high school. Why would you do that to yourself? Just go to college! No one is going to notice an immortal at a university! Take night classes! Hell, just go during the day. I've walked by a pack of people pretending to be zombies, no one is going to look twice at a sparkly guy. I mean, sure he might have some people asking where he bought his body glitter, but no one is going to see someone sparkling and go 'oh yeah, vampire!'"
Jirik333 replied: "Robert Pattinson, who played Edward Cullen, is known for hating Twilight. He said his character would be an axe murderer in real life, that Edward is a creep, and that the fans are crazy and the story is a nightmare."
Homer Simpson From "The Simpsons"
Blewedup said: "I'd think Homer Simpson has to be up there. He's an absolutely reckless moron who frequently endangers the lives of his family, friends, and maybe even the entire country if you consider he works at a nuclear power plant. He also has no self-awareness (after maybe season 2) and forever spirals into deeper and deeper depravity as the seasons progress. He's a horrible neighbor, a bad father, a bad husband, often a criminal, and a dangerous drunk. Frank Grimes was right."
Emily From "Emily In Paris"
"Emily from Emily in Paris she f*cks up and barely suffers the consequences. Sleeping with a friend's partners and still remains friends with both of them openly. Screws up business opportunities, nothing besides a slap on the wrists, and somehow, it's magically resolved. And her whole 'I am a dumb American, bon apple tea!!' And she dresses like if Harry Styles was colour blind."
Oscar From "Shark Tales"
BillieBottine said:
"That stupid Will Smith fish in Shark Tales."
Aggressive-Cheek937 replied:
"Gonna need to rewatch this with mature eyes.
I remember liking this movie but don’t remember thinking he was an a**, must’ve been too young."
Noah Calhoun From "The Notebook"
slinger301 said:
"That dude from 'The Notebook.'
'If you don't go on a date with me, I'll kill myself!'"
Impossible-Junket-52 replied:
"'Aww, so romantic!'
Lady, he’s actually insane."
Shigidy replied:
"And you're supposed to watch it and be like 'yeah, Ryan Gosling is the better man, and Rachel McAdams needs to leave that swine James Marsden for him!' when in reality Ryan Gosling's character is a total f*cking weirdo, and James Marsden's character is just like a regular dude who treats her well and isn't evil or anything."
Sierra Burgess From "Sierra Burgess Is A Loser"
Budget-Answer-149 said:
"Sierra burgess. She was a d*ck."
valoran_iraq replied:
"One might even go as far as to say she's a loser."
Budget-Answer-149 replied:
"One might even say s*xual predator."
maybe_little_pinch replied:
"She gets her new “friend” who the guy thinks is her to stand in for her, then has him close his eyes and when he does she kisses him. He thinks the other girl kissed him.
But then she sings a song and everyone thought it was okay."
Hannah Baker From "13 Reasons Why"
DMMEPANCAKES said:
"Hannah Baker from 13 reasons why.
Commits suicide and becomes romanticized by the school and everyone around her, gets a cute boy to become obsessed with her and view her as 'the one who got away', and gets revenge on all her bullies. It's everything you *don't* want to tell or show a person struggling with suicidal thoughts."
kgxv replied:
"They also specifically asked suicide awareness and prevention organizations what to do and not do when depicting suicide and promptly ignored every single thing they were told. This show is disgusting and pathetic and the creators should be ashamed."
Jerry From "Tom And Jerry"
commenter said:
"Jerry from Tom and Jerry.
Now, nothing in the Tom&Jerry verse is really consistent and a lot of their dynamic depends on whichever studio did the episode.
But I remember a LOT of times when Tom wasn't really trying to seriously hunt/hurt Jerry, he was usually toying with him like cats do or if he'd cross the line, he would immediately feel bad about it and then save Jerry himself.
Meanwhile Jerry, the little f*ck we're supposed to root for, uses that to his advantage to lure Tom into situations that genuinely would've killed him if not for cartoon immortality."
Zandromex527 replied:
"I always rooted for Tom."
Nidrew replied:
"In the newest movie Jerry is a super prick. Everything that goes wrong is because he's being a jerk."
Ted And The Gang From "How I Met Your Mother"
throwExpression8602 said:
"Ted and the gang in How I Met Your Mother. They're terrible to a lot of people.
EDIT: Barney literally admits to human trafficking a woman in the Brecket episode and they say he's a good guy 20 seconds later cos he apologized for forgetting a girls name he slept with. And don't get me started on Ted."
black_eyed_optimist replied:
"Marshall is a saint! The rest can burn in hell though."
Woody Woodpecker
Jeynarl said: "Woody woodpecker. Annoying (especially his laugh), destructive, toxic. He's one of the worst."
kkeut replied: "Yeah, what is he, some sort of an instigator?"
Velma From TV Series "Velma"
The_Presitator said:
"The most recent Velma. Narcissistic, mean, and stuck up with no intention of growing as a person."
Youre_late_for_tea replied:
"I loved Velma from the live action movies. Why do they need to change a winning formula to this?"
aintshockedbyyou replied:
"I feel like modern movies and shows don't know how to create an strong badass female character without making her arrogant and narcissistic."
The Kids From The Trix Cereal Commercials
GoldenSandslash15 said:
"All the rabbit wants to do is eat some cereal, but the kids won't let him just because he's a rabbit. Racist pricks."
Mnemnosyne replied:
"I remember when I was like somewhere between 6 to 10 years old or so, my parents took me to some kind of business convention, and one of the booths showing was, I guess, the cereal company that makes Trix, cause they had someone dressed up as the Trix Rabbit for a mascot.
I got some Trix, which I think they were giving out samples, and then I kept trying to insist that he take it, cause I kept thinking or possibly even telling him, that those evil kids on the commercials are always taking away his cereal and all he wants is some cereal, so here, you can have mine!"
Cade Yeager From "Transformers"
"Was Sam a good main character? No. Not at all. But damn, Cade is horrible. In his first, let's say, 10 minutes on screen we learn that he doesn't pay for his house, his electricity, he doesn't pay his employee, he is a bad inventor, overly protective of his daughter and all around an a**. And he only gets worse."
Evan Hansen From "Dear Evan Hansen"
EricUdy said:
"Evan Hansen, he's a legit monster."
Atomic-Blue27383 replied:
"At least in the musical, he gets called out out for his actions by his friends and loses everything. The movie cut all that because GOD F*CKING FORBID we hold him accountable for being a massive creep."
Tom Cruise In "Risky Business"
"Tom Cruise in Risky Business.
There's a setup in the beginning he's in some business class where they're supposed to come up with some business idea. Then his parents go away for the weekend. Cue that famous scene. Tom Cruise, the protagonist and high school student, orders a prostitute. The prostitute turns out to be a man. But that prostitute gives him another number to call and he finally gets a girl, and they bang.
Something happens where Cruise now needs money. He and the prostitute he's "befriended" decide to start a brothel in his parents' house. A brothel that caters exclusively to Cruise's high school friends. They make the money they need and then some. Parents come home none the wiser.
We end with Tom Cruise back in the business class failing the assignment because he was busy doing the whole child brothel thing, but ends with a voice-over where he's proudly saying how much money he actually made. Turns out he actually was a businessman!"
Greg From "Diary Of A Wimpy Kid"
LucidDreamDankMeme said: "Greg from Diary of a Wimpy Kid."
JooJaw11 replied: "You were never supposed to sympathize with Greg. I think Jeff made him a narcissistic sh*thead on purpose so the audience could laugh whenever things didn't go his way (They never did.)"
walmartwhore replied: "Yea I think the reason those who read it as children (like myself) rather sympathized with Greg was because there’s not a lot of children books where the main character is an a**hole lol. So bc every other main character in book were protagonists we just assumed the same of Greg."
Jim Preston From "Passengers"
hoaxymore said:
"Chris Pratt in the movie Passengers.
Out of pure selfishness, the dude decides to ruin the bright future of a girl so that she has no other option than to live with him. She'll never accomplish the great projects she had, she'll never see any of her loved ones, she'll never be able to even talk to another human being, she will live in prison for the rest of her days.
While the movie hints at the fact that he's a selfish a**hole. It's largely overbalanced by the idea that a man's gotta do what he's gotta do to pursue [his own] happiness. In the end, her Stockholm syndrome is presented as a happily ever after ending."
commenter replied:
"Been a while since I’ve seen it but didn’t she have the option to go back to sleep?
Regardless, Pratt should have died leaving her the dilemma of whether to wake someone else up."
FireflyRave replied:
"Chris Pratt's character coming back from the dead puts this movie in at least my top 5 of movies that didn't have the balls to tell the more interesting story. Instead they force the "happily ever after" ending."
LuinAelin replied:
"The movie should have been a horror movie."
Grandpa Joe From "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory"
DolliMiu said:
"Grandpa Joe. Lazy prick stayed glued to the bed until his grandson got the golden ticket. Meanwhile, Charle’s mom is working her tail off supporting the entire family. It was intended to be a wholesome, feel-good moment because poor grandpa finally worked up the energy to get up and spend some time with his grandson on a free trip, but instead it’s irritating."
Gamezfan replied:
"This is only in the movie though. Blame the adaptation."
pmw1981 replied:
"This is why I wish Wonka kicked Joe out of the office after Charlie gave back the gobstopper. Grandpa was pissed & indignant about losing but Charlie understood what he did wrong & tried to make up for it, even after Wonka yelled. F*ck grandpa Joe!"
Clark Kent From "Smallville"
YayPepsi said: "Clark Kent in Smallville. When I was a kid, I used to love the show. I revisited it as an adult and saw that Clark was so creepy and whiny. I ended up dropping my rewatch because I didn't want to ruin my nice memories of the show."
LuinAelin replied: "I can't watch that anymore but not because of Clark."
bitemark01 replied: "It was definitely a guilty pleasure show, one I'd never recommend, but I liked it enough to see what they would do next week. Can't imagine rewatching it. It was so incredibly formulaic, I got excited at one point in the story where they actually gave Clark a girlfriend who had powers and was aware of his secret... but then of course they killed her off like next episode."
Anyone From "Succession"
Various-Month806 said:
"Anyone from Succession.
Amazing show in that everyone is detestable, you don't like any of the characters, you want them all to get punched in the face, but it's unmissable."
tfromh replied:
"The main thing it showed was how being rich made their life so incredibly devoid of any depth. They care so much about things that really shouldn't matter, and so little about anything if it would threaten to show their humanity."
Scarlet O’Hara From "Gone With The Wind"
NotTheBeesAHHHH said:
"Scarlet O’Hara."
green49285 replied:
"That’s why “frankly” is such a dope line. Dude has had enough of her sh*t & hits her with the “grow up, woman” mic drop."
FormerlyDuck replied:
"Yeah she really ruined her own life by using everyone around her. That's intentional, though."
Abuela From "Encanto"
NoBS1757 said:
"Abuela from Encanto. She blamed everything that went wrong on her children and grandchildren.
Edit: I realize she isn't THE main character (my bad), but she's A main character and gets totally undeserved redemption at the end of the film."
patton66 replied:
"What's the biggest reason the movie was a magical fantasy and completely unrealistic?
At the end, the grandma admits she was wrong about something."
SmokierTrout replied:
"Encanto is an example of transgenerational trauma. Abuela saw her husband and father of her children murdered in front of her and has never felt safe ever since. She clings to the safety that Casita provides, even to the detriment that of her family who she was ultimately trying to protect."
Julianne Potter From "My Best Friends Wedding"
Agreeable_Memory_67 said:
"Julia Roberts in My Best Friends Wedding. She spends the whole movie trying to break up her friend and his fiancé because she realized she’s in love with him."
eschatonycurtis replied:
"But that’s literally the whole point of the movie? Like the plot is about her realizing that she’s being a selfish b*tch and she’s the villain in this scenario and it would be best for everyone (including herself) if she just stopped.
That’s the joke of making the fiancé character so over-the-top kind and welcoming. It’s being shoved in her face the whole time how wrong she is.
This movie is kind of a great critique of romcom tropes and how toxic it is to try to force those standards onto your life. Also it’s just fun. It really holds up IMO."
Scott Pilgrim From "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World"
"Scott Pilgrim from Scott Pilgrim vs The World.
Has a gf.
Decides to pursue Ramona while in the relationship with Knives.
Gets his friends to cover up for his cheating a**.
Expects to walk out of it all smelling like roses.
And we're supposed to cheer for this sh*thead during the fights and hope he wins?
F*ck. That.
ETA for all the 'not supposed to cheer for him' and 'he's not a good guy' comments:
His fights are still shown as a death possibility, and we all become curious as to the weakness point of each opponent. But of course after he finds it, they're defeated, and we anticipate the mystery of the next one.
Therefore the movie makes us wanting him to win all the time cuz death avoidance, and curiosity."
Walter White From "Breaking Bad"
Wise_Stick9613 said:
"Walter White?"
LuinAelin replied:
"Not sure if we were supposed to sympathize with Walter White, he was the villain all along."
ForestHarlequin replied:
"He was, but we don't know that at first. It's really good at transitioning from us rooting for him, to suddenly being unsure why we're rooting for him, To downright hating his guts. At least for me."
Rose Dewitt Bukater From "Titanic"
"Rose, from Titanic. Rose is the worst.
We meet her and she's marrying some toolbag for money, and apparently we're supposed to feel sorry for her? Frances Fisher and her poor little rich girl daughter (granddaughter? I dunno...) might have to work at a job? That doesn't make her a heroine, that makes her Anna Nicole Smith with a nicer hat. She can walk away, even in 1912.
Unsurprisingly the guy she's marrying for money is an a**hole so she tries to kill herself. She can't even do that right, and nearly drags some random kid from third class down under the ship with her who's only trying to help. Then after there's a misunderstanding about the kid's intentions, she spend 90 seconds letting them arrest him and rough him up before pointing out the obvious.
Now she carries on an affair with this kid, which I don't feel that bad about because she's just marrying the guy for money and he's a douche, but she doesn't get credit for it either. Boat sinks, she's stupid enough to get off the lifeboat. At that point I'm rooting for her to drown. But no no, the random kid she had awkward backseat-of-a-car intercourse with and she's known for a day-and-a-half is worth committing suicide. PLUS, after the boat sinks, there was room on the f*cking flotsam, she just needed to balance! Or, hear me out on this one: There'd have been LOTS OF ROOM if she hadn't jumped out of the lifeboat in the first place.
Fast-forward 70 years, because we're not done. Bill Paxton spends his whole life looking for a 500-million dollar diamond that she's got hidden away somewhere. Does she tell him this? NOPE. Does she even lie about it, telling him they didn't bring the diamond onto the boat so he doesn't waste his whole life? NOPE. Instead she sits there and tells a story while everybody stares at her, the center of attention. And at the end of the movie she throws the diamond overboard.
Do you know what would be a better use of a 500-million-dollar diamond? Literally anything else.
How about you provide for all your kids' and grandkids' and great-great-great grandkids' futures forever? How about you donate it to charity? How about you build 20 of the greatest public schools this country has ever seen? Nope. Toss it overboard.
Then the absolute worst moment comes after that. She dies, in a stateroom she's filled with pictures of herself, by the way, not any pictures of her loved ones. What kind of a psychopath only has pictures of themselves? And who does she meet in the afterlife? Is it her parents, who loved her and cared for her? (Well at least her father, he didn't sell her to some rich dude.) Is it her husband, with whom she spent half a century with, and raised a half-dozen kids with and travelled the world? Nope.
It's the homeless kid she f*cked and knew for 36 hours.
Rose is THE WORST."
Jax Teller From "Sons Of Anarchy"
ssitchy said:
"Dude’s son straight up got kidnapped and his wife got injured to the point she couldn’t perform surgeries because his step dad put a hit out on her and it STILL wasn’t enough for him to leave his dumb motorcycle club.
His wife begged him to leave for their safety and he wouldn’t... she tried to leave on her own with her children and he stopped her. Then she ends up getting murdered by his psycho mom..."
maggos replied:
"Jax got terrible towards the end but they also destroyed other characters too. The worst for me was Juice’s whole secret blackmail storyline."
Debbie Gallagher From "Shameless"
SuvenPan said:
"Debbie Gallagher from Shameless.
Truly a horribly selfish, self centered, and all around horrible person."
notimprezaed replied:
"The Gallaghers are all supposed to be bad people. Still, I agree she was my least favorite character. They tried too hard to make her a Fiona replacement and the character they had made with her just didn't fit that role so it was this weird disjointed character arc. She was so much better as one of the younger kids and the one desperate for an actual family instead of a matriarchal role."
Niimsthefree replied:
"I loved Debbie when she was a kid but yeah she became insufferable once she got pregnant. The writers ruined her character."
Tori Vega From "Victorious"
mbaird9 said: "Tori Vega from Victorious. She kissed Beck in front of everyone just to get back at Jade, and she kissed Cat's boyfriend because she was jealous. And she didn't seem to care that her "prome" prevented Jade from doing her performance." ludiloko replied: "Agreed. Also, I thought Cat and Jade were more impressive vocalists. It drove me crazy that Tori was the main character despite most of the people around her being more talented and enjoyable to watch."
Piper From "Orange Is The New Black"
bananamana55 said:
"Piper from Orange is the New Black."
squints_at_stars replied:
"This is my first instinct as well, but I don’t know that we’re supposed to sympathize with her. It’s the sort of show that makes me think it’s intentional. Mainly because we can with so many of the other characters."
asshat123 replied:
"Yeah, I always felt that she was the protagonist, but not the "good guy" and that's intentional. The story is told largely from her point of view so we understand why she's doing things, but we're not meant to agree with everything she does.
If not, boy they really wrote a terrible character."
Marty And Wendy Byrd From "Ozark"
ChrisNolan73 said:
"Marty and Wendy Byrde are total sociopaths. They destroy people's lives everywhere they go. Yet, I find myself rooting for them."
Waterknight94 replied:
"It's weird I really was rooting for them until the end and never once does the show try to pretend that they aren't monsters."
outofdate70shouse replied:
"The show doesn’t hide that they’re terrible people, though. At some point, even Marty is bothered by how much of a monster Wendy is, and Marty himself is a really bad guy."
Meredith Grey From "Grey's Anatomy"
Plenty_Past2333 said:
"Meredith Grey."
Needydadthrowaway replied:
"How many unknown sisters can one b*tch have?!?"
Scapular_Fin replied:
"YES.
**A baby dies.
Meredith Grey: OMG this is about ME! Somebody turn on Snow Patrol!"
Darth Vader From "Star Wars"
Jacket-Okay said: "Darth Vader. He slaughters millions of people and then choose to not kill his Son, and suddenly that's okay and he was a good guy and gets to Jedi Heaven. That's pretty bad."
DNK_Infinity replied: "No one hates Vader more than Vader."
jackotraids replied: "I was going to comment Anakin. You’re not really supposed to sympathize with “Vader” but you are Anakin. And honestly he’s just a self-absorbed jock with anger management issues and a lot of unresolved trauma he routinely turns into aggression."
Claire From "Outlander"
"Claire from Outlander.
She's a time travelling physician hurled back 200 years into the past. She is impulsive, reckless, and tactless, but selfishness is probably her defining characteristic.
Claire frequently flip flops from wanting to preserve the timeline, to preserving her own self interests. She destroys other people's lives to further her goals.
Being confrontational is a core aspect of her character, and she makes enemies wherever she goes, drawing her family into unimaginable danger and suffering. (You would think a secret time-traveler would be discreet.)
In the latest season they even had to address it. Where she asks her (past) husband if she's terrible or not and lists all of the bullsh*ttery she's caused over the years."
Ariel From "The Little Mermaid"
disillusionedXennial said:
"Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Listen to your dad you obstinate little twerp."
philphan89 replied:
"Or learn how to write before you lose your voice."
I’m 16 years old! I’m not a child anymore!!!
UDontKnowMe__206 replied:
Holy f*ck did I feel old watching this with my kids. When it came out, I was like 'you tell him Ariel!' And now I’m like 'OH THE F*CK YOU ARE SIS! Sit down!'"
Wanda Maximoff From "MCU"
thejakewhomakes said:
"Wanda Maximoff. This woman was straight torturing an entire town just because her boyfriend died. Then when eventually she realizes that was awful, like 6 months later she goes on a multiversal murder spree.
Imo the writers really dropped the ball on her descent into villainy, it’s very abrupt and doesn’t make much sense.
Edit: Yeah I know, the dark hold, blah blah. It’s still dumb. It could have been a very interesting story about loss and unlimited power leading to horrible things."
thejakewhomakes replied:
"It's baffling she didn't face any consequences for it."
Jess Day From "New Girl"
-eDgAR- said:
"Jess in New Girl.
I love the show, but she's the worst character of the main cast."
thewoahtrain replied:
"Remember when they did almost a full season without the main character and the show still did fine?"
indorock replied:
"Zooey Deschanel has been typecast into that annoying entitled manic pixie dream girl role so many times, and I hate it every time. 500 Days of Summer is worse. The only time I saw a character by Zooey that didn't get on my nerves is in Elf."
Mark Cohen From "Rent"
"Mark from "Rent". I love Rent but as I get older the more ridiculous it gets. Mark is a rich kid who has parents that love him but he runs off to cosplay as someone who is poor to make "films" which is really just him pointing his camera at poor people all day. He doesn't think he should have to pay rent to Benny because they were friends and he let them stay for free for a long time and he thinks that should just last forever? Then he finally gets a job but quits because it was "selling out". Ughhhh."
Nathan Shelley From "Ted Lasso"
Polarexpress07 said:
"I would have said Nate from Ted Lasso but the show caught my vibe and turned him into the antagonist I hope he doesn’t get a redemption arc."
Le1bn1z replied:
"I suspect he may. The star got one, the owner got one, the lackey got one, the three hooligans at the pub kind of got one. (I'm bad with names.)"
selloboy replied:
"The writers are gonna have to do some next level sh*t if they want me to ever like Nate again."
shadowylurking replied:
"Calling it: Ted Lasso will tell Nate how proud of he is of him and give Nate the love he never got from his sh*tty dad. After Nate’s team crushes Ted’s team and Nate comes at him gloating."
Rory Gilmore From "Gilmore Girls"
Far-Juggernaut8880 said:
"Rory Gilmore- whiny, narcissistic, cheated on multiple boyfriends…"
Shirogayne-at-WF replied:
"In hindsight, it's not a surprise she turned out how she did with everyone powdering her a** from day one of the show.
The way she collapsed because one whole person told her she wasn't cut out for the career she wanted was proof of that. In any other show, that would be the point where the protagonist digs deeps to remember why they wanted that dream or realize their talents were better suited for something else.
Instead, Rory trashes a boat, quits Yale for half the year, moves in with her grandparents because Lorelei put a foit up her ass for once, and then spun her wheels for the next decade after graduation, doing nothing of note while thinking her farts smelled of roses."
Illustrious_Tie_4091 replied:
"I’ll never forget her telling Lorelei, “He’s my Dean!” Trying to explain away screwing a married man."
All The Nerds From "Revenge Of The Nerds"
Nijinsky_84 said:
"All the nerds from revenge of the nerds."
unpleasant-talker replied:
"Everyone in that movie. Everyone."
IOnlyPostDumb replied:
"Yeah that movie didn't age well at all. Awful stereotypes and oh by the way, our hero r*ped a girl at the end but he got her off so she liked it."
Abe Lincoln From "Clone High"
"Abe Lincoln from clone high. it's kind of an obscure 1 season wonder from 20 years ago that not enough people cared about, but I feel a few fans will be here and agree with me."
braiseit420 replied:
"It's coming back in 2023!"
lowercase_underscore replied:
"Plus he eats babies, and he's lying about his age."
DirtyDiglet replied:
"Loved that show, though it's so meta/satyritical that it's hard to tell if we're actually supposed to sympathize with Abe. Sure he fills the role of the sympathetic protagonist but I don't think the writers ever really intended for the audience to like him, or any of them really.
Except Ponce de Leon of course, may be rest in peace. Such a memorable and important character taken from us far too early."
Eleanor Guthrie From "Black Sails"
"Eleanor Guthrie from Black Sails. We're supposed to root for her because of the situations she's often in struggling as an independent woman in a ruthless man's world of the 1700s, but she screws over her supposed friends and everyone that's ever tried to help her at every opportunity. Then turns around and is shocked, horrified and plays the victim when they do it back. Classic narcissist."
Nancy Botwin From "Weeds"
MMRavenclaw said:
"Nancy from Weeds. I don't know why, but she made my skin crawl."
Grimmbles replied:
"In the, I think, last season when Andy slapped the frappuccino out of her hand while she was being sh*tty to him he did it for the entire audience. He even said how he's wanted to do that for so long.
If nothing else that show taught me it was okay to abandon shows even if I'd watched multiple seasons. Looking at you, Walking Dead and Manifest."
coolcrushkilla replied:
"Hated the kids in that show."
Andy Sachs From "Devil Wears Prada"
SleepyLabrador said: "Andy Sachs from Devil Wears Prada. She is ungrateful, arrogant and oblivious. Yet we're supposed to feel sympathy for her because Miranda is doing her job."
JediTigger replied: "Nigel is the hero of The Devil Wears Prada. Prove me wrong."
grpenn replied: "Her boyfriend is an unsupportive a** too."
postcardmap45 replied: "The real villains are her friends especially her boyfriend. You gotta rewatch."
Im also gonna add in Ricky and/or Nini from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. They both quite literally care mostly about themselves, screw up in some way, and then everyone forgives them. I really don't like either of them. Joshua Basset and Olivia Rodrigo are both amazing, I just don't like the characters they play
It is precisely because the characters are "awful" that we look, if they behaved like saints, it would be boring, nobody would look. it is the defects that make humans. they will have taken time to understand
Im also gonna add in Ricky and/or Nini from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. They both quite literally care mostly about themselves, screw up in some way, and then everyone forgives them. I really don't like either of them. Joshua Basset and Olivia Rodrigo are both amazing, I just don't like the characters they play
It is precisely because the characters are "awful" that we look, if they behaved like saints, it would be boring, nobody would look. it is the defects that make humans. they will have taken time to understand