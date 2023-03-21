"Rose, from Titanic. Rose is the worst.



We meet her and she's marrying some toolbag for money, and apparently we're supposed to feel sorry for her? Frances Fisher and her poor little rich girl daughter (granddaughter? I dunno...) might have to work at a job? That doesn't make her a heroine, that makes her Anna Nicole Smith with a nicer hat. She can walk away, even in 1912.



Unsurprisingly the guy she's marrying for money is an a**hole so she tries to kill herself. She can't even do that right, and nearly drags some random kid from third class down under the ship with her who's only trying to help. Then after there's a misunderstanding about the kid's intentions, she spend 90 seconds letting them arrest him and rough him up before pointing out the obvious.



Now she carries on an affair with this kid, which I don't feel that bad about because she's just marrying the guy for money and he's a douche, but she doesn't get credit for it either. Boat sinks, she's stupid enough to get off the lifeboat. At that point I'm rooting for her to drown. But no no, the random kid she had awkward backseat-of-a-car intercourse with and she's known for a day-and-a-half is worth committing suicide. PLUS, after the boat sinks, there was room on the f*cking flotsam, she just needed to balance! Or, hear me out on this one: There'd have been LOTS OF ROOM if she hadn't jumped out of the lifeboat in the first place.



Fast-forward 70 years, because we're not done. Bill Paxton spends his whole life looking for a 500-million dollar diamond that she's got hidden away somewhere. Does she tell him this? NOPE. Does she even lie about it, telling him they didn't bring the diamond onto the boat so he doesn't waste his whole life? NOPE. Instead she sits there and tells a story while everybody stares at her, the center of attention. And at the end of the movie she throws the diamond overboard.



Do you know what would be a better use of a 500-million-dollar diamond? Literally anything else.



How about you provide for all your kids' and grandkids' and great-great-great grandkids' futures forever? How about you donate it to charity? How about you build 20 of the greatest public schools this country has ever seen? Nope. Toss it overboard.



Then the absolute worst moment comes after that. She dies, in a stateroom she's filled with pictures of herself, by the way, not any pictures of her loved ones. What kind of a psychopath only has pictures of themselves? And who does she meet in the afterlife? Is it her parents, who loved her and cared for her? (Well at least her father, he didn't sell her to some rich dude.) Is it her husband, with whom she spent half a century with, and raised a half-dozen kids with and travelled the world? Nope.



It's the homeless kid she f*cked and knew for 36 hours.



Rose is THE WORST."