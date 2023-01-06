Characters can either be a hit or a miss with the watcher. The plot might be interesting, but the movie or TV show character is the one who tells the story to us. Either in a movie theater or your living room, we watch movies and series for the beloved characters in them. However, others might see these characters in a much different light than we do. In movies and TV shows, an annoying character can emerge for many reasons.

A fictional character is not always guaranteed to please every fan. It either clicks with the watcher or misses the mark by a mile. For movie characters, first impressions are everything. If you make a wild card type of character, he might come off as a bit annoying to the calmer fans. And you can't be sure that two hours will be enough to turn the character around in the minds of annoyed fans.

On the other hand, TV show characters can be annoying for multiple reasons. If a series has several seasons, a fan-favorite character might become stale — if a series takes a heavier story turn, a beloved character can become an annoying one. The presented situation is what dictates the flow of a character. A character that fits into the fictional world is a character that can capture the watching hearts.

With so many opinions floating around the world, it is hard to distinguish the honest ones from the more trolling ones. Luckily, someone on AskReddit has asked a question we all wanted to ask — Who's the character everyone loves but is actually annoying? An important question that reveals just how many annoying characters we tend to like. In the list below, upvote the characters that you think are annoying too. Also, comment below if you think the Redditor is wrong about the given opinion.