Reddit user Competitive_Owl7085 sparked a conversation by asking for the most unlikable main characters of TV shows, and people did not hold back in the replies. Below, we've gathered a list of some of the most insufferable protagonists that viewers have called out.

Typically, we love to watch shows and films with main characters we can root for. A relatable underdog who against all odds manages to save the world or an unlikely, awkward hero who uses their humor and charisma to perform incredible feats. Lots of us can’t help but crave a happy ending, and we don’t always see the point in dedicating hours to watching a show where we hate the main character. Yet somehow, annoying protagonists still manage to persist and star in some of the most popular shows of all time.

#1 Dr. Phil

#2 Peppa Pig.



What an annoying, obnoxious, narcissistic little brat.

#3 Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. Went from a clueless socially awkward side character in the first couple of years to a self-centered narcissistic bully. I don't know why they ever hung out with him.

Sometimes, we watch shows featuring characters we wish we could invite over for dinner and become best friends with. Other times, we watch shows revolving around people we would slap in the face if we had the opportunity. But it can be hard to determine whether script writers and creators of a show intended to make their main characters unlikable, or if the audience just collected decided that they hated them. Certain shows, like Breaking Bad or The Sopranos were created to feature a villain in the main role. But when the audience gets to decide whether they love or loathe a protagonist, there are several factors that can make them much less likable. According to Chris Winkle at Mythcreants, one of the most common reasons audiences don’t feel the need to root for a main character is because they have “too much candy”. This “candy” refers to “anything that glorifies a character”, Chris explains. If everyone is constantly praising the character and everything seems to always work out for them, the audience won’t find them relatable and will likely begin to hate them.

#4 Walter White. Every choice he makes puts his family at risk, he refuses help out of stupid pride, he’s arrogant, and he wound up getting at least 160 people [taken out]. He’s a brilliant chemist but he’s a s**ty businessman and an evil person.

#5 Jerry on Tom and Jerry.

#6 Emily from Emily in Paris.



Watched first episode of first season and NOPE.



Can't believe there's going to be a third season.

On the other hand, when a character has “spinach”, or anything that creates sympathy for them, audiences tend to like them more. Each character should have a balance of candy and spinach, so they are seen as capable and competent but also relatable and fallible. No matter how unrealistic a plotline is, audiences probably won’t accept a character who is glorified without seeming to earn or work hard for their accomplishments. Another trait that can quickly tank the approval rating of a protagonist is when they are too hard on other characters. Three common examples Chris notes of this are when they have arguments between other protagonists, when they tease, criticize or give another character a hard time, or when they try to convince another character to handle their personal problems differently or go about their life differently. “Problems in this area are especially likely if there is an imbalance of power,” Chris notes. “If one person is a leader and another a subordinate, then the leader will be held to a higher standard when they get in an argument.”

#7 Ross from Friends. I hate him so much. And, he doesn't even eat the smaller friends to assert dominance, which makes him suck twice as much.

#8 Piper Chapman on Orange is the New Black

#9 Caillou

That bald whiny little punk is the worst.

We also tend to have zero sympathy for protagonists when it feels like they caused or are exacerbating their own struggles. For example, if a character is in debt and could easily ask their rich parents to help them out but they refuse to out of pride, audiences might roll their eyes. We won’t feel bad for them as they struggle to find another solution. There is a fine line when it comes to creating hardships in a protagonist’s life, because if they got themselves into a difficult situation due to being selfish or incompetent, we probably won’t care. But if they ended up with more problems by trying to help or look out for someone else, audiences will usually allow that. Chris notes that protagonists often refuse obvious or simple solutions because it would eliminate the story’s conflict, but audiences will see right through plot holes like this.

#10 House. A person like that in real life would be unbearable.

#11 Carrie Bradshaw. Unbelievably entitled, shallow, spoiled and treated all of her friends like s**t. I don't enjoy the show for what it is, it's my favourite hate-watch just to see the new depths Carrie will sink to every episode.



Especially heinous was when she got herself into debt by tanking her relationship with the guy who bought and was renovating her apartment and turned down money offered by two of her best friends just so she could b***h out the one that didn't offer. And for some reason that friend ended up giving her the money.



And she tried to cheat on her husband with a guy that she had previously cheated on.



And she replaced her old friend with a younger more diverse version when they fell out.

#12 I cannot believe no one has said Rory Gilmore yet

There are some shows that masterfully depict an unlikeable protagonist. Dexter, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and Barry are some of the most popular examples. As long as the audience can understand the motivation behind a main character’s morally questionable actions, we might still find a way to root for them, or at least stay invested in the show despite hating them. The team at Industrial Scripts breaks down how to create an unlikable protagonist without having your audience turn on you in this article they wrote examining how we manage to sit through some of these famous shows starring anti-heros. Aside from making their motivation reasonable, anti-heros can also win an audience’s affection by being relatable to them. Characters like Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network don’t necessarily act in the best interest of others at all times, but we might relate to the struggles they face in the world. Tonya has dealt with abuse from her mother and husband that make audiences want to root for her, and despite his arrogance and selfishness, Mark’s determination and lack of social awareness can be seen as redeemable traits by some audiences.

#13 Raymond on *Everybody Loves Raymond*, conceited little bastard

#14 Alan from two and a half men

#15 Ted from himym is just the worst

Do you prefer watching shows with anti-heros you hate or loveable heros? Regardless of your preference, I'm sure you can relate to despising some of the main characters on this list.

#16 Meredith Grey.



How many 'dead' sisters can one b***h have?



And her saying 'I'm a widow so I'll just have to accept that I have had all the orgasms I ever will' set feminism back like 5000 years.

#17 Ally McBeal, she thought she was cute but she was insufferable.

#18 Bojack Horseman, though I suppose that's the point.

#19 Eddy from Ed, Edd and Eddy, completely uses his friends and annoys people, chats pure shite all for a f*****g jaw breaker

#20 Dawson from Dawson’s Creek

#21 I can't believe I haven't seen Prue Halliwell yet!! She was awful. Eeeverything was about her. Anytime there was a big bad demon out and about it was "the demon is here for me and me alone and I have to be the one to stop it". Like no girl. The power of 3 is not just you. She ruined Pipers wedding and that's the ultimate sister foul. She was awful to Phoebe out of pure jealousy. Always bringing up the past like she was the only one capable of change when she was the one character who literally never grew. Even Daryl evolved somehow! Oh and crapping all over Phoebes relationship with Cole. Yeah he was a demon but she didn't know that at first. She just couldn't be happy for her younger sister because she spent so many years pushing Andy away. Damn I love that show.

#22 Lena Dunham’s character on Girls

#23 Damn near everyone on Shameless, but Frank or Debbie fight for the top spot

#24 Elena Gilbert - The Vampire Dairies.



I can't stand her lol

#25 Susan Myers from *Desperate Housewives.* Whiny, childish, dramatic and never took responsibility for ANYTHING, to the point her teenage daughter has to balance the chequebooks and make doctor's appointments for her. She repeatedly screws her friends over if she thinks it'll help her win back Mike, burns Edie's house down and doesn't fess up for years, slutshames Edie while constantly jumping from relationship to relationship (oh, and she cheats on her boyfriend he's in a coma), butts into situations that have nothing to do with her and when a trail guide calls her out on how she's a selfish drama queen, she throws a tantrum and storms off into the woods and the only reason she doesn't die of exposure is because Mike inexplicably manages to track her down. Oh, and she forced Gabby to go on a date with her mentally unstable stalker to try to persuade him to pay Mike's bail and doesn't give a s**t that this could seriously endanger Gabby.

#26 Tori Vega - Victorious

#27 Eric from that 70s show. He’s an a*****e throughout the whole show but towards the end of the series it really ramps up. Wtf did Donna see in him??

#28 Jerry Seinfeld. Most of the characters were baaaaad people. Still funny as hell.

#29 It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia



All five of them are goddamn trash, and I couldn't love them more.

#30 As a kid I loathed Dr Smith on Lost in Space. I didn't understand why they didn't just f****n [took him out]

#31 Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton from GOT. Can't decide which one I hated more

#32 June on handmaids tale. She had gotten multiple people killed through her selfish actions. This current season is just a power fantasy from the writers and ends every episode with her staring at the camera menacingly

#33 Tweety bird. I always feel sorry for Sylvester because that little bird is so obnoxious.

#34 Some like him but I just hate Andy Bernard from The Office. He's such an a*****e and so annoying. And I'm not talking about season 9 Andy, but regular Andy after his anger management course

#35 Tony Soprano! Easily! I loved his character and loved the show, but the guy was a bad dude. I never found myself rooting for him in the same vein as Walter White. Tony was temperamental, vicious, greedy...basically he was a mobster. He cheated on his wife constantly, even AFTER got back with him after a split and after he was shot (whereupon he kinda looked at his family in a better light).

#36 Jack from Lost.



Total POS who was wrong every god damn time.

#37 Gina from Brooklyn Nine-Nine was so bad that I honestly had to stop watching the show because her character just made me angry. How the hell did she not get fired or reported to HR for all the hateful, s***ty things she said to her co-workers?

#38 Nancy Botwin in Weeds. Horrible mother and clearly unstable af. By the end of the show i loathed her and hoped that she would fail. Poor Andy

#39 rachel berry from glee. she was a b***h and never got what she deserved.

#40 Susan Meyer from Desperate Housewives. Technically an ensemble but she’s framed as the main housewife in early seasons. She never grows up or takes responsibility for the constant drama she starts and so incompetent as an adult her teen daughter has to take care of her. Poor Julie.

#41 Amy Dubanowski in Superstore



I mean Jonah can be a bit much but she is so mean to him and he is probably the nicest person. Then she strings him along for years and wants him to uproot himself across the US and she couldn’t even say if she wanted to marry him or not. Like it was still the beginning of the relationship and was treating it like a 5 year summer fling.

#42 Michael Scott. I do think he is funny from time to time, but god I would hate to have him as my boss. I guess he fits the role though

#43 Elizabeth Keen. I have only watched half of Blacklist but there are many things i don't like about her. Majority of the time she choses the wrong choice of what she needs to do. Its almost comically funny how slow and dumb her decisions are.

#44 Elena from Little Fires Everywhere



Zack Morris from Saved by the Bell

#45 For me it's Michael Burnham from Star Trek: Discovery. She's incredibly arrogant and thinks she knows better than everyone. She starts a war with the Klingons due to her wanting revenge for her Captain being killed in front of her getting potentially billions of people killed.



Then later on she befriends a mirror universe version of her Captain who in that universe is space Hitler who's been responsible for billions of deaths, genocide, torture, slavery you name it. Brings her back to her universe to be best chums with.



Then a few season later she starts being a total b***h to her superiors in Starfleet disobeying every order she is given in every single episode. Which I s**t you not leads to her being promoted.



How am I supposed to like this main character, even Captain Picard would slap her.

#46 Serena Joy on The Handmaid’s Tale. I just want to punch her in the throat.

#47 Sabrina in the new show.

#48 Almost all the characters, except for Vic's wife, in The Shield are reprehensible. In Oz, except for Sister Peter Marie Reimondo, every character was evil.



Both shows had fantastic casts, from the leads to the supporting cast.



BTW, Oz is why you should never commit a crime. Avoiding Oz was the concept behind their advertising campaign to attract more viewers.

#49 Jenny Schecter from The L Word

#50 James from Twin Peaks. He was so weak and whiny and unnecessarily put a lot of blame for Laura Palmer's death on himself but even more so for Maggie's. His character was so useless and it just got progressively worse even into season 3 because they had no idea what to do with him. And damn that song...

#51 Marissa Cooper from The OC. An all around awful human being.

#52 Both my parents love Gilmore Girls and watched it often. I only really started paying attention to it in my teens and I couldn’t stand Rory. She was alright in the beginning but towards the end she just became unbearable. She didn’t realize how good she had it and how often things were just handed to her. She was so used to everything being the Rory show where she was always praised and the best of the best that the moment something didn’t go her way she flies off the handle and makes it everyone’s problem. And she never learned. The revival just showed she never learned or experienced any growth. To me Rory is a perfect example of “big fish in a small pond” not being able to cope outside their bubble and the outcome of not moderating praise and criticism of kids. There’s a reason Rory ended up the way she did and it’s because pretty much every adult in her life acted like she walked on water and could do no wrong.



The best example I can think of was when she was told she wasn’t that good of a journalist. Rather than try to improve or ask for tips on how to improve she reacts by stealing an yacht! Yeah the Mitchum was harsh especially since she was just an intern but not everyone any the professional world is going to coddle you and tell you how wonderful you are. Which is all Rory had ever experienced because of her mom, her grandparents, her friends, hell the whole town treated her like some perfect goddess the world should praise simply for breathing. Being criticized sucks and it doesn’t feel good but everyone has to learn to cope with it and grow from it. Her reaction and actions were completely out of proportion and she acted like it was no big deal and anyone who said it was was overreacting. I think my favorite part of that whole situation was when Richard confronted Mitchum about his criticism of Rory and Mitchum pointed out Richard’s hypocrisy. Richard had done the same to plenty of people yet the moment it happened to his precious perfect granddaughter it’s not ok. Which yeah I get it’s his granddaughter but Richard was a hypocrite trying to act all “shame on you” when he’s done the same.

#53 Every single character on *Succession* is the worst person in the world.

#54 I'm not sure if I would read this question as which MC would be unlikable if they were a real person or if as a viewer I didn't like the character.



If it's who you wouldn't want for a friend, I'm going with House. He has exactly one friend in the world and puts him down all the time.



If it's the 2nd interpretation, I know there was a point when I could name the episode in which I began to despise each main character in Glee up to season 3, when I quit.

#55 Skyler White, such a tremendous buzz kill.

#56 Jane from Jane the virgin

#57 I’m a huge James Spader fan and watch everything he does, but stopped watching The Blacklist after season three. Just could not stand her character. And I know Agnes was just a baby but my god, I just could not buy that Liz was that concerned about her. She was such a non-entity, the writers should have just written around the actress’s pregnancy. Hell, I don’t even remember her name off the top my head.

#58 Bones from Bones. She is so insufferable and can kill any mood.