Wedding Officiant’s Choice Of Attire Enrages Guests And Leaves Couple Baffled

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The bride and groom get to decide what the dress code is at their wedding. If the ceremony is held on a beach, they might ask guests to wear more casual, bohemian attire. But if the event is held at a fabulous art museum, it might be a black-tie affair.

Whether guests will actually follow the dress code is up to them, but the couple doesn’t usually have to worry about anyone who’s in the wedding breaking the rules. That’s why one couple was so shocked by what their officiant decided to wear during their ceremony. Below, you’ll find the full story that the groom posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

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It’s an unspoken rule that nobody should wear white to a wedding except the bride

Image credits: turtle553

So this man was shocked when he saw his wedding photos and realized what the officiant was wearing

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Image credits: turtle553

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Following the bride and groom’s dress code is crucial when attending a wedding

Image credits: Marcel Strauß (not the actual photo)

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While every couple gets to set their own guidelines for what guests should wear to their wedding, there are a few rules that usually go without saying. One of, if not the, most obvious being that nobody is allowed to wear white; that color is reserved for the bride.

The Knot explains that avoiding white when attending a wedding allows the bride to stand out. Nowadays, the bride’s dress color doesn’t symbolize youth, purity, and innocence as much as it used to.

But for many people, wearing white is about tradition, and it can symbolize new beginnings. Plus, your wedding day is one of the only days in your life where you get to be the center of attention, so friends and family members should respect that with their outfit choices.

Now, there is some nuance to this rule, of course. You can probably get away with wearing white shoes, as they won’t draw attention. And men can often wear white shirts under their suit jackets.

If a woman is unsure about how a patterned dress will be perceived, it’s better to be safe than sorry. If it’s a very pale or light color, it might look white from far away. So The Knot recommends steering clear. That goes for beige, cream, and off-white as well.

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The only time when it’s safe to wear white to a wedding is if the couple specifies that they want everyone to wear white. The bride might do this because she wants to wear a different color, which will allow her to stand out even more. Or the couple might like the idea of everyone being monochromatic in photos. Regardless of what the happy couple wants, just follow the dress code they’ve set.

Officiants must dress nicely and professionally, without drawing unnecessary attention

Image credits: Maria Luísa Queiroz (not the actual photo)

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When it comes to what an officiant, in particular, should wear to a wedding, Brides.com says the first thing they should do is check with the couple to ensure that their outfit matches the wedding formality and style.

It should be appropriate for the venue, season, and weather, while still being comfortable enough to stand through an entire ceremony.

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The bride and groom might even appreciate it if the officiant asks what they would like him/her to do with their hair, jewelry, nails, shoes, etc. They will inevitably appear in some photos that the couple will look at for decades to come, so the last thing they want to be thinking about when looking at their wedding album is the outrageous tie the officiant wore.

Officiants can show off their personal style, but their outfit should still be professional and not distracting. Everyone’s focus should be on the bride and groom during the ceremony, even if the officiant is doing most of the talking. Brides.com even points out that anything close to white is completely off limits.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you react if you were in the bride and groom’s shoes? Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda discussing wedding drama, look no further than right here.

Many readers were appalled by the story, and some encouraged the groom to ask for a refund

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However, some thought that the groom was overreacting to this small detail

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