To prove that point, we took a trip to the Wedding Drama subreddit and gathered some of their most shocking stories below. From guests going off the rails to grooms ruining the wedding before the day even arrives, grab some popcorn, and good luck getting through these stories without cringing!

Most brides and grooms have every minute of their wedding day planned out. They’ve spent the last 12 months scrutinizing every little detail to ensure that their special day goes off without a hitch. But unfortunately, you can’t plan for the unexpected. And as everyone who’s ever gotten married likes to say, something will go wrong.

#1 MAGA MIL Flipped Out Over Being Banned from Wedding I (early 30s F) just got engaged to my fiancee (late 20s M). His mom is MAGA/a Trump supporter and says racist things fairly often.



I started refusing to have a relationship with her a while ago, and my fiancee ended up cutting her off too, but more recently when she found out that we got engaged, she called me screaming and crying. I hung up on her of course. My fiancee spoke to her on the phone soon after, and whatever she said about politics, us, or any other topic, was enough for him to decide that she definitely wouldn’t be invited to the wedding.



Part of me almost feels bad, because my fiancee is her only child. I even asked him if he wanted to reconsider inviting his mom to the wedding, but he assured me it would be a better day if she wasn’t there.



I don’t have social media, but my fiancee’s cousin told him that his mother has really doubled down on posting MAGA propaganda since then, and my fiancee’s dad says his mom stays in bed and cries a lot.



I have to admit I’m so relieved she won’t be there at our wedding, and my fiancee seems to feel the same.

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#2 Stepmom Wore White To My Wedding So my dad and his now wife had been together for quite a while and years later eventually got married. It wasn’t anything big, because I don’t even recall the ceremony if they actually had one, just remembered the reception that they had at their house. She had made a scene at my sisters wedding years back and tried to draw all the attention to her, so I was wondering what she would do at my wedding. Well upon everyone’s arrival day of, Stepmother and father shows up, and she is decked out in a traditional Vietnamese white gown and like a 10 foot long pearl necklace that wraps all around her. I was lividdddd. But I just cursed a bunch and was like whatever.



Then I find out that she is upset because my DAD ISN’T WALKING HER DOWN THE AISLE! I put my foot down and said no! I don’t even want her walking down the aisle.



So I had my sister handle it, and of course I don't find out until later that she is escorted down the aisle by my brother in law. I was pissed until i saw the photos, and my brother in law was chuckling so hard and the look on her face was priceless, a complete disappointment look. She looked like and idiot. after a few drinks, I no longer cared and tried to talk to her, and she basically ignored me. Her and my father invited his family back to his house after the wedding for an after party and didn't even invite me (the bride). he didn't even say bye.

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#3 The Shortest Marriage I used to DJ and do AV for weddings, and the shortest marriage I ever saw lasted four hours.



Forgive me if details are vague or odd, its been 10yrs.



The day started out normal. Ceremony, dinner, speeches, first dance. Right after the first dance I heard a commotion in the hallway but didn’t think much of it.



Around 1am while I was packing up the van, I saw the groom and his cousin driving away from the hotel.



Later I found out the commotion was the groom arguing with the bride’s father because he wanted all the envelopes of cash. He and his cousin ended up taking the money and left.



The marriage was annulled on Monday. They had been together for three years and he used the wedding as an opportunity to steal the money and disappear. Talk about a long con.



The bride’s family had paid for everything. She was genuinely sweet and innocent, and he was a loser, a wannabe thug, and a used car salesman type.



That was the wildest wedding collapse I ever witnessed.

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While a wedding day is intended to be all about love, we all know that the bride, groom, or attendants sometimes lose the plot. People can get so hung up on the small details or family drama from the past that they forget how to appropriately celebrate the happy couple. And of course, there are plenty of logistical issues that can arise unexpectedly. According to Pearl Collective Photography, some of the most common problems that pop up on the wedding day are unpredictable weather, wardrobe malfunctions, and emotional overwhelm. Any smart bride and groom will have a plan for rain. But if there are severe storms and flooding, you might need to come up with a Plan C. It’s also wise to have extra buttons and safety pins, just in case a wardrobe malfunction strikes when you least expect it. And the bride and groom should schedule time in the day to breathe, so they don’t become overwhelmed by everything that’s going on. After all, the most important thing is that they enjoy the day!

#4 Fiancés Childhood Friend Keeps Trying To Insert Herself In Our Weeding So my (31F) fiancé (34m) has a childhood friend (32F) who keeps trying to insert herself into our wedding. She referred to him as hers, she asked if she was the best man (she's not), asked for a sample of our wedding colours so she could match outfits despite not being in the wedding party, ordered herself a black dress knowing that I am wearing black, went to my fiancé to see if I would mind if she gave a speech, venting to my mother about not being included and kept out of the loop.





I honestly didn't even want to invite her, but forgot to block her from a Facebook post and now feel obligated to have her there. After my fiancé told her I didn't want her to give a speech (which I told him to do), she told him to call her when he was alone. I wasn't in the room with him when he messaged her about not giving a speech. He told me he would call her today and let me know what happens, but at this point I am ready to uninvite her to the wedding. It has been nothing but drama and stress since she "got invited" and I don't need the added stress.





I will add that my fiancé has been supportive throughout this whole thing and said he would stick up for me if she said anything nasty about me, which I fully expect her to do. He is very much a peace keeper and is trying to please everybody, but he will put his foot down for me when needed.

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#5 The Make Up Artist Took My Deposit And Went On Vacation The Day Of My Wedding The morning of our wedding I woke up and read a message from our makeup artist saying she couldn’t make it, just a quick sorry can’t come and that was it.



At first I thought it's a prank because she was confirming details with me all week. But then my sister showed me her ig story and I started to panic. She was posting from a beach vacation full glam, cocktail in hand , while I was sitting in a hotel robe losing it. My maid of honor called her 5-7 times, and even sent her Dms but no reply back. We were checking for every possible salon ( even less reputable ones) but everything was booked. My cousin’s plus one tells me she used to do makeup for events (nothing major, but better than nothing). She pulled up to our hotel with her kit and did an amazing job. Literally saved [me] but I still can’t believe how good she was under that kind of pressure. The wedding turned out great but idk what I'd do without her. The artist created a lot of stress for us which showed how life can throw [problems] at you when you least expect it.

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#6 My Sister Didn’t Attend Our Wedding Because It Wasn’t In A Church And I Can’t Get Over It My sister begged us to have our wedding in a church, we didn’t and she refused to come. She never apologized for this and I’m now being asked to forgive her by my parents, but I really can’t get over her rude and selfish behavior.

It’s always possible that issues will arise with vendors on your wedding day. Whether they’re delayed, out of certain ingredients, or cancel altogether, the bride and groom might have to think on the fly. And if the couple expects certain guests to cancel at the last minute, it might be a good idea to livestream the entire ceremony. ADVERTISEMENT As we can see from this list, family tensions are often a source of stress on a wedding day too. Unfortunately, there’s no way to control relatives. But if the couple anticipates certain members of the family to be difficult, they can seat them strategically to try to mitigate drama. Or, if anyone really can’t be trusted, they might be left off the guest list entirely. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 This Was By Far The Worst Mother Of The Groom Moment I’ve Ever Seen At A Wedding I was at a wedding and the mother of the groom requested “I will always love you” as the song for the mother/son dance. The couple felt too guilty to tell her no, because the groom’s parents had financially contributed to the wedding, so the couple agreed.



It was the worst, most awkward wedding moment I’ve ever witnessed.



When the song came on, I didn’t think it could get worse but it did. The mother of the groom ended up staring into the groom’s eyes throughout the whole song either on the verge of crying or actually crying.



I’m pretty sure all the guests wanted to fade into the bushes, Homer Simpson meme style

#8 MIL keeps making threats about wearing white to our wedding My fiancé and I recently got engaged, and, on first notice, everyone was really happy and excited for us. But then, my MIL started "jokingly" saying that I should watch out because she might just show up to the wedding wearing a white dress. These were her literal words, in the MIDDLE of our engagement dinner. My fiancé tried to divert the topic of the conversation, kept telling her that everyone knew she wouldn't dare (as a warning). But it's been a week, and she's been sending me screenshots of white dresses she's found around that she "might want to wear to the big day!" What should I do? I'm starting to get really angry, but I don't want to start an argument with her either. This woman is very dramatic, and I just know it will influence her mood throughout the whole wedding planning.

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#9 My Sister’s Flirty Comments To My Fiancé Are Getting Out Of Hand And It’s Ruining The Joy Of Wedding Planning We’re a few months away from our wedding, and I honestly thought the biggest stress would be seating charts or vendor delays. I didn’t expect the problem to come from my own sister.



She’s always had a bold personality, but ever since we got engaged, something feels... off. The way she talks to my fiancé makes me uncomfortable compliments that go a little too far, late-night texts that don’t need to happen, and these “jokes” that are clearly not just jokes. Recently at a family dinner, she laughed and said, “If you ever mess this up, I’ll be first in line.” Everyone chuckled except me and him.



I’ve tried brushing it off, assuming she’s just being playful. But deep down, it’s starting to feel like toxic sibling behavior and it’s making wedding planning way harder than it should be.



I love her, and I don’t want this to turn into something ugly but I also don’t want to keep ignoring something that’s making me feel hurt and disrespected. I’d really appreciate some honest advice from anyone who’s dealt with jealousy during engagement, inappropriate family dynamics, or anything that felt like a betrayal wrapped in a smile. How do you move forward without burning bridges or yourself?

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If you’re currently planning a wedding, we hope these stories aren’t making you panic. And if you’re already married or have no plans of tying the knot, we hope you’re enjoying these juicy stories! Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly entertaining, and let us know in the comments below what the wildest thing you’ve ever witnessed at a wedding was. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring wedding drama right here!

#10 I (M27) Really Wish I Had The Courage To Cancel My Wedding Happening In 4 Weeks Title says it all.



Our relationship is so one sided it’s actually ridiculous. I realized during our engagement that I am really getting nothing out of this, and she doesn’t seem to care. She acknowledges it, says she wants to work on things, but then does nothing about it. On top of that, our wedding has become insanely expensive. It went from 20k to now over 60 thousand dollars. And it feels like all this planning has been all to make sure she gets her dream wedding.



The problem is her at home life isn’t great. Her relationship with her parents, especially her father, isn’t good. She relies on me for a lot, and if I step away, I know I would just be abandoning her. Should I sacrifice my happiness for hers? I really do still love her…



Lately I’ve been getting anxiety attacks about it raining, as the venue is supposed to be outside, and I know she is going to be pissed if we have to whip out umbrellas or move to an indoor space. Feels like we are gambling 60 grand just cause.



I can’t eat, sleep, and I feel like it’s becoming too much for me, and idk what to do :(

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#11 Bridesmaid’s Boyfriend Breaks Up With Her At Wedding I (39F) got married this weekend and, overall, it was a beautiful wedding. Leading up to the wedding my sister (who was a bridesmaid) was driving me insane because her boyfriend was throwing a fit about everything and instead of telling him to shut up and just enjoy the weekend, she kept passing along the complaints to me and expecting me to accommodate him. Examples include demanding that I change his seat because he didn’t want to have to sit with my sister’s kids (essentially his step-kids), and complaining about being expected to go to the rehearsal dinner. Then when we told him he could go to the ball game with my nephew instead of the rehearsal dinner, he complained about that. Then, right after the ceremony ended, he walked up to my sister, broke up with her, and left. So she was completely broken up and we were stuck with the cost of his meal that he didn’t eat. What a jerk. We spent the rest of the night making sure my sister had enough fun to make up for him.

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#12 My Sisters Wedding Is Ruining My Family My older sister ( Amy) is getting married a week from today and the past 6 months have been hell. Amy expects our family and her future in laws to bow to the ground and do absolutely everything for this wedding.



Our grandparents and her haven’t always had the best relationship, Amy only calls or checks in when she needs money or wants them to get something for the wedding.



Amy and our other sister ( Olivia) have never gotten along. Olivia and her son were gonna attend the wedding until about 3 weeks ago when Olivia had to cancel because of pregnancy complications. Amy absolutely lost it and screamed at my mom and I about how [messed] up our family is and how she doesn’t feel apart of it.



Two weeks ago, Amy asked my mom to pay for the desserts for the wedding and I came up with a whole list of options and ideas that i thought would be good for Amy and just the overall wedding. On the phone with our mother today she disregarded the whole thing after saying she loved it last week and just asked my mom for the money so her and fiancé could do it all.



Our Grandparents have put in atleast 40k for this wedding and she isn’t grateful or appreciating at all. I truthfully can’t wait for this wedding to be over and have Amy go back to avoiding our family.

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#13 My (30sf) Twin (M) Doesn't Want Me At His Wedding Just as the title says. I got the vibe I wasn't invited and his fiancé hates me but our parents kept saying of course I was included and made me feel ridiclous for thinking I wasn't, since we have been so close for most of our lives. For context we are fraternal (boy girl) twins in our thirties (I'm the girl) and never really had any major beef that would warrant this; but it is what it is. I live in another country and on another continent so it's at least a 10 hour flight if I could get a direct, so I needed time in advance but as I hadn't been invited of course I didn't book a ticket, and I would never crash a wedding - my god im so non confrontational, just the thought of wedding crashing is terrifying. In October I was in my home country But now I have it confirmed I'm not invited.

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#14 Getting Kicked Out Of The Bridal Party 5 days before the wedding I was kicked out as being a bridesmaid. I have known the bride and the bridal party for more than 30 years. I literally still have no words especially after I flew from America to Australia, bought all the bridesmaids dresses, flower girl dresses, and evening clutch. And never heard a word from them since. It’s been over a week. I got back to America got all my receipts together along with a letter requesting payment for everything I bought for a wedding I was uninvited too and mailed it.

#15 Friends Are Planning To Get Married On My Fiance's 40th Birthday Trip Without Asking Us First My fiancé is turning 40 this year and to celebrate his big day, we booked a large vacation house in a resort area for a long weekend and invited four other couples to come and celebrate for the weekend. We are paying for lodging for everyone, but they are expected to pay for flights. I'm planning a weekend of brunches and dinners and activities for everyone on his birthday trip.



One of those couples we invited has decided to stop in Vegas on the way home and elope and get married. They are expecting everyone on the trip to stop in Vegas too, get hotel rooms in Vegas and attend their wedding.



I understand why they are doing this. Neither of them have any close family and they are probably thinking that they will already have their friends in one place. We are all gay men so chosen family is a big thing (i.e. many gays prioritize friends because they aren't as close with their biological family due to prejudice). However, I can't help but be annoyed, because I feel like a weekend that's supposed to be a birthday celebration for my fiancé--which we spent so much money, time, and energy on--has been commandeered for their wedding. It is really bizarre because I feel like I'm essentially planning their wedding for them, since they are going on our weekend and then getting married at a random Vegas chapel on a Monday.



My fiancé is one of the nicest and most generous people I've ever met. He would never confront them about this, because that isn't his nature. He did tell them that we won't be joining them in Vegas because neither of us can take the extra days off, which is true because we're both maxxed on vacation for the year. I haven't said or done anything about this. I'm wondering if I'm being a [jerk] here or if my feelings are justified? I'm also wondering if I should do something? I'm really curious to hear the internet's thoughts.

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#16 My Sister Ruined My Wedding. How Do I Reclaim It As My Own? It's a very long story but after 36 years, I've finally gone no contact with my sister.



I got married two weeks ago. At 1am, when everyone was having a great time, I sat down to talk to her. She immediately started shouting at me saying all sorts of complete nonsense, accusing me of being horrible to her and my mother all day.



I had the time to talk to my mam for less than 10 minutes on the wedding day. And I certainly wasn't horrible. My sister was my bridesmaid and I was nothing but nice to her all day.



It all came out on Thursday. Turns out my sister lied to my mother and told her I started the fight. My mam believed her. Thankfully my mam rang me back yesterday and told me she no longer believes that.



I officially terminated my relationship with my sister.



But the sad thing is, it completely ruined my wedding day in my memory. How can I reclaim those memories so it doesn't live with me forever?

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#17 Mom Gave Me Money For My Wedding And Now Wants It Back A couple of months ago, my mom gave me $5,000 to put towards my wedding. After visiting her for Christmas and finding out that she no longer supports me or my fiancé getting married, she now wants to me give it back to her. For context, she approached it as a threat towards me like she was punishing me when she “told” me I needed to pay it back.



After doing research, something like this is considered a “gift” if there was no communication prior about it being a loan or that it needed to be paid back. Legally, I don’t have to pay it back but wanted to get a second opinion on what to do.



I already spent about half of it, so do I cut my losses and send what I can or make an installment plan with her? Or do I keep it and face that confrontation when she comes around to it and let her know that it was a gift and it’s her loss.

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#18 Not Included In Sisters Bridal Party But Being Asked To Help Pay For Catering I am an older sister and my younger sister is getting married soon. She has not included me in her bridal party but has asked me to help with set up do her makeup and even help pay for catering. I am very confused on the situation honestly she is very distant does not answer calls and will text back 3-4 days later. Lately it seems like she only calls to talk about herself and her wedding. I want to support her but I feel unappreciated and honestly used, she does not want me to be apart but I can pay for stuff?

#19 “Breaking The Family” Sister in laws have kids , 2-12 with one being pregnant they will have a 5 month old at the time of our wedding. Both currently throwing a fit about the wedding being child free , fiancés dad called him to tell him this is “breaking the family” as sister in laws are throwing a fit about it. I’m sure many have experienced this but I am beyond mad. At prego SIL wedding she had a rugrat jumping on her dress train while she had her first dance, her kid was 1 and he screamed the entire ceremony, she had to hold him while saying vows, other SIL kids are older but still not well behaved . Like are parents just blind to their kids being bratty? I don’t understand parents that insist a wedding is a good place for their kids just because they wanna dress them up and take pictures like I can’t even entirely be mad at the kids bc a wedding would be so boring to them of course they want to run around and touch things. A wedding is just not the place for kids like dang! I am so mad.

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#20 MoB Photo-Copied Her Invitation To Invite Randos Like Her Own Hair Stylist! I made the invitations as my wedding gift to the Bride, and I was MoH.



It was her 2nd wedding, and the location was across the country from where the bride and groom live, so it was only 60 people for the guest list.



The Mom of the Bride started photocopying her invite to take it upon herself to invite random people like her hair stylist!



I don’t know if the bride let them come or not.



ETA: The wedding is over now. The hair stylist attended, but I’m not sure about other guests. The Bride was a bridezilla who [mistreated] the poor wedding planner due yo the bride’s own stress of flying in only a couple days before the wedding. After 22 years, I decided to let go of the friendship.

#21 Is It Weird That My MIL Didn’t Post A Single Picture Of Me From Our Wedding? So, I just got married yesterday—beautiful day, everything went great. Today people are posting pictures, sharing memories, and offering congratulations. It’s been really sweet.



Then I see my mother-in-law made a post with the caption “Blessed,” which is cute… until I scrolled through the photos. It’s my husband with his dad, his brother, some cousins, her and his sister, her and a friend, the friend and the sister… but not a single photo of me.



Like—who did he marry?



I know for a fact she has pictures of me and my husband together, the photographer shared some earlier. So I’m just kind of sitting here wondering—am I missing something? Is this a thing? Or is it okay that I’m a little thrown off by this?

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#22 Groom Went Off The Deep End My cousin is supposed to be getting married to his fiancé in 3 weeks. For most of his adult life he has had this wonderful, thick, wavy hair. Sometimes his friends would joke he should do shampoo commercials. Then, just after Christmas he went on a boys camping trip and came back with a shaved head. He was also clean shaven but now is growing a beard. He looks totally different. NONE of these changes were approved by the bride and she is beside herself.



Everything is ready otherwise but groom went from looking like a preppy lawyer to looking like a biker. He also looks about 15 years older. Nobody has any idea why he went and did this. Not even he can provide a good explanation of what went down on the camping trip that would cause him to want to go bald. My idea is that the boys did some psychedelics and he had a bad trip but nobody will fess up.



Currently the bride wants to call everything off and break up but everyone has been trying to talk her down. Since I work in a theater I have offered to hunt down an acceptable wig for him to wear so he at least looks presentable.



Everything is in chaos. People are traveling here from all over and now we are in limbo as to whether or not there will even be a wedding. Hopefully the two of them can talk it out but if he really was getting cold feet why didn’t he talk to her about it instead of shaving his head?

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#23 Weddings Are Getting Out Of Hand I’m sure I’m going to get some hate for this but I NEED TO LET THIS OUT.



Weddings are getting soooo out of hand nowadays. I’ve been a bridesmaid in a few weddings and will be in another one in the new year and it is genuinely becoming a financial burden! The bride chose a bachelorette party that is out of state and requires me to buy plane tickets, use my PTO, and spend a lot of money on airbnb/other random activities. The MOH asked us all to pitch in $200 each for the BRIDAL SHOWER! Like be so real, this is not my wedding nor did the planning of the shower include me, and I was also not aware that this would be expected of me when I agreed to be a bridesmaid.



Between the shower, bachelorette, dress, and hotel for the wedding, I’m spending WAYYYY more than I did on my own marriage! Why are we normalizing this behavior? I am so happy to celebrate my friend’s special day, but it’s getting out of hand. I don’t think it’s fair to ask bridesmaids to go on a whole vacation to celebrate an event that (I’m sorry) is a mostly normal life experience. What happened to just getting together a few days before the wedding to celebrate? In the same state that the wedding is going to be in?



This has also been my experience in literally every wedding I’ve been in, not just this one in particular.



Maybe I’m just bitter and should not have agreed to be a bridesmaid, but it’s very difficult and awkward to just say no and I do love my friend and want to be there! It’s just almost too much. Am I overreacting or does everyone secretly feel this way?

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#24 Everyone Catering To My Mother Instead Of Me I'm sick and tired of people (my dad and brothers) telling me "I'm ruining this for her" (my mother) when they fail to realize she's ruining my engagement and wedding planning for me.



When I didn't send her a posed selfie with my hand by my face after my engagement and instead sent her a shot of fiance on one knee followed up by a close up shot of the ring.



When I didn't ask her opinion on dessert and told her "the decision has been made" when she tried to change my mind anyway because "she doesn't like what I picked" (a lie).



When I said I'd rather her not come to bridesmaids dresses shopping because I want this moment to be just between me and my closest friends, plus moms don't usually come to that anyway.



When she DEMANDED to see how I wanted to have my hair styled and told me she didn't like that and didn't think it would look nice.



I could go on and on. I need one family member on my side and to call out my mom's behavior. I'm the decider, and I'm not the bad guy for making a decision differently than she would.



I'm dreading having a bachelorette because my dad said "I have to invite her, mom's get invited to those" when NO THEY TYPICALLY DON'T. I will not enjoy myself if she's present.



I'm sick of catering to her.

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#25 I Uninvited Myself From The Wedding Of Who I Thought Was A Good Friend I was invited to wedding of what I thought was a best friend. I was invited to go dress shopping then she posted on sm that she had already done it without me. I was pretty understanding but, said to her you could have told be. I was invited to bachelorette party, but I am not in the wedding party, which is odd, and then they expected each of us that were invited to pay $1500 towards it without mentioning cost prior. I told her many months advance I could not do this plus travel and room expenses. She then bully shames everybody on the chat about not paying their share and that she is graciously covering her own room costs so they should pay their share. Ummm duh, you should be.



So, I told her I'm out. I didn't go to the wedding shower, bachelorette, or wedding after that. Besides travel, rooms were $500/night plus tthe bachelor/ette stuff. The day after the wedding she posts on FB pictures of her 1st wedding and that this was a "ceremony" wedding as they were married 6 months prior. Many felt duped. She had shamed me and others for not wanting to pay for an expensive fake bachelor/ette party, plus all the other expenses!!



It's an elaborate dupe. She could have had a reception party if she genuinely wanted to share the wedding news, without having others pay for things, and not lie to everyone.

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#26 My Mom Is Upset My Wedding Is "Too Traditional" Feels like the opposite of most people's problem and short of telling her to shove it I'm at a loss. I feel like I'm planning an extremely casual American wedding, non religious, with the reception serving lunch instead of dinner and then offering a cocktail after party. I don't want an hour of formal pictures, my bridal party is just to honor my friends but they won't stand next to me, very "non traditional" compared to the weddings I've been to. But she was shocked when I wanted a "polyester white" dress (her words) rather than her great aunts navy blue one I told her I would get married in when I was 14. She keeps saying I'm being dramatic and outrageous with my "demands" that people celebrate all day rather than just lunch then leave (cocktail hour is totally optional). And she keeps going on about how much less she spent and she planned it all in 2 weeks and how weddings are the most boring events anyway so why am I trying so hard. For reference shes from Italy and got married in a tiny Catholic ceremony in the middle of nowhere 30 years ago, but she wore a suit so I guess that's alternative. I'm at my whits end. I went wedding dress shopping with some friends this weekend and when I sent her photos she just told me I look like a circus tent. I already bought a dress but I can't bring myself to tell her because she'll hate it and I can't cry again over something this ridiculous.



End rant. I'm just so frustrated.

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#27 I Cancelled My Own Bachelorette Party I can't believe I'm having wedding drama but here I am.



I am a bride for the end of this year and have now cancelled my own bachelorette party.



Background: Person Group A (including my maid of honour) has moved 900km. My MOH is in charge of planning the farewell. She also already works full-time (important for later)



Person Group B is still in our hometown and all students with part-time jobs.



Now A and B have fallen out so much that Group A no longer wants to be at the hen party. Apparently, the Bs have their own group to plan the car pool, accommodation and gift. A is not invited to any group for the time being.



So my maid of honour thought that the Bs wanted to plan her own stag party for me and take credits from her.



They also can't find a compromise on what they want to do as A would find it unfair that they are paying so much on their own when it is taking place in our home town. But B doesn't want to meet their for a number of reasons, some of which are obvious to me and some of which are not.



Now I'm supposed to play mediator in what I see as a partly childish dispute. And as nobody wants to budge from their position, I have now cancelled the party. Too bad for me, but I won't be playing mediator anymore.



And I don't just want to celebrate with one group or have separate hen parties.

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#28 Guest Wears White So at my wedding, going around saying hello and thank you to guest. When I see... One of my mother-in-laws guests (old friend had to be there apparently) who btw has maybe met me once, in an all white dress. No print, nothing but a short white dress. You know what I did.. laugh and welcome her and move on. We make these rules into such a big deal. She's not going to take my spot light, I'm the bride. If anything I felt bad that you know people are judging her. But for me, something like that isn't going to wreck my day. All the time, effort and love that goes into planning a wedding, no one's clothes could mess it up for me. And days after the wedding it was a good conversational piece. People kept asking me if the crazy lady in white asked me for permission. In which I laughed and said I've barely had a conversation with her in my life lol. You gotta just laugh. I had a great time.

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#29 These Are The Events My Nephew And Soon To Be Niece In Law Has Planned For Their Wedding Year Engagement announcement, Engagement party, Wedding dress road trip (overnight), Planning sessions (number not yet determined), Bachelorette weekend (plane ride), Bachelorette party (not associated with the bachelorette weekend), Bachelor weekend, Bachelor party, Lingerie bridal shower, Kitchen bridal shower, Jack and Jill (coed) shower, Destination wedding (plane ride), Welcome luncheon, Rehearsal dinner, 5 hour wedding party ‘getting ready’ hangout with bride or groom, Wedding and reception, Day after wedding farewell brunch.



The engagement announcement and engagement party have already occurred. The rest are what I’ve compiled via family sources, including my daughter who was asked to be a bridesmaid and accepted but backed out once she realized the financial and time cost. There may be more events added - they’ve got about 13 months to go.



Just an opinion but I think this is insane.

#30 It Was The Dip That Did It! I was just told this story by a friend who went to this wedding a few weeks ago. The wedding was beautiful, the reception sophisticated and elegant. Then it was time for the first dance. The bridal couple looked fabulous swirling around the dance floor. Then at the end of the dance, he swung her into a dip to kiss her.... and.... they slipped and the bride dislocated her knee. Straight to the hospital and the bride spent the beach honeymoon on crutches with a moon boot brace. At least it will be a story they can tell their grandchildren.

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#31 Wife Of Best Man Is A Clingy Nightmare My future husband’s best friend will be his best man which is great. The problem is his wife. I wish I didn’t have a problem with her but she is very spoiled, entitled, and consistently makes it such that she is the star of the show. If I liked her this whole thing would be a lot easier but unfortunately I don’t. She’s the type that can do whatever she wants but if she is ever told “no” or people do whatever they want back, she throws a fit and cries and claims she’s being bullied. She’s older than me, by the way.



At first she thought she was going to be part of my bridal party, not because we are friends, but because she wants to match with her husband. I made it clear that was not happening. My bridal party will consist of close friends and family that are traveling from far away. I rarely get to see them so naturally I want this to be special. But she is trying to insert herself into everything. From the bachelorette to the wedding rehearsal dinner she insists on being involved.



My fiancé has spoken to his friend about her many times. When it’s just them two, his friend listens and agrees to the points he makes. But if she’s there his friend becomes spineless and agrees to everything his wife says. She is making me miserable. This is a vent post but also I need advice for how to deal with her without making my entire wedding about her.

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#32 MIL Late To Wedding And Now It’s Become A Joke Gay wedding “drama” here. We had rented a large white bus from the hotel to the venue so that everyone can arrive on time. Of course MIL decided to drive…. And gets lost because her GPS is not picking up signal. The bus arrived and we can see it from our second floor viewing spot. Beautiful all white bus. We see all the guests arriving and we give a little time for them to explore. When it’s time to assemble the guests, MIL is still not there. Guests assemble (outdoor wedding), wait and wait more. Luckily the weather was perfect that day in June in 2012. The string quartet is now looping their playlist, it’s that late. Meanwhile upstairs looking at the crowd from above I’m f-bombing this and that. Not because the guests were necessarily uncomfy being outside or hungry but because any delay eats into party time which is what is remembered most. Mind you, I Iove my MIL, sweetest thing on the planet.



Then she arrives, 30 minutes past due. Gets applauded by the guests as we can now start. The wedding party assemble faster than the Avengers and the rest of the evening goes without hitch.



Now when MIL is running late to a family function, we now joke, how late? Wedding late?

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#33 Destination Wedding For Husband’s Grand-Daughter, He Won’t Do Anything To Get His Passport Been married to my second husband for 27 years. He has two kids who I really like and get along with. One daughter has 4 daughters who are a bit spoiled. I made sure To give the grand-daughters nice presents for their graduation gifts and have always been the ”nice step-grandma who is pretty much ignored by the grandkids”. My husband does zero work on any gift giving or travel arranging when we have attended any of their events. That’s all left up to me.



we attended the weddings of the first 2 grand-daughters, both of which were about 3 hours away. I arranged the trip, bought and wrapped the gifts and bought cards, we attended the event and I was again the “nice step-grandma who is pretty much ignored by the grandkids”.



‘About 4 months ago we received a “save the date” card, letting us know that the 3rd grand-daughter will be getting married in another country, in mid-2025. I have a passport but husband does not. I told him he will need to get a passport to attend this. He’s done nothing. A few weeks ago I asked if he really wanted to go to this, and he said yes. I reminded him that he would need a passport. So I went online to see what he needed to get that. One item was the date of divorce from his prior wife. He said he “wasn’t going to get into that”. I said okay and dropped the whole issue. I had been looking at airline flights and the tickets would have cost about $2,000 for both of us. The hotel would be another $1,000 (all inclusive Place).



The invite for the wedding is taped to the front Of the fridge and I am not going to bring this up again. if he asks, I will let him know that if he actually gets off his butt and gets his passport I will make travel arrangements.

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#34 Bride Puts Wrong Names On Invitations, Asks For Cash Only My cousin is getting married. She's the baby of the family, from a second marriage, and is much younger than the rest of us. I got an invitation to her wedding shower addressed to my maiden name. Other family members also got invitations in their maiden names as well. This is confusing because I've been married over 15 years. My other family members have been married about as long or even longer. Does she not know our actual names? She could have easily asked my mom, grandma, or aunts for this information, or even me directly!



Second the invite specified "wrong name & kid". Now I have three kids so I'm not sure which kid I'm supposed to bring! Are the other two meant to stay home with my husband? She obviously doesn't know the names of my children either or how many I have. Again, she could have easily asked for this information.



Third, the invitation had a note saying the bride only wanted cash. She did not include any kind of registry. Some of my relatives, like our grandma and aunts, really enjoy picking out a gift to give. So they are insulted at the request for cash only. She also did NOT specify the cash was for something like a honeymoon or house down payment.



So the invites managed to make most of the family mad for one reason or another. I'd already decided I wasn't going to the shower or the wedding, as I said we're not close. But I was thinking of at least sending a card with money, along with my congratulations. Now I'm not sending anything and I'm okay with that.

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#35 I Nearly Called Off The Wedding The day before my wedding, my fiancé surprised me with sushi at night. I ate all of it. At 3 a.m., I woke up with nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. My wedding was at noon, and the makeup artists were supposed to arrive at 9 a.m. I was so dehydrated that I could barely walk to the church, and during the ceremony... I fainted. Everyone thought I was pregnant - but no, it was just the sushi. I felt terrible the whole day and didn't enjoy my wedding at all. I only started to recover the next day

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#36 Weddings That Happened As A Conclusion To The Relationship A former colleague of mine got married to her boyfriend who she'd been with since they were both fourteen. At the wedding, they were 26-ish. They did the whole nine yards - white church wedding, entire extended family in attendance, releasing doves, expensive photographer, all of it.



A year later, I saw her openly snogging another colleague. When we casually talked, a few months after the snogging, she said that after the wedding, she felt like she and her ex had done everything you could do in a relationship and that the big fancy wedding ended up becoming a sort of natural conclusion. Thank goodness they felt like that before they had kids!



Have you ever heard a similar story, where the relationship fizzled out right after the long-planned wedding?

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#37 My Aunt Turned My Cousin’s Wedding Into Her Personal Drama Show At my cousin’s wedding, our aunt created a lot of drama. Her first issue was that she was upset the groom didn’t marry her daughter. She was already angry about that, and it took a lot of convincing just to get her to attend the wedding.



But of course, once she came, she had to stir things up. First, she was upset that no one showered her with flower petals when welcoming the guests. Then she got mad that she wasn’t given a seat at the first table, which made her sulk.



Later, she complained that she wasn’t served food in a "VIP" manner. Then came the issue that she wasn’t invited to sit with the bride for pictures. After that, she was angry because she wasn’t allowed to ride in the car with the bride.



Even after the wedding ended, her complaints didn’t. The drama just kept going.

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#38 Bride Said “No Red Nails” But Guess Who Showed Up With Them... I went to a wedding this weekend and the bride was super particular about her vision. She asked all the bridesmaids to keep their nails neutral (light pinks, beige, French, or clear). Honestly, not a big deal, it was her day, so we all followed along.



Well, the bride’s mom shows up on the wedding day with bright cherry-red acrylics. Like, long, shiny, you-could-see-them-from-a-mile-away red.



The bride definitely noticed because during family photos she kept subtly moving her mom’s hands or telling the photographer “let’s crop in closer.” She didn’t say anything out loud, but you could tell it bothered her.



Now I can’t tell if this was just the mom not thinking about it, or if it was her way of quietly rebelling against all the wedding “rules.” Either way, it was pretty awkward to watch.



Would you see this as no big deal or as the mom making a point?

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#39 Mother In Law Wants To Call Off Our Wedding After She Had An Argument With My Fiancée Fiancé(m24) calls me( F25) tells me not to worry or get involved in the argument. He tells me, he’s going to marry me regardless of what his parent say. He tells me, his mom is delusional and that she’s not always the “nice” person she portrays. Fiancé, shares some history between his family but not a lot. She tells him that he’s not ready to get married. Should I get more involved or let him handle his family drama?



Edit: we are paying for our wedding and he doesn’t care if they come or not. I met her a couple of times and she’s been nothing but kind to me. I kinda think she’s bluffing just to get him to behave? Idk



She told him that she would contact me about it but he tells me not to answer if she does. He’ll take care of it. I will update y’all if she does contact me.



Sorry, if I didn’t give enough context: I didn’t feel like writing my whole relationship story. I just wanted opinions on this particular incident

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#40 A List Of My FIL's Freakouts He did so much stuff at my wedding that I decided to just compile them into a list:



- he woke my husband up on our wedding day screaming to make him bring his sister and her fiance breakfast in bed



- held my husband's suit, tie, and shoes hostage until they could have "a talk" about how much of a jerk he was being by not centering his mother on his big day



- cursed out my bridesman because he forgot to get suitable shoes (my dad just asked what size he was and bought them. FIL was amazed that my dad didnt flay my friend alive and still talks to this day about how patient my dad is and what an astonishing feat to not scream about someone else's incompetence).



- made stink face in every candid [moment]



- generally unpleasant around my family and cringed every time they were actively partying it up (why do you think we spent so much money on the wedding-- to make sure everyone would have a blast. I'm glad my family loved it and let loose).



Bonus for our engagement party:



- claimed he spent $30k on it (he did not. He spent $30k doing very unnecessary cosmetic upgrades to the outside of the house since they were hosting. no one noticed.)



- got catering from a place that had mostly stuff I could not eat. I was given a paper plate of 4 pieces of cold shrimp scampi.



- this one was his mom, but she made me lead everyone in singing happy birthday to her friend and give her a cake during the engagement party.

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#41 20 Years Later Wedding Drama My sister married a guy a month after meeting him. Family’s first time meeting him was at the wedding . Our family is kinda small and most of the guests were his friends and family . All our family sat together and my cousin told us that she’s pregnant. She didn’t announce it to the whole party and my sister only heard about it when she got back from her honey moon. The marriage didn’t last a year. My sister however just recently expressed to us how pissed she was about my cousin telling us at her wedding. My cousin is quiet and don’t want to upset anyone. It was her mom who was pushing for my cousin to tell us. And this happened in 2004 .



She’s blocked my cousin on Facebook. It’s in my opinion ridiculous. My cousin just laughs it off because she doesn’t like conflict. The last time we were all together my sister was inappropriate at a xmas lunch where she was sitting telling bj stories to my cousins husband while their 2 kids sat next to him. One of them 13. But still. Idk what to tell my sister. Her now ex husband did worse than what my cousin did and she still got him on her Facebook.

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#42 Wedding Vendor Called Months After Wedding Over "Feedback Concerns" So, I just got a voicemail from my wedding Florist saying that they quote "got an phone call from someone who refused to leave a name but explicitly mentioned your wedding and said the flowers were poorly done". So the florist called me for feedback.



Here's the thing.



1. I didn't call. I'm 3000 miles away on my honeymoon actively enjoying my newlywed status.



2. I do have MANY issues with my flowers but none that I've put on any public forums. I didn't leave her a review. I didn't reach out after the wedding. I've simply said nothing. As far as she is aware, up until now, she did flowers they came out fine in pictures the end.



3. I only mentioned I didn't like my flowers to a handful of people but idk why they would call her. It all feels odd.



She asked if I would call her back to explain. But again, I didn't call her and I've left no evidence of my frustration online (except here).



Would you call her back and be honest? Also, should I investigate if someone I told, reached out to her?

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#43 Husband's Aunt Tried To Bring Lanterns From Where She Was Staying To Our Ceremony For Decoration Thankfully, I didn't hear about this until after the wedding! Apparently, my now husband's aunt - in town for the wedding, staying with her sister (my husband's mom), decided it would be thoughtful to bring some decorative lanterns (from her sister's house) with her to our ceremony, so we could use them as decoration! Like we didn't already have that totally covered by the day off - she had no idea what our aesthetic would be like, just thought it would be a nice add to whatever we had going on! Very glad that her sister or my mom intercepted her trying to ask me where she should put them and told her to put them back in the car, we had it covered. I've never heard of a guest bringing decor to a wedding, but I guess there's a first time for everything!

#44 I Don’t Want My Fiance’s Best Friend’s Wife To Come To My Wedding I don’t really know what to do and there is soooooooo much back story here but I am really stressing about this girl that’s invited to my wedding. I’m not really sure where to start because there is a lot that has led up to this moment. Ultimately, my fiancé has had “Mat” as his best friend for 20 years. Mat is a cool and solid guy but not trustworthy. Mat just got married to “Kat” a couple weeks ago, but they had been engaged since 2022, they were never in a rush to get married and any time anyone asked that’s exactly what they said. After my fiancé and I got engaged (winter 2025) and we knew we wanted a short engagement. Mat and Kat immediately started planning their wedding after they found out. Any time I tried to talk to Kat about her wedding or otherwise she either gave me an attitude or flat out ignored me. Unless she has had a few drinks where she asks about “the tea”, she ignores my existence completely. When I attended her bridal shower and wedding she wouldn’t even look in my direction and when I went up to congratulate her she sounded less than enthused about it. I recently found out that Kat has been saying terrible things about me when I’m not around and essentially tries to turn one of my closest friends against me (it seems to be working) according to the people I heard from that Kat was talking bad, they think she might be upset that I’m “stealing her man’s best friend from him” … but what? I don’t think that makes sense. I don’t want her starting any drama at my wedding. I don’t want to be stressed that she and my other close friend are spending time together at my wedding. But this is technically my fiancé’s call… right? Since it’s his best friend’s wife? It’s as much his day as it is mine but I don’t want this girl bringing her shadow and putting a damper on the whole thing. What could the solution be here?

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#45 SIL Sent Wedding Photos To A Stranger To See If I Look Jewish She also said my family history is "weird" and told my husband that I need to take a DNA test because Jews carry diseases.



Edit: Yes, my husband backed me up. He is awesome 😊 She started excluding me from family gatherings by scheduling them when she knew I couldn't get off work. Then , she accused us of being "unsafe" and claimed that she said those things because she is neurodivergent.



Edit 2; yes, the rest of the family all know. They want us all to "just get along"



Edit 3 - yes, I am Jewish, although most people who don't know me guess Korean. Hubby and I got genetic counseling. If we only checked for the Ashkenazi panel, we would have missed the condition that we both actually carry that has nothing to do with my Jewish heritage.

#46 Wedding Heartbreak Both of our daughters are getting married next year (June & November). They just asked their grandparents if they could hold their ceremonies in the family barn. (You can see the family farm across the field from our home they grew up in so you can understand that our kids have a special place in their hearts for the family farm.) Only people invited to the ceremony would be siblings, parents, grandparents and their wedding attendants. The barn is only so big. For the receptions all aunts, uncles and close friends would be invited. Grandma stated they could use the barn for their venues, but grandparents would not attend if her children (our girl’s aunts & uncles) were not invited to the ceremony also. This could work out for the Nov wedding since fiancé does not have many family members. BUT - For one daughter that would add about 10 more people from her side to the already 30, but then would have to invite fiancé’s aunts & uncles to be fair which would add another 40 people. So the guest list for ceremony would go from 30 people to 80. Eighty people is not feasible. Grandma will not listen. I am heartbroken for my daughter as she is in tears.

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#47 Grandma's Wedding So this little bit of (fun) wedding drama took place almost 100 years ago. And obviously, I'm not an observer, but the lore is strong!



My grandmother (b 1901) grew up in as first generation citizen with parents that had done well--dad was a furniture manufacturer and had a small company in their town. Grandma was college educated (imagine a coed in 1922!) and ended up running into Grandpa from her HS when they were both in their mid 20's. All that is to say that G'ma was very independent for the time and an "older" bride and well, Grandma was always strong willed!



So, everything is being planned for the wedding and her parents want to make everything perfect for her. BUT, Grandma isn't happy because the church they belong to has single long pews that are accessed on either side and NO CENTER AISLE!



No problem, her fathers has a solution: he goes to the church council and as a well know furniture maker, offers to split the pews and create end caps for the wedding and then put them back to original condition after the wedding. They say "sure".



Well, almost 100 years later and that church still has a center aisle because the congregation loved the look! Grandma always took great joy in her being the reason the whole sanctuary looks like it does now!



Sometimes Bridezillas do make the right call!

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#48 Wholesome Almost Drama I had a scary moment last night.



My friend from work texted me. She's getting married in two weeks. Her text read "did you find a dress?"



My heart sank. I thought I was attending as a guest, but she had not communicated a dress code. My immediate worry was 1. I missed a dress code or 2. I might be a surprise bridesmaid again.



You see, when my brother got married in 2016, he kind of forgot to tell me I was a bridesmaid until the week before the wedding. I'm lucky I used to work in the wedding industry and had enough contacts to get me a dress in the right color and style in less than a weeks time.



I was so worried this was a thing once more, until the bride called me laughing.



She has another friend with the same first name, same odd spelling. That friend is ALSO getting married soon but had some trouble with her dress. My friend mixed up our numbers. I sent her a photo of the dress I'm planning to wear and she thought it looked lovely.



Bonus, I sent her some of my tailor recommendations for the other bride and I think my family friend tailor might be able to help her with her dream dress.

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#49 My Ex Husband Invited My Whole Family To His Wedding My ex husband and I were together 10 years and just grew apart. We have one child together. We divorced and i remarried. I’ve now found out that he’s invited my parents, my sister from out of state and my two brothers to his upcoming wedding. It’s this weekend, nobody told me about it. I feel like I’m dropping out of the family and they’re choosing to keep him collectively and not even mention it at all to me.



For the record, I wouldn’t have cared if they went but keeping it from me seems messed up. I don’t even feel like I’m a part of this family anymore.



Am I wrong to feel hurt?

#50 The Bouquet Avenger Let me set the scene in the urban Balkans, in the 1980's.



Groom's mom is a flower enthusiast and he's her first kid to get married, so she picks the flower arrangements and a matching super chic bouquet. All white.



Wedding day comes, groom's bro driving a vespa is on go fetch duty. So he is sent to the shop for the bouquet. Upon returning, his mom is horrified to see a bouquet of fuchsia roses, purple orchids and sunflowers. She sends him back to the shop and orders him to not return without the bouquet she paid for.



The brother goes back, the florist reckons the mistake but is sorry to say that the other mil came and insisted that the white bouquet was theirs. So, the brother demands to know where that wedding is held. And rides his vespa there.



This legend of a man jumps up to the unsuspecting bride as her groom hands her the flowers, right on the steps of the church. She is startled, he says something equivalent to "hey, that's ours, you can have this" as he grabs the bouquet and switches it to the ugly one.



I wish I also had a report on their reactions, but he decided it was more important to get back on the vespa asap, while everyone was still in shock.

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#51 My Sister Said To Me She Is Coming To My Ceremony But Not The Reception. Is This Ok? My wedding ceremony is July and my wedding reception is October. I had to move the date for the ceremony out to be earlier then originally planned because my fiancé's brother wouldn't be able to make it in October due to him expecting his first child with his wife and we really wanted him to be in the ceremony. My younger sister who is out of state, has anxiety/depression and has recently told me that for emotional and mental health, she will be happy to attend my ceremony but she feels it will be too much to try to also make it for the reception in the fall. She feels it will be too hard for her and she wants to respect her capacity. I care about my sister but obviously have mixed feelings about this. If you were me what would you do or say?

#52 Only Person In Friend Group Not Invited To Wedding And I Can’t Avoid The Social Media Posts. How Would You Handle The Situation? This friend invited our entire group to her wedding (just not me). Our group to shows/parties together, I’ve been to her parties at her house, bought her housewarming/birthday presents and we have similar hobbies where we do things together. She’s never once bought me a present I have since realized.



While I’m not her best friend, I’d consider myself part of the larger group.



Last time we texted she asked how I was doing and we talked for a bit about her job. She didn’t really ask about my job. A friend was shocked to hear I wasn’t invited.



She invited people she’s known for less time than me who aren’t in the group (including people she met less than a year ago) who I also know now. We never had a falling out.



Hurt and disappointed doesn’t even begin to describe my feelings. I feel like I have to avoid social media during wedding week (friends are posting updates) but I don’t know how to show up for group hangs and not feel like the odd one out like I’m forgettable and not one of them.



Edit: we are in our early 30s and late 20s

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#53 Engaged Couple Stopped Talking To Us After Inviting Us The engaged couple stopped talking to my husband and me a couple months ago. At that point they had already invited us to their wedding. I know via a mutual friend that the bride has talked smack about me in the meantime, trying to sow division between said mutual friend and me. We don’t feel particularly welcome for all of the above reasons. But we are also neighbors and don’t want to create drama. Should we still attend the wedding in two weeks, or politely decline last minute?



UPDATE: We decided to attend. It starts at 5:30 and they aren’t serving dinner (they’re just doing charcuterie and maybe a few apps). So we made two dinner reservations at one of the nicest restaurants in town (we’ll be very dressed up) for 7:30 and for 9. If it’s awkward, we’ll bail at 7. If it’s ok, we stay another hour and a half. We’ll just cancel whichever we don’t need. Thanks to everyone for the advice on this awkward and uncomfortable situation! I really appreciate it.

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#54 Once A Bridesmaid, Now I’m Not Long story short. I'm a broke college student. Friend (14 years) asked me to be a bridesmaid. I agreed. She wants us to save $1500 for the wedding (Bach trip, dress, plan ticket) okay cool no problem.



I was in the process of moving so all my money was going to bills and moving across country. The wedding is now a little over a year away and she "suggested" she replace me with someone else because she's disappointed that I hadn't started saving yet. When I explained that I would have no problem saving that ($1500) with the time we have remaining she wouldn't let up. We went back and forth and I was really trying to keep in mind that she's stressed and it is her big day but I really still wanted to be a part of it. At the end she was making me feel so bad about the situation I just ended it with explaining I was hurt but that's okay. It's your big day you can do whatever you feel you need to do. I completely understand it's stressful and nerve wrecking and it's not my day so I'll still be there to support her. (The convo got deep but we weren't going at each other throats or anything)



So two weeks go by. She then proceeded to make a post on fb with a letter "(re)-introducing" her bridesmaids. The letter was a bridesmaid proposal to the girl replacing me and in the letter she says "at the start of wedding planning you and I were in a rough spot I was struggling with who I wanted to be by me on my big day. It is so clear to me now, after much disappointment from the ones I did choose that I did not choose correctly…” now I'm really hurt and I'm questioning if this person is even my friend? Like i know you're disappointed that you felt that I couldn't be in the wedding but did I really deserve that level of passive aggression? Also the "rough spot" she was in with the other girl was the fact that this other girl is her soon to be SIL who was talking [trash] about her to her fiancé's family. I do believe people can work things out and change but it still hurts that she would rather have her there than to give me a month or two to prove I can save that money. Anyways idk where to go from here.

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#55 Hotel Wants More Money After Wedding We’re looking for advice. The hotel where we had the reception is demanding more money. They claimed extra people were there (lie) and that they had to make extra food of one plate option, while they had leftovers of another. They claim we gave them a bad count, we figure their servers messed up delivery when guests have told us they were given the wrong food, but didn’t say anything at the time to be polite.





Meanwhile they did not fulfil their promise of 2 bartenders, canceled our wedding suite (eventually got us in, but caused a delay for the whole reception timeline while we stood in the lobby waiting to change). We had the backdrop come crashing down on us at the wedding table, and had not even a single apology.