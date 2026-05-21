Someone asked “Which US state gets glorified in movies but doesn’t live up to it in real life?” and people shared their best examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, hope and pray you got refundable tickets, upvote your favorites and share your own examples in the comments down below.

There are certain locations that show up on TV and in shows so often, we begin to feel like we’ve already been there. New York and Los Angeles come to mind, but also the more cowboy parts of Texas or Las Vegas.

#1 Texas. Most of Texas metro areas are just sprawling big box stores and concrete.



Viking_Musicologist:

Office Space does a pretty good job of painting suburban Texas really looks and feels like.

Especially Dallas and Fort Worth those cities are basically two unruly steers lassoed by concrete.

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#2 I will say, not a movie, but Yellowstone really gives a false perception of Montana. Oh it’s beautiful, but they never show WINTER.



LoadCan:

The whole "trust fund jack wagons play acting at being ranchers" is pretty spot on though

#3 From movies it's nearly impossible to know that half of Colorado is as flat and featureless as Kansas.



johnnyseattle:

Seriously, if there wasn't a sign, you wouldn't know you left Kansas for a few hours easy. I was shocked at this when I drove from Virginia Beach to Seattle.





ImpendingBoom110123:

Kansas is one of the worst states to drive through.

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#4 Nevada, specifically Vegas though. The main strip is a huge shopping mall disguised as hotels and casinos. To its credit Fremont Street rules, it's the weird side of Vegas that I actually like.



provocative_bear:

Vegas is seriously overrated. The desert immediately surrounding Vegas is seriously underrated. Stunning vistas for hours in all directions

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#5 Vermont. Movies make it seem like this beautiful utopia, especially in the Fall. Once you live there a few years the reality sets in that most people are struggling to get by, there's not many high paying jobs, it takes ages to see a doctor, the mail doesn't get delivered half the time because they're understaffed. It's undeniably pretty but there's a lot of hardship going on there.

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#6 Texas. The only thing that is actually big in Texas is the hubris. Like every state, it has great food, cool spots, and its share of problems. But flying a football field sized Texas flag over every self storage facility and car dealership is not a substitute for personality. Maryland does the same thing, but somehow it’s charming whereas Texas just feels like it’s trying to convince you that it’s better than everything else. At the end of the day, Texas is just a state along with 49 others.

#7 Delaware. Every time I see it mentioned in a movie, it's like they think it exists.

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#8 North Dakota. Because I've seen multiple movies and TV shows set there, and I'm pretty sure it's just people not realizing they're actually in Canada.



healthycord:

I didn’t know it was glorified lol. Drove through last summer and while it wasn’t as bad as I was expecting, it wasn’t what I would call a looker of a state or teaming with people.

Stayed the night in Bismarck and had a meal there downtown. Folks seemed nice.

ND is pretty in its own way. One thing I wasn’t prepared for were all of the oil dikes just on the side of the road. I’m sure I’ll drive through the state again at some point and hopefully I could spend some time to actually look at some stuff. We were just bombing it from WA to Wisconsin and made it in 2.5 days. Long drive.

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#9 Basically a lot of movies tend to portray the life if you're rich with no responsibilities.





California gets glorified we endless summer, relaxed, party vibe.



Texas gets the wild west vibes, good old boys, ranchers and independent living.



Hawaii always seems to show the premium resort lifestyle, as if it is the norm for those living on the island.

#10 Arizona. Waaaayyy too hot and the Phoenix megalopolis is just completely off the chain.



It is glorified as some mystical land of amazing wonder but really is just a frying pan with a billion critters that will mess you up if they sting you.

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#11 Probably the inverse here, but as a lifelong NJ native, we spend 10 months of the year getting pilled on in all types of media until come summer time.



Then all of you freaks clog up our beaches and parks.

#12 New York.



We get all kinds of movies set in the glitzy areas of Manhattan but when Hollywood ventures out of their comfort zone into the outer boroughs it’s to tell a tale about the mob or the hood.



Lord knows they don’t bother much with upstate at all.



the_flying_condor:

I'm from central New York. It's a shame that people aren't aware of how nice it really is in the rest of the state. Between the finger lakes, Adirondacks, thousand islands, etc it really is amazing. Given the choice between snow in the winter, or the hellish stuff you get in other states like hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfire season, I'm quite keen to stay right where I'm at after taking the last 15 years to move around and check out other parts of the country and the world.

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#13 West Virginia. Despite my best efforts everytime I go I never run into mutant hill people or cryptids.

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#14 Nevada, specifically Las Vegas. It is all marketing to get your money.

#15 I’d say more cities so like LA and NYC. Lot less trash and homeless in the movies compared to real life.



Oh and the constant smell of pee. Also the constant sirens and construction. The snow always being pristine in New York movies annoys me too. It doesn’t show how it becomes black as coal with yellow from all the dog and human pee.



And when it unfreezes in the spring all species poos are on the sidewalk because no one picked it up during winter.



MediocreKirbyMain:

My friend’s currently in NYC for the first time in their life and the #1 thing they’ve had to say about it is that it smells like pee everywhere lol

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#16 Hawaii



former Hawaiian residents get asked the most of any other state, "why'd you leave Hawaii and move here?"



if you've only watched movies or vacationed there, you wouldn't know, but if you've lived there or spent some time there, you'll quickly realize the discrepancy between Hollywood and reality.



palabear:

I loved Hawaii but driving from the south side of O’ahu to the north shore, you see how many people are struggling. It’s much different off the beaches.

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#17 Suburbs and small-town usa. I'm sorry, but its boring as hell. Hallmark loves Small-town USA, but in reality, it's horrendously boring with literally nothing to do.



And state wise, Texas. Cowboys and prayer doesn't solve anything. Its the one star state for a reason.

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#18 Wisconsin is severely underglorified. Wisconsin has everything you could ever need and doesnt get hyped enough tbh.

#19 Delaware.



I have never seen an underground fighting club, or the wholesale destruction of skyscrapers by a bunch of anarchists.



I also have never seen Superman hanging around.



Nor have I seen a bunch of weird musical gemstone shaped people at the beach.

#20 Texas likes to boast about freedom and being the most free state but in reality they rank as the least free state. Texas has a lot of corruption especially in the courts.

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#21 Alaska. Half the state population lives in Anchorage. Movies and television never show Spenard.



Pretty much wherever there are people there's junk lying around. Cars on cinder blocks and stuff. Fishing junk. Natural Alaska is mind-blowing. People Alaska is bad.

#22 California. Movies make it look like everyone is living by the beach in perfect weather, driving convertibles and chasing dreams. Then you get there and realize half the population is sitting in traffic paying $18 for a sandwich.

#23 You could watch a film like “Hoosiers” or “Rudy” and think that Indiana is a quaint place to live but it’s a christian nationalist hole, everything is dirty, and most hoosiers are operating with a pill dependency and 3rd grade reading level.

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#24 Not a state but L.A. Its is only fun if you like spending 70 dollars on an Uber ride and spending half your vacation in traffic.

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#25 I grew up near NYC. I miss it dearly. But I’ll hot take and say NYC/New York



Now that I visit the city as a tourist moreso than I did as a kid, it’s fascinating to think NYC is so large and vibrant and diverse but seemingly 95% of movies set in NYC all film around the same 1 sq mile in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.



I’m not saying the rest of NYC is bad. More areas should be featured. But if you visit much and expect it all to look like the movies , you quickly find out you can walk all of it in just a couple hours.

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#26 The desert/plains side of Texas is always depicted as this cool “real men, real freedom” type vibe.



If you go there: at best it’s horrendously hot and boring, at worst you’ll deal with a super xenophobic population and be disrespected by an obese, inbred looking jerks.

#27 Alabama. “Southern Charm” is just people being rude to you who are too cowardly to actually insult you.

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#28 The answer is Texas.



Texas is a lie sold to people in Movies and advertising, and glamorized to foreigners. It’s really just bad weather, bad landscape, fake cowboys, draconian politics, overcrowded cities and highways, and half the state being a barren wasteland of oil rigs and overpopulated cattle farms.



If you want a real Western experience and beauty, head to all the national parks and natural beauty around the four corner states. The Grand Canyon, Zion, Durango, Arches, Moab, Hopi Res, Sedona, Taos, etc. Don’t go to Texas.

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#29 Almost every representation of Louisiana in movies is New Orleans, which is far from the rest of Louisiana.



If you want true Louisiana, watch The Waterboy.

#30 Florida. Its absolutely Florida. The LEAST egregious thing I've ever seen was an episode in Burn Notice where they go to Tallahassee (where I lived at the time) and were under a bunch of overpasses (or fly-overs as they call em) waiting to go into some multi story building like its some kind of metropolis. There's only 1 overpass anywhere near the capital that isn't even for an interstate (looking at you Thomasville Rd) and its only a very few amount of buildings over 10 stories. Everything that makes that state look good is horse poo and the most accurate portrayals are basically anything you see about Miami.

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#31 I mean LA and Southern California is mostly shown through the lens of a Hollywood movie set. Once you’ve done a studio tour you realize how fake everything truly is.

#32 All of them.



None of them ever quite live up to their reputation for movies and the like.

#33 Texas. It's full of jerks, not oil millionaires.

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#34 California. It comes across as this bastion of progressive people. In reality, if you're not in LA or SF, it's pretty darn conservative, and unaccepting of weird people.

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#35 Montana for sure. Everyone sees all the pretty scenery and move there not researching cost of living, jobs, wages, etc… not to mention the winters.

#36 Not a state, but Hollywood. As a resident of California Hollywood is absolutely awful. First thing that hits you is the stench of pee and the visual of a homeless man pooing on the walk of fame.

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#37 Not state but the City of New Orleans.



They usually just show the French Quarter (which isn't that big to begin with) and make it look like the whole city and that it's just constantly Mardi gras everyday.



Yeah, it can be fun be it's still a tourist area. The rest of the city and state is pretty ugly.

#38 Garland, Texas was glorified in Zombieland. It's actually marginally worse.

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#39 Movies tend to glorify almost all states they are supposed to be set in. Nobody wants to see the actual everyday experience of sitting in traffic or driving past a plethora of strip malls or boring suburbs.

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#40 Connecticut always gets portrayed as being hoity toity but apparently it’s mostly rural with lots of places that are run down and dangerous (which is going to be true of every state).

#41 Not a state but Buffalo was really dressed up and made to seem more vibrant in Bruce Almighty. However, since that movie the city has come a long way and is absolutely thriving and beautiful in its own unique way.