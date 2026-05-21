Gay Guy’s Mom Pays Thousands Just To Secretly Ruin His Wedding, His Friends Save The Day “Inception Style”

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One of the unfortunate and ugly truths about life is that evil parents exist. They do enough to ruin the lives of their children, who eventually have no other choice but to go no contact.

However, some people even take that evil up a notch, like what this woman did. After reconnecting with the son she’d been long estranged from, she offered to shoulder all the costs of his upcoming wedding.

But driven by her bigoted views on life, she decided to pull the plug at the last minute out of spite, causing her son more pain than she had in the past.

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Some parents can be vile enough to cause their children a lifetime worth of pain

Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)

This story began with a mom reconnecting with her estranged son and offering to pay for his wedding

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Image credits: www.kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But as it turned out, her grand plan was to ruin the big day

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Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Fortunately, friends came together to salvage what was left of the event

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For a narcissistic mom, the value of her son depends on how he elevates her ego

These days, people tend to throw around the word “narcissist” to describe a self-centered person. However, the mom in the story ticks all the boxes of what a narcissistic parent is: being immature and selfish, showing little concern for feelings that aren’t hers, and exhibiting manipulative behavior.

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In terms of the mother-son relationship, love is also always conditional. According to licensed psychotherapist Darlene Lancer, sons don’t feel loved for who they are, but for what they can do for their parents’ approval.

“(Love is) not based on understanding, appreciating, and accepting their son’s unique, true self. The son’s value depends on the extent to which he aggrandizes his parents’ ideals and ego,” Lancer wrote.

Lancer went on to explain that narcissistic mothers inflict long-term damage on their sons, from codependency to intimacy issues and resentment. There is also the chance of a repeated cycle of toxicity that may be passed on to the next generation.

Clearly, the woman’s son had already suffered a lot, which likely caused them to be estranged from each other. Her recent stunt of going above and beyond to ruin the most important day of his life is beyond evil, and something he will likely struggle to recover from.

Healing isn’t impossible, but it takes time and effort. According to clinical psychologist Dr. Alexis Conason, it’s a process of mourning, acceptance, and repair.

“When you recognize that you are not broken, and are worthy of love, something magical happens: Shame dissipates. The ugliness you believe is at your core disappears. You are no longer helpless. You are able to move forward,” Dr. Conason explained.

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The healing process may be long and grueling. Fortunately, the man and his partner have the support of loving friends who went above and beyond to make their big day possible.

People had varying opinions on what they read

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The author shared a happy update, detailing how they made the wedding push through

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The author also detailed how they got through the budget hurdles

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The icing on the cake was giving the couple their planned dream honeymoon

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Readers were delighted with how the story ended

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