"I Hope It Gets Better For You": Street Poet Elegantly Shuts Down Karen Who Asked Her To Leave

A poet, who sits on street corners writing heartfelt poems for passersby, shared a video online of someone harassing her as she tried to do what she does best.

Shana Marie Roark writes custom poetry for people amid the humdrum and the bustling chaos of New York City.

Sitting with her faithful typewriter in front of her, the wordsmith allows commuters to stop by, pick a subject and a price, and get themselves a custom poem.

“Inspired by the art of New York City, Shana created a sign that said ‘Pick a Subject and Get a Poem.’ She began writing poetry for people on various street corners in Brooklyn and Manhattan,” according to her website.

Recently, the street artist shared an incident where she was harassed by a problematic passerby.

“I write poems for ppl & this lady wouldn’t stop bothering me,” read the text on the clip uploaded on June 13.

The video captured the artist indulging in her craft and being interrupted by a woman, who was clearly being a “Karen,” which refers to a woman displaying entitled and demanding behavior or trying to assert control over someone else.

“You’re blocking the sidewalk,” she was heard saying in the background.

“I’m allowed to be here,” Shana replied, prompting the rude interrupter to say, “This isn’t your neighborhood.”

“How do you even know that?” the artist asked in return and went on to say, “I’m sorry you’re having a bad day. I hope it gets better for you.”

“Well, I hope that you move!!!” yelled the rude woman.

Shana sits on street corners, writing heartfelt poems for passersby amid the bustling chaos of New York City

In the caption, the typewriter-wielding poet clarified that she wasn’t blocking the sidewalk and that there was enough room for people.

“For the record, I wasn’t blocking the sidewalk,” she wrote. “As you can see by the passersby in the background, there was plenty of room. some ppl just…need a poem in their life,” she said.

“Anyway, if you want a poem, I would love to write one for you or your loved one :) text me here: 917.602.4467,” she added.

The comments section of her video was flooded with positive comments encouraging the street artist to continue her work.

“I hope you didn’t move,” one said, while another quipped, “Some people get dressed and leave their house to go bully people.”

“‘This is not your neighborhood’ is giving RACISM,” read a third comment.

The video captured the artist indulging in her craft and being interrupted by a woman who told her she was “blocking the sidewalk”

Another wrote, “It’s literally a public space.”

“She kept being negative and you are just radiating positivity! Keep it going girl!” read another.



People also praised her for her choice of words about having a “bad day.”

“‘Sorry you’re having a bad day’ is the most perfect response!” read one comment.

Another agreed, saying: “‘I’m sorry you’re having a bad day’ really set her off.”

Another video she uploaded about a week ago captured a passerby impolitely asking her why she can’t get a “real job”

Another video she uploaded about a week ago also captured a passerby impolitely asking her why she can’t get a “real job” and how she pays rent.

“You can’t get a real job?” the passerby asked, to which Shana replied, “This is a real job.”

“How do you pay rent?” was the next question.

“This,” the poet said, gesturing toward her typewriter.

The disrespectful commuter then indignantly suggested that she let her boyfriend or parents take care of her bills.

“Oh, you have a boyfriend and he pays. Or mommy and daddy pay, right?” said the audacious woman. “Uh-huh, you’re a poet and you have no words?”

“I don’t waste my words,” she replied.

The disrespectful commuter then indignantly suggested that she let her boyfriend or parents take care of her bills

The street artist revealed that poetry has been important to her ever since she could remember, according to her website.

Calling it “poetry-on-demand,” she revealed that people can choose any subject and, within minutes, she can conjure up a “one-of-a-kind” poem that’s put together using a vintage typewriter.

She started off churning out poems on street corners in Brooklyn and Manhattan, and she eventually caught the attention of poetry fans. Her own fan following began growing enough to pique the interest of event planners, who began hiring her for events across the world.

Her custom-made poems have graced all kinds of occasions, including weddings, engagement parties, baby showers, bar/bat mitzvahs, grand openings, and corporate gatherings.

The wordsmith allows commuters to stop by, pick a subject and a price, and get themselves a custom poem

Each poem serves as a cherished keepsake, taken home by guests to remember the special day.

Her website also says that she has performed at more than a thousand events so far.

“Shana continues to write custom poetry for people, describing her favorite part as, “The way the words will live forever as a memento of that moment, that meeting, and that day,’” reads the website.

She has also released two books, titled half-here and becoming.

She has released two books, titled half-here and becoming

Her own fan following began growing enough to pique the interest of event planners, who began hiring her for events across the world

Share icon

The poet’s experience of being harassed by passersby is similar to what happened to a harpist who was berated by a “Karen.”

Robyn Hearts was playing her beloved instrument in public when a woman interrupted her and warned that she would report her to the Harrow council.

The woman asked the instrumentalist if she had permission to perform in public and said, “If you weren’t begging, you would be playing music for free.”

“I am playing it for free technically. I’m not begging. I’m not asking for it,” Robyn said.

The woman continued to threaten her about reporting her, saying: “They can arrest you.”

Artists in New York usually do not need a permit to perform in the streets. However, they are required to have permits if they are using a loudspeaker, megaphone, or stereo, or if they are performing in or next to a park.

“You handled that with such poise,” wrote a Facebook user

