Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled Mom Steals First Class Seats, Tells Traveler To “Respect His Elders” When Asked To Move
Entitled People, Social Issues

Entitled Mom Steals First Class Seats, Tells Traveler To “Respect His Elders” When Asked To Move

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no surprise that certain luxuries or amenities come at a price, so you have to make up your mind about how bad you actually want them. And if you do decide to buy the better seats at the concert or pay for an upgrade in the hotel, you expect to get exactly what you paid for, right?

Well, this redditor did, too, when he paid for first-class plane tickets for him and his child. However, when they boarded the aircraft, they found other people had occupied their seats, saying that “they deserved them”. Scroll down to find the full story below.

You May Also Like:

Sometimes, even paying extra for a seat can’t ensure that you will get it

Image credits: Grey_Coast_Media/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

This passenger had to ask someone out of the first-class seats he paid for

Image credits: astakhovyaroslav/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: alex_moreno794

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts on the situation in the comments section

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Won't the flight crew usually check the boarding passes?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
gorilleazure avatar
Dave
Dave
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They most likely did not know the wrongdoers had taken seats not theirs. They knew or could have known those two seats were assigned, but they count on an interaction like this to point out the problem. If they know a FC seat is not assigned but occupied by someone, they will sort that out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
wookiee74 avatar
Chewie Baron
Chewie Baron
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d have sat in her lap and call her MUMMY!! over and over and over again.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Respect your elders, until they need to be taught respect instead: I always say.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Won't the flight crew usually check the boarding passes?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
gorilleazure avatar
Dave
Dave
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They most likely did not know the wrongdoers had taken seats not theirs. They knew or could have known those two seats were assigned, but they count on an interaction like this to point out the problem. If they know a FC seat is not assigned but occupied by someone, they will sort that out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
wookiee74 avatar
Chewie Baron
Chewie Baron
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d have sat in her lap and call her MUMMY!! over and over and over again.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Respect your elders, until they need to be taught respect instead: I always say.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda