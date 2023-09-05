Man Switched Seats To Allow Panicked Parents To Sit Next To Their Daughter Just To Learn She’s 16

People are often happy to help others; however, one cannot always know other people’s idea of help. While one might assume another person’s request is reasonable, it doesn’t necessarily mean it actually is. It is probably easier sometimes to not bother thinking, where did our help go? On the other hand, when presented with certain revelations, we get our rose-colored glasses knocked off and we can laugh or be sad while growing more aware of people who seem to ask for our help while in fact only “begging” their way to using our lack of awareness for their plain and unapologetic selfishness. This seems to have been this Redditor’s experience when he gave up his plane seat next to his wife and only found out after the fact that he shouldn’t have bothered.

A man brought his story from a 14-hour flight to Reddit after he gave up his plane seat to parents with a child, but a certain revelation made him no longer think it was such a good idea.

As shared by the Redditor, he was sitting next to his wife with a laptop loaded up with episodes from the show they were planning to watch during the 14-hour flight and their snacks all organized.

The couple’s plans were interrupted by two parents, who showed up all frantic and begged the man to move so their daughter could sit next to them. As the parents seemed panicked, the man assumed they were in an unfortunate situation with a little girl and agreed to move.

As the man gathered his stuff and started walking down the aisle to his new seat, he realized that an approximately 16-year-old girl playing with her phone in the exit row was the girl these parents had in mind.

The man’s story received 30.8K upvotes on the mildlyinfuriating subreddit and the Redditor explained that the mildly infuriating part was that these parents traded them being slightly uncomfortable for him being slightly uncomfortable and it resulted in him having 14 hours to think of how he could have handled the situation better.

It would probably be difficult to see a certain angle from which the parents’ behavior would seem fair, with these few interpretations being highly unlikely. Either way, OptimistMinds provided what they called a “Comprehensive Guide” to people who use others, for those who wish to understand such behavior and avoid falling victim to it.

OptimistMinds noted that when it comes to understanding certain human behavior, “it is not necessary that everything has the exact meaning as it appears sometimes” as they listed the common behavior exhibited by covertly aggressive individuals, which included seduction, like admiring or showing support for another person to make themselves seem trustworthy in front of others.

Another common behavior from the list was playing a victim and making others believe that they should feel sorry for such a person.

Finally, OptimistMinds brought up feigning ignorance or confusion – pretending to be totally unaware of the topic another person is talking about and in such a way making them doubt themselves or believe such person’s version of the story.

