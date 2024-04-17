"It’s a good idea to line your pet’s carrier with some puppy pads in case your pet does need to ‘go’ during the flight, as many airlines do not permit you to take your pet out from the carrier during the flight. Your dog will also need a lead and collar with a name tag (with your phone number on it). We’d recommend packing some safe chew toys, should your pet like them, rather than plush or squeak toys, as squeaky toys on a flight might not be great for fellow passengers. Just make sure your dog can’t chew any pieces off as they could create a choking hazard."

Gemma urges pet owners to get their dogs used to the airline-approved carriers before the trip to help keep them calm during the actual flight. "You want your pet to feel safe, happy, and comfortable with the carrier, so this may take a bit of time and training. Dogs are likely to find the experience less stressful if they are already crate trained," she said.

"Any kind of first-time travel is bound to be a little nerve-wracking for pets, as they’ve never experienced it before, so keep this in mind and ensure your pet has everything you know they need to keep them as happy as possible. For dogs, a good walk and playtime before a flight is a great idea to burn off any energy. Perhaps also [pack] a puzzle toy or an enrichment game they can easily play with on the flight that doesn’t take up too much space.”

The PDSA pointed out that your pet might be vocal on the flight or they might want to pace around. "The best thing to do is remain calm with them and try to comfort them how they prefer. Getting frustrated and angry with your pet will confuse them and may make them more upset and unsettled. However, remember, in most cases, your pet will need to remain in their carrier."