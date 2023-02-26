The ‘Dogspotting’ Facebook group is nothing short of a woofderful and barktastic miracle. It’s a massively popular niche on the internet where people can share photos of all the doggos—large and small—that they spot on the street. Scroll down for the most heartwarming dog photos you’ve seen all year.

You can find small moments of joy every single day of your life. Like feeling the warm spring breeze on your face. Grabbing a cheeky treat from your local shopkeeper. And… seeing a dog on the street! Look at how cute it is—there’s no other choice, the world has to know!

#1 Kept This Little Gentleman Company While His Owner Went Potty

Bored Panda got in touch with Toronto dog photographer Karen Weiler to learn more about how to approach dog owners if you'd love to take a picture of their pet. Weiler was kind enough to walk us through the right etiquette in these situations. "When you want to approach someone to photograph their dog, you want it to be natural. Your goal is to have an easy conversation that makes it easy for someone to say yes. So, even before you approach someone, take a moment to observe what they are doing," the professional photographer explained that it's essential to slow down and perceive what's happening around you. "Are they in the midst of a training session, perhaps trying to teach a new skill or correct a behaviour? Don’t interrupt. Have they just arrived at the park and the dog is busy looking for the perfect spot to do his business and take in all the sniffs? Let them settle before approaching them. Do they seem to be avoiding people/dogs in general on this walk? There is probably a reason and you don’t want to be a cause of stress. Today is just not the day," she shared some of the things to keep an eye out for.

#2 Lovely Doggy Came To Say Hi In Our Salon Yesterday

#3 Spotted This Golden At Mellers In The Upper East Side Of Manhattan Yesterday With The Greatest Harness I’ve Ever Seen

"Of course, if you see someone who is relaxed with a happy dog, you need to strike up a conversation. The easiest way is to give them and/or their pup a genuine compliment. Be specific. Saying something like, 'What beautiful markings on your dog!', or 'I see how well he walks on a leash—you must have done a lot of training,' is so much more warm and inviting than something generic like, 'I love your dog.' Most people will respond positively." Then, based on the dog owner's reaction, show some personal interest. Ask them about their pet's name, breed, and age. "The trick is not to make it sound like an interrogation, but simply have a conversation. Generally speaking, people love to talk about their dog," Weiler told Bored Panda. "After that, you need to ‘pitch’. Something simple like: 'I’m a photographer (point to your camera) and I love photographing dogs I meet on walks. Would you mind if I photographed your dog?'" she gave some spot-on advice on how to approach this.

#4 Spotted This Lovely Doggo Posing For His Owner In Munich, Germany

#5 Puppies In A Tree! I Repeat Puppies In A Tree!!

#6 This Is Patrick. Patrick Is Adorable

"Be prepared to explain what you will do with the photos. For example, is it part of a project to publish on your blog, or will it be shared on Instagram, or even submitted to someone else for publication? Whatever it is, be honest. Now, wait for the answer. If it’s a yes, go ahead and photograph their pup, show them the results, and offer to send them the photo! If it’s a no, respect their decision. Thank them for their time and move on. I find it rare that someone will say no, but when they do, I know that there are plenty of others who will say yes," the Toronto dog photographer explained. According to Weiler, there are a few things that you should definitely be aware of and careful about. For one, you shouldn't come up behind someone and startle them. Something else to avoid doing is approaching the dog or petting it without asking for permission first. "Safety first. So, generally speaking, I don’t ask someone to take their dog ‘off-leash' for a photo if they were not already running free—I teach the person how to hold the leash so that I can remove in Photoshop."

#7 Met This Lovely Cockerdoodle Doing A Sploot

#8 I Didn’t Get His Name... Too Focused On Wishing Him Happy Birthday

#9 This Is Olive, She’s Ungovernable

Bored Panda was also curious about how photographers, professional and amateur alike, can gain the trust of a dog they just met. "If you’ve been given permission to photograph the pup, ask the human if there is anything you need to be aware of. Move slowly and use a calm voice when greeting the dog. Always ask before offering any treats. You can show the dog your camera and let them sniff it," Toronto dog photographer Weiler said. "Work with the person to gain the dog’s trust. The pup trusts his human and will look to them for cues as to whether this situation is good or not. So, let the person handle their dog —ask them to position their dog where you want him rather than doing it yourself. Let the human ask for a sit using commands and/or hand gestures the dog already knows. Of course, praise and/or treats work wonders in getting a dog to work with you.

#10 Spotted In Central Park

#11 Maya Papaya, A Sweet Boston In Pacific Grove California Watches Over The Street From Her Yard

#12 Meeting Banjo During My Layover In Dallas Was Both An Honor And A Privilege. 10/10 That Blep Tho

According to the team running the Facebook group, ‘Dogspotting’ in and of itself is as much a sport as a lifestyle. The premise is very simple: you spot random dogs, you take a photo, and you share it on the Facebook group, making the 1.8 million members’ day that much brighter. Created all the way back in late February of 2008, it sometimes feels like ‘Dogspotting’ has been a part of the internet forever. Considering how much people love cute animal pics, we’re pretty sure that the social media project still has a long and bright future ahead of it. (Here’s us hoping that our Benevolent AI Overlords love dogs as much as they do cats!) Before you start taking hundreds of photos and posting all of them all over the ‘Dogspotting’ feed, there are a few rules that new members have to be aware of. Most of them are very common sense things like treating everyone else, including the moderators and administrators, with respect. That includes not pushing your beliefs on anyone, as well as avoiding posting distressing content.

#13 Cute Bread Loaf Spotted In A Bagel Shop Today

#14 I Met A Cloud At Karaoke Tonight! Happy 4th Birthday Arrow!

When it comes to the actual content that you post, originality is king. ‘Dogspotting’ is all about photos of random dogs that you see live, in person. It’s not about resharing cute dog pics that you might find somewhere online (no matter how awesome and soul-healing they might be). Meanwhile, if you’d like to share pics of your own dogs or dogs that you know, you can post those pics on the ‘Dogspotting Society’ Facebook page, instead. Moreover, dogs that you spot in places where there are bound to be dogs, like at the vet’s or an animal groomer’s, don’t really count as spots. There has to be an element of surprise and the unexpected in your photos! In other words, don't go for low-hanging fruit.

#16 At First Glance I Thought It Was A Three For One

#17 There's Nothing Better Then A Happy Cloud On Your Way To Work. (Sorry If It's Unrelated As Only Dogs Are Allowed Here...)

#18 Spotted This Barky Boy In Lake Atitlan, Guatemala

You have to approach the entire lifestyle with an open heart, not a calculating mind. Likes, comments, and views are all very well and good, but they’re not the main focus. Having fun and engaging with the community is the point! In short, be original. Be kind. Be the type of person your dog thinks you are. What’s more, you shouldn’t take photos of service animals, even if you get the owners’ permission. The mods and admins remind the members that they should only post pics of members of the Canidae family of animals. That includes dogs, foxes, wolves, jackals, and coyotes. However, jokes about Snoop Dogg, the rapper Pitbull, and various random animals with the caption “this is a weird-looking dog” don’t count as quality content.

#19 World Meet Cappuccino Aka Captain America - He’s 6 Weeks Old And On His Way To Brazil From Here In NYC

#20 The Trader Joe’s Parking Lot Is Always Full Of Surprises

#21 I Know This Page Is For Dogs… But There Is A Polar Bear In The Pub, And He Is Eyeing Up My Uncles Burger

Interestingly enough, you don’t necessarily have to share a photo or a video of random dogs on ‘Dogspotting,’ even though these two forms of content make up the majority of posts. The team running the project also allows ‘text spots’ where you describe your experience meeting a strange dog. You can also opt for ‘art spots’ where you let your inner creative animal loose and do an artistic rendering of the dog you spotted. It all depends on your imagination!

#22 Goodest Girl Named Juno That I Met Today

#23 Izzy The Christmas Beagle Came For Christmas Dinner And Drooled Under The Table The Whole Time

#24 So I Met "Old Man Lighthouse" Today. His Pawrents Were Awesome To Let Me Photograph Him. One Of Them Is A Groomer Too!

After seeing all of these wonderful dog photos, odds are that you might be thinking about adopting a pet (or two, or three!) from your local animal shelter. That's a wonderful thing to do! However, you have to make sure that you're ready to give your new best friend the forever home that it deserves. Think about the practical side of things. It's not just shelter and food that you'll have to offer your pooch; you'll also have to cover its medical bills, take it for walks, and give it a lot of love and attention.

#25 Was Looking At A Cool Car & Found A Nice Surprise

#26 Accurate Advertising

#27 Had No Idea I Was Sitting Next To An Angel Until The Very End Of The Flight When I Heard Phoebe *squeak*

It's essential that you take good care of your doggy pal's health. That includes regularly seeing your vet, making sure that your pooch is all up to date with its shots, and that you're feeding it the diet that it needs. While diet is more important for cats, dogs are more like humans: it's important to control how much and what they eat, but they need plenty of exercise, too. Walking your doggo is a great, quick, and easy way to keep you both active.

#28 I Was At A Red Light, Boynton Beach, Florida At 730am

#29 Best Bar Customer Ever! 8th Street Steakhouse Steamboat Springs Co

#30 Met This Cute Baby. His Name Is Auggie And He’s A Chow

Which photos did you love the most, dear Pandas? How do you react when you spot a cute doggo on the street? Are there any friendly animals living in your neighborhood? We’d love to hear from you, so don’t be shy, drop by the comment section. We are massive fans of the ‘Dogspotting’ project here at Bored Panda. If you’d love to see some more awesome dog pics, check out our earlier articles right here, here, and here.

#31 Spotted Outside Countdown In Dunedin, New Zealand. There Were Seven Of Them Altogether - There's One Hiding Somewhere In The Middle!

#32 The Gang’s Ready For The Rain!

#33 I Unintentionally Chose The Finest Seat In The Coffee Shop. Enzo Is Comfortably Seated Right Next To Me. P. S. It’s Not Visible But He Is Wearing A Bow Tie

#34 Cutest Cafe Doggo In Berlin

#35 Spotted This Little Guy Travelling Round Bangkok With His Dad

#36 4 Month Old Izzy, Cocker Spaniel. Fashionable Sweater

#37 Dogs Of Home Depot

#38 Saw This 8 Week Old Cutie At A Cafe!

#39 Goodest Girl Named Summer, Met Her Today

#40 Got Visited Today By These Little Floofs. Their Owners Came To Get Them After A Quick Call. Anyways Say Hi To Miles And Arch!

#41 This Is Xena, Warrior Princess

#42 This Is Penny. She Is 4.5 Weeks Old And Has The Side Eye Down Pat Already!

#43 Met This Cute Boy At The Duck Shop In Brighton, UK. His Mom Was Buying Him Some Ducks Because They Are His Favorite

#44 Paddle Dog

#45 I Met This 140-Lb Floof At A Brewery In Englewood, Co

#46 This Is Greta. She Loves Her Sandpit

#47 Almost Missed My Turnoff Because I Was Too Focused On This Cute Little Goober. It Looked Like The Real Life Goober Was In The Car Too But I Couldn’t Get A Picture

#48 Small, Squishy Guy Spotted Out For A Sunday Morning Stroll In Paris

#49 I'm A Courier, And The Best Part Of My Job Is Getting To Deliver To Places That Have An Office Or Warehouse Dog. I Didnt Catch His Name, But This Little Guy Was The Cutest Softest Nicest Lil Floof Ever! Also, I've Never Seen A Pom This Color. Super Cool

#50 Met Roman The 12 Week Old Great Dane Puppy Today! He Was In The Cafe We Went To For Brunch After Our 9am Lecture And He Was Such A Sweetie

#51 Almost Cried When I Met This Adorable 11 Week Old Akita Pup Today! He Was So Friendly & Soft!

#52 Attended A Wedding On Wednesday. 8 Week Old Nala Was Guest Of Honour

#53 Spotted Draco In Queens NY! He Was So Excited To See People That He Barked When Someone Didn’t Say Hello

#54 I Thought You’d All Love Bruce Just As Much As I Did

#55 I Met This One Eye Queen At The Park Today And She Is Just A Literal Angel

#56 Last Weekend In Milan’s Chinatown! He Was Soooo Ccuuuttteee

#57 I Ran To Capture This. Matchy Matchy! Sydney Aus

#58 Spotted — Tough Guy In Taupo, Nz

#59 We Met Sooty In Spotlight And 'Spot' The Dog In Rebel Sport This Morning Nelson, New Zealand

#60 Met These Three Well Trained Screamy Bois, Their Dad Has Rescued Eight Huskies In Total

#61 Last Minute Xmas Shopping Spotted!

#62 Spotted On A Walk: The Goodest Boy

#63 The Snazziest Gentleman Spotted On The Neilston To Glasgow Central Train This Evening. He Even Got Off The Train And Skipped Down The Platform With His Hooman. 1000% Best Boy!

#64 Well Would You Look At This Handsome Chap

#65 On The Tube. Look At His Boots!!

#66 Spotted

#67 Meet Babs. Feet Bigger & Eyes Brighter Than My Future

#68 While My Partner Was Driving Me Home, He Suddenly Rolled Down His Window And Said, "You Have To Take A Photo Of This"--Which Turned Out To Be This Little Guy Enjoying His Rainy Day Walk

#69 12 Week Old Walter! I Wonder If He Will Ever Grow Into His Lovely Floppy Ears