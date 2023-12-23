Finally, Saeed shared his thoughts with us about what content creators can do to make their memes stand out from the crowd.

In the ‘Wholesome Memes’ administrator’s opinion, internet users ought to focus on two things: being authentic and original.

It’s through these genuine emotions that these silly and wholesome images can connect with us even stronger. If you can match up this sense of realness with a unique twist or perspective—even better!

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from that, Saeed urges content creators to keep up to date with current internet trends and take the time to engage with the community.

Being kind and helping others is something that human beings are hard-wired for. We rely on our social circles to survive and thrive. As such, our brains reward us when we do good deeds for other people.

This is a phenomenon that’s aptly called the “helper’s high.” Not only is it nice to be nice, but our brains reinforce this sort of behavior by firing up our pleasure centers.