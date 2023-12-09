80 Wholesome Memes And Posts That Remind Us The World Isn’t All Bad
We all need to occasionally be reminded of how wonderful the world is, and how kind and caring people can truly be. When you spend too much time watching the news and browsing social media, you can come to the false conclusion that life is horrible. That’s far from the truth. Life is very nuanced. And there’s plenty of good to outweigh the bad.
That’s where the ‘Wholesome Memes’ account on X (formerly Twitter) comes in. The project does exactly what it says on the tin and shares memes about all things wholesome. We’ve collected some of the best ones for you to enjoy and share with your pals. Scroll down to check ‘em out. This might be the mood booster that you need today!
Wholesome Moments
The Real Hero
Since I Was A Kid I've Always Wanted To Get On Fire Truck. Are You Wanted???
The ‘Wholesome Memes’ project was started in early 2017. Over the years, it attracted a community of 38.7k loyal followers who love what the account stands for. However, at the time of writing, it appears that the curators have taken a break from posting new wholesome memes.
It’s easy to see why so many people love the content shared by the project. It’s lighthearted. It’s fun. It offers a nice contrast to a lot of the emotional ick you watch and read about every single day. We all need a pick-me-up from time to time. Sometimes, a handful of memes are enough to (slightly) restore our faith in humanity.
Wholesome Moved In Together
When You Try To Take A Picture
Well Come On Then Buzz Him In!
Human beings are fundamentally social creatures. Our ancestors needed to form strong, durable social connections in order to survive, as well as to thrive.
Though our level of technological development has soared over thousands of years, our innate drive to connect and relate to others hasn’t gone away. It’s still very much present.
Please Do Not Wake Up Sleeping Sky Squeaker
Anything Is Possible
Gift That Keeps On Giving
One way to connect to other people is through memes. At their core, memes are what we share and reshare. They can be ideas, funny pictures, or even attitudes. So when we laugh at memes or spam our social circles with them, we’re actively participating in the culture of a particular group of people. The only difference is that this is mostly done online now, rather than in person.
Wait Farts Make Sound?!
It Has Pockets
What do we want? We want pockets! When do we want them? We want them now!
Wholesome Duo
It’s nice to stay in touch with your friends through cat memes and silly little Instagram reels. And remote communication is certainly better than being completely isolated and alone. However, online messaging will never replace quality meetups in person. Usually, people are busy with work, studying, parenting, and a dozen other things.
Some of them forget that relationships—like our health and skills—need consistent attention and nurturing.
Precious Little Photos
It's Trying To Learn
Don’t Let Others Tell You What To Do
Your smile is absolutely infectious, Nothing more beautiful than that in this word
There are very utilitarian reasons to genuinely invest in building deep connections with other people. To put it bluntly, folks who have lots of meaningful, positive relationships in their lives live longer, have a higher quality of life, and are way happier.
So even if you prefer to be by yourself, it’s well worth consciously reaching out more often to the people you care about the most.
The Harvard Study of Adult Development has been running since 1938 and has been extensively covered in the news and by content creators in recent years. The 8+ decade-spanning study has come to a very simple, common sense, but important conclusion. Namely, that good relationships lead to health and happiness. However, The Atlantic notes that you must actively nurture those relationships. Hoping that they’ll turn out alright won’t be enough.
Just Happy Being Included
No Talk Me I Angy
Are We Joke ?
As Forbes comments on the Harvard study, supportive and nurturing relationships protect us against the stresses of life. Folks with strong(er) social connections have lower rates of diabetes and arthritis, as well as cognitive decline and other chronic conditions. In effect, these meaningful relationships help calm us down during turbulent times.
Duolingo Can Be Good Sometimes
Now Don’t Go Spending It All In One Place
It’s The Thought That Counts…
It’s not just positive relationships that are good for us: their lack is horrible, utterly horrible, for our physical, emotional, and mental health. To be very clear, social isolation is a massive problem that wrecks people’s quality of life.
The US Surgeon General’s advisory made it clear that social disconnection is as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. However, once again, these connections have to be meaningful to improve our lives. Superficial chitchat at work or elsewhere doesn’t count for much.
I Thought You Couldn't Celebrate Lunar New Year Unless You Had A Moon?
“To be clear, social connections don’t just mean happy hour or the water cooler chats we’ve mythologized since Covid killed the traditional workplace. True social connection is about creating moments of meaning that drive aligned purpose and belonging. Small or large affirmations that your voice matters, your colleagues trust you, your organization needs you. Social connection, or social capital, is the glue that holds your workplace together,” Ann Kowal Smith writes on Forbes.
Truly A Great Actor
Good People Still Exist
As Wholesome As Can Be
Outstanding! Good on you for giving him this opportunity to get his life back!
Social disconnection affects more than just individual people’s lives or local communities. It costs American businesses roughly $154 billion a year. Employees who are socially connected are more productive. On the flip side, workers who find themselves isolated are not engaged. And they’re not happy. This leads to a lot of misery at work… and worse results for companies.
Ah The 80s
Everyone Should
Everyone plays an important role in a company. There’s a story of a US pres (I want to say JFK maybe?) visiting NASA and asking the janitor what he did there. The man answered that he is helping put a man on the moon. Thank you to the janitors, maintenance workers, landscapers, etc who are behind the scenes yet making things beautiful and smooth for us.
This Poor Man Hasn't Had A Good Night's Sleep Since 2014
There are very clear reasons to foster meaningful connections and empathy, for individuals and businesses alike. And they’re easy to see whether you think altruism and relationships are valuable in their own right or if you’re looking at productivity spreadsheets. It sometimes takes a handful of silly memes to remind all of us that wholesomeness is a single kind act away.
Which of these memes did you think were the most wholesome, dear Pandas? What have you done recently to be kind to others? Share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of this article.
Made My Day
Protects Against Monsters At Night
Pavlov's Daughter
Adorable Little Thing That I Wanted To Share
Baby Hippo!
Despicable
Elevenses? Luncheon? Afternoon tea? Dinner? Supper? He knows about them, doesn't he?
Otters Are The Best
Froggo Go Brrr
Plate Of Food With Love
Wholesome Waitress!!!
Good!!! That girl needs to learn some manners!!
Such A Helpful Grandfather
We Can Use Social Media As A Force For Good
Here A New Challenge To Make The World Clean
First Person To Fall Asleep Experiences Wholesomeness
Is It Though. Seriously Tell Me
Sing It With Him Now!
He Just Need A Hug!
Legendary Dad
Now That's A Good Kid
This Is Pretty Wholesome
Wholesome Text
That's What I Call A True Love
Possibly Not Wholesome, But Clearly Benefiting Some Folks
Lots Of Details Put On To This
Grandpa Always Has Candy
I Feel Like Every Region Has Their Own Version Of This
Why Do Dads Love Playing Solitaire So Much?
The Best Of Friends!!!
Wholesome Neighbour
4 Year Old Pretends To Be A Hired Cleaner And Shares About Herself
I Don't Like The Ocean Anymore
A Three Year Old's Answer In Mother's Day Card
Wholesome Jellyfish
Let's Keep Being Ourselves Till The Good Things Start Coming
Look At His Smile :)
And look at the angry kitty behind him! Kitty needs a chair as well!
You. Are. Important
I liked one, I think it was the old Monkey Island on PC, where if you fell off the cliff, you bounce back up and he said something a out rubber trees haha.
Literally A Good Person
