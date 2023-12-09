ADVERTISEMENT

We all need to occasionally be reminded of how wonderful the world is, and how kind and caring people can truly be. When you spend too much time watching the news and browsing social media, you can come to the false conclusion that life is horrible. That’s far from the truth. Life is very nuanced. And there’s plenty of good to outweigh the bad.

That’s where the ‘Wholesome Memes’ account on X (formerly Twitter) comes in. The project does exactly what it says on the tin and shares memes about all things wholesome. We’ve collected some of the best ones for you to enjoy and share with your pals. Scroll down to check ‘em out. This might be the mood booster that you need today!

#1

Wholesome Moments

Wholesome Moments

wholesomememer Report

#2

The Real Hero

The Real Hero

wholesomememer , erinmariesd1 Report

#3

Since I Was A Kid I've Always Wanted To Get On Fire Truck. Are You Wanted???

Since I Was A Kid I've Always Wanted To Get On Fire Truck. Are You Wanted???

wholesomememer Report

The ‘Wholesome Memes’ project was started in early 2017. Over the years, it attracted a community of 38.7k loyal followers who love what the account stands for. However, at the time of writing, it appears that the curators have taken a break from posting new wholesome memes. 

It’s easy to see why so many people love the content shared by the project. It’s lighthearted. It’s fun. It offers a nice contrast to a lot of the emotional ick you watch and read about every single day. We all need a pick-me-up from time to time. Sometimes, a handful of memes are enough to (slightly) restore our faith in humanity.
#4

Wholesome Moved In Together

Wholesome Moved In Together

wholesomememer Report

#5

When You Try To Take A Picture

When You Try To Take A Picture

wholesomememer Report

#6

Well Come On Then Buzz Him In!

Well Come On Then Buzz Him In!

wholesomememer Report

Human beings are fundamentally social creatures. Our ancestors needed to form strong, durable social connections in order to survive, as well as to thrive.

Though our level of technological development has soared over thousands of years, our innate drive to connect and relate to others hasn’t gone away. It’s still very much present.
#7

Please Do Not Wake Up Sleeping Sky Squeaker

Please Do Not Wake Up Sleeping Sky Squeaker

wholesomememer Report

#8

Anything Is Possible

Anything Is Possible

wholesomememer Report

#9

Gift That Keeps On Giving

Gift That Keeps On Giving

wholesomememer Report

One way to connect to other people is through memes. At their core, memes are what we share and reshare. They can be ideas, funny pictures, or even attitudes. So when we laugh at memes or spam our social circles with them, we’re actively participating in the culture of a particular group of people. The only difference is that this is mostly done online now, rather than in person.
#10

Wait Farts Make Sound?!

Wait Farts Make Sound?!

wholesomememer Report

#11

It Has Pockets

It Has Pockets

wholesomememer Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do we want? We want pockets! When do we want them? We want them now!

#12

Wholesome Duo

Wholesome Duo

wholesomememer Report

It’s nice to stay in touch with your friends through cat memes and silly little Instagram reels. And remote communication is certainly better than being completely isolated and alone. However, online messaging will never replace quality meetups in person. Usually, people are busy with work, studying, parenting, and a dozen other things.

Some of them forget that relationships—like our health and skills—need consistent attention and nurturing. 
#13

Precious Little Photos

Precious Little Photos

wholesomememer Report

#14

It's Trying To Learn

It's Trying To Learn

wholesomememer Report

#15

Don't Let Others Tell You What To Do

Don’t Let Others Tell You What To Do

wholesomememer Report

dreamcatcher4281 avatar
Angeldust McQuade
Angeldust McQuade
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your smile is absolutely infectious, Nothing more beautiful than that in this word

There are very utilitarian reasons to genuinely invest in building deep connections with other people. To put it bluntly, folks who have lots of meaningful, positive relationships in their lives live longer, have a higher quality of life, and are way happier.

So even if you prefer to be by yourself, it’s well worth consciously reaching out more often to the people you care about the most.

The Harvard Study of Adult Development has been running since 1938 and has been extensively covered in the news and by content creators in recent years. The 8+ decade-spanning study has come to a very simple, common sense, but important conclusion. Namely, that good relationships lead to health and happiness. However, The Atlantic notes that you must actively nurture those relationships. Hoping that they’ll turn out alright won’t be enough.

#16

Just Happy Being Included

Just Happy Being Included

wholesomememer Report

#17

No Talk Me I Angy

No Talk Me I Angy

wholesomememer Report

#18

Are We Joke ?

Are We Joke ?

wholesomememer Report

As Forbes comments on the Harvard study, supportive and nurturing relationships protect us against the stresses of life. Folks with strong(er) social connections have lower rates of diabetes and arthritis, as well as cognitive decline and other chronic conditions. In effect, these meaningful relationships help calm us down during turbulent times.
#19

Duolingo Can Be Good Sometimes

Duolingo Can Be Good Sometimes

wholesomememer Report

#20

Now Don't Go Spending It All In One Place

Now Don’t Go Spending It All In One Place

wholesomememer Report

#21

It's The Thought That Counts…

It’s The Thought That Counts…

wholesomememer , AskFareeha Report

It’s not just positive relationships that are good for us: their lack is horrible, utterly horrible, for our physical, emotional, and mental health. To be very clear, social isolation is a massive problem that wrecks people’s quality of life.

The US Surgeon General’s advisory made it clear that social disconnection is as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. However, once again, these connections have to be meaningful to improve our lives. Superficial chitchat at work or elsewhere doesn’t count for much.
#22

I Thought You Couldn't Celebrate Lunar New Year Unless You Had A Moon?

I Thought You Couldn't Celebrate Lunar New Year Unless You Had A Moon?

wholesomememer Report

#23

Lemon Meringuin

Lemon Meringuin

wholesomememer Report

#24

The Loyalty Levels Are Strong

The Loyalty Levels Are Strong

wholesomememer Report

“To be clear, social connections don’t just mean happy hour or the water cooler chats we’ve mythologized since Covid killed the traditional workplace. True social connection is about creating moments of meaning that drive aligned purpose and belonging. Small or large affirmations that your voice matters, your colleagues trust you, your organization needs you. Social connection, or social capital, is the glue that holds your workplace together,” Ann Kowal Smith writes on Forbes.
#25

Truly A Great Actor

Truly A Great Actor

wholesomememer Report

#26

Good People Still Exist

Good People Still Exist

wholesomememer Report

#27

As Wholesome As Can Be

As Wholesome As Can Be

wholesomememer Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Outstanding! Good on you for giving him this opportunity to get his life back!

Social disconnection affects more than just individual people’s lives or local communities. It costs American businesses roughly $154 billion a year. Employees who are socially connected are more productive. On the flip side, workers who find themselves isolated are not engaged. And they’re not happy. This leads to a lot of misery at work… and worse results for companies.
#28

Ah The 80s

Ah The 80s

wholesomememer Report

#29

Everyone Should

Everyone Should

wholesomememer Report

laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone plays an important role in a company. There's a story of a US pres (I want to say JFK maybe?) visiting NASA and asking the janitor what he did there. The man answered that he is helping put a man on the moon. Thank you to the janitors, maintenance workers, landscapers, etc who are behind the scenes yet making things beautiful and smooth for us.

#30

This Poor Man Hasn't Had A Good Night's Sleep Since 2014

This Poor Man Hasn't Had A Good Night's Sleep Since 2014

wholesomememer Report

There are very clear reasons to foster meaningful connections and empathy, for individuals and businesses alike. And they’re easy to see whether you think altruism and relationships are valuable in their own right or if you’re looking at productivity spreadsheets. It sometimes takes a handful of silly memes to remind all of us that wholesomeness is a single kind act away.

Which of these memes did you think were the most wholesome, dear Pandas? What have you done recently to be kind to others? Share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of this article.
#31

Made My Day

Made My Day

wholesomememer , shakivla Report

#32

Protects Against Monsters At Night

Protects Against Monsters At Night

wholesomememer Report

#33

Pavlov's Daughter

Pavlov's Daughter

wholesomememer Report

#34

Adorable Little Thing That I Wanted To Share

Adorable Little Thing That I Wanted To Share

wholesomememer Report

#35

Baby Hippo!

Baby Hippo!

wholesomememer Report

#36

Despicable

Despicable

wholesomememer Report

mcgeemeghana avatar
Toasted Applesauce
Toasted Applesauce
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Elevenses? Luncheon? Afternoon tea? Dinner? Supper? He knows about them, doesn't he?

#37

Otters Are The Best

Otters Are The Best

wholesomememer Report

#38

Froggo Go Brrr

Froggo Go Brrr

wholesomememer Report

#39

Plate Of Food With Love

Plate Of Food With Love

wholesomememer Report

#40

Wholesome Waitress!!!

Wholesome Waitress!!!

wholesomememer Report

#41

Such A Helpful Grandfather

Such A Helpful Grandfather

wholesomememer Report

#42

We Can Use Social Media As A Force For Good

We Can Use Social Media As A Force For Good

wholesomememer Report

#43

Here A New Challenge To Make The World Clean

Here A New Challenge To Make The World Clean

wholesomememer Report

#44

First Person To Fall Asleep Experiences Wholesomeness

First Person To Fall Asleep Experiences Wholesomeness

wholesomememer Report

#45

Is It Though. Seriously Tell Me

Is It Though. Seriously Tell Me

wholesomememer Report

#46

Fancy Roomba

Fancy Roomba

wholesomememer Report

#47

Sing It With Him Now!

Sing It With Him Now!

wholesomememer Report

#48

He Just Need A Hug!

He Just Need A Hug!

wholesomememer Report

laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never thought about it this way but this is very true. Poor guy.

#49

Legendary Dad

Legendary Dad

wholesomememer Report

#50

Now That's A Good Kid

Now That's A Good Kid

wholesomememer Report

#51

This Is Pretty Wholesome

This Is Pretty Wholesome

wholesomememer Report

#52

Wholesome Text

Wholesome Text

wholesomememer Report

#53

That's What I Call A True Love

That's What I Call A True Love

wholesomememer Report

#54

Possibly Not Wholesome, But Clearly Benefiting Some Folks

Possibly Not Wholesome, But Clearly Benefiting Some Folks

wholesomememer Report

#55

Lots Of Details Put On To This

Lots Of Details Put On To This

wholesomememer Report

#56

Grandpa Always Has Candy

Grandpa Always Has Candy

wholesomememer Report

#57

I Feel Like Every Region Has Their Own Version Of This

I Feel Like Every Region Has Their Own Version Of This

wholesomememer Report

#58

Why Do Dads Love Playing Solitaire So Much?

Why Do Dads Love Playing Solitaire So Much?

wholesomememer Report

#59

The Best Of Friends!!!

The Best Of Friends!!!

wholesomememer Report

#60

Wholesome Neighbour

Wholesome Neighbour

wholesomememer Report

#61

4 Year Old Pretends To Be A Hired Cleaner And Shares About Herself

4 Year Old Pretends To Be A Hired Cleaner And Shares About Herself

wholesomememer Report

#62

I Don't Like The Ocean Anymore

I Don't Like The Ocean Anymore

wholesomememer Report

#63

A Three Year Old's Answer In Mother's Day Card

A Three Year Old's Answer In Mother's Day Card

wholesomememer Report

#64

Wholesome Jellyfish

Wholesome Jellyfish

wholesomememer Report

#65

Let's Keep Being Ourselves Till The Good Things Start Coming

Let's Keep Being Ourselves Till The Good Things Start Coming

wholesomememer Report

#66

Look At His Smile :)

Look At His Smile :)

wholesomememer Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And look at the angry kitty behind him! Kitty needs a chair as well!

#67

You. Are. Important

You. Are. Important

wholesomememer Report

brianne_amos avatar
BarkingSpider
BarkingSpider
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I liked one, I think it was the old Monkey Island on PC, where if you fell off the cliff, you bounce back up and he said something a out rubber trees haha.

#68

Literally A Good Person

Literally A Good Person

wholesomememer Report

audrey-a-olson avatar
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was born and I am now in my second grade class I have to be at school by nine. (I hit the middle suggestive words)

#69

Bet They Had Great Chemistry

Bet They Had Great Chemistry

wholesomememer Report

#70

More Than Expected

More Than Expected

wholesomememer Report

#71

Could Be True

Could Be True

wholesomememer Report

#72

Banana Time

Banana Time

wholesomememer Report

#73

An Accidentally Cute Love Story

An Accidentally Cute Love Story

wholesomememer Report

laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my gosh! How is this wholesome and hilarious at the same time. #relationship goals

#74

My Mom Sent Me This

My Mom Sent Me This

wholesomememer Report

#75

This Is The Way

This Is The Way

wholesomememer Report

#76

Let's Always Be Liquid And Solid, Never Gas

Let's Always Be Liquid And Solid, Never Gas

wholesomememer Report

#77

Wholesome Frog

Wholesome Frog

wholesomememer Report

#78

Wholesome Korok Lookalike

Wholesome Korok Lookalike

wholesomememer Report

#79

Have We Got Any Of That Pie Left?

Have We Got Any Of That Pie Left?

wholesomememer Report

#80

To The Stars

To The Stars

wholesomememer Report

