ADVERTISEMENT

We all need to occasionally be reminded of how wonderful the world is, and how kind and caring people can truly be. When you spend too much time watching the news and browsing social media, you can come to the false conclusion that life is horrible. That’s far from the truth. Life is very nuanced. And there’s plenty of good to outweigh the bad.

That’s where the ‘Wholesome Memes’ account on X (formerly Twitter) comes in. The project does exactly what it says on the tin and shares memes about all things wholesome. We’ve collected some of the best ones for you to enjoy and share with your pals. Scroll down to check ‘em out. This might be the mood booster that you need today!